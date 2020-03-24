Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Here’s a cheery little musical interlude to take our minds off (not really) the horrors around us.

Gallows humor is better than no humor at all, I guess.

In other notes, check out this map of rural hospital closings since 2002–most since 2010, after red states decided they didn’t need no stinking Medicaid expansion. Details here.

And with that, open thread.

Image: Rembrandt van Rijn, Old Man in an Armchair, 1652.

    1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Tom Nichols@RadioFreeTom · 2h
      Trump has now set Easter as the date for having the country “opened up and raring to go.” Fox anchor says “That would be a great American resurrection!”

    4.

      Hunter Gathers

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      He needs to have rented rooms at his hotels soon, or he’ll miss his loan payments to Vlad, who will have no choice but to raise the vig.

    6.

      Suzanne

      Rural hospital closures and a staggering shortfall of medical providers in rural areas are two enormous problems in the country right now that get next to no media coverage.

      I always laugh when I see right-wing rural people comment about how independent they are, and they make comments like, “We grow all the food!”. I always want to reply, “And we provide all your medical care!”.

    7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl:  “Dr Fauci’s great-great-great (x 7) grandfather, reacting to a demented burgher’s plans to address a recurrence of the Black Death”

    8.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’m sure we’re all getting a crash course in videoconference software.

      Zoom has been a standout in the field. I’m amazed when you have the “gallery view” (thumbnails of everybody on the call), how social it feels. Sure it’s not totally the same as a face-to-face experience, and when multiple start talking the lags get kind of wonky. But it’s about as close as you can get, and it’s genuine human interaction.

      The only problem is that one person who doesn’t understand the concept of “mute”.

    11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: I don’t use zoom, but I suspect that with all this teleconferencing there are gonna be a lot of “I thought I had hit mute when I said that my boss could fuck up a peanut-butter sandwich” stories

      ETA: Joe Biden coming up on MSNBC, for those interested

    12.

      mad citizen

      The Nacissist in Chief has caused me to know sooo many things about him over these years. So thanks/no thanks to the juicer the other day who wrote “he’s doing the accordian thing again” when he makes shit up. It’s all I see now. And this moment, it is the picture on cnn.com, doing an outside concert today.

    15.

      Nicole

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Ha!  My 9-year-old had a video conference via Zoom with some of his classmates and NONE of them understood “mute.”  The parent who orchestrated it finally had to mute them all and then unmute them one at a time. I wanted to give him a medal after it was over.

    16.

      Immanentize

      Just a fun fact while we all mope.  I found and am trying to reanimate some Loofa seeds from my wife’s grandmother.  Everyone in that female line is now gone.  But maybe the seeds will make it and provide me with scrub pads for the rest of my life?  Hoping!

      Reply
    17.

      Nicole

      Also, that song is awesome.  The DNC should get the rights from the guy and do commercials starting off with the Lt Governor’s comment and then a montage of Trump, McConnell, Collins, et al, set to the song.  They could run it between now and November.

    19.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Nicole: The parent who orchestrated it finally had to mute them all and then unmute them one at a time.

      You can do that? I didn’t think the moderator has that much power. All we’ve figured out is that you can have people default to “mute” when they join, and then they have to manually unmute.

    20.

      Nicole

      @Immanentize: I initially misread “everyone in that female line is now gone” to refer to the loofah seeds, not your wife’s family line. I thought, “They can sort loofahs by sex? HOW?”  And that those would be some highfalutin’ loofah seeds, to have a pedigree and all.

      And then I figured it out.  It’s been a long day.  As they all are right now.

    21.

      dmsilev

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      The only problem is that one person who doesn’t understand the concept of “mute”.

      There are some videos floating around Twitter etc. of kindergarten classes that are being held via Zoom. Six year olds are not, as a rule, skilled at proper Mute etiquette.

    22.

      Feathers

      Ireland has nationalized their private hospitals.

      Health Minister Simon Harris said patients with Covid-19 will be treated for free in a single national hospital service. Mr Harris said all private hospitals will be public or run by the State for the duration of the pandemic. He said: “There can be no public vs private here.”

    23.

      Nicole

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I know when I did a play reading with my theater company last week that the guy orchestrating it was able to mute individuals in the call and then unmute them.  I think it may have to be the person who sets up the call, but yeah, I think they can mute and unmute other people on the call.

    24.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Fucking SBA – I couldn’t come up with a worse process if I tried.  The website is straight out of 1998, where you have major lags on every single task, documents cannot be uploaded per page (only as you go down), and multiply repetitive questions don’t autofill.

    26.

      Immanentize

      Also, why are people not blasting, on repeat, Race for the Prize by Flaming Lips?. I am:

      Two scientists are racing
      For the good of all mankind
      Both of them side-by-side
      So determined

      Locked in heated battle
      For the cure that is their prize
      But it’s so dangerous
      But they’re determined

      Theirs is to win
      If it kills them
      They’re just humans
      With wives and children

    34.

      FlyingToaster

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: My daughter has been in school since last Tuesday via Zoom. Weekdays, every hour from 9-3, 4 core courses plus 1 elective daily, plus check-ins with individual teachers during lunch (12-1).  Saturday Music School, theory class and group violins.  Spring play rehearsals Fridays afterschool, Strings TourGroup rehearsals weekend evenings.

      Zoom rocks, and kids seem to figure out the controls faster than their instructors.

    37.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Immanentize:

      I once scored a crew pass that somebody left on the ground a few hours before the start of a big music festival – I got to be on the stage with the Flaming Lips, handed ’em a little of their makeup and costumery, but was mainly a useless stagehand.

      It was awesome looking out at a large, screaming audience.

