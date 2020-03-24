Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Guest Post by Albatrossity: Haunted by Dark Hawks

Guest Post by Albatrossity: Haunted by Dark Hawks

by | 31 Comments

We have a another treat tonight in the form of a Guest Post by Albatrossity.

There may have been tears in my eyes as I read this haunting essay; it’s quite beautiful.

Guest Post by Albatrossity: Haunted by Dark Hawks

All winter long I’ve been haunted by dark hawks. Not in the spectral sense, but in the familiar. I’ve spent time looking for them, photographing them, thinking about them, wondering about them, and even hanging out with hawk researchers to trap them and learn more about them. I’ve dreamed about them, which is unusual, since I usually never remember my dreams! Maybe I’m haunting them rather than the other way around.

I live in a part of the North American continent that has an abundance of Red-tailed Hawks in the winter. Harlan’s Hawks, the darkest subclass (dubbed the “Black Warrior” by no less an authority than John James Audubon), come from the far northwest reaches of the range for this species, northern Alaska and the Yukon. That’s a one-way flight of nearly 3000 miles if you take the shortest flight path, and even longer if you dawdle along the eastern slope of the Rocky Mountains like these birds probably do.

We really don’t know much about how they get from Alaska to Kansas and back every year; that’s some of the research yet to be done by some of the folks I worked with this winter. But we do know that after they make that journey in the fall, many of them end up in exactly the same place where they spent last winter. For example, I have watched a small dark Harlan’s Hawk (probably a male) claim a winter territory about a mile from my house every winter for the past 7 winters. This year he showed up on October 7; as I write in late March he is still there, although his departure could be any day now. He is so familiar that my kids gave him a name, Harley, and he is a fine representative of the Black Warrior class (see photo).

All Red-tailed Hawks show variability in pigmentation patterns in every part of the body, but Harlan’s Hawks are even more variable. One of the hawk researchers who visited here this winter is studying the genetics of pigment patterns in Harlan’s Hawks. That’s a daunting assignment. The tail of each Harlan’s Hawk is unique. The distribution of colors in Harley’s tail – mostly white, mottled with black and just a hint of the eponymous red – changes little from year to year, and I would likely know him anywhere. But he returns here.

There are a dozen or so others that I have haunted this winter and last winter and the winter before, each finding the same territory every fall and relinquishing it to the local hawks only after the snows start to retreat across the northern plains. Interestingly our summer-resident Turkey Vultures, also a dark shadowy presence soaring above the plains, return here just about the time that the Harlan’s Hawks move out. These birds likely winter no farther away than Oklahoma, though no one knows for sure. (Somehow, working with vultures is even less popular than studying hawks.)

We always have dark birds in the sky here, even if they are different characters every season.

This winter the departure of our dark northern hawks coincides with another, even darker, arrival. Coronavirus. The stealthy migration of this wingless pathogen, hitching rides in passengers on airplanes and cruise ships, has changed the world in a very short time, with more changes yet to come. The non-human world will probably not detect this arrival in the short-term, other than perhaps noting a decrease in human traffic as they go about their daily business. But humans, and their insatiable needs, influence much of the natural world today; there will be consequences, foreseen and unforeseen, that other creatures will deal with in the coming months and years. There are always consequences, and change is the only constant.

Our consequences, at least for the short term but probably longer, include hunkering down and avoiding other people who could potentially transmit the virus to us, or us to them. Social distancing is the newest oxymoron (coincidentally, the recommended 6-ft distance is approximately the wingspan of a Turkey Vulture). Everything is on hold, and time seems to have warped so that it seems to move both very quickly and very slowly these days. News comes at us in waves with no troughs.

And even if we want to shut our eyes and plug our ears to the unpleasant new reality, it remains reality.

Our social media world, often discordant even at the best of times, seems both newly fractured and cohesive. I have virtual friends who live in Alberta, and we are linked by these hawks as much as by social media. They await the spring hawk migration eagerly, and I will get news from them when “my” hawks become “their” hawks as they pass through to the Yukon and become their own hawks, which really is what they have been all along.

Connectivity comes at multiple levels, and even though hawks might seem to be excellent at distancing themselves from humans, these birds have helped us make connections despite the distancing edicts we now live under. On a globe that has not only shrunk with air travel but also expanded with nationalism and hubris, the international journeys of “our” hawks bring us together, adding to our appreciation of distance and, paradoxically, connections. We prepare for a time of unknown duration where we must stay at home while these birds are starting on a 3000-mile migration back to their natal ground. They have been there before, and know the way. I envy them, since I seem to be both at home and adrift at the same time.

The arrival of this mutated virus, which may have made the leap from an illegally poached pangolin to a human being, is a stark reminder both of evolution and the destruction of the natural world at the hands of our species. We are ever so conscious of the movements of the virus in our world, but the underlying reality of our own invasion into the world of pangolins and their viruses is the background music we strain to hear. That music will only get louder. At the same time, this new coronavirus has no consciousness and no awareness of us. It only needs our movements to keep going, and our bodies as new hosts and new evolutionary laboratories. We are very obliging about those needs, even as we gain consciousness of their dangers.

Consciousness is a blessing, but also a plague. The lack of attention to human concerns by those in the non-human world is almost enviable right now; we yearn to return to that blissful nonconcern that the rest of nature has for us.  In a 1969 song entitled “Eskimo Blue Day,” Grace Slick and Paul Kantner summed it up brilliantly:

Consider how small you are
Compared to your scream
The human dream
Doesn’t mean shit to a tree 

But consciousness also means that we can pay attention not only to this unique and devastating springtime, but also to the unconcerned natural world of birds, their travels and their lives. My delight in birds and glancing involvement in their daily rhythm has not changed in this plague year. Haunting hawks gives me hope, as well as another social network where the distancing tomorrow will be followed, inevitably, by reunion and reconnection next fall.

Godspeed, Harley. Stay safe in your summer haunts, and we’ll see you on the other side.

~Dave Rintoul

 

    31Comments

    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Just lovely! – the birds, your writing, and the images your writing summons.

      How wonderful to be able to observe, not just one great migration, but two!

      I love how you expand the sphere of subject matter, from the birds, to you observing them, to the other humans at the other end of their migration who observe them; the transition from “my” hawks to “their” hawks was almost unbearable poignant for me.

      Thank you! Write more!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Just Chuck

      Fun fact: that screech you hear when they show a bald eagle in movies and tv is actually the sound of a red-tailed hawk.  Bald eagles actually sound more like seagulls.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Albatrossity: When you wrote this:

      Godspeed, Harley. Stay safe in your summer haunts, and we’ll see you on the other side.

      I wondered if you would have written that in any other year, of if “see you on the other side” holds a lot more meaning because of what we are facing with the pandemic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      CCL

      I am in awe of all your photos that have been posted at BJ.  Now I am in awe of your prose.  Thank you so much for sharing.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Albatrossity:

      I have watched a small dark Harlan’s Hawk (probably a male) claim a winter territory about a mile from my house every winter for the past 7 winters. This year he showed up on October 7; as I write in late March he is still there, although his departure could be any day now. He is so familiar that my kids gave him a name, Harley.

      That is so wonderful.  Is it common for birds to return to exactly the same location year after year?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: It definitely is more important to me to get to the other side this year, but every year I wait, and look, and let out a small whoop of joy when I find one of last year’s birds on territory in the fall. Every year one or two of them drops out, but Harley is a constant so far, and I fell very relieved, somehow, on that first sighting in the fall.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      japa21

      My wife and I love to watch birds, though neither of us are super proficient at it .

      Having seen your photographs and now reading your prose, we will work harder at it. It seems we have a lot of time on our hands right now.

      Thank you so much for your photos, your prose and your inspiration.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: For some birds it is the norm for both sexes. In other birds one sex returns to the natal ground in the second summer, but the other wanders. Returning to the same wintering territory is less well studied, but luckily these hawks are each unique, so we can say with certainty that they come back to the same winter spot every year. Indeed, in my initial fall observations of Harley in the last few years, he is on the same utility pole. Now that is site fidelity!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Thanx Dave. I too am haunted by dark birds. Or is it by birds of the dark? Doesn’t matter, I love them all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Albatrossity: This may be a really dumb question, but do you think Harley recognizes you guys, just as you recognize him?

      Or is he more in tune with the habitat than the humans?  So when he arrives, he thinks “oh utility pole, how I have missed you!

      (serious question, even if asked in a not so serious way)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Albatrossity

      @WaterGirl: He recognizes my car. Other cars can drive by underneath him with nary a sidelong glance, but he takes off when he sees my car from a distance most of the time. He’s tired of posing for pictures!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Salty Sam

      I mentioned my wife’s passing two decades ago in a thread downstairs.  The changes in my psyche that that experience, and the dance with grief that followed, wrought in me changed me utterly.  The onset of this virus, the ominous threat of the coming misery, feels familiar to me.  It is not a thing to look forward to, and yet, I would not trade what I learned about myself twenty years ago for anything.  I hope that many of us can say the same thing in another twenty years, even if the path from here to there will be so painful.

      David, your essay has the taste of that experience to it.  Thank you. It is beautiful.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Mnemosyne

      Bluejays really like me, for some reason. Steller’s Jays if I’m in the mountains, scrub jays when I’m closer to home. Not sure why.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      NotMax

      Put in mind of a line Thomas Wolfe wrote. Gimme a minute to see if can find it exactly…

      (imagine Muzak channel)

      “Quick are the mouths of earth, and quick the teeth that fed upon this loveliness.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HinTN

      Godspeed, Harley. Stay safe in your summer haunts, and we’ll see you on the other side.

      Amen

      Also, that Starship quote remains spot on.

      We’re in the aftermath of tornado passage here. Checking in with neighbors and family.

      Reply

