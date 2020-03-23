Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Respite Thread: Who Doesn't Love A Good Cat Video?

Monday Evening Respite Thread: Who Doesn’t Love A Good Cat Video?

by | 24 Comments

From our own WereBear:

If you don’t have a cat handy, you could build your own at home (but it’ll cost ya!)…

  • CaseyL
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • khead
  • Miki
  • Miss Bianca
  • Mnemosyne
  • NotMax
  • Sab
  • Slim from MA
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • trollhattan
  • WereBear

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Like how Lou is marking that oat grass:  “Mine!  This is all mine!”

      PS: I want to see more Tic Tac Toe with Kitty.

    4. 4.

      Mnemosyne

      I had to build our kitty Charlotte a pillow fort on the couch in my home office so she would let me get some work done. Silly kitty. 🐱

    6. 6.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Decided to try cooking up some skinless chicken breasts simmered in an orzo soy broth with a side kale salad.

      I’m kidding. I’m reheating nachos.

      — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) March 23, 2020

    7. 7.

      gene108

      I am very bad at working from home, because I am very good at lying about my place, and not at all being productive

       

      Edit: When will my employer notice?

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Who doesn’t? Waves hand in air like Arnold Horshack.

      (Aim brickbats and wear-dated vegetables at the torso, please.)

    9. 9.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Dog story okay?

      Hello. Did somebody say they needed a heartwarming story from the coronavirus era? Okay, fine.

      Let me start by saying that I am not a particularly melodramatic guy, but I just don’t know how to tell this story without turning to pure mush. (1/11)

      — jasper nathaniel (@thewordsof_JDN) March 22, 2020

    11. 11.

      Slim from MA

      Shhhh! Quiet please. There’s a 12 year old boy earnestly reading his book report. I’m not sure why Sully from Monsters Inc and a … Realtor? are there. All the more reason to listen in.

    12. 12.

      Mnemosyne

      @WereBear:

      Exactly! 😹

      Poor Keaton has been a little anxious because we’ve thrown off his routine, but he went into his den for a good long nap this morning, so I’m hoping that he’s finally starting to adjust to the new normal.

    16. 16.

      Geminid

      Haven’t seen that wild looking hound at the top of a post for a while. I like the look of urgency on his face, like he wants to tell us something.

    18. 18.

      Sab

      That lego cat living room only has two more cats than our house. Imagine them animated. Spouse right now has three of them sitting on him and a fourth thinking about also climbing aboard. Cat five is upstairs asleep on the bed with me.

    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      From our inapt email subject lines department, sent from a college track and field recruitment company:

      “Coronavirus recruiting update”

      For some reason they’re having a hard time filling their fall recruit targets.

    23. 23.

      khead

      @trollhattan:

      We have a toaster cat.  Our poor Mason just FREAKED OUT and jumped away from the toaster and off the counter a few years ago.  Hilarity ensued, etc.  Turns out we blew it by not getting it on video – Mason coulda been famous.  He coulda been somebody.

