Questions On Statistics In The Epidemic

Questions On Statistics In The Epidemic

I have had some questions about how to get numbers for modeling the course of the SARS-CoV-2 infections and buildup of immunity in the population. Today others were asking those questions on Twitter.

I am definitely not a statistician. The only things I know about statistics come from having a team of very capable statisticians working with me on environmental cleanups to tell me how to sample to determine how much needed to be cleaned up, and then how we could tell if things were properly cleaned up.

But I think I learned enough to ask reasonable questions and to suggest what might be priorities. I would greatly appreciate it if knowledgeable people would comment.

One of the great unknowns about Covid-19 is whether and how long an infected person is asymptomatic but may be spreading the virus. Some people may spread the virus for several days before symptoms appear. Some people may be infected and recover without ever showing symptoms. A further question is whether recovered people may spread the virus.

Most of the testing, however, is of people already showing symptoms, for good clinical reasons. Questions: Are there ways to use these results to project back to numbers of asymptomatic infected people? Is there a testing regime that would add to the available data that could give the numbers of asymptomatic infected people? Or are the two pretty much separate questions?

My sense is that the sampling doesn’t have to be totally random across the population. That’s in analogy to my experience in environmental cleanups: it was more important to sample where we knew contamination was likely to exist than broadly across an entire area. Iceland may be doing some work along these lines, as is the Seattle Flu Study and possibly South Korea and towns in Colorado and Italy.

It would also be extremely helpful to know, as the epidemic proceeds, the number of people who have become immune to the virus. There’s an additional unknown here: whether recovered people are immune and, if so, for how long. Many people become ill with something that has similar symptoms to Covid-19 but stay home, recover, and are not tested. Are they immune? If so, how many are there?

Finally, what I hope is a clarification. Once we know the numbers of asymptomatic infections, we would have a total number of infections. From that, an overall death rate could be calculated. To my mind, that’s an interesting number for an epidemiological overview maybe ten years from now. For now, it could even be dangerous in allowing Donald Trump to minimize the epidemic. The most relevant death rates now are the rate for symptomatic people and the rate for hospitalized people. Both of those can be used to estimate hospital needs.

I hope this helps some of those asking the questions and maybe attracts statisticians who can better frame the questions or even answer them.

Cross-posted to Nuclear Diner

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Mr. Mack

      According to my wife (who is plugged in there) there is a team of doctors/researchers at Vanderbilt working on a simple blood test to determine if the previously exposed are immune. No word on the progress. This may not have helped you, but it’s all I know.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Searcher

      1. At an absolute minimum, we know that 0.011% of Italy has died from the coronavirus so far.
      2. One town in Italy at the center of things has noted ~100 excess deaths in the first 15 days of March versus last year, and only ~30 of them were officially attributed to coronavirus because the others were not tested. This means that probably closer to 0.037% of Italy has died so far.
      3. Note that there is a 4-8 day delay between someone being added to the “number of infected people known” list and then being added to the “number of people known to have died from the disease” list. This means the death rate within the diagnosed population in Italy is probably closer to 20-40%, rather than the 10% you’d get dividing current number of deaths & cases.
      4. A lot of our statistics this early on in the pandemic are biased based not just on who is susceptible, but on who dies fast versus who dies slow. The statistics being dominated by the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions doesn’t mean the rest of us are safe — it just means we may linger for weeks before finally succumbing.

      In summary, it’s bad, and it’s probably worse than you think. The best case scenario on the table for Italy, if they’ve arrested the spread (which looked promising the last two days and less so today), is something like 0.1% of their population dying from coronavirus.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      I wish the MSM had spoken about Iceland, because it is possible to a symptomatic is shed the virus. The only way to stop it is shut it down. It was heartening to see the possibility of Italy being on the down curve

      Cheryl, thank you so much for the post.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      The number of “known” cases varies, and depends on how widespread testing might be.

      The hard numbers we have are the number of people who have recovered from the virus, and the number of people who have died.

      Not sure that we learn much about who is immune from the number of people who have recovered.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      @Mr. Mack:

      Tests to see if someone has developed an immunity are apparently something that’s well developed and shouldn’t be too hard to put together now that we know what we’re targeting.  There’s development time, but it should be bother shorter and more predictable than the development time for a vaccine.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      The Atlanta mayor said that the ICU’s in all the hospitals are filled.

      Apparently all the local news channels have trump on.    All I heard was Easter is a very special time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RSA

      There’s an interesting direction you might suggest to your statistician colleagues, but it’s fraught with privacy pitfalls: cell phone location tracking to identify contacts and the spread of infection.  That is, you work backward from known cases, and some individuals may pop out.

      This seems like a ripe area for the application of statistical relational learning, though I know little more than the basics.

      https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/03/cellphone-tracking-could-help-stem-spread-coronavirus-privacy-price

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Mr. Mack:

      There seem to be a number of SARS-CoV-2 immune-reaction tests coming on to the market — the UK government has announced it is buying 3.5 million of them. They’re supposed to be quick, 15 minutes or so from sample to result and simple to operate, often resembling a pregnancy test stick. The question is what is the false-positive rate i.e. how many times will it WRONGLY report “yes you’ve had the coronavirus and you’ve developed enough immunity to not be at risk of catching it again or possibly pass it around to others”?

      All medical tests have failures rates in both directions. A simple cheap test administered by non-professionals tends to have a high failure rate, it’s just the way things are. A test like this is not a magic bullet, it won’t stop the spread of the disease but it should make things better for more people in the later stages of the pandemic since it will give them confidence they can safely go about their business.

      What would be really great is a simple test for incipient coronavirus infection, for people who might have just contracted the disease and be infectious but not yet symptomatic. That sort of test doesn’t seem to exist though (yet).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      catclub

      Just as a framework: Italy has on average about 2900(?) deaths per day based on life expectancy,

      so 500 extra deaths per day is substantial

       

      The number for the US would be about 12000 per day. keep that in mind.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Searcher

      @dm: In Stand Still, Stay Silent, Iceland is one of the remaining population centers in the world after the plague, for obvious reasons.

      Reply

