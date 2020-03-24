Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Monday/Tuesday, March 23/24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Monday/Tuesday, March 23/24

by



Feels like I’m oversampling the stories from America, but right now we seem to be holding the (uncoveted) ‘most stupid & pointless reactions’ baton, so…


Via valued commentor Amir Khalid:

Thread –

DO *NOT* STICK A HAIR DRYER UP YOUR NOSE:

Almost certainly overstated (see below), but it’ll be widely circulated:

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrumpI wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you

      — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2020

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chyron HR

      When and why did [Facebook] amass an emergency reserve of 720,000 masks?

      And more importantly, how did the stockholders take it when Zuck announced that they had to postpone the rollout of Lucifer Alpha?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Gangs in the Rio de Janeiro favelas have enforced a lockdown from 8pm tonight. The statement reads: “If the government won’t do the right thing, organised crime will”

      For some reason, I assumed organized crime called themselves something other than organized crime.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      America’s most influential journal of religion and public life weighs in:

      There is a demonic side to the sentimentalism of saving lives at any cost. https://t.co/jdLT0E31Wh— First Things (@firstthingsmag) March 23, 2020

      Reply
    5. 5.

      donnah

      Just casting a glance across the messaging this morning, I found a horrifying number of rich white guys saying that perhaps we have overreacted to the virus and we cannot afford to jeopardize our economy for this “flu” thing. They’re comparing it to ridiculous things, like car accidents and having sex. (If having sex was deadly, we’d just have to find ways to make it safe). wtf?

      Thanks to the powerful corporations whispering into Trump’s already confused ear, we could see him relax restrictions across the country to protect his cronies and his beloved stock market. He believes he can recapture the votes and loyalty of his supporters to get back the momentum he has lost for re-election. He will stomp happily over the bodies of virus victims to satisfy himself and his rich white base.

      I don’t know if the individual states can override Trump if he decides next week to lift restrictions on travel and social interaction. I can’t imagine my governor Mike Dewine doing that because he’s been proactive and vigilant about the rules. I guess we have to wait and see.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren

      Yep, and that’s how we got trump, because these assholes are ready and willing to fall on their swords for their grandchildren.

      Jeebus that idiot is broken.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      I think last night was the moment the roller coaster stopped clicking its way to the top of the big hill. Buckle that seat belt.

      I knew he was going to lose it. I just didn’t think he’d lose it with some unhinged rant of letting millions die just like a James Bond Supervillain.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Calouste

      Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick is a grandparent himself. I’m sure as a Texas Republican he owns a gun that he could use to prove his own concept.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Where’s Fauci?’ America panics as doctor absent again from White House briefing

      The alarm reflected just how much the nation has come to rely on the wisdom of the straight-talking doctor from New York as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, with the worst yet to come. For many anxious Americans tuning in from the confinement of their homes, Fauci is a a voice of reason in a time of deep uncertainty.

      And his absence at yet another briefing was cause for concern. Had he been sidelined for contradicting the president? Was he in good health?

      Yep, WASF.

      ETA

      “I mean, I’m not, to my knowledge, coronavirus-infected,” he said, adding with a laugh: “To my knowledge, I haven’t been fired.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      @germy: There is a demonic side to the refusal to rapidly import and deploy testing kits because they don’t advance your jingoistic political program. Until those at First Things are first in line for the “patriotic” infection program they should stfu. Fucking sociopaths all of them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Calouste

      @germy: Are these the same people who think a woman should die if there is even the tiniest chance that a fetus she carries could survive?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Well, after 5 days of no new confirmed cases in Wuhan, there was a new case on 3/23. What do you know, the case is a doctor working in the very hospital in I was staying for the last two weeks, working in the very digestive illness department I was treated in!!!

      He worked in the buffer ward (and the outpatient clinic), where I stayed for three days. I saw a different doctor on duty each day. The daily checkups lasted only 5 – 10 minutes, with the doctor in the full body protective gear, and me in my N95 mask. We spoke from distance of 2 meters, and I had no physical contact with the doctors. I don’t see any path for infection. In any case, I was moved from the buffer ward to the standard ward on 3/9, which is 15 days ago, so I should be in the clear. He developed symptoms on 3/22, and tested negative on 3/23. I left the hospital on 3/19, which should be just before the start of his pre-symptomatic infectious period.

      Unfortunately, authorities believe he was infected at the hospital (versus outside of work, the girlfriend and a roommate living with him came up negative), that means patients or colleagues. May be he was infected at the out-patient clinic. While he did not work in the standard ward, no one knows yet if he interacted with his colleagues working in the standard ward. I am sure there is a furious effort to trace all of his close contacts. If I am deemed a close contact, I will be contacted and sent to a quarantine facility for observation.

      I am not overly worried right now, but it does mean that my one week self-imposed quarantine has now turned into two weeks, before I head home to my family.

      Wuhan has also been finding one or two asymptomatic cases a day from contact tracing or screening at hospital intakes. Not sure if Wuhan and other places in China are doing community survey testing. Per definition by China’s National Health Commission, asymptomatic cases are tracked separately from confirmed cases. These cases are treated the same as confirmed – medical quarantine, tracing and isolation of close contacts, etc., but they do not show up on the confirmed case tabulations. If they turn out to be pre-symptomatic, and ultimately develop symptoms, then they are counted as confirmed. From all the case reports I have read from China, South Korea, Taiwan, etc., I do not believe there has been much evidence of infection by truly asymptomatic cases, as opposed to pre-symptomatic ones. Otherwise, none of the East Asian countries and regions would be able to keep the epidemics in check.

      I am so ready for this epidemic to be over! And yet it will be a long haul…

      Reply

