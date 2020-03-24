While @BernieSanders holds his virtual campaign event tonight from Vermont and rails against the ongoing Senate #Coronavirus rescue bill, important to keep in mind he skipped a key procedural vote tonight on the bill. https://t.co/01cY5qvbs8 — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 22, 2020

Disclaimer: A 78-year old recent heart attack survivor absolutely should be self-quarantining right now. On the other hand, someone who’s second only to Trump in the ‘It’s Always About ME’ sweeps… maybe could’ve been a little more temperate when it came to proclaiming the shortcomings of every other not-Republican candidate. Or at least required his paid surrogates to dial it back a notch, when it came to publicly hoping on social media that the current Democratic ‘Shadow president’ would either die of coronavirus or lose all his supporters to it.

(Give me a break, it’s 3am in my time zone, and this is my self-reward for putting up yesterday’s virtuous info & respite threads, prior to setting up some more for tomorrow.)

To be fair…he's not a Democrat. — Black Dem Savage ⚖ (@Ldy_Shay) March 23, 2020

Sanders spox tells @AnnieGrayerCNN that Sanders skipped vote bc “the cloture vote would fail, and his absence was effectively a no vote, so he was engaging on policy remotely” and was “weighing in to influence the contours of the bill during negotiations remotely from Vermont.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

Sanders told me last week he was dealing with a “f—ing” global crisis and didn’t want to answer campaign questions. https://t.co/UEYGPTAmIZ At 7p tonight, he had a campaign event – a livestream discussion on the coronavirus – rather than showing up to vote an hour before — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

You can tell how badly the Very Media Serious People rate Bernie’s chances at this point, because they’re suddenly willing to name names. From the Washington Post, paper of record in the town where the monopoly industry is national politics:

Sen. Bernie Sanders has convened a series of weighty discussions about the future of his presidential campaign with his closest confidants, according to two people with direct knowledge of the conversations, and at least three potential paths forward have come up in the private talks. One option that has been raised: Keep the campaign technically active with a goal of winning votes and accumulating delegates to the July nominating convention, but forgo attack ads aimed at delegate leader Joe Biden. Another: Stay in the race and aggressively compete for the nomination. A third choice: End the campaign… With Biden staked to a solid lead and the future of the remaining primaries in doubt, many in the party are calling for Sanders to bow out, in recognition of the destructive divisions that could deepen if he sticks around. They are eager to pivot to a general election posture against President Trump and want to empower Biden to get started as soon as possible.

At 78, Sanders, a democratic socialist who long toiled on the fringes of the national political debate, might well be in his final national campaign. Unlike four years ago, when there was a clear incentive to keep running against Clinton and build a still-budding movement, he came into this race as a known entity with a proven following — making his current political aspirations less clear… Biden has made entreaties to Sanders and his supporters, embracing policies the senator has championed and nodding to his youthful movement in recent speeches. Aides from the two campaigns have been in close touch over the coronavirus, officials from both sides said recently, outlining a potential path for negotiations that could lead to an exit more acceptable to Sanders. It’s not clear he would take it, however. Sanders appears as keen as ever on using his platform to advance his own ideas…

Long-form read from the NYTimes, “How It All Came Apart for Bernie Sanders“:

The Sanders campaign appeared on the brink of a commanding lead in the Democratic race. But a series of fateful decisions and internal divisions have left him all but vanquished… While Mr. Sanders has not ended his bid, he has fallen far behind Mr. Biden in the delegate count and has taken to trumpeting his success in the battle of ideas rather than arguing that he still has a path to the nomination. His efforts to regain traction have faltered in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has frozen the campaign, and perhaps heightened the appeal of Mr. Biden’s safe-and-steady image… Perhaps the most significant factor, as with every presidential campaign, was the candidate himself, and the stubborn ideological and stylistic consistency that both endeared Mr. Sanders to his supporters and limited his ability to build a majority coalition larger than his own progressive movement…. For months, his political advisers and outside allies had quietly mulled a shift in tone — the possibility that Mr. Sanders might take even modest steps to show skeptical Democrats that he could unify the party. But he has always been disdainful of the art of politics and had to be nudged into wooing even friendly Democratic leaders. As Ms. Warren relentlessly courted Ms. Ocasio-Cortez last fall, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s advisers had to prod Mr. Sanders’s aides into having him call her — a conversation that eventually led to her endorsing him…. Arriving in Charleston, S.C., ahead of the Feb. 29 state primary, Mr. Weaver said the campaign had not yet sought a working relationship with figures like the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because they wanted first to demonstrate the full sweep of their coalition on Super Tuesday three days later. He reached for a Civil War analogy to explain the muscle-flexing strategy. Abraham Lincoln did not issue the Emancipation Proclamation, Mr. Weaver said, until after Union troops turned back the Confederacy at the bloody battle of Antietam…. After being routed across the country, Mr. Sanders knew who to blame in an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.” “What the establishment wanted was to make sure that people coalesced around Biden and try to defeat me,” Mr. Sanders said. “So that’s not surprising.”

Now that these garbage people lost- not just lost but lost in a massive collapse, getting blown out in state after state- all they have left is endless negativity, trying to bring down the Dem nominee, because (having failed at building a coalition) it's all they're good at. — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) March 20, 2020

Guys this is actually really unhealthy and if you feel this way about any politician you need to take a step back and consider if you're being rational. pic.twitter.com/B74QzcEAeo — Staying inside to own the virus (@agraybee) March 22, 2020

Guess we all have different hopes and dream… pic.twitter.com/iXFuiDzRZp — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) March 21, 2020

People are focusing on Weaver and Sirota, but Turner was one of Sanders’s most vicious attack dogs on the trail. She’s gonna be riding the Sanders train to its bitter end. https://t.co/jPHXByEekx — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) March 21, 2020

I promise I never expected you to get on board. https://t.co/fDkAPkLGj5 — Staying inside to own the virus (@agraybee) March 21, 2020

Disingenuous claims like "Biden has dementia" and "Biden has disappeared" are more understandable when you realize that the many people pushing them–however they describe themselves politically–want to destroy Biden and the Democratic party more than they want to destroy Trump. https://t.co/eZlINnoLl5 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) March 22, 2020