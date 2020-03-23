Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / The Presumptive Nominee Speaks on Coronavirus

The Presumptive Nominee Speaks on Coronavirus

Vice President Biden, who will be the Democratic nominee when Sanders either drops out or loses on the first convention ballot, delivered remarks on the novel coronavirus this morning. It was lost in the shuffle, but here it is for you all to watch!

You can watch it in this tweet:

If that doesn’t work for you, you can watch it here.

Biden also issued a statement on the ACA lawsuit.

UPDATE: He will also be on The View in the morning to talk about it.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      pamelabrown53

      Thanks for posting this M4. Maybe you could repost it later as it’s being lost by DougJ’s post at the exact same time and WaterGirl’s post 10 minutes later.

      I’m feeling super aggravated right now so am going to walk away instead of sharing my irritability!

      P.S. How does this front page posting work, anyway? Is there any communication between you front pagers before you post?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pamelabrown53

      @Baud:

      I wonder if there is a way to impress upon the Biden campaign to not shedule this when Cuomo is speaking? What’s your opinion?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Uncle Cosmo

      “Ended 3 hours ago” – & because it was “live” there is no longer access through either link.

      If anyone could post a link to a version that can be viewed now, after the fact…?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @pamelabrown53: It has to be done early enough to make the news day.  I’m not sure what a good time would be with everything going on the world, but it can’t be easy.  I hope this won’t be a daily thing like Cuomo is.

      Reply

