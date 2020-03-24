As you guys become aware of online live concerts that are coming up, please add them in the comments.

First Up:

Berlin Philharmonic giving 30 days free after making a free account: https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/news The nice thing is that it’s a “ticket,” so they don’t sneakily charge you if you don’t cancel within 30 days, it just lapses.

Second Up:

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been doing a daily performance (4 pm PST) on YouTube. Just him on acoustic guitar or piano working through the DCfC catalog with a cover or two or three. He suggests a charity to donate to each show. Worth checking out.