Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I personally stopped the public option…

This is a big f—–g deal.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

This blog will pay for itself.

Reality always wins in the end.

Mission Accomplished!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Nevertheless, she persisted

We have all the best words.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Han shot first.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

The Math Demands It!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This Blog Goes to 11…

No one could have predicted…

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Word salad with all caps

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / What Trump Doesn’t Have

What Trump Doesn’t Have

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: 

I wrote about Trump essentially being a salesman, and ticked off a few of the attributes of a lot of salesmen (#notallsalesmen, of course) a few days ago. I forgot one that is surfacing now — they have no patience, and can’t stick to anything:

President Trump appears to be growing tired of his own plan to combat the coronavirus.

We’re seven days into Trump’s 15-day social distancing plan and the President is reportedly not only having second thoughts about efforts to tamp down the spread of the virus, but also appears to be more concerned about the impact his initial plan will have on the economy. Trump announced his 15-day isolation proposal last Monday. Just three days later, he was reportedly already considering ways to phase out his plan, Bloomberg News reported.

This probably isn’t purely salesguy ADD — certainly the denial of facts and the need for constant positivity are also part of it. But I’ve never seen a salesguy in a leadership position who didn’t want to try something different a short while after signing off on a long term plan. They are successful because they just keep trying things until they either close the mark or walk away. A lot of leadership is about sticking things out, staying the course until things get better, and so forth. Two-bit grifters like Trump don’t have any patience because they’ve never needed it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David Anderson
  • Derelict
  • Fair Economist
  • germy
  • hells littlest angel
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • negative 1
  • PenAndKey

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      negative 1

      appears to be more concerned about the impact his initial plan will have on the economy

      And accordingly, his reelection.  That’s his only focus, since it’s about him — the only thing he cares about.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      You are too kind. Trump isn’t a salesman, he’s a flim-flam man. What he’s selling, he has no intention of delivering. In a better world, he’d be working out of a boiler room in Queens.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Fair Economist

      Dementia doesn’t help consistency and determination either.

      There is likely also a panic resulting from distancing being financially catastrophic to him personally.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Derelict

      This most definitely ISN’T Trump’s ADHD. What it is is Trump knowing that his only chance for re-election is the economy doing well. That’s it.

       

      And the Republicans also realize, however dimly, that presiding over a second Great Depression (and this after having set up both the first Great Depression AND the Great Recession) would pretty much doom the Party to rump status for another 20 years.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PenAndKey

      @Fair Economist: and despite the fact that it’s absolutely devastating for those of us out jobs or looking at looking bills with no income, it’s always all sbout how he’s impacted. He’s incapable of actually caring about anyone else, so of course he’s freaking out now that he has to deal with it. I’m sure I could imagine a more inept and incapable president for this situation, but it’d take effort.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      It’s also a quality of cults and cult leaders— ‘policy’ keeps changing, the leader keeps shifting the goalposts, so no one has the energy to stop and think, ‘Wait, WTF? ‘.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      David Anderson

      OMG, about salesmen — my wife is in charge of a decent size contract at her company and they have a vendor whose initial product demonstration looks good.  She told them that her company can’t make a decision for another 10-15 days late last week.  So far the sales guy came back to her 3 times, knocked 35% off the price and is talking his way out of an easy sale as part of the contract is service and support.

       

      If the guy shuts up, he will make a nice commission but he can’t.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      @Derelict:

      would pretty much doom the Party to rump status for another 20 years.

      I admit I spent years repeating the “GOP will never recover from this!” line after Bush.  But then I realized republicans always bounce back and find their way back into office.  They’ve got enough disgruntled voters to forgive them for anything.  I hope we win the White House and Senate and keep the House, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a republican president in 2024.  (If I live to see it)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      If you played a drinking game based on Trump’s superfluous overuse of adjectives and adverbs, you’d wind up getting your stomach pumped and filled with charcoal after the first hour.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Derelict:

      And the Republicans also realize, however dimly, that presiding over a second Great Depression (and this after having set up both the first Great Depression AND the Great Recession) would pretty much doom the Party to rump status for another 20 years.

      Eh, given what happened the last several times they screwed up, I doubt it’d even be 20 months. The moment Democrats get into power, the clock will start ticking toward the Republicans’ inevitable midterm landslide when everything isn’t magically fixed in a few weeks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @hells littlest angel:

       

      “This is the greatest project ever – it is coming in ahead of schedule and under budget, and will be a truly magnificent showplace when all our finishing plans happen, which we’ll unveil in a few months. We just need to advance the next few draws so that the capital keeps flowing….”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.