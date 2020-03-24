speaking of which, have you seen this #flattenthecurve version yet? I came across it via the Vanuatu Surfing Association, who continue to nail their AusAid-supported health promotion role pic.twitter.com/InpfAvcvJY — Dr Cobi Calyx (@cobicalyx) March 23, 2020

"On Friday, British ear, nose and throat doctors, citing reports from colleagues around the world, called on adults who lose their senses of smell to isolate themselves for seven days, even if they have no other symptoms, to slow the disease’s spread." https://t.co/wkY40oVaVa — Garance Franke-Ruta STAY HOME (@thegarance) March 23, 2020

Over the past 24 hours, the U.S. reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus and 122 new deaths, raising the U.S. total to 45,322 cases and 582 dead https://t.co/47MXF0XUJ0 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 24, 2020

Feels like I’m oversampling the stories from America, but right now we seem to be holding the (uncoveted) ‘most stupid & pointless reactions’ baton, so…

JUST IN: World Health Organization says 85% of coronavirus cases confirmed over the past day have been in the US and Europe — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 24, 2020

More than half the counties in U.S. have no ICU beds. Nearly 11 million more Americans reside in counties with no hospital, some 2.7 million of them seniors. https://t.co/IFZkCbMBw4 by @fredschulte @eklucas @JordanRau @LizSzabo @JayHancock1 #COVID19 — Nsikan Akpan (@MoNscience) March 23, 2020

Some good news: 3M is now producing 1 million N95 masks *in the US* a day. But: 1) Official estimates say we need 1 billion+ masks to handle this crisis, and 3M won't get us near that; 2) It'll take 12 months to double capacity. We still need industrial mobilization. — Rush Doshi (@RushDoshi) March 23, 2020

When and why did a company with 45,000 employees amass an emergency reserve of 720,000 masks? https://t.co/3VyDecfEqR — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 23, 2020

Tx Lt Gov Dan Patrick says grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy for their grandchildren pic.twitter.com/wC3Ngvtsbj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 24, 2020

And we're doing very little testing. Imagine what the actual numbers are. https://t.co/U2CdLCrdVw — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 24, 2020

NEW: The Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan is being transformed into a 2,000-bed hospitalhttps://t.co/Urdc9suMyq @KeshiaClukey @EliseOnDeadline pic.twitter.com/L5QUmgfBf9 — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) March 23, 2020

Seoul is 60% denser than New York and it has 334 cases. NYC alone has more cases than all of S Korea. https://t.co/LE3l52bxhM — T.K. of AAK! (@AskAKorean) March 24, 2020





I'g grateful to @washingtonpost for publishing this but the 10x figure is not really the point of the article. The point is that because we are so behind on testing, we can't use testing the same way countries with more tests and fewer cases can. It's a nuanced point so pls read https://t.co/Y0Rmdzd0tq — Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) March 23, 2020

We can only hope the proportion of unobserved cases is large, because then we are closer to achieving herd immunity, and each bad outcome brings with it a larger number of mild outcomes that contribute to herd immunity. The math of epidemics is weird. — Marc Lipsitch (@mlipsitch) March 23, 2020

While vast majority of deaths from #COVID19 are age 60+ many young adults and middle aged Americans are becoming seriously ill and surviving only after prolonged hospitalizations and ICU admissions that have long term consequences. This is a dangerous virus for most age groups. pic.twitter.com/jVYWFatTDM — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 23, 2020

A must-read thread from Johns Hopkins epidemics expert → https://t.co/OYsicCS8X4 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 24, 2020

Indeed. Even Wuhan, the epic center of the #COVID?19 crisis, is coming out of lock down less than 2 months in. Less affected areas opened earlier and those that had their act together (for instance Singapore and Taiwan) did not need #lockdown. https://t.co/9uAHSlVsTL — Bert Hofman(???) (@berthofmanecon) March 23, 2020

1. @WHO DG @DrTedros says the #Covid19 pandemic is accelerating. Took 67 days to get to 100K cases, 11 days to get to 200K & 4 days to get to 300K. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 23, 2020

3. @WHO DG @DrTedros says using untested medicines against #Covid19 could raise false hopes & actually do harm.

Says the WHO-led multi-country SOLIDARITY trial will generate data to show if drugs work. — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 23, 2020

Exclusive: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed, likely to 2021, veteran IOC member Dick Pound says. “On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told @cbrennansports. https://t.co/Fr8be81BEU pic.twitter.com/POWFtCr0wW — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 23, 2020

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. South Korea has reported the lowest number of new cases in four weeks – they're virtually through it. Even in Wuhan, the virus epicentre, the lockdown is being eased. Coronavirus is beatable – but only if we do it together. — Professor Karol Sikora (@ProfKarolSikora) March 23, 2020

Worth remembering that South Korea and the US reported their first #COVIDー19 cases on the same day. Since then, very different trajectories. Where would you rather be right now? https://t.co/dxC8loMNvy — Peter Drobac (@PeterDrobac) March 23, 2020

Multiple Chinese #COVID19 test kit makers have capacity to export 100,000's of units a day. As of March 19, at least 64 companies exported to the EU. Yet, despite huge shortages, the U.S.’ FDA has yet to approve a single Chinese company as of Sunday. https://t.co/ot65wgYLxD — Dave Yin 殷大伟 (@yindavid) March 23, 2020

China has announced it will lift the lockdown on Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, on April 8, marking a significant milestone in its battle against the deadly outbreak. https://t.co/Ht9xq4JiNE — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2020

China’s Communist Party has long excelled at rewriting its own history for a domestic audience, but with its latest propaganda blitz on the novel coronavirus, it’s rewriting the present for a global audience. My latest for @ForeignPolicy https://t.co/ko8dar96iM — Louisa Lim (@limlouisa) March 23, 2020

Via valued commentor Amir Khalid:



UK lockdown rules:

People must stay at home, unless..

– Shopping for basic needs

– 1 form of exercise a day, alone or with members of household

– Medical needs or to help a vulnerable person

– Travel to and from work, if absolutely necessary

– Police have power to enforce rules — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 23, 2020

570 coronavirus patients in Spain were admitted to the intensive care unit over the past 24 hours, raising the total number in ICU to 2,355 https://t.co/tkYF5J2hMk — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 23, 2020

Italy 🇮🇹 is bending the arc and rounding the corner hopefully. For 2nd consecutive day, new #COVID19 cases lower than day before. Today's death toll (601), yesterday (651), day before (793). Let’s keep up the lockdown. Other countries pay attention. pic.twitter.com/9FdkExi0UM — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 23, 2020

Italy has tons of useful epidemiological data online, updated almost daily. Would really love to see that for US cases – CDC's website hasn't updated case counts since Friday and counts are too small by half (compared to Hopkins map). pic.twitter.com/3NtPpyTs96 — Caitlin Rivers, PhD (@cmyeaton) March 23, 2020

Iceland currently has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the world. They are testing everybody & learned half of all carriers exhibit no symptoms at all. https://t.co/fs4PDMnTcM — KD (@Fly_Sistah) March 22, 2020

In 48 hours, New Zealand will move to the highest level of the COVID-19 alert system, prime minister says. People are asked to stay inside, schools will close and both air travel and public transportation will be limited to essential journeys. https://t.co/V6AQ7Ex4Ko — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 23, 2020

THREAD: Coronavirus updates, Monday, March 23: Iran recorded more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours on Monday as the country struggles to contain the spread. https://t.co/JS3teKahkJ — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) March 23, 2020

Chief Minister of Australia's Northern Territory: "Half-measures are not helping. We must act so we do not become another Italy, or another America or another UK, where the spread is getting wider, and the list of the sick and dead is getting longer." — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 23, 2020

Gangs in the Rio de Janeiro favelas have enforced a lockdown from 8pm tonight. The statement reads: "If the government won't do the right thing, organised crime will" pic.twitter.com/dK0wtAR3KA — Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) March 23, 2020

5.4 million face masks, >1million #COVID19 detection kits & 40,000+ protective suits have arrived in Ethiopia from the Jack Ma Foundation in China. Ethiopia's capital is headquarters for AfricaCDC. The agency will distribute the supplies to countries thru-out the continent https://t.co/V8Rfprckkk — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) March 23, 2020

Great piece by @marynmck on the role @ProMED_mail played in communicating the #SARSCoV2 outbreak to the world (also: @gatesfoundation et al: can someone please fund ProMED?)https://t.co/PdkW4rhrvP — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) March 23, 2020

Thread –

You might hear people saying it isn't real. It is. You might hear people saying it isn't bad. It is. You might hear people saying it can't take you down. It can. I survived Ebola. I fear #COVIDー19. Do your part. Stay home. Stay safe. And every day I'll come to work for you — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) March 24, 2020

750 people died yesterday in Italy ALONE, bringing the total deaths in there above 6000. For all of the "skeptics", do you think if everyone gets this & upwards of 3% of populations die because there aren't enough hospital beds that this wouldn't devastate the economy on its own? — findom earle (@coherentstates) March 23, 2020

When China locked down 10s of millions of people, everyone outside China (me included) said: No one else could do this.

One by one, countries are doing this. https://t.co/fn7kSkzxcm — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 23, 2020

Thank you for taking the time to write this important article. We focus our efforts on the global comparisons on COVID-19 testing and go through many dozen of official country-specific sources and bring all in one place. Maybe you find it useful:https://t.co/ZMjohHRvA7 — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 23, 2020

DO *NOT* STICK A HAIR DRYER UP YOUR NOSE:

It’s a bad idea. Pointing a hair dryer up your nostrils won’t kill the virus replicating inside your cells and won’t do anything to virus in your throat or sinuses or deeper in the airway. Plus it could burn you, dry out mucosal surfaces, and maybe even create aerosols https://t.co/WoEq96OqXA — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 23, 2020

Almost certainly overstated (see below), but it’ll be widely circulated:

CDC: coronavirus survived in Princess Cruise cabins up to 17 days after passengers left https://t.co/5NqZ5sC7Ti — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 24, 2020

Thread. You're gonna see "coronavirus can live for 17 days on surfaces!" Incorrect. *Viral RNA* was detectable after 17 days. Saying that live virus is there because viral RNA was found is like saying I must be holding a meatball sub because there's a marinara stain on my pants. https://t.co/qfCKVjo2bx — J. Kenji López-Alt (@kenjilopezalt) March 24, 2020

Seriously, cruise ships are nasty. "During February 3–March 13, in the U.S., approx 200 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among returned cruise travelers from multiple ship voyages…accounting for approximately 17% of total reported U.S. cases at the time". /5 — Dr. Tara C. Smith (@aetiology) March 24, 2020