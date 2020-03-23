I get a little worried that people are going to start succumbing to gloom porn and say “fuck it, we’re all gonna die anyway, so I’m going out today.” The lockdown can work. It worked in Wuhan, and there’s early signs it may be starting to work in Italy.

Boom *ITALY HAS 4,789 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES, VS 5,560 SUNDAY — Conor Sen (@conorsen) March 23, 2020

And there were 6500 cases on Saturday. This is a big drop. It could be temporary, but thing slowed down in Wuhan about ten days after they started the big clampdown (with a few spikes in there because of increased testing). Fingers crossed everybody.

And please stay the fuck home if you can.