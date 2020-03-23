Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Monday Morning Open Thread: Our New Democratic Shadow Cabinet

Monday Morning Open Thread: Our New Democratic Shadow Cabinet

Shadow cabinets, per Wikipedia:

The Shadow Cabinet or Shadow Ministry is a feature of the Westminster system of government. It consists of a senior group of opposition spokespeople who, under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, form an alternative cabinet to that of the government, and whose members shadow or mirror the positions of each individual member of the Cabinet. It is the Shadow Cabinet’s responsibility to scrutinise the policies and actions of the government, as well as to offer alternative policies. The Shadow Cabinet makes up the majority of the Official Opposition frontbench…

This convention is most common in countries where elections are held ‘on demand’, not on a fixed schedule like the U.S. The ‘outsider’ party, goes the theory, needs to be prepared at very short notice to take over the levers of government, and therefore should have a working rota for the most important positions, and a defined (if only loosely) set of policies.

America hasn’t had this tradition, because FREEDOM, and also we’ve got 50 state governments theoretically prepared to step in if (when) the federal government should happen to fall apart. But now, the Republican party’s iron grip on the White House, the federal judiciary, and the Senate are rapidly collapsing under a joint threat of pandemic and global economic failure — and just eight months shy of the quadrennial election, too. Consciously or not, the Democratic Party, led by its presumed presidential candidate Joe Biden, seems to be assuming a shadow cabinet role, letting voters know what needs to be done and how we hope to accomplish it once the man now in the White House and his cronies fall apart, flee the country, turn on each other, die… or just get voted out, come November.

Good for the Democrats!


    48Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      When this is all over we are going to need a massive investigation of all the incompetence and malfeasance by the Trump Administration and its cronies in business

      that’s one hell of a jobs program.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Anne, just want to say thank you for the young cello artist post. A nice story to start my morning. Beautiful music too.

      Now that that is out of the way, Blech.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: it’s also the entirety of President Biden’s first term

      Biden should be clear at every opportunity: trumpov is saying and doing the things that he is saying and doing in a frantic effort to stay in office (ie, stay out of jail)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      AOC is right in that last tweet. The point she makes about stopping the money going OUT was raised by commenter Martin a few days back, and I’ve been thinking about it ever since. I don’t know if he’d endorse AOC’s plan to provide cash to citizens AND pause debt payments, but it makes all kinds of sense to me. The lion’s share of any federal money going to consumers now is going to flow right back to the banks in the form of loan payments.

      I’m no economist, but pausing the entire shebang until we get through this makes more sense to me. The feds can shore up the banks for the lost revenue: they know who and where they are. In this scenario, cash to the citizens will be spent at businesses that need the money for items people need to live day to day without a job. Seems like a better way to stay afloat.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      Biden: “It’s simple: President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put corporate bailouts ahead of families. And it’s wrong criminal. Hardworking, struggling Americans should come first — not the big corporations looking for a blank check.”

      Fixed. No time for half-statements.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      Also, kudos to the Dems for rejecting that plutocrat smash-and-grab GOP bill. Did anyone see the clip from the Orangmandius press briefing/political rally when the reporter asked if he’d vow not to take any of the bailout money for his own companies? He used the occasion to whine about how nobody thanked him for “donating” his presidential salary* and tap-danced around the question, making it 100% clear that he very much intends to wet his beak in the Mnuchin slush fund. Stay united, Dems!

      *Trump’s golf outings alone have cost taxpayers more than the combined total of every presidential salary from George Washington to the present. 

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      @Jeffro:

      Not just frantic: Criminal. Think of it. Trump didn’t want to let a ship filled with American citizens dock so they could seek treatment because he didn’t want his numbers to go up. He likes his numbers low.

      He is on the record and he is on tape saying this. Fucking criminal.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geoboy

      Republican Party delenda est.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      @Betty Cracker:

      Trump’s also just lying about wanting to forbid corporations from buy backs of their stocks. You just know he’s chomping at the bit to help his buddies take advantage of the pandemic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Jeffro: Donald J. Trump will never see the inside of a prison cell. Regardless of who’s President or AG. You can take that to the bank (if it’s open.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      Still lightly snowing here, has been since last night and not quite 2 inches in the ground. Late spring shows are lovely, usually wet so clinging to everything and momentarily making the world beautiful. It will all be gone in a few hours, but right now it’s pretty and peaceful. And without needing to rush anywhere, maybe people can take a moment to notice it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      SFAW

      “The Republicans’ Crony Bailout Bill being pushed by a lawless, grifting Republican Party” should start every news story about it. However, “the CBB” isn’t as eye-/ear-grabbing as something that could be acronym-ized into “the FRAUD bill” or “the GRIFT bill” or “the DESTROY AMERICA bill.” [OK, that last one is a bit harder to pull off.] Unfortunately, I am not enough of a wordsmith to come up with anything appropriate, yet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Mike Bloomberg is transferring $18m (£15.5m) from his presidential campaign to the Democratic National Committee in the largest single such transfer ever made.

      The largesse is the latest sign of the billionaire businessman’s continued involvement in the presidential race since ending his own campaign this month after a lacklustre showing on Super Tuesday. In the 3 March primaries the former New York city mayor won only one US territory.
      ………………………….
      The Bloomberg campaign, which hired a staff of 2,400 people across 43 states, will also transfer its offices in six pivotal states to the Democratic parties in those states, to help accelerate their hiring and organising. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

      So far, so good.

      Former Bloomberg campaign staffers in those offices will continue to be paid by his campaign through the first week in April and have full benefits through the end of April. After that, they could in theory offer the state parties a trained and ready pool of potential hires to build out their operations heading into the November general election.

      Bloomberg had promised staffers when they were hired that they would be paid until November, but earlier this month most of his campaign team was told they had been let go and would be paid until the end of March.

      Ah yes, the empty promises of a rich man, true to form.

      Since exiting the race, Bloomberg has contributed $500,000 to Voto Latino to help register Latino voters, $2m to the group Collective Future to help register African American voters, and $2m to Swing Left, a group focused on electing Democrats in swing districts.

      Still, credit where credit is due.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      e julius drivingstorm

      @Betty Cracker: Rashida Tlaib (D Mi) has an interesting proposal. Through Steve Attewell at LG&M:
      MINT! THAT! COIN!
      I’m sure opposition to such a bottom up bailout from the trickle down crowd is grounded in the fact everyone knows benefits don’t trickle down so there’s no reason to think the little guys would pay their bills,

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zzyzx

      In more normal times, it would be fascinating to me to watch the movement of the susceptible aspects of the Bernie crowd among my otherwise intelligent friends. Three weeks ago they were all “Biden is senile! Biden is senile! He can’t form a sentence!” After the debate that suddenly stopped and then 2-3 days ago the same exact “Where’s Biden? Is he dead?” joke emerged from 5 of them all at the same moment. From the outside perspective, it’s obviously coordinated and it pisses me off that they can’t see that they’re being that blatantly manipulated.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gin & Tonic

      @SFAW: I think he’s suggesting that Trump be hanged and then buried at sea next to bin Laden.

      We all know Trump will face no consequences whatsoever. I occasionally wish I believed in a just and vengeful God, but alas…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      Savannah Guthrie tried to blame Dems for playing politics.  Illinois governor handled it well, didn’t throw Dems under the bus.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bruuuuce

      @debbie:

      He likes his numbers low.

      In that case, he’s going to adore the Dow futures. They were down 900, halting trading within 5 minutes of opening. Now they’re down around 600.

      Because he and his are responsible for the VERY BEST market ever, right?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Bruuuuce

      @Baud: Maybe. Depends on whether that deal includes money for the banks, or whether it is, as it should be, citizen-focused and protects them against the banks

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bemused

      I’ve been very impressed with Dem governors and teams working their butts off fight Covid-19 effects in their states, Inslee, Cuomo, Pritzer, Walz, etc. as opposed to Florida Desantis. I know there are some Republican-led states getting with the program, closing all but essential businesses and other services, etc. and I haven’t researched this but it seems to me that most Democratic run states are ahead of Republican run states in trying to contain community spread of virus.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SFAW

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I think he’s suggesting that Trump be hanged and then buried at sea next to bin Laden.

      To show you how much I’m apparently addicted to caffeine: I read “Osama” as “Obama,” and didn’t notice my error until you pointed it out. [I’d like to blame the RWMFs for that error, but it’s all me, and the caffeine probably had nothing to do with it.]

      Christ, what a moran I am

      I occasionally wish I believed in a just and vengeful God, but alas…

      I have often written that “[RWMF doing X and not being immediately turned into a grease spot] is the latest example that there is no such thing as a ‘just God’. “

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kirk Spencer

      @bemused: one thing that will help Republican States is the Democratic-led large cities within. Texas as an example. Dallas goes on lockdown tonight for a while. I think Houston is about to follow suit but it will be a couple more days.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      I usually have an opinion on everything, but I find myself bereft of thoughts on whether it makes sense for Biden to do daily briefings from his rec room or whatever the plan is. There are pros and cons all around.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JMG

      Come November, nobody is going to remember what Biden said in March. Nor should they. One appearance a week is more than enough right now.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden on briefings, VP, etc.:

      Biden also said he’ll be communicating more from his home, where a rec room has been converted into a TV studio with a high-speed internet line. He said he’ll make his first “presentation” to the country about 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday, and will subsequently be doing more interviews and online discussions from the studio.

      Biden also told donors that he’ll start the process of vetting possible running mates “relatively soon, meaning a matter of weeks.” After making a surprise commitment at the last Democratic debate to picking a woman as his vice presidential nominee, he said Sunday at least six or seven women would be on his initial list.

      He also said the vetting process will be extensive to ensure “once I pick someone, God willing, if I’m the nominee, that there’s not going to be any snafu.”

      He suggested that he’s discussed the decision with Barack Obama, whom he served as vice president.

      “The most important thing, and I’ve actually talked to Barack about this, the most important thing is that it has to be someone who the day after they’re picked is prepared to be president of the United States of America if something happened.”

      That’s all good, I guess? At this point, I’m so goddamned numb it barely registers.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Immanentize

      It seems my alcoholic (but now not drinking?), diabetic, sickly musician nephew/godson who was working in a bar is pretty much entirely against the concept of social distancing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW:[I’d like to blame the RWMFs for that error, but it’s all me, and the caffeine probably had nothing to do with it.]

      I blame RWMFs for everything whether they had anything to do with it or not. 99 times out of a 100 they are at the very least responsible for my state of mind.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      It is good for him to pick someone, in case Biden gets the virus (or something else happens to him).  The reason the primary isn’t over is that some people are hoping Biden will die and the runner up will become the nominee as if this were Miss America or something.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Lapassionara

      @Betty Cracker: I’m also not sure about this. I did not watch the Trump’s presser last night, but my husband did, so I heard some of it. Trump gives the impression that he is solving all the supply problems (PPE, ventilators, etc) but he has not invoked the law that actually gives him the power to solve these problems. As a result, per the Illinois gov, states are out bidding against each other for needed supplies, driving up the price. I read that the National Chamber of Commerce has been lobbying Trump against invoking the power, and he has agreed with them.

      But his press conferences give no hint of this decision, and in fact, gives the opposite impression. This is where I think a Biden appearance might help: explaining to people what powers Trump could be using to solve shortages but that he is not using.

       

      and good morning, everyone.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      99 times out of a 100 they are at the very least responsible for my state of mind.

      Me, too, but I can’t blame my illiteracy on them.

      I can, however, blame the illiteracy of “the kids these days” on them since Reagan started the destruction of public education. [Although I guess I shouldn’t stow thrones, given my fuckup above.]

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      Daily briefings on the virus are probably too much, but Biden still has to campaign, both for the primary and in prep for the general election.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      the runner up will become the nominee as if this were Miss America or something.

      You’d still need something to befall Bernie, for you to get the nom in that way.

      Reply

