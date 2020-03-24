Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Free Online Concerts

As you guys become aware of online live concerts that are coming up, please add them in the comments.

First Up:

Berlin Philharmonic giving 30 days free after making a free account: https://www.digitalconcerthall.com/en/news The nice thing is that it’s a “ticket,” so they don’t sneakily charge you if you don’t cancel within 30 days, it just lapses.

Second Up:

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been doing a daily performance (4 pm PST) on YouTube. Just him on acoustic guitar or piano working through the DCfC catalog with a cover or two or three. He suggests a charity to donate to each show. Worth checking out.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      These threads will work best as on-going resources if we don’t get into discussions of other topics while we’re here.

      I’m sorry– I am completely baffled as to what the commenting rules are now. I want to respect all the people who want a break, but the overwhelming majority of threads seem dedicated to avoiding discussing current events.

      WaterGirl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Just ignore that – you’ll see that I took that out as soon as I realized the post had gone live

      edit: My original thinking was that the comments themselves on these would serve as the source of information – in this case, on free concerts.  But that’s not how reality works, so as of yesterday, I am taking the content info (willie nelson will have a free concert on 3/21) and adding it up top.

      So the comment section can be conversation, as usual.

      MichaelD

      Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has been doing a daily performance (4 pm PST) on YouTube. Just him on acoustic guitar or piano working through the DCfC catalog with a cover or two or three. He suggests a charity to donate to each show. Worth checking out.

      VOR

      The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra has a library of recorded classical music concerts available to stream at: http://content.thespco.org/music/concert-library/

      Both video and audio only. The SPCO won the 2018 Grammy award for “Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance” category.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Big social event here. Someone came around and took our temperatures, and just as she was leaving, an ice cream cart came down the hall with free ice cream.

      Now I’m going for a walk while it’s sunny.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Still social distancing, or do they figure if your temp is okay, that you don’t have to keep a distance?

      That would be a little alarming, since 25% of people with the virus are contagious with no symptoms.

      But ice cream sounds awesome!

      SiubhanDuinne

      If you love opera — or would like to give it a try — the Metropolitan Opera is streaming some of their best and most popular performances from the Live in HD transmissions.

      http://metopera.org

      I’m excited that Wagner’s Ring Cycle starts tonight and will continue through Friday. I realise, though, that not everyone is a Wagner fan, and there will be shorter and more familiar fare to come  do check out the site and give it a try.

      And don’t call me any night this week — I have a date with gods, dwarves, and a dragon named Fafner 🐉

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Fun.  Still curious about whether people were gathered in one place for a party?  Or was this a roving event where you stayed in your apartment or condo and they brought the ice cream around to all of you in turn?

      So interesting to see how people are adapting.

      NotMax

      Seems to fit better here than the previous thread. Free trials for music streaming services (not meant to be a fully comprehensive list):

      Tidal – 30 days
      Amazon Music – 90 days
      Apple Music – 90 days
      Deezer – 30 days
      Now That’s What I Call Music – 30 days
      Primephonic – 14 days
      Trace – 7 days

      SWMBO

      https://www.boston.com/culture/entertainment/2020/03/18/coronavirus-concerts-livestreams?s_campaign=bcom%3Asocialflow%3Afacebook

      This isn’t a concert but it is audible:

      https://www.radiotimes.com/news/radio/2020-03-20/audible-just-made-hundreds-of-titles-completely-free-to-help-during-coronavirus-crisis/

      This is short plays from Shelley Duvall’s Fairytale Theater:

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?list=PLfp_r1A709h_A4T5QlnD1nZs7RWo97leF&v=fUoif9CbySA

      This is a list of plays and musicals that you can view online.  It was noted in the comments that some are not free.  This is just what’s available to watch from home.

      https://www.playbill.com/article/15-broadway-plays-and-musicals-you-can-watch-on-stage-from-home

      The Dangerman

      @WaterGirl:

      Forest Lawn is cemeteries (only in LA?). This ad was for Glendale. Thanks Bill!

      I dunno, a cemetary ad is one step from ads from crematorium services, IMNSHO.

      I say anything goes generally, including (especially?) Rule 34 porn, but right now, I don’t want to think about cemeteries. I could easily be out of line here.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      WQXR, NYC’s classical music radio station, has a few streams in addition to the broadcast. No, I have no idea why the holiday streams are still on, but what the heck.

      WaterGirl

      @The Dangerman: That is pretty grim!

      Cole has told me (basically) that anyone can complain in the comments, but he will only take ad complaints seriously if someone is willing to take the time to use the Site Feedback form (Report an Ad) to complain about the ad.

      Would you mind doing that? The link is in the sidebar under Calling All Jackals.

      If everyone who thinks the cemetery ads are a bit grim would use the form, I’m sure that would help.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: Maybe we need a good radio stations link in this grouping.

      Did you see that I didn’t use any of your specific suggestions for the name in the sidebar, but one of them served as a good jumping off point.

      The Dangerman

      @WaterGirl:

      There is a fine internet radio station called either radio paradise or paradise radio. There was a prog rock discussion here a few nights ago and this station plays a lot (or used to anyway).

      MattF

      Somewhat OT. Turns out, to my surprise, that Frozen II Is on Disney+ — so you can see the further adventures of the Arendelle gang, if you like. Should watch the original first, though.

      dimmsdale

      there are a number of local period-instruments ensembles that have posted videos of performances, so if that’s your thing, take a listen.

      One of them, New York Baroque Incorporated, did a 4-concert series at Trinity Church last year, and all 4 concerts are online. Find them HERE   https://www.trinitywallstreet.org/music-arts/2018-2019/nybi-alchemy-series

      Another, The Sebastians, has a Youtube channel with a pretty extensive concert listing, including all the Brandenburg concerti: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXweZDJvbJ5ktSKxWA9pSAw/videos

      Tenet, a vocal group, has concerts and videos on Youtube (there’s a Messiah, if you’re hoping to find redemption and these days who isn’t): https://www.youtube.com/user/tenetnyc1/videos

      I’ve been to hear all these groups live and they’re mostly Juilliard grads and the playing and singing are a very high order indeed.

      Nicole

      @WaterGirl:

      High Anxiety would make a pretty good title for how I’ve been feeling today.

      Boy oh boy, can I empathize on that one with you.  I’m a mess today.

      WaterGirl

      @Nicole: Yep.  Not sure whether it’s better to have family at home with you, so you’re not alone, but then you have to keep up your spirits for everybody else.  Or better to be alone with your calm or anxiety, depending on the day, but not have to keep up appearances.

      I can only imagine what it’s like for you with your health issues in the middle of this.  shaking my head.

      Mathguy

      I’d like to plug the Berlin Phil ticket. I subscribed for two years and they include recorded performances of the past 25 years. Hundreds of hours of live concerts.

