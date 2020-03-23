Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So, About Andrew Cuomo

I know it’s a massive understatement to say there are a lot of weird things going on right now, but who the hell could have predicted Cuomo lust? Here’s a sampling. Molly Jong-Fast at Vogue:

I wanted to like Cuomo, but I was troubled by his work with the sketchy IDC, a group of supposed Democrats who helped the Republicans control the New York State Senate for many years. Cuomo just didn’t speak to me, or rather, he spoke to me in a gruff, gravelly, overly emphatic and slightly obnoxious way about obscure bureaucratic infighting. He felt joyless, not exciting. I liked him but I didn’t like him like him. He was no Sherrod Brown, no Chris Murphy, no Val Deming, no Tammy Duckworth.

But what a difference a pandemic makes. All of a sudden, I love Governor Cuomo, his soothing Queens accent, his stories about his dad Mario (himself a three-time governor of New York) and his 88-year-old mother Matilda. And then there’s Andrew the dad, embarrassing his kids with stories of their upbringing after his divorce, when he was a single father, and bringing his 22-year-old daughter Michaela to one of his coronavirus press briefings, suggesting it was “cooler” to be with him there than to be on the spring break vacation she had just wisely cancelled.

Rebecca Fishbein at Jezebel:

I worked in local New York news for years and developed an intense and reasonable dislike of Cuomo. He has repeatedly hindered attempts to reform the criminal justice system, he took advantage of a once largely conservative state Congress to keep progressive legislation on reproductive health from becoming law, he fucked around with the MTA so much he forced out the only useful subway leader the administration’s ever seen, etc., etc., etc.

And yet, in this time of crisis, with little concrete information available, I need Cuomo’s measured bullying, his love of circumventing the federal government, his sparring with increasingly incompetent city leadership. Not only that, but the less contact I have with other humans, the more I start to think of Cuomo as my only friend. I’ve started laughing at his little jokes. I catch myself touching my hair (not my face!) when he talks about an increase in testing capacity. I swooned when he told a reporter he had his own workout routine. I have watched a clip of him and brother Chris Cuomo bickering about their mother at least 20 times. I think I have a crush???

Cuomo called Fishbein later and, well, you read it.

Anyway, I watched a couple of Cuomo’s press conferences on YouTube and I don’t get the lust, but I do get why he’s so comforting, and why his asshole guy-from-Queens persona is more than tolerable right now, especially since he’s a very competent and experienced asshole, unlike you know who. His press conferences are repetitive, and could be boring, if it weren’t life and death, when saying the same true things over and over is reassuring. He is absolutely frank about the possible bad outcomes, and straightforward about the solutions. His little civics lessons, his clumsy attempt to reach out to young people who are still gathering together (“YOU ARE WRONG” on a PowerPoint was one attempt I saw), his bragging about New York’s firsts (marriage equality, environmental law) — all of this would be fodder for derision outside this context.

I keep going back to Paul Campos’ simple point that Trump could be Churchill if he just could be a normal human being. Cuomo, a guy that nobody really likes, but everybody grudgingly acknowledged was decent at his job, is a perfect example of how somebody good can be great when they rise to an occasion.

    75 Comments

      schrodingers_cat

      I find his daily press briefings reassuring because he tells the truth about how bad stuff is. What he is doing about it and what needs to be done that is not in his hands. He is doing his job, unlike some other prominent politicians right now.

      Nicole

      There are assholes who can rise to the occasion, and Cuomo is one such asshole. He’ll go back to his usual level of infuriating once this is over (some of us will not forget you aligning with the GOP in NYS Assembly, ANDY!), but for now I am glad he’s head of New York State and he’s doing a really good job.

      My philosophy with politicians is to follow Janet Jackson’s adage, What Have You Done for Me Lately? Right now he’s doing a lot. I have no problem abandoning him once he is no longer.

      MattF

      People are also swooning over Larry Hogan, here in MD. He’s a Republican, so he never actually says out loud that Trump is a psychopathic liar— but, mirable dictu, he has been rational and forcefully decisive.

      Ohio Mom

      Please just don’t add election-cancelling, abortion-forbidding DeWine to the list of governors we are pleasantly surprised by.

      randy khan

      There was a great piece on Cuomo in New York magazine that I will paraphrase as saying that the kind of inside baseball, make people do things you need them to do whether they want to or not, pulling the levers that need to be pulled and pushing the ones that need to be pushed stuff that we need right now is Cuomo’s sweet spot. He literally is made for situations like this. That sort of stuff also makes him nearly intolerable other times, but right now it’s what New York needs.

      Capri

      Reminds me of Guiliani. I remember his press conference right after 9/11 – he was measured and reassuring but honest while W was in hiding. The entire nation lionized him for that.  Same for Churchill, who was exactly the type of leader needed during wartime, but couldn’t turn into the type of leader that was needed a little later.

      What this crisis is revealing about human psychology is fascinating.

      leeleeFL

      As a New Yorker who has relocated to FL to be near family, I miss The Cuomo Clan something fierce!  Mario should have been President,  and Andrew looked like he might do that eventually.  He has had some hiccups along the way, but being a Man of the People is his heritage and legacy.  He, Newsome, Pritzker and, amazingly, Dewine, have helped in keeping the calm in my heart.  And then there is Dr. Fauci.

      Trump’s and Pence’s antics have angered, frustrated and frightened.  No surprise, but saddening.  Makes a person wonder if Mother Nature has finally gotten tired of waiting for us to clean our room

      Betty Cracker

      Gov. Cuomo’s charm is completely lost on me. I damn sure wish he was my governor instead of the Trump-humping flop-sweat shithead who actually is. I get that Cuomo’s truthfulness and basic competence must be extremely comforting to New Yorkers, especially in contrast to Trump’s unending stream of lies and flailing. But crush on that condescending prick? Nopity-nope-nope. 

      leeleeFL

      @Capri: Funny, I was pissed at Rudy from minute one.  Of course, I had worked in the City when he was Mayir, and I knew he was a putz already.

      The Moar You Know

      Cuomo, a guy that nobody really likes, but everybody grudgingly acknowledged was decent at his job, is a perfect example of how somebody good can be great when they rise to an occasion.

      Most people who are “decent at their jobs” have what it takes to be great, given the right circumstances.  Sadly, the guy supposedly running the show known as “America” is not one of them.  Of course, it was widely acknowledged, especially by the people who voted for him – hell, point of pride for those folks – that he wasn’t and never had been good at ANYTHING, but somehow, he’d “rise to the occasion”.

      JPL

      He waited to long before he shut down the state and he also said if someone has symptoms stay away from them.   He never mentioned until recently that you can be a carrier, and not have symptoms.

      He does speak in complete sentence.

      Nicole

      @Betty Cracker: New Yorkers are weird about what we want in a politician.  We go for a level of ugly, devoid-of-charisma assholeness in candidates that would be the kiss of death in any other state.  It’s weird.

      dmsilev

      @The Moar You Know:

      Sadly, the guy supposedly running the show known as “America” is not one of them.

      Right now, he’s pushing for “go back to work next week”, because he’s an idiot with no concept of long term thinking and who puts his trust in a son-in-law who is every bit as qualified as he is.

      I expect all of the sane governors (all of the Democrats, and a few Republicans) to ignore that suggestion with extreme prejudice.

      Betty Cracker

      @Nicole: I was honestly shocked by how quickly and enthusiastically so many white Southerners embraced Trump. We have a long tradition of electing racist assholes too, of course. But the former Confederacy used to despise mouthy New Yorkers on general principles and preferred its demagoguery delivered with a drawl.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @Nicole:

      New Yorkers are weird about what we want in a politician.  We go for a level of ugly, devoid-of-charisma assholeness in candidates that would be the kiss of death in any other state.  It’s weird.

      Also, Cuomo’s opponent one year was Carl Paladino.  That guy makes Cuomo look like the soul of enlightenment and sensitivity.

      germy

      Sanders told me last week he was dealing with a “f—ing” global crisis and didn’t want to answer campaign questions. https://t.co/UEYGPTAmIZ At 7p tonight, he had a campaign event – a livestream discussion on the coronavirus – rather than showing up to vote an hour before
      — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 23, 2020

      Major Major Major Major

      @dmsilev: Right now, he’s pushing for “go back to work next week”, because he’s an idiot with no concept of long term thinking

      At some point we have to start assuming Trump’s goal is to spike the curve as much as possible, kill millions of Americans, and hope the stock market recovers in time for the election.

      bemused

      @dmsilev:

      He said protect the high risk people and the rest go back to work to save economy. Insane. Everyone would be high risk if all went back to work.

      geg6

      I’d like to add some praise for my Governor, Tom Wolf.  He has been very on top of things, lets the experts speak to any of the medical/virology/epidemiology matters.  Has no desire to have the spotlight.  Has taken fairly tough, strong measures gradually.  I only wish he’d let the state Liquor Control Board ship.  I have only four bottles of wine left.  It’s gonna be a tough several weeks of being housebound without a few drinky drinkies.

      Joe Falco

      @Betty Cracker: A combination of carpetbaggers moving here and an IV drip of right-wing talk radio has made the South more accepting of New York vulgarity as long as it says all the right things.

      J.

      @Betty Cracker: Right there with you, Betty. I’m a Native New Yorker, now Floridian (gag), and have never been a fan of Andrew (though loved Mario). But everyone I know up there is swooning over him. Still, no way will he be elected president.

      Betty Cracker

      @schrodingers_cat: I was dismayed to see a tour boat blast past the swamp compound a little while ago. The “swamp tour” airboat fleet wasn’t running yesterday, so I figured someone told them to stop packing tourists into boats so they can marinate in each other’s germs. They’re back, which strikes me as criminally irresponsible.  :(

      We’re doing fine, though. My husband finally got through to his mother, who swears she’ll call us if she needs anything instead of using any excuse to run to town. (She’s a wonderful person but a social butterfly, so this social distancing thing is hard for her.)

      How are y’all doing?

      L85NJGT

      So disappointed. You could have had Cynthia Nixon scratching the dirt and clucking at things. Anyone have a guess as to why the Sanders camp put her on point in Florida to smooth things over with Latinos? Because that seems is crazy, and suggests AOC was likely done with that campaign when it became clear they could not be civil in dealing with Warren.

      Miss Bianca

      @germy: Ugh. That fucking guy. Do your ACTUAL JOB, Sanders, you putz, rather than chase after the one you want but clearly don’t know how to get OR do.

      Gin & Tonic

      @geg6: I know jack shit about PA laws in this area, but there are often exceptions for wineries to ship direct to consumers. You may not be able to have a state store ship you your favorite Malbec from Mendoza, but there are plenty of wineries in PA. Give a couple of them a call.

      Sloegin

      I always respected Inslee, but thought he was too much of a bland policy wonk to make a good Governor or Presidential candidate.  We’re lucky to have a 100 percent policy wonk in WA state right now.

      When your leaders are sensible people making the right choices and are also working their tails off during a crisis, admiration just happens.

      Chyron HR

      @germy:

      Sanders told me last week he was dealing with a “f—ing” global crisis

      Ah, see, the problem is that you think he was referring to a medical or political crisis when in fact his crisis is that the voters “stole” the nomination from him again.

      arrieve

      I’ve never liked Andrew Cuomo, even when he was top advisor to his dad, whom I did like very much. But I’m glad he’s our governor now, and his briefings are the only ones I can stand to watch. His bluntness is refreshing, as is the fact that he apparently understands the situation and is telling the truth about it.

      He has absolutely risen to the occasion.

      ewrunning

      With Cuomo and Biden bith speaking this morning and Gov Pritzker’s criticism, the President*’s head may literally explode today. Here’s hoping.

      artem1s

      @Ohio Mom:

      DeWine didn’t cancel the election. It’s postponed but you know that. It was the right thing to do and meant Ohio is going to be ahead of the curve as apposed to the states that went ahead with physical voting on March 17.  He’s effectively shut down the state as of tonight.  He is also a dominionist asshole who will use this as an excuse to advance his religion’s interest over the rest of the state. His order specifically excluded abortion services as essential surgeries but NOT SURPRISINGLY the order allows the continuation of religious services.

      12. Essential Businesses and Operations. For the purposes of this Order, Essential Businesses and Operations means Healthcare and Public Health Operations, Human Services Operations, Essential Governmental Functions, and Essential Infrastructure, and the following:

      e. Religious entities. Religious facilities, entities and groups and religious gatherings, including weddings and funerals.

      No DeWine is not surprising by being competent.  He’s an experienced legislator. I expect him to do his job since he was elected to do it. So in no way do I find his actions surprising.  But I also expect him to continue to make the wrong decisions when it comes to reining in the Diocese’s demands to be given special considerations.

      Those in the Ohio Democratic party who are pushing for a lawsuit should just give it up. It won’t help elect more Dems and will make them look petty in light of the emergency at hand. It’s also a waste of money that would be better spent on House races, state and federal, in the general election. Attacking DeWine right now is a bad political move for the party.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Amy Klobuchar@amyklobuchar

      · 23m
      My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.

      there are some details floating around twitter, but it sounds bad

      MattF

      @rikyrah: There are a few new symptoms that have arisen lately– loss of smell and taste, gastrointestinal upset, diarrhea. That’s in addition to the basic ones; fever, dry cough, shortness of breath.

      Major Major Major Major

      @germyReason had an article the other day headlined “There Are Only Libertarians During A Pandemic”, they’re not going to take this lying down!

      Mostly about regulatory failure and the danger of having a buffoon in charge, which are fair criticisms, but the solution to that is better government, not less government.

      Origuy

      My dad died today. Not of COVID-19, he was a few days short of his 92nd birthday and his body just gave out. There won’t be a funeral anytime soon, of course. He and most of my family are in Indiana, while I’m in California. He served two terms with the Corps of Engineers during the Korean War, came home and married my mom. They had three kids and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just before her death in 2002. He was a heavy equipment operator, a member of the International Brotherhood of Operating Engineers. He graded the ground for most of the buildings of Indiana University of the last half of the last century.

      Nicole

      @Betty Cracker: I think a lot of people are easily swept up by HEY A CELEBRITY I KNOW THIS PERSON.

      And Trump, as much as I cannot STAND to see or listen to him now, makes for good TV.  I enjoyed him on the first season of The Apprentice, back when I just thought that’s as far as his career would go.  He fits exactly what middle America wants in a politician: tall, white and male and good on TV.

      My home town in PA was covered in Trump placards in 2016.  Still is, actually.  Sigh.

      germy

      Airlines: $35 to put your bag on our plane
      Airlines: $16 for bag of chips
      Airlines: Sorry you want your *legs* to fit? $75
      Airlines: haha, you have to fork over an extra $50 to choose the seat you already paid for
      Airlines:
      Airlines: Oh no someone help us we r out of monies

      — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) March 20, 2020

      frosty

      @geg6: Grocery stores in my part of the state are carrying wine and beer… if you’re not picky. Whiskey etc though – well I’m glad I live on the MD line.

      lgerard

      I just watched Charlie Baker’s news conference and the comparison with the orange obstructionist is stark.

      Baker was calm, determined and confidant.  He was able to answer questions with a level of detail that made it clear that there was a well thought out plan in effect and all the state resources were working together to implement it.

      trump has basically made himself irrelevant in this war and he might as well start taking about how his bone spurs are acting up.

      L85NJGT

      Top U.S. health officials are “looking very closely” at reports that a much higher percentage of younger Americans than expected need hospitalization as a result of contracting the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Origuy: So sorry to hear that, especially when the family will be unable to get together to grieve and remember.

      Curiously, my regular cycling route to the office takes me past an IBOE union hall and training facility – lots of heavy equipment in the yard, but I guess I don’t go past at the times when the training is going on.

      germy

      Lesson from History:

      “I have never had typhoid in my life, and have always been healthy. Why should I be banished like a leper and compelled to live in solitary confinement with only a dog for a companion?”
      -Mary Mallon, an asymptomatic cook who spread typhoid fever in 1910s NYC pic.twitter.com/U65DYioac8

      — Jaipreet Virdi (@jaivirdi) March 15, 2020

      germy

      A dear friend of mine, an ICU doc, is treating a healthy woman in her 30s with Covid-induced respiratory failure. She had to be intubated/put on ventilator. My friend says, “It’s here & it’s bad. Trump is trying to suppress it.” She advises following this: https://t.co/DN1tKJfYSI

      — J. Courtney Sullivan (@jcourtsull) March 14, 2020

