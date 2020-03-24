President Shit for Brains continues to be resistant to facts, evidence, reality, and sadly, the fucking virus itself:

President Trump said Tuesday that he wants the country “opened up” by Easter — April 12 — and continued to play down the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic even as experts warned of a worsening crisis. A World Health Organization official said that the United States has the potential to become the new epicenter of the global crisis.

If, like me, you are wondering why Trump is apparently immune to the virus, the answer is that viruses CAN infect other viruses, it just isn’t that common. Regardless, opening up the country unless it is medically wise isn’t just insane, it’s fucking murderous. It’s gross negligence and more.

I’ve been investing in my retirement fund for thirty years, since I was 19. When I finished college, I lived in a shitty apartment that had fucking carpet on the walls from the 70’s because it was only $300 a month and every other apartment was $700+ and I drove a 1983 Chevy Celebrity until 2007 while my friends all drove new cars because I wanted to max out what I gave to my retirement and maybe be able to live when I could no longer earn. So I am invested in the stock market. It’s not much, but it is something. But if losing half of it or more saves the fucking life of just one kid’s mom or dad, it was worth every penny. This is not fucking rocket science.

And it doesn’t have to be an either/or. The way to avoid longterm economic effects are to endure the short term pain and get everybody healthy and not afraid to go out. You can open businesses all you want, no one but Darwin Award contestants are going to jam themselves in a fucking movie theater or stay for a week in a Trump Hotel if dying or killing grandma is a potential side effect, so the market is still going to be a hot mess.

Seriously, Larry Kudlow and those like him are going to kill us all, the Grima Wormtongue motherfuckers.

I’ll just end this little tirade with some sound reasoning from NFLTG Hillary:

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

Exactly.