Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted

We have all the best words.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Yes we did.

Lighten up, Francis.

Reality always wins in the end.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The revolution will be supervised.

Verified, but limited!

Just a few bad apples.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is how realignments happen…

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Working for the clampdown

Working for the clampdown

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

I get a little worried that people are going to start succumbing to gloom porn and say “fuck it, we’re all gonna die anyway, so I’m going out today.” The lockdown can work. It worked in Wuhan, and there’s early signs it may be starting to work in Italy.

And there were 6500 cases on Saturday. This is a big drop. It could be temporary, but thing slowed down in Wuhan about ten days after they started the big clampdown (with a few spikes in there because of increased testing). Fingers crossed everybody.

And please stay the fuck home if you can.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Barry
  • Brachiator
  • delk
  • dmsilev
  • hitchhiker
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Michael Cain
  • negative 1
  • PenAndKey
  • Roger Moore
  • Zzyzx

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      It’s incredibly important to have people with some patience in charge, so it’s especially awful that we have Trump instead.  Maybe if we get some evidence from the hard-hit blue states that the shutdown is effective, it can give people at the federal level the guts to follow through.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Good news for a country that desperately needs some right now. Of course, the hard part will be maintaining the clamp-down until the number of new cases is small enough that test-and-trace is feasible (i.e. get into the South Korea situation).

      The problem here in the US is that a lot of places haven’t even started a real lockdown yet.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brachiator

      Fingers crossed everybody.

      Make sure you wash them first. ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      PenAndKey

      This, all of it. The problem with lockdowns is the lag between when they’re started and when their effects are observable. I’m sure there’ll be a goldmine of data to comb through once this is all over and that it’ll show a statistically relevant difference in growth rates between the states that enacted lockdowns and those that haven’t. If it weren’t so catastrophic the number crunching nerd part of my brain would be having a field day.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      negative 1

      @dmsilev: Also that no one knows what ‘real lockdown’ means, so that they don’t panic.  Here in my not-hard-hit northeast US state, we have no entertainment/dine-in/gatherings but we don’t have a ‘shelter in place’ order.  Everyone is panicking that we will, so they are hoarding food.  This makes everyone else nervous about the food shortages, so they hoard, etc., etc.

      Also, today started ‘online learning’ for schools in the state.  All social media is calling this ‘homeschooling’ and every parent is complaining about having to ‘homeschool’ their child.  As a guy who works for the teachers’ union, I’m thrilled for our free marketing, however for the sake of the community I live in I have to echo Major x4’s sentiment that we should be talking about what it is we are trying to achieve.  Because already I hear the grumblings of parents teaching their kids being told ‘indefinitely’ — and not liking it.  I feel like having a goal (no new cases, growth rate under X%, until we get testing for everyone, etc.) will help us all have something to rally behind.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      I saw or heard something recently about how we can tell we’re ‘flattening the curve’. Not by new cases, because we’re so behind the eight ball on testing. The daily number of new cases is going to go up and up and be really scary, but a lot of those are cases that we would already have known about if we had a competent government. So the way to tell is by the death rate, morbid though that may be. Right now, our rate of daily deaths is doubling every three days. That rate will probably shorten in the near term. When the rate starts lengthening, when it takes longer for the daily death rate to double, then the curve has started flattening. Like I say, pretty gruesome, but a more accurate statistic to look for.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      My first entry on the coronavirus beat — Over three hundred doctors at Pittsburgh’s massive UPMC hospital system have signed a petition challenging administrators’ decisions to press forward with as many elective surgeries as they can. https://t.co/xzBp4yUHfV— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 23, 2020

      (Emphasis added.)

      WTF!!

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MagdaInBlack

      Too many companies are patting themselves on the back for being ” essential services” and sending their workers out while the management stays at home on their laptops.

      Mine is one of them. The only thing essential is that the money keep flowing in and up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Puddy chains@Puddychains
      Mar 22
      South Korea vs USA They both got their first case on the same day. South Korea is back playing baseball

      they’re playing with masks, but they’re playing

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      Virginia about to close all PK-12 schools for the rest of the year.  Not sure if we will also go to “only grocery stores and pharmacies to remain open”.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @negative 1: Even the “shelter in place” orders that we have here in California aren’t as stringent as, say, Spain. You can still go out for a walk, just keep away from other people.

      There are also, of course, numbskulls who think this doesn’t apply to them. like this bar owner in the LA area who stayed open on St. Patrick’s Day and was shocked, shocked that his neighbors called the police on him:

      In Griffin’s case, he said he didn’t know his pub was supposed to be closed when he opened it Tuesday at 7 a.m. The day before, the city of South Pasadena had issued a closure of all bars, but Griffin said that he wasn’t aware of the order and that no one from the city reached out.

      He said he was careful to advise customers to make only takeout or delivery orders. He also asked people not to sit down and eat food on the premises, Griffin said. But some did anyway. There was also live music playing in the pub.

      By around 7 p.m., South Pasadena police, tipped off by angry residents, showed up to Griffins of Kinsale for the third time — and on this visit, they were accompanied by someone from the L.A. County Department of Public Health. The pub was closed on what Griffin called his “most important night of the year.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      Nancy just finished speaking.  I didn’t hear most of it.

      The Senate just voted down Moscow Mitch’s plan again.  49:xx.  It needs 60 votes to advance.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      negative 1

      @dmsilev: We’re lucky to not have an abundance of morons around me, or that they’ve temporarily shut up.  I don’t know how permanent that is, though.

      My most fun quarantine moment so far is my friend having to explain to his son that he can’t bro-hug his friends, no matter how little contact he has with them after that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      hitchhiker

      The numbers from here in Seattle are encouraging, too. I finally found a place to keep track of tests given v. positives v. negatives. It’s at the Atlantic, updated for every state and includes evaluation of the credibility of numbers.

      We’re not locked down, but we were early in both community contamination and in mitigation. By the time the NBA suspended its season on 3/11, both amazon and microsoft employees had been working from home for a full week, and many other businesses had followed their lead. There were just 39 positives on 3/4. We’ve also been doing more tests for a longer time period (almost 31,000 as of today), which makes the data about as reliable as it can get, tho’ admittedly that’s not saying a lot.

      The daily rise in new cases sits at 11%.

      Here’s state-by-state data from the Atlantic

      And here’s the Covid Tracking Project for Washington

      The Washington Post is keeping a running tab that includes percentage change in new cases every time they update the totals, here

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @hitchhiker: In CA, we’re about a week or two behind you. My employer started seriously moving people off-site on the 11th, and it took us about a week to complete the transition. Most places were on similar trajectories; the Governor announced the state-wide shelter-in-place on the 19th.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Michael Cain

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: they’re playing with masks, but they’re playing

      They’re playing (and streaming) intrasquad games.  No travel, no crowds.  No word on where the players are staying.  The league there is hoping to be able to restart spring training by mid-April.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.