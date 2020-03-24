Establishment media is addicted to the idea of “tough decision”. You know how it goes, Bush wants to go to war with Iraq, Dems don’t, but it’s a tough decision: I mean sure liberals don’t like war but what about letting Hitler 3.0 run free? Or in 2009, Dems want to run up the deficit to help the poor but Republicans want fiscal discipline, so it’s a tough decision. Now, it’s Trump wants to let people die to help the economy while Dems are softies who want to save the lives of all sick elderly moochers and looters at the expense of the all-important job-creators.

Even when it’s phrased in a way that is critical of Trump, it’s bullshit. The way this thing works, it doubles every five days. When they talk about half the population getting it and 1% of them dying, that doesn’t mean those 1.6 million people die gradually over the next fifteen years. It means there’s one week where half a million people (or more) die. One week where’s five million people in the ICU?

You think that wouldn’t tank the economy too?