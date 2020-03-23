On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Mostar is an easy day trip from Dubrovnik, and tends to overrun with tourists during the day. Since I was driving, I opted to spend the night there on the way to Sarajevo. A major challenge was that (in 2012) for some reason none of the online mapping services had detailed maps of Bosnia and Herzegovina — the maps showed only the major highways. Mostar is not particularly large, and most runs along the river, but it was still a challenge finding my hotel.