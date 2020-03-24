Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ethics in preparing for the worse

Ethics in preparing for the worse

The New England Journal of Medicine ** released an article yesterday on how scarce medical resources could ethicically be allocated when our hospital systems get overwhelmed with COVID19 cases at the end of the week:

These ethical values — maximizing benefits, treating equally, promoting and rewarding instrumental value, and giving priority to the worst off — yield six specific recommendations for allocating medical resources in the Covid-19 pandemic: maximize benefits; prioritize health workers; do not allocate on a first-come, first-served basis; be responsive to evidence; recognize research participation; and apply the same principles to all Covid-19 and non–Covid-19 patients…..

However, encouraging all patients, especially those facing the prospect of intensive care, to document in an advance care directive what future quality of life they would regard as acceptable and when they would refuse ventilators or other life-sustaining interventions can be appropriate.

Operationalizing the value of maximizing benefits means that people who are sick but could recover if treated are given priority over those who are unlikely to recover even if treated and those who are likely to recover without treatment. Because young, severely ill patients will often comprise many of those who are sick but could recover with treatment, this operationalization also has the effect of giving priority to those who are worst off in the sense of being at risk of dying young and not having a full life

This article is merely recommendations. It is not operational guidance nor a legal document. But as hospitals are gearing up to face a wave of high need patients who were infected before we started to physically distance from each other, it is guidance that many hospitals and their clinicians will be consulting in the coming weeks.

One of the most important things that we can do as individuals is to update our end of life wishes. Update our wills. Make sure that our medical proxies are able, willing and have at least one back-up. We should also make sure that our kids will have someone to take them in with appropriate back-ups. The medical system is preparing for the worst, and we should do so as well in our personal life.

** DOI: 10.1056/NEJMsb2005114

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

      Will updated.
      Have the signatures on my durable power of attorney; need to plot out how to get it notarized.
      My advanced directive is inadequate, and I’ll revisit that this week.

      I’m 67, and an ex-smoker. I probably should decline a ventilator.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Sab

      A bit late for rewriting wills and such, since responsible attorneys have gone home to shelter in place.

      I wish Kay still came around here.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      New Deal democrat

      I am beyond myself with rage and despair. Because (1j lockdowns work, see, e.g., San Francisco and China; and (2) we only need lockdowns for a few weeks to bring the number of infections down, while we ramp up production of testing kits and necessary medical supplies, after which we can implement a system of very aggressive testing and quarantine like South Korea.

      But nobody cares. Nobody is listening.

      And while most of the blue States of the Eastern megalopolis and the West Coast and Southwest have moved towards lockdowns, they have not followed up by coordinated incoming traveler quarantines.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      Ford, GM,  Tesla gearing up to produce ventilators.  Don’t abandon hope.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      I’ll put this here and in the thread below: Fox News dot com is positively livid at all the things Nancy Smash managed to get into the COVID-19 relief bill that’s about to pass.

      Which means, as usual, that we should all drop to our knees and praise the FSM that she is Speaker.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Salty Sam

      Twenty years ago, when my wife was on a ventilator and losing the battle, I had a long discussion with our friend (who happened to be the hospital Chaplain, and had written one of the textbooks on end-of-life issues) about the ethics of life-support withdrawal, aka “pulling the plug”.  It was the most painful, fraught, and challenging conversations I’ve ever had.

      Who’d’ve imagined we’d be having that conversation about entire populations?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @Jeffro:   Nancy Smash!  I will take any good news we can get.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      @joel hanes:

      Some states are passing emergency legislation to provide for online notarization.  Can you email your attorney?  Find out if this is a possibility- otherwise most banks have notaries and they may be able to do this for you through the drive thru window

      Reply
    11. 11.

      joel hanes

      @Jeffro:

      Nancy SMASH is currently our Lincoln.

      We need a Thaddeus Stevens, but Schumer is not up to the role (closer than Leahy would be, though)

      Just think: we _could_ have had Seth Moulton as Speaker.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      joel hanes

      @MomSense:

      If it comes to that, I’m pretty sure that the hospital always has a notary  .. but I’ll check.

      The local notary is the UPS office, and that may be a vital business within the meaning of the act.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      Because Ohio Son has autism, Ohio Dad and I got our affairs in order years ago — it’s really important that anyone relying on SSI and Medicaid not directly inherit anything (special needs trusts, and some other asset sheltering vehicles must be used).

      All the documents, including advanced directives, are in a nice binder the attorney put together. I ocassionally allow myself to feel smug about this.

      But who would take over as Ohio Son’s immediate family, on that I draw a blank. It takes a lot longer to launch a young adult with a disability, we’re working on it but we have years to go.

      And now I am worried that the social service safety net, which would be one of Son’s main supports when we are no longer, will be in shreds.

      Just heard that Governor DeWine is cutting all DD Boards by twenty-percent. Is this some sort of temporary stop-gap, or is this part of a larger, long-term GOP quest to shrink all social services?

      DeWine has already used this crisis as an excuse to shutter Ohio’s abortion clinics, I don’t put anything past him.

      Reply

