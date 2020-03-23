Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / NO NO NO NO NO

NO NO NO NO NO

by

This post is in: 

I can not believe Trump and his coterie of idiots are even thinking about lifting all restrictions. We’re not even a month away from thinking about that. We haven’t even come close to the peak, ffs. LOCK EVERYTHING DOWN AND START THE PRINTING PRESSES AND START HANDING OUT MONEY. FIRE UP THE MANUFACTURING PLANTS AND MAKE MASKS AND SANITIZER AND MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND VENTILATORS. GIVE ALL GROCERY STORE AND UTILITY WORKERS AND COPS AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL RAISES. PAY EVERYONE ELSE TO STAY THE FUCK HOME. CHRIST SEND EVERY FUCKING HOUSE AN XBOX AND PS4 IF YOU YOU FUCKING HAVE TO.

jesus christ make me president.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    96Comments

    4. 4.

      Chyron HR

      At least the contradictions corpse piles will be heightened.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      So, there’s a growing consensus on the right that sacrificing 2-5% of the population to keep the economy going as-is is worth the price. Lost on them is that they’re the ones in the 2-5%, but whatever. It’s a campaign for ‘infect everyone and let the market sort it out’.

      They have to move on that fast before the folks they need to convince start losing family members, because that’s not far off.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Yep, it’s happening. We’ll get the worst of both worlds: a deep recession AND an out-of-control virus spread that overwhelms hospitals and kills hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions. Elections have consequences, especially if your country is stupid enough to elect a sociopath.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      You’re right of course, but I think what’s really happening is, they’re positioning themselves to SAY that’s what they want, knowing that a lot of people are really going to start chafing at the restrictions soon.

      They’re the Candy And Ice Cream For Everyone Party!  Yay!  Not like those mean ol’ Dimmycrats who make us eat icky vegetables and go to bed early!

      Trump and his followers connect via their inner nasty spoiled children.  Can’t deny it’s effective …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      I can not believe Trump and his coterie of idiots are even thinking about lifting all restrictions.

      IF that happens, and I can’t believe that anyone might be this stupid, I am fleeing the country, abandoning everything I have that I can’t carry, and will ask a sane nation to take my wife, my dog and I in as asylum seekers. I’m not going to die so that Orange Nitwit can get himself re-elected by the same bunch of know-nothing dolts that put him there last time.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kilgore Trout

      The “pro life” party is going to kill thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of Americans to protect their investments.

      Reading the comments on Twitter, it’s clear the campaign to get rid of Fauci is in full gear.

      Buckle your seatbelts, shit is about to get real.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Martin: And, of course, if they think that lifting restrictions will immediately bring back the economy, they’re even dumber than I thought. Which is impressive in its own way.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      "The informed experts that understand the nature of the problem know that there can be no quick fix, and the danger is that the impatient and impulsive president sooner or later just stops paying any attention to what they have to say." https://t.co/4E01ErVJmV— Daniel Larison (@DanielLarison) March 23, 2020

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Guess what else lifting the restrictions will do?

      Businesses will now be able to force workers back regardless of risks or public health recommendations. If they refuse because they know it’s still not safe, they’ll be fired.

      Not easy to file for and be approved for unemployment benefits, even if they’re tripling them, IF YOU’RE FIRED “FOR CAUSE”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Kilgore Trout: Oh, we’re already committed to 10s of thousands even if we locked down tight today. Given there are states not yet there, I think we’ll slide into the hundreds of thousands.

      They’re proposing 15 million dead. It’s not going to be a managed culling of the population that a 1% rate would imply. It’s a tsunami of illness that will overtake everything and anything, with most people going without treatment whatsoever.

      They don’t realize this, because they’re idiots. And there’s no fucking way the governors go along with this (maybe a few) so for those of us with rational governors should be relatively fine, but the fact that this idea has spilled out into the public is actually pretty good news. I hope we get as far as Trump announcing it from the WH. The backlash will be apocalyptic. It’s peak late-stage capitalism – an admission they’re willing to openly murder people for profit.

      If you have any hope for M4A in the near term, it’s that kind of moment you need in order to get there.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Hildebrand

      @Marcus: Yep.  My 17-year old daughter’s day:  Wake, Homework/On-line classes, Go for run, Play Animal Crossing the rest of the day (whilst face-timing with friends).

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Mugster

      I believe Trump and his Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight would do this.

      What I DON’T believe is that Cuomo, Newsom, Inslee, and Pritzker would let any passengers deplane, nor any civilian aircraft refuel, at their airports. Ditto Murphy, Brown, Lamont, and Wolf.

      Sure, the Feds run the TSA and Customs, and the air traffic controllers, but not much else, right?

      Get your popcorn ready, folks!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @dmsilev:

      And, of course, if they think that lifting restrictions will immediately bring back the economy, they’re even dumber than I thought.

      Exactly this; the chances of me hearing “hey, honey, let’s go out for dinner, Donald says go for it” is zero.

      They are playing the role of Slim Pickens at the end of Dr. Strangelove. Assholes all the way down to the boom.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Eunicecycle

      @Ella in New Mexico: Yes people are already scared and to force them to go to work, especially in a public facing job, would be horrible. If things get as bad as they say they will in the next week, maybe he will be persuaded otherwise. Not putting any hope in that, though.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      I can not believe Trump and his coterie of idiots are even thinking about lifting all restrictions.

      President Short Attention Span Sharpie strikes again.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Snoopy

      Look: this is the same BS he’s been doing for three years now.

      Drumpf: “People are paying attention to something besides me! I better throw some poop on the wall!”

      Everyone: “Oh mah gawd! Everyone look! There’s poop on the wall!”

      The correct thing to do is ignore the poop-thrower.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Fair Economist

      @Martin:

      They’re proposing 15 million dead. It’s not going to be a managed culling of the population that a 1% rate would imply. It’s a tsunami of illness that will overtake everything and anything, with most people going without treatment whatsoever.

      Including treatment for anything else. Heart disease, kidney failure, accident trauma, cancer – if anybody has a serious problem over the next year, it’s not going to be treated. People needing constant medical treatment like dialysis will mostly die, either from missing treatment, or from COVID.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      mrmoshpotato

      Who wants some gallows humor?

      things are so bad in New York that Trump could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and not find anyone to shoot— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 23, 2020

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MazeDancer

      Only upside to Trump wanting to commit genocide on his supporters is how is he going to make this work without setting an example himself?

      Go out and shake hands, for example.

      No doubt he will have a rally, which no member of the press need cover.

      But the heart-breaking part is desperate people, needing money, will go out there. Get infected, bring it back and everyone will die.

      Who won’r die? Dems. Regular Dems. Middle class Dems, well off Dems, rich Dems. People who will have wait it out for a year.But can and will.

      Except we will be constructing our haz mat suits to go vote if necessary.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Damien

      Good rule of thumb: pick literally the stupidest thing you can conceive of, dedicate yourself to making that stupid thing as evil and mean as you can, congratulations you’re a Republican.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      NotMax

      @Renie

      Without ironclad, 101% indisputable proof it was contracted at the workplace (hint: virtually impossible), the answer boils down to: zippo.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      no_absolutes

      This is serious, Cole absolutely does not want to do a job where people yell at him on the internet all the time!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Charles Ornstein
      @charlesornstein
      JEEZ. A man has died and his wife is under critical care after the couple, both in their 60s, ingested chloroquine phosphate, an additive commonly used at aquariums to clean fish tanks. Don’t do this! Don’t self medicate!

      Reply
    42. 42.

      catclub

      i did a rough calculation for italy – population  60M, assume life expectancy of 75years, then 1/75th of pop dies every year – that is 800,000  per year – which is  2192 per day. so 500 extra deaths per day is a big deal.

       

      USA Numbers:  330M and you get 12054 deaths per day in the US.

       

      Just for further reference.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @NotMax:

      …the answer boils down to: zippo.

      Correct. And it’s probably worse than that as OSHA might jump in … in which case, OSHA gets Executive Ordered out of existence … along with the 40 hour work week (because you have to work overtime to cover for those people no longer available as they are dead … and, hell, you want to be paid time and half? … yeah, right.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      hueyplong

      JFC, this is movie villain speeches come to life.

      So some Mr Potter type connected to the markets has pointed out to The Orange Death that lives and money need to be looked at in a cost-benefit analysis, as befits a Great Leader like Trump. Because no decision is bold or “tough” unless someone gets hurt.

      Others weigh in.

      Harry Lime:  Victims?  Don’t be melodramatic.  Look down there.  Tell me, would you really feel any pity if one of those dots stopped moving forever?  If I offered you twenty thousand pounds for every dot that stopped, would you really, old man, tell me to keep my money, or would you calculate how many dots you could afford to spare?  Free of income tax, old man, free of income tax – the only way you can save money nowadays.

      [Can you imagine a speech better aimed at Trump, from the opening lack of empathy through to the sale-closing pitch for tax evasion?]

      Trump:  Let them all die, Harry.  People have been saying that since the South Carolina primary.  Smart people, only the best.  Beautiful idea, believe me.  Buck?

      Gen. Turgidson:  Mr. President, sir [manufactures a tear to impress Trump], I’m not saying we wouldn’t get our hair mussed.  But I do say no more than 10 to 20 million killed, tops.  Uh, depending on the breaks.

      [Note how Buck’s numbers bracket what @Martin posted]

      Steven Miller:  Yes, Mein Fueh… uh, Mr President.  I calculate that a disproportionate percentage of POCs [Narrator:  He used a different word] and immigrants and the poor would be among the dead, so your electoral chances would be enhanced the higher the mortality rate…

      Scrooge:  … and it would reduce the surplus population.

      This administration’s thought processes cannot be given voice by anyone other than movie villains.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      catclub

      @Hummus Where The Heart Is: Exactly this; the chances of me hearing “hey, honey, let’s go out for dinner, Donald says go for it” is zero.

       

      But you and she are not the target demographic. For Trump followers – think the Governor of Oklahoma – this is an all-clear sign.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      mrmoshpotato

      @NotMax: Does mere knowledge of COVID-19 give people a case of the poops?  Or do these idiots think toilet paper expires?

      “This stockpile of tp must all be pooped on by the next full moon!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mike in DC

      1. It won’t work.  The states with stay at home orders aren’t going to lift them just because Trump says so.  The states that go along with Trump will see a spike in cases and will ultimately join the stay at home caucus.  All it will do is increase the deaths, it won’t bail out the economy to end social distancing prematurely.
      2.  If we just get all 50 states on the same page for 4-12 weeks, we can get through this relatively well, and spend whatever’s necessary to prop up workers and the economy until the crisis eases.
      3. Lots of deaths will be EXTREMELY economically disruptive!  And politically costly for the decision-maker-in-chief.  “Well, we had to keep the economy going, sorry about your multiple dead relatives, friends and loved ones.”
      Reply
    49. 49.

      Brachiator

      @hueyplong:

      Steven Miller:  Yes, Mein Fueh… uh, Mr President.  I calculate that a disproportionate percentage of POCs [Narrator:  He used a different word] and immigrants and the poor would be among the dead, so your electoral chances would be enhanced the higher the mortality rate…

      Doctor Strange-trump, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love That Virus

      Reply
    51. 51.

      StringOnAStick

      I heard him say yesterday that he was thinking about letting people go back to work as long as they wear a mask.  I was wearing a mask doing my job when I caught it!  I feel like jello, tired, tired jello.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      hells littlest angel

      I can’t decide whether I should spend my free government money right away while it’s worth something, or wait for all the bargains at estate sales in just a few short months.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      catclub

      @hueyplong: A quote from a 12-year-old post by Jonathan Schwarz titled Global Warming: Why We’re Not 100% Doomed:

      Almost all political conflict, especially in the US, boils down to a fight between the Sane Billionaires and the Insane Billionaires. It generally follows this template:

      INSANE BILLIONAIRES: Let’s kill everyone and take their money!

      SANE BILLIONAIRES: I like the way you think. I really do. But if we keep everyone alive, and working for us, we’ll make even more money, in the long term.

      INSANE BILLIONAIRES: You communist!!!

      So from a progressive perspective, you always have to hope the Sane Billionaires win. Still, there’s generally a huge chasm between what the Sane Billionaires want and what progressives want.

      Sadly, Schwartz’s title notwithstanding, current indications are that we are, in fact, 100% doomed.

       

      quoted entirely from somewhere else – stephenfrug.blogspot….

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Mary G

      Hell freezing over? Houston Chronicle:

      WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump suggests the response to the coronavirus may be going too far, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is urging his administration go further.

      Cruz — who has emerged as one of the most vocal members of Congress on the dangers the virus poses — wants the administration to tell private manufacturers to begin making ventilators, warning the nation could soon face a shortage.

      My free articles have run out, so I don’t know what the rest of the article says. I wonder if his doctor scared Ted straight? Or is he taking his revenge for “your wife is ugly and your dad killed JFK” at long last? Or just a rat who sees the ship sinking and isn’t up for reelection until 2024?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Ryan

      Trump also needs to realize that this 15 day guideline?  Yeah, we’re in day 3 where I live.  His math is different than mine I guess.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: Next year? If we went back to business as usual, this would mostly be over with by June. Fatalities increase 10x every 10 days. 500 today, 5000 3/30, 50,000 4/6, 500K 4/13. At the point where infections start to slow because the number of uninfected is low, fatalities start to spike because hospitals are overrun. Regardless of policies, people go into survival mode and don’t go out at all by mid April. But millions are infected and they’re still spreading inside their household. You hit 5 million dead in April/May. You hit 15 million dead by June.

      Now, you need a North Korean devotion to listening to dear leader to see that outcome, so it doesn’t actually happen, but the epidemiologists will gladly point out that Trumps’s policy is designed to create that outcome.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ella in New Mexico

      @Fair Economist:

      Good catch.

      My first thought. I have a nephew that works for Gamestop in San Diego, and they were forcing them to stay open and have contact with the public for more than a week after it was recommended people start staying home in CA claiming in an email to employees they were going to claim they were an essential business, not subject to closure. Why? Because they sell some batteries.

      When Gavin Newsome forced the “Stay at Home” order through, they were still expecting employees to show up. My nephew refused, as did several other employees. They emailed their district manager and as word got out publicly on Twitter and Facebook, the company backed down. They’re now closed and allowed to use their leave if needed.

      This young man is married to a woman in the Navy, and given the cost of living there, they were both terrified he’d lose his job or worse, get sick. Now they’re breathing a sigh of relief.

      How quickly do you think that will reverse, in businesses all over the country, if Trump announces “A week is enough. Open for business!!” ?

      But Corona’s not going anywhere…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      BroD

      “jesus christ make me president”

      No.

      First of all, you use bad language and, also, you “can not believe Trump and his coterie of idiots are even thinking about lifting all restrictions” which means you don’t understand the seriousness of the  situation.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      gene108

      Actually governing effectively is hard. Being a poop-flinging monkey screeching opposition party is easy.

      I am convinced there is a strong contingent of Republicans, who enjoyed harassing Obama, more than kissing Trump’s ass.

      Let the coronavirus continue out of control.

      Democratic President gets sworn in, in January 2021.

      Has to declare a national lockdown, because Trump & Republican states didn’t do enough and cases are increasing everyday.

      Republicans spend the next two years running on Democratic overreach, “marshal” law, Democratic fascism, etc., with the well calculated goal to retake Congress, and then impeach the Democratic President, as payback, because of the national lockdown.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      MomSense

      Oh my god we’re you listening to the rant I just had walking my dog in the woods?  I’m spitting mad and I hate spitting.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      hueyplong

      @Mary G: Just a guess, but Cruz recently had a close encounter with Rand Paul, so he’s probably just personally scared.

      It’s a good rule of thumb to assume that these a-holes only wise up about things that threaten themselves.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Martin:

      You hit 15 million dead by June.

      “I’m not saying we wouldn’t get our hair mussed, but I do say no more than 10 to 20 million killed, tops!”

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Martin:

      I hope we get as far as Trump announcing it from the WH. The backlash will be apocalyptic.

      I dunno, I’m capable of imagining at this point that 40% of the country would go full Heaven’s Gate and welcome a horrible gasping death to own the libs.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      mrmoshpotato

      @gene108:

      Republicans spend the next two years running on Democratic overreach, “marshal” law, Democratic fascism, etc., 

      If we’re going to relive 2009-16, I want Obama as President again.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      What restrictions have the Feds done?

      The only restrictions I remember is they shut down international air travel (except for Russia).

      Reply
    77. 77.

      The Moar You Know

      Wonder what the liability is for companies that force employees back (on threat of firing) when any employee gets sick and dies.

      @Renie:  My company, since we are specifically on the Very Important to the National Interest list, asked that of our (outside) legal team.  The answer, in short, is none…unless the employee can PROVE to a jury/judge that they contracted that disease on the employer’s premises.  Which is impossible, of course.

      Motherfuckers.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Sloegin

      Trump and the ghouls at Fox news don’t seem to understand yet that millions dead means tens of millions of Americans with murder in their eyes and hearts for anyone who even *breathed* this stupid idea.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      dmsilev

      @mrmoshpotato:  That’s one of the big draws of Biden’s campaign. ‘Hey, remember the Before Times, four years ago, when sane people were running the Federal Government?’

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Jeffro

      He’s going to get millions of Americans killed and make this far worse.  Someone in the WH please do the right thing here, and soon.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      moops

      @Sloegin:    Trump voters will accept deaths in the family from a manageable pandemic being mishandled if it means they can still own the libs.   They will not blame Trump. They will not blame the GOP.  They will learn nothing.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      joel hanes

      @Mike in DC:

      The states that go along with Trump will see a spike in cases 

      This has a latency of four to six weeks between decision and consequence.

      Donald Trump and much of our media have a maximum attention span of four to six days.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Shakti

      My parents want my brother and I to take a day trip with them to the Villages to get drive through tested for coronavirus. This sounds like a great way to…contract coronavirus* if we don’t already have it.

      I mean, lets line up, touch all these fucking gas pumps and eat drive through food, congregate with a bunch of people in various health conditions and um… yeah. Why?  I already don’t eat out anything anymore and I’m avoiding stores. Meanwhile, all three of them are grabbing coffee, playing golf, eating out, whatever.

      My work has completely switched to not having face to face meetings with clients anymore. Everyone is either sending their documents online or dropping them off. Two people have already quit because of coronavirus — they’re either immunocompromised or they won’t be let back into their living quarters if they leave. A third person could quit because her husband is quarantining in a hotel (secondary exposure!) and her MIL, who has a respiratory illness, is living with her.  We’ll either have way more than we can handle or almost nothing.

       

      *My nose is stuffy. But I can still taste and smell things and ye gods lysol makes me gag. Being allergic to oak pollen is so much fun right now!

       

      ** I like my lungs and breathing so I think easing the restrictions is a terrible idea.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      terry chay

      @Martin: Exactly! There is no need to worry about Trump (or the Republicans). Medical systems will be overloaded in some areas in the next couple weeks and mortality jumps to 7%. We probably have hundreds of thousands already infected, and there isn’t a region of this country that is safe: red/blue, urban/suburban/rural, all income groups.

      These are voters and friends/family of voters that will be dying.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      donnah

      @mrmoshpotato: Okay, not just responding to this post of yours, but your posts in general: you are hilarious. I read so many of your posts and one-liners and laugh out loud.

       

      Thanks for cracking me up!

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Tom Q

      So, apparently Jared is the one really pushing this “it’s not so bad/reopen businesses” thing?  He’s like Rasputin: nothing but bad ideas, but blindly followed.

      Who makes the first ad labeling this proposal “death panels”?

      Reply

