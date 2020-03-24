Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

This is a big f—–g deal.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

We have all the best words.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Too inconsequential to be sued

Han shot first.

Word salad with all caps

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Just a few bad apples.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The revolution will be supervised.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trumpery / Area Clown Dabbles in Medical Cosplay

Area Clown Dabbles in Medical Cosplay

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,

President Shit for Brains continues to be resistant to facts, evidence, reality, and sadly, the fucking virus itself:

President Trump said Tuesday that he wants the country “opened up” by Easter — April 12 — and continued to play down the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic even as experts warned of a worsening crisis.

A World Health Organization official said that the United States has the potential to become the new epicenter of the global crisis.

If, like me, you are wondering why Trump is apparently immune to the virus, the answer is that viruses CAN infect other viruses, it just isn’t that common. Regardless, opening up the country unless it is medically wise isn’t just insane, it’s fucking murderous. It’s gross negligence and more.

I’ve been investing in my retirement fund for thirty years, since I was 19. When I finished college, I lived in a shitty apartment that had fucking carpet on the walls from the 70’s because it was only $300 a month and every other apartment was $700+ and I drove a 1983 Chevy Celebrity until 2007 while my friends all drove new cars because I wanted to max out what I gave to my retirement and maybe be able to live when I could no longer earn. So I am invested in the stock market. It’s not much, but it is something. But if losing half of it or more saves the fucking life of just one kid’s mom or dad, it was worth every penny. This is not fucking rocket science.

And it doesn’t have to be an either/or. The way to avoid longterm economic effects are to endure the short term pain and get everybody healthy and not afraid to go out. You can open businesses all you want, no one but Darwin Award contestants are going to jam themselves in a fucking movie theater or stay for a week in a Trump Hotel if dying or killing grandma is a potential side effect, so the market is still going to be a hot mess.

Seriously, Larry Kudlow and those like him are going to kill us all, the Grima Wormtongue motherfuckers.

I’ll just end this little tirade with some sound reasoning from NFLTG Hillary:

Exactly.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • dmsilev
  • Duane
  • Elizabelle
  • Emma from FL
  • feebog
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Highway Rob
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Nicole
  • Phylllis
  • rikyrah
  • scav
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I’ve seen it suggested that he’s so desperate to re-open because Trump hotels are bleeding money and loans are coming due.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Phylllis

      At least some Governors have good sense. Gov. Henry McMaster (known in these parts as Deputy Dawg) just announced South Carolina schools will remain closed through the end of April.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Highway Rob

      I had a feeling his reopen-the-country idea had to do with reopening his evangelical supporters’ churches so they could get butts in seats for Easter. Gotta keep that collection plate full. And then…

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Trump on why he picked Easter as the day he wants to end strict social distancing and reopen American businesses: “Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      feebog

      Can I add that the idea that you can just shut old people into indefinite isolation to protect them while the general population goes back to work is insane. I’m in my 70s. I still work. I still travel all over the Western U.S. for that work. There are many seniors that do the same. We aren’t staying inside our homes while the rest of y’all resume normal lives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Phylllis

      @Gin & Tonic: Check out James Zirin’s Plaintiff in Chief. He lays out Trump’s byzantine relationships with Deutsche Bank very clearly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      zhena gogolia

      @Highway Rob:

      WHY DOESN’T HE GET IT????? God, I hate him so much.

      Meanwhile, our little church has been meeting virtually for the last two weeks. The ministers make YouTubes, and we have a Zoom prayer meeting. It is incredibly nourishing spiritually.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Nicole

      I am fascinated by the Right Wing attempting to sell, “The older generation will be glad to sacrifice themselves for the economy” to said older generation (seeing as how the median age of FOX News viewers is what, 65?).  These now senior citizen FOX News viewers are the same folk who, when much younger, mocked Jimmy Carter for suggesting they put on a sweater to save the planet.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Duane

      The Easter date is firmly aimed at the Christianists. They’ll bow down to him as their God. It’s beyond sick. Truly a death cult and they’re too blind to see. He doesn’t care if they die.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      Apparently Donnie was trying to sell his interest in the Old Post Office hotel in October. Any deal was supposed to close by January 23. I assume we would have heard if it did happen.

      Naturally, he was wanting far too much for it:

      […]

      Figures from STR, a Hendersonville, Tenn.-based provider of hospitality data, show that since 2005, sale prices for luxury hotels in D.C. have ranged from a high of $400 million (Grand Hyatt Washington) to a low of $274 million (Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill). On a per-key basis, sale prices have gone from a high of $450,450 (Grand Hyatt Washington) to a low of $224,215 (Washington Marriott Wardman Park), according to STR.

      The Wall Street Journal reported in October that the Trump Organization hoped to reap at least $500 million from the sale of its rights to the D.C. lease, which expires in 2103. That would amount to about $2 million per key.

      In early January, D.C. real estate developer Brian Friedman, who says he intends to bid on the hotel, told The Washington Post that the Trump Organization’s envisioned sale price is unrealistic.

      “There’s never been a hotel that’s sold even close to that price per [room] in D.C., and the ones that have sold for the highest prices had no ground lease,” Friedman said. “You would never get $500 million for a ground lease.”

      NREI couldn’t reach Friedman for comment.

      As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the Trump family put the hotel lease on the sale block partly in response to criticism that they were defying government ethics laws by profiting from the property.

      “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” Eric Trump told the newspaper in October.

      Since they lie about everything, they were probably bleeding money back then, also too….

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Kevin M. Kruse@KevinMKruse
      My feed is filled with videos of Italian mayors cursing residents to get indoors, Brazilian cops chasing beachgoers away with a helicopter, an Iraqi man breaking up a gathering with a broom … and Americans saying some old folks just might need to die to keep the markets open.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Highway Rob

      @zhena gogolia: Ours is anticipating being closed / virtual liturgies thru May, although the [Denomination Withheld*] Diocese of Texas hasn’t made it official yet. But we know from Falwell’s Liberty U what the modern Pharisees will be doing.

      *-Withheld because this is a family blog, where sects talk is frowned upon.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

      Being an agnostic, this strikes me as very black comedy.

      It’s like Hannibal Lecter setting the stage.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      scav

      @Highway Rob:

      Easter is a very special day for me … Easter Sunday, and you’ll have packed churches all over our country.”

      Truly, there will be a great fellowship of death.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      I have been saying for 3 years now that eventually Trump’s supporters would turn on him, but that when that happens we will all be very surprised about what would trigger that to happen.

      Still hoping they will turn on him, and I have to say that in my wildest dreams, I never would have come up with “he will refuse to take action about a pandemic until 3 months in and then say let the older people die so we can save the economy”.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Highway Rob: Easter is just under 3 weeks from now. We’re still in the exponential-growth phase of this mess, and even if the social distancing works perfectly, it’s going to take another couple of weeks for that to show up in the new-case count and probably more like 3-4 before the number of deaths starts to level out. In other words, by Easter this could be roughly 100x as bad as it is now (not an exaggeration; at current rates, it takes about 8 or so days per each 10x growth). Hospitals everywhere, not just New York City, will be horror shows. Nobody beside Trump and his cultists will heed any sort of “all clear; everyone go back to work now”.

      Kevin Drum had an overview of the Senate bill and it provides income support for almost everyone and runs through June. That’s realistic. We may need longer, but we won’t really know one way or the other for another month or so.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Highway Rob

      @dmsilev:

      Nobody beside Trump and his cultists will heed any sort of “all clear; everyone go back to work now”.

      Don’t have to tell me. My guess is he’s hoping there’s a way he and his rubes can free-ride on everyone else’s precautions, and then he can take credit when the pandemic subsides without him actually having to do anything difficult. That kind of wishful thinking I could do without.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.