From our own WereBear:
Lou Costello with a fresh pot of oat grass.#CuteKitten #Video pic.twitter.com/ZMlhCpun6H
— WayofCats (@WayofCats) March 19, 2020
“how’s self quarantine going?” pic.twitter.com/6dzU8UjoeZ
— iqra (@iqraanabi) March 15, 2020
If you don’t have a cat handy, you could build your own at home (but it’ll cost ya!)…
Feline Like Some Lego Fun? Check out these paw-mazing cat model kits that you build. Over 100 models to choose from! See the collection => https://t.co/uJnF84sBXl pic.twitter.com/js1L71jOJn
— The Purrington Post (@purringtonpost) March 21, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings