I understand about indecision

I understand about indecision

40 Comments



Establishment media is addicted to the idea of “tough decision”. You know how it goes, Bush wants to go to war with Iraq, Dems don’t, but it’s a tough decision: I mean sure liberals don’t like war but what about letting Hitler 3.0 run free? Or in 2009, Dems want to run up the deficit to help the poor but Republicans want fiscal discipline, so it’s a tough decision. Now, it’s Trump wants to let people die to help the economy while Dems are softies who want to save the lives of all sick elderly moochers and looters at the expense of the all-important job-creators.

Even when it’s phrased in a way that is critical of Trump, it’s bullshit. The way this thing works, it doubles every five days. When they talk about half the population getting it and 1% of them dying, that doesn’t mean those 1.6 million people die gradually over the next fifteen years. It means there’s one week where half a million people (or more) die. One week where’s five million people in the ICU?

You think that wouldn’t tank the economy too?

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I’m not saying we wouldn’t get our hair mussed, but I do say no more than 10 to 20 million dead, tops – depending on the breaks.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      Wilmer is going to stick around for the next debate. Guess he needs something to look forward to while sitting at his lake house in Vermont and missing Senate votes.

      I hope the DNC just cancels the last debate outright and deprives that shithead of his free airtime. Don’t give a podium to someone who has zero chance of winning the nomination.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      PsiFighter37

      Also, about this: sending everyone back to work would be the worst freakin’ idea. I can tell you for sure that a) big-state governors will simply ignore the directive – there is no way Cuomo, Newsom, or any of the governors who don’t have heads up their ass completely will obey; and b) overfilling hospitals with infected people who simply treat life BAU will tank the economy even harder.

      Of course, Trump is too fucking stupid to get it. Mnuchin is as well – all he cares about is his slush fund.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      chopper

      i just want to get off this planet. unfortunately the borders are all closed.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      chopper

       

      @PsiFighter37:

      the WH gets it. trump doesn’t but his advisors do. it’s all about putting the blame on the “democrat governors” for any and all economic fallout. “i wanted everyone to go back to work but those assholes kept it shut down”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @PsiFighter37:

      Asked by Stern whether she hated Sanders for the long primary campaign he ran against her in 2016 and the slowness with which he offered his eventual endorsement, Clinton said “I don’t hate anybody,” before adding about the time it took Sanders to endorse her: “He could have. He hurt me, there’s no doubt about it.”

       

      Then she delivered the dagger: “And I hope he doesn’t do it again to whoever gets the nomination. Once is enough.”

       

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Wapiti

      @chopper: And Florida will serve as the counter-example, where people go back to work, die, and the economy still is lousy. People won’t be travelling to Disney World this year.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jay

      Greta Thunberg says she and her father have Covid-19 symptoms and that it's "extremely likely" she contracted the coronavirus. "We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility," she said on Instagram, noting that they were in isolation.https://t.co/QvIartASgW— The New York Times (@nytimes) March 24, 2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lurker

      would be nice if all we wanted at this point was our peace of mind

      seems like the people living in competition in this situation are groups (states, e.g.) competing for pretty vital things like respirators, masks, etc.

       

      or was Boston not the reference?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Citizen Alan

      @PsiFighter37:

      I hope the DNC just cancels the last debate outright and deprives that shithead of his free airtime.

      No, the Berners will go berserk and the MSM will go along with it and start spreading conspiracy theories about “Biden’s unfitness.” I say the hold the debate and Biden goes in and acts like a President. Frame every answer to show how much better he’d be than Shitgibbon. Don’t even worry about Bernie. As much as possible, pretend he’s not there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jay

      @Wapiti:

      Hollywood Reporter says Disneyland will reopen April 1,

      Florida Governor says people travelling to Florida will have to self quarentine for 14 days or face jail time,

      After allowing hundreds of thousands to gather for Spring Break, get infected, and disperse all across the country , ( and world).

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BigHank53

      Most of these numbnuts–like many Americans–have only ever seen somebody die on TV, where it’s gracious and meaningful and happens two minutes before the commercial break. It’s not messy and horrible and the hospital bill never arrives on TV either.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mike J

      A half million in a week is about 200 9/11s.

      And now that there are cases on the USN Teddy Roosevelt (5000 crew on a boat with no place to hide), it really looks like a national security issue.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mnemosyne

      Ugh. My old high school friend’s sister is a pediatrician in NYC who probably has Covid-19. She has three small kids.

      My college friend is an ICU nurse in central California who says she’s never seen anything like this.

      It’s creeping closer and closer. 

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: and his cultists will be there for them

      guy fieri 2020 campaign manager@libbycwatson Mar 20

      it was hard for me to write this—I realized I would literally rather think about the global pandemic that might kill me and my loved ones than the fact that bernie sanders lost

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Jeffro

      So very much bad info, bad/no science, bad reasoning, bad motives, and bad people in general out there.

      We will get past this, somehow, and then a) make the bastards pay and b) build something new, stronger, and better – and say “never again”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mnemosyne

      @PsiFighter37:

      Here’s the thing: if Wilmer had said, My doctor has advised me to stay in self-quarantine out of an excess of caution, but I am in conference with the Democratic caucus every day working on the bill and fighting for you, people would be fine with that. But he can’t say that, because he’s a fucking narcissist who needs to be the center or attention and can never show even the slightest hint of weakness.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Mnemosyne: Shit’s getting real, just as we knew it would.

      I think this will be like losing a parent – even though with my mom we knew it was coming for 18 months, and we were as emotionally prepared as we could possibly be, you can’t really “get” it until it happens.

      I think we are in for a very rude awakening.  Even for those of us who have been paying attention.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      @Mnemosyne:

      HR added as the last line in an article about the death of a Disney World employee, from Covid19. Their latest statement is that their parks and Universal Studios will now remain closed until at least April 19th,

      But their websites are still showing an April 1st opening.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @Citizen Alan:

      No, the Berners will go berserk and the MSM will go along with it and start spreading conspiracy theories about “Biden’s unfitness.” I say the hold the debate and Biden goes in and acts like a President.

      When is the next primary supposed to be held. Sanders is becoming a historical footnote.

      I agree that if there is another debate, Biden should just act like the presumptive nominee of the party.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      PsiFighter37

      @Mnemosyne: The asshole has been doing livestreams about COVID-19, which consists of him and his congressional supporters who should know better but are illustrating themselves to be less than useful (e.g. the Squad, minus Pressley) in propping up a campaign that is getting demolished by a wider margin than Clinton was doing so.

      How can it not occur to supposedly smart people that voters don’t actually like Bernie and his stupid fucking revolution, but that they really didn’t like Hillary Clinton, for a myriad of (largely trivial and unjustifiable) reasons?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mnemosyne

      @dmsilev:

      Trust me, they are freaked the fuck out and sent EVERYONE home as soon as possible. The parks are so huge and had so many hotel guests that it took a few extra days to wind everything down. We are all working from home until further notice.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      James E Powell

      An ER doctor in Los Angeles (cousin of a friend) just posted a facebook video saying he’s positive for COVID-19, describing the symptoms, and asking people, particularly younger males like him, to stay at home.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Alex

      These are the same commentators so enamored of “hard choices” that must be made in service to the abstract goal of deficit reduction— always cuts to already skimpy safety net programs. The hard choices they long to see are never increased taxes on corporations or cuts to defense boondoggles. That’s not romantically “hard.” I am still surprised to see them touting Aktion T4 as the next hard choice for manly courageous leaders. I really thought there was some kind of floor there that would prevent mainstream commentators from blowing all the fuses in Godwin’s Law.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mnemosyne

      @WaterGirl:

      I have several friends and family members who are doctors or nurses so, yeah, it’s very scary times. So far, all of my non-medical friends and family are being sensible, but who knows in a couple of weeks when they get bored and restless?

      Reply

