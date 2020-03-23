As of Tuesday noon, the Boston-area ‘strongly suggested’ shelter-in-place becomes a state-wide ‘this is an ORDER, idiots’ shelter-in-place. Which changes life around here hardly at all, since everything but food, gas, hardware & liquor stores are already closed, and from the look of things people who don’t have the good sense to stay home are at least being surreptitious about it. How’s conditions in your neighborhoods?

Minor programming note: YouTube has decided to stop supporting ‘my browser’ — PaleMoon, a FireFox derivative. If you get a ‘broken link’ message, hit the YouTube logo (‘play on YouTube’) at the bottom right of the box, and the video should pop up in a new tab for you. Anybody knows a more elegant workaround, I would be more than happy to try it!