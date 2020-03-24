A song.

Let’s let all the old people die

Grandma and grandpa had long happy lives

Now let’s let them sacrifice

Themselves to the stock market

This is America, land of the free

Mightiest, greatest, best country

Where you work a lifetime to the bone

And then we just let you die pic.twitter.com/MYnS6iZt1e

— New podcast! As It Happens: Song A Day (@songadaymann) March 24, 2020