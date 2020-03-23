I can not believe Trump and his coterie of idiots are even thinking about lifting all restrictions. We’re not even a month away from thinking about that. We haven’t even come close to the peak, ffs. LOCK EVERYTHING DOWN AND START THE PRINTING PRESSES AND START HANDING OUT MONEY. FIRE UP THE MANUFACTURING PLANTS AND MAKE MASKS AND SANITIZER AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND VENTILATORS. GIVE ALL GROCERY STORE AND UTILITY WORKERS AND COPS AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL RAISES. PAY EVERYONE ELSE TO STAY THE FUCK HOME. CHRIST SEND EVERY FUCKING HOUSE AN XBOX AND PS4 IF YOU YOU FUCKING HAVE TO.

jesus christ make me president.