I wrote about Trump essentially being a salesman, and ticked off a few of the attributes of a lot of salesmen (#notallsalesmen, of course) a few days ago. I forgot one that is surfacing now — they have no patience, and can’t stick to anything:

President Trump appears to be growing tired of his own plan to combat the coronavirus. We’re seven days into Trump’s 15-day social distancing plan and the President is reportedly not only having second thoughts about efforts to tamp down the spread of the virus, but also appears to be more concerned about the impact his initial plan will have on the economy. Trump announced his 15-day isolation proposal last Monday. Just three days later, he was reportedly already considering ways to phase out his plan, Bloomberg News reported.

This probably isn’t purely salesguy ADD — certainly the denial of facts and the need for constant positivity are also part of it. But I’ve never seen a salesguy in a leadership position who didn’t want to try something different a short while after signing off on a long term plan. They are successful because they just keep trying things until they either close the mark or walk away. A lot of leadership is about sticking things out, staying the course until things get better, and so forth. Two-bit grifters like Trump don’t have any patience because they’ve never needed it.