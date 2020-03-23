Everyone knows that we're facing a real crisis from the coronavirus. But do you know how we got here and what we need to do next? Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, breaks it down for us: pic.twitter.com/XRkIw2EzM4 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 21, 2020

Shadow cabinets, per Wikipedia:

The Shadow Cabinet or Shadow Ministry is a feature of the Westminster system of government. It consists of a senior group of opposition spokespeople who, under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, form an alternative cabinet to that of the government, and whose members shadow or mirror the positions of each individual member of the Cabinet. It is the Shadow Cabinet’s responsibility to scrutinise the policies and actions of the government, as well as to offer alternative policies. The Shadow Cabinet makes up the majority of the Official Opposition frontbench…

This convention is most common in countries where elections are held ‘on demand’, not on a fixed schedule like the U.S. The ‘outsider’ party, goes the theory, needs to be prepared at very short notice to take over the levers of government, and therefore should have a working rota for the most important positions, and a defined (if only loosely) set of policies.

America hasn’t had this tradition, because FREEDOM, and also we’ve got 50 state governments theoretically prepared to step in if (when) the federal government should happen to fall apart. But now, the Republican party’s iron grip on the White House, the federal judiciary, and the Senate are rapidly collapsing under a joint threat of pandemic and global economic failure — and just eight months shy of the quadrennial election, too. Consciously or not, the Democratic Party, led by its presumed presidential candidate Joe Biden, seems to be assuming a shadow cabinet role, letting voters know what needs to be done and how we hope to accomplish it once the man now in the White House and his cronies fall apart, flee the country, turn on each other, die… or just get voted out, come November.

Good for the Democrats!

Where’s Biden? well it turns out it takes a few days to convert a rec room into a TV studio. https://t.co/uG9eXUE4rT — ¡No más malarkey! (@gdigitalzsmooth) March 22, 2020

Sometimes, when societies face crises like these, a social breakdown occurs & lawless mobs loot & steal, helping themselves at everyone else's expense. That's what's happening now. Except the mob are the GOP leaders & the looting was to be done through their crony bailout bill. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 23, 2020

Joe Biden just endorsed Warren’s coronavirus student loan debt cancelation and social security increase plans. She’s getting this thing done. — Shannon ???? (@TheStagmania) March 22, 2020

In related news, Warren is much more valuable in the Senate than as a vice president https://t.co/g9CG0EceFl — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) March 23, 2020

Coronavirus has upended daily life for millions of Americans. Many won’t make ends meet at the end of this month. Instead, this bill gives the Trump administration authority to hand out $500B to corporations without any real protection for workers. I will vote no. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 22, 2020

When this is all over we are going to need a massive investigation of all the incompetence and malfeasance by the Trump Administration and its cronies in business. https://t.co/43ZZ2o0nuH — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 22, 2020





The inefficiency of 50 states and thousands of hospitals competing against each other to purchase scarce critical medical equipment is barbarically counterproductive.@brianschatz and I are drafting a bill to put the federal gov in charge of this supply chain during this crisis. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 22, 2020

It’s simple: President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put corporate bailouts ahead of families. And it’s wrong. Hardworking, struggling Americans should come first — not the big corporations looking for a blank check. https://t.co/pxGrnTYebF — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 23, 2020

The coronavirus stimulus package must put the health and financial security of our families and workers first. It should include: ?? protections for workers

?? clear accountability

?? relief for small businesses

?? childcare support

?? student loan debt relief & much more. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 23, 2020