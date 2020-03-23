Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How has Obama failed you today?

What fresh hell is this?

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We have all the best words.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Too inconsequential to be sued

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Women: They Get Shit Done

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Mission Accomplished!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Han shot first.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

We still have time to mess this up!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

You are here: Home / Music / Late Monday Night Open Thread: Goodnight, Friends

Late Monday Night Open Thread: Goodnight, Friends

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: ,

As of Tuesday noon, the Boston-area ‘strongly suggested’ shelter-in-place becomes a state-wide ‘this is an ORDER, idiots’ shelter-in-place. Which changes life around here hardly at all, since everything but food, gas, hardware & liquor stores are already closed, and from the look of things people who don’t have the good sense to stay home are at least being surreptitious about it. How’s conditions in your neighborhoods?

Minor programming note: YouTube has decided to stop supporting ‘my browser’ — PaleMoon, a FireFox derivative. If you get a ‘broken link’ message, hit the YouTube logo (‘play on YouTube’) at the bottom right of the box, and the video should pop up in a new tab for you. Anybody knows a more elegant workaround, I would be more than happy to try it!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • CaseyL
  • chris
  • Crashman06
  • dmsilev
  • eddie blake
  • Geoduck
  • Hummus Where The Heart Is
  • J R in WV
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • joel hanes
  • Kilgore Trout
  • Mowgli
  • Princess
  • Punchy
  • satby
  • Timurid
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano
  • ziggy
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      My neighbourhood, everyone will be happy to hear, is completely dead. It is so quiet and there is almost no one walking around. I don’t even hear sirens. Part of it is probably because the university is closed and a lot of people are gone, but it is much quieter now that say over Xmas break. We’re under a flight path and I think some of the silence is because there are way fewer flights. I don’t notice them normally at all, but I remember after 9/11 noticing they were gone, and it feels the same now.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      How’s conditions in yourneighborhoods?

      Quiet.

      I now am very familiar with the view of at least one wall in all of my coworkers’ homes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mowgli

      We are on the far northeastern edge of the Atlanta metro area near Lake Lanier. Too many people here just don’t get it yet, we have a lot of “freedumb” types that seem to be going along as if nothing is happening. The Home Depot was packed on Saturday, Target was light versus a normal weekend. Public schools are closed and most restaurant chains are takeout only, but a lot of independents are still open for sit-down. We hear Gov. Kemp may lock things down, but nothing yet. Bootstraps!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      joel hanes

      There’s a pair of wrens building a nest in our teapot-shaped birdhouse — first pair we’ve had, although the house has been there for several years.

      They’re very cheerful, and great singers, and I remember from childhood how the Jenny can scold when you come near the nest after she’s laid eggs.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Crashman06

      Just west of Boston, noticeably less traffic down our semi-busy side street. We’ve been working from home with two young kiddos for a week and a day… so, um, things can get a little tense at times? Hanging in there though.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geoduck

      The governor here in Washington state finally upped the “stay at home” level as well, after stalling for a long time and taking a lot of flack for doing so; dunno if he was right to wait or not. (All the government stuff was shut down already, and groups banned.) I guess the local downtown is deserted, but kids are still out playing together in the street in front of my hermit hovel. Lots of idiots going hiking on trails too close together, or heading out to the various beaches. I guess the hospitals are about to get clobbered with the surge, if they haven’t already.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Mowgli: At least you’re not in Texas, where apparently the Lt. Gov. just suggested that old folks would gladly sacrifice themselves so that the economy might live.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      Well the kids in my apartment complex are still running around like crazy, so that’s a thing. I drop my car off at the shop tomorrow running the risk of it sitting there for an indeterminate amount of time until I can rescue it. This will be grand for a bit. At least I’m still in a paid status.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kilgore Trout

      @dmsilev

      Hello it’s me a principled conservative and I am here to say why wait for grandma and grandpa to die in the pandemic when we can start hunting them for sport today— Mariya Alexander (@MariyaAlexander) March 24, 2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      J R in WV

      We’re so rural I’ve only heard a siren once on a bone-chiling cold winter afternoon. So it can’t be more quiet than usual. I’m planning to go to town tomorrow for Rx refills and groceries etc. I hope it isn’t too strange at Krogers in the morning… I’ll let you guys know how it works out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Brian Williams just used the word “bickering” to describe the debate over the $500B slushfund with no accountability. I am thinking un-christian thought about Mr Williams pulmonary health at the moment.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Adam L Silverman

      The House COVID-19 stimulus response and relief bill is posted!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eddie blake

      i’m in brooklyn, on ocean parkway.

      it’s SOOOO quiet.

      catie cat is sleeping on my lap.

      these are strange times.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      ziggy

      From Washington State also–this is a big deal for me. We’ve got two days to work our butts off, then our work is shut down. This is the busy season, and it’s going to be pretty frustrating. I really wish people hadn’t acted so irresponsibly this weekend, maybe we could have avoided this, but perhaps not.

      A drive-through testing site opened up near my favorite lunch spot (not good for the business!), it was just packed with cars today. It’s really good to see that lots of local cases will be discovered and quarantined, and will keep levels down in our community hopefully. A bit disconcerting to think that all those cars probably had fairly ill people in them though.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      How is it supposed to work if the Trump “Red States” (read: seriously dumb fuckers) re-open and the Blue States (read: smart people) stay closed? OK, short answer is, it won’t, I get that, but it sounds like even a bigger CF than we have now. If that were possible.

      I get why Trump is concerned; he only had the economy to run on and that went to the shitter. Too bad, asshole.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      joel hanes

      @J R in WV:

      I’m going into Walgreen’s and maybe Safeway tomorrow morning (also prescriptions to pick up).

      I’ll try to do a Silicon Valley scouting report if I’m not too freaked out.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: This appears to now be a coordinated talking point on the right intended to backstop the President’s decision to “reopen” the country and the economy in week. The Federalist (who funds them?) ran a piece justifying it with a cost-benefit analysis today, First Things ran a piece arguing it was bioethically and theologically appropriate in regard to Christianity (it isn’t), and now the idiot Lt. Governor Dan Patrick interview to a very credulous Tucker on the Fox News Revanchist White Power Glower Hour of Power Glower Brought To You By Swanson Frozen Dinners. This doesn’t happen by accident. Someone has decided this is the messaging and is starting to work the influence operation.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      The Department Chair had a teleconference town hall this morning, and it was the first time I’ve seen my coworkers in over a week.  Certainly the first time I spoke to more than two people in over a week!

      All quiet up here in north Seattle.  Not much traffic, but this part of the city’s been shut down for days.  I mentioned to a friend of mine that people are taking the distancing thing seriously; she said, “You haven’t seen Alki Beach.”  Lots of people crowded onto the beach, apparently.

      @Geoduck: Huh.  I didn’t hear that Inslee did that; good for him.  Hard to understand why his response  started out so strong, but then he balked at going for a mandated shut-down.

      @Adam L Silverman:  Oh goody.  A real-time real-life laboratory experiment on “The Range of Responses to a Pandemic, and the Associated Resultant Mortality and Disability, in a Population Stratified by Socio-Economic Factors.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      satby

      I’ve stayed home for 10 days other than running solo drop offs to the post office, but I thought I would swing by a local grocery story just to pick up a couple of things, and the lot was as busy as any random day before this all started. No one particularly keeping distances from each other outside. I didn’t go in. Red states suck.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      joel hanes

      @Hummus Where The Heart Is:

      How is it supposed to work if the Trump “Red States” (read: seriously dumb fuckers) re-open and the Blue States (read: smart people) stay closed?

      Less awfully for the blue states than it might first seem.

      Isolation doesn’t work by making sure that no one is infected; it works by slowing transmission.

      Let’s say you’re an asymptomatic carrier, and you flee plague-stricken Idaho for Washington State.  What do you find when you get there ?   Almost all businesses closed, people staying indoors. No bars or dine-in restaurants, no crowd events.

      1.  That’s no fun.  Why would you go there?
      2. Your chances of infecting the people already there are lower than your chances of infecting your neighbor back home in Idaho would have been had you stayed put.
      Reply
    30. 30.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Someone has decided this is the messaging and is starting to work the influence operation.

      The Real Money (meaning, not Trump, who is such a poser) must have gloved up and given Donnie the Charlie McCarthy treatment, burying it to the elbow. “Look, I can make Donnie talk while I drink this glass of water.”

      For Trump, this smells of complete desperation regarding November; somebody must have come to the conclusion that postponing the election wasn’t possible.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      satby

      @Adam L Silverman: News reports saying Trump is more worried about the economy than people, and if old people die, well less SS and Medicare payouts, so it’s all good.

      I’m now actively lighting candles in the hope that Trump gets it and croaks.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Punchy

      @dmsilev: OK…if so….wow.  Here in NE KS, Dem KS gov ordered strict rules.  New cases show low/moderate growth.  MO GOP gov wont announce anything…shits double/tripling every 2 days.  If only those fuckers would be forbidden to cross state lines, I would chalk it up to Darwin and go have a beer.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      West of the Rockies

      I’m in a red county, bluish town in NorCal.  Streets have probably 75% less traffic.  Overall, people are staying in.  In a pharmacy though last week, as workers put down tape marks to indicate safe social distance, at least 2 mouth breathers whined and passed.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Quiet here in Glendale, the city and county have closed off the beaches, city golf courses, and trails since folk couldn’t maintain social distancing.  I was going to hike to Beacon Hill Saturday, but the parking lot was full, then thought of going up the baseball field up above Glenoaks canyon, but the access road was closed there(I thought it’d be open cause there’s a golf course up there).  I’m debating on whether to go to Costco tomorrow morning(they have early hours for 60+ on Tuesday and Thursday).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Timurid

      @Adam L Silverman:

      So how do we stop this guy? He’s openly planning something orders of magnitude deadlier than 9/11. But unlike bin Laden, he has the Constitution on his side. Are we really getting into Seven Days In May territory?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dmsilev

      @Punchy: There’s a plot floating around comparing the growth of infections and countermeasures taken in KY and TN, which are fairly similar except that one has a Democratic gov and one a Republican. The difference is …notable.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m sure it will be painted as just a big gubmint spending spree by the demonrats, but it’s a good bill and covers lots of things that are badly needed RIGHT NOW.

      I hope that it, or something very much like it, passes quickly.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @Punchy:

      If only those fuckers would be forbidden to cross state lines, I would chalk it up to Darwin and go have a beer.

      Well, that’s it, isn’t it; are we going to have to put police on the borders like the Great Depression and say Okie, stay home. Because if they want to stay home and play Naked Twister just to piss off the libs, well, hey, I say go for it, just stay the fuck away from me.

      And I’d join you for that beer as long as you stayed 6 feet away.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.