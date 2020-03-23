Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Mission Accomplished!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Verified, but limited!

The house always wins.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Reality always wins in the end.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Wetsuit optional.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Nevertheless, she persisted

The revolution will be supervised.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

I personally stopped the public option…

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We have all the best words.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No one could have predicted…

We still have time to mess this up!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Guest Post by Suzanne: Hospitals Are Not Like Other Buildings

Guest Post by Suzanne: Hospitals Are Not Like Other Buildings

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

A  pandemic is the personification of a situation that is out of control, and it’s easy to feel anxious or helpless.  Information is the antidote.  Correction:  Good information.  Accurate information.

Today we have a Guest Post from Suzanne, our resident Architect Extraordinaire.  She specializes in buildings related to healthcare, and she is here to tell us everything she knows about hospital design to share a bit of her practical knowledge and expertise in this area, and to answer our questions.

Guest Post by Suzanne: Hospitals Are Not Like Other Buildings

With that, I give you Suzanne!

Good afternoon, everyone. With all that is going on in the world, there have been a lot of questions about the built environment of healthcare facilities, and I thought it might be helpful if I gave a high-level primer on the issue.

For those of you who don’t know, I am a licensed architect and planner practicing in the healthcare market. I have been practicing for ten years and have been licensed for six years. I don’t want to talk about my company, clients, or projects specifically, but I am happy to share what I know here based on my professional experience. I hope it answers many of the questions you have. The two questions that I’ve heard the most are Why don’t we have more intensive care beds available? and Why don’t we just take some other building and turn it into a hospital? Bear with me here… there are reasons.

First off, there’s a few things to understand about buildings in general. There’s an array of codes and regulations that govern the built environment. These vary by municipality, county, and/or state, and there are also federal laws such as the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and CMS (Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services) regulations that apply to buildings. However, most building codes in the US and Canada are based on the International Code (I-Code) series. For example, California has the California Building Code (CBC), but it’s really the International Building Code with some elements added and changed to apply to conditions specific in that state. The Building Code is where you find most of the governance for architectural and structural elements, most notably types of construction, allowable occupancy, means of emergency egress (this means how to exit the building), and so on. There are also codes and regulations around building systems, such as mechanical systems (HVAC), electrical systems, energy performance, plumbing, civil engineering, and more. Then there’s zoning regulations, which is another enormous—and boring–topic for another day.

I am not a code expert, and there’s no need to get into the particulars, but the essential thing to remember here is that the codes are written around a concept that the larger a building may be (either in height or area), and the more difficult it is to exit, and the more important it is to the functioning of society… that building is designed to be more robust. Buildings that are small, easily replaced, and don’t have a lot of occupants—such as houses and small multi-family residential buildings—are not really designed to survive events like fires. In contrast, a building like a 70-story high-rise office tower or an international airport terminal needs to remain structurally sound for a relatively long period in order to get everyone out safely in the event of an emergency. Hospitals tend to be large buildings, with a lot of risks present (like bulk oxygen). Also, they contain a lot of people, many of whom cannot evacuate under their own power, because they’re in wheelchairs, or have broken bones, or are under anesthesia, or are in the throes of dementia, etc. And in the event of an emergency such as a natural disaster, it is critical to the entire city/town around the facility that it remains operational. So the architecture and structural design of these buildings is significantly different than, say, a low-rise apartment building or strip retail center. I hope this sheds light on a lot of the questions people have about why one type of building is not easily repurposed into another.

Secondly, and specific to hospitals, there are also spatial and operational codes and standards that are meant to protect public health, safety, and welfare. These vary somewhat by state, but are all mostly written to address the same concerns. There are a few big issues present in hospitals that have led to significant regulation. First and foremost is the exceedingly high rate of hospital-acquired infections. This has led to big changes in the way hospitals are designed. Again, keeping this high-level… we now have to have more and separate spaces for patients. Other than in a few very specific situations, we don’t do shared hospital inpatient rooms anymore, and we almost never do open wards. We build more bathrooms. We build negative-pressure rooms for airborne infection isolation. We have more spatial clearance around operating tables. We install handwashing sinks all over the place. We use interior materials that are resistant to bacteria and viruses. Another significant issue has been accessibility for the disabled and patients of size. Essentially, people are bigger than they used to be, and modern hospitals are designed to accommodate those patients. A third issue of significance has been trying to reduce injuries and distances traveled by nursing staff by improving visibility and designing their space to their workflow. There are also issues around reducing medication errors, increasing security (think drugs and guns), protecting patient privacy, and more.

All of this is to explain why hospitals are such specialized environments, and as such, why they are so expensive and time-intensive and complicated to build.

In understanding why hospitals are built the way that they are, it’s also important to consider the economic environment. Healthcare buildings are incredibly expensive, because healthcare is incredibly expensive. Most hospitals are owned by corporations (either non-profit or for-profit), not the public, and it is a struggle to remain financially solvent. Certain service lines in hospitals are more profitable than others, and the business case for a hospital is written around that reality. A couple of generations ago, hospitals were fairly low-tech places, and you could check yourself in for a few days if you felt a little bit under the weather. That is obviously no longer the case. Patients have to meet criteria for admission, and length-of-stay is watched closely by insurance companies. Medicare is very strict about reimbursement. Ergo, health systems generally want to offer certain kinds of care and sometimes want to avoid others. Surgery tends to be very profitable. Behavioral health, especially prior to the passage of Obamacare, is not. The typical acute-care hospital room is relatively cheap to build and operate. Intensive care is not. The dream for a hospital system is to give you an expensive surgery after taking some expensive images and then send you home to be cared for by a home health worker, or your own family.

So, when wondering why the country is now facing a dramatic shortage of intensive care beds, the answer is: because they’re really expensive to build, they’re expensive to staff, and if we built enough to handle a crisis like COVID, they would mostly sit empty once the crisis is over. When building a hospital, every dollar has to support a business case. Beds have to be occupied a certain percentage of the time in order to justify their expense. Every square foot that I design has to return value, as it is an investment of capital. The shortage that we are facing is the result of thinking of hospitals as businesses that need to be self-supporting rather than investments in the health of a whole population.

I don’t want to make health systems sound greedy or nefarious. Most of the people I interact with are devoted to good patient care. Often, the C-suite people have clinical or research experience and truly want to do the right thing with the resources they have. The developers and project managers, for the most part, take the responsibility of building a place where lives are saved incredibly seriously. But the reality that they live in produces the results that we have.

With respect to COVID, it’s not going to be easy to ramp up intensive care capacity in time to meet this challenge. What is likely more feasible is going to be identifying infected people earlier in their disease process and hopefully giving them treatment to manage their symptoms before they need that ventilator. In the meantime, hospitals are going to end up using every available space they have for patients, such as pre-operative and post-anesthesia care areas (or maybe even labor and delivery areas, oh my God), in order to accommodate as many patients as they can. I believe that they’ll also try to use temporary facilities for less-sick people in order to reserve the hospital resources (medical gases, equipment, emergency power) for the sickest people.

If health systems can get their hands on more ventilators, I can imagine some field-hospital-esque scenario if it gets to a last resort. But a big open ward in, say, a high school gymnasium is really not a good environment for people who are infectious, and it certainly isn’t going to be good enough for the next pandemic. But there’s not any great options here. Workers who can build big, complicated buildings like a hospital are a limited resource. The supply chain for building materials is long. These buildings are expensive and take a long time to construct, and health systems don’t really build for these types of surges. There’s not enough healthcare staff out there, anyway. COVID is a 100-year event, and there are very few times we do anything in society for 100-year events. Flattening that curve and finding some effective treatment or a vaccine is what we need to do.

I’ll hang around for a bit to answer questions in the comments. I hope this has been informative and un-boring. Cheers.

~Suzanne

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • CaseyL
  • danielx
  • FelonyGovt
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Kent
  • Leto
  • mali muso
  • Mnemosyne
  • Ohio Mom
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Sab
  • Suzanne
  • The Dangerman
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    5. 5.

      Mnemosyne

      So here’s an ignorant question: given that hospitals now need to be built with more separate spaces to avoid hospital-acquired infections, is there a way to design the rooms to be more modular so they can be quickly converted to isolation or ventilator rooms when there’s a surge and then converted back when the emergency is over? I’m assuming it couldn’t be done until, like, 5 or 10 years from now at least, but most infectious disease experts say this is just the leading edge of this type of epidemic. Thanks for all of the helpful information!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      danielx

      Specific question: do I recall correctly there is a type of concrete that is preferred because it rejects/repels bacteria, viruses, etc?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      Thanks, Suzanne!  I’ve worked at Medical Centers and see some of that expensive infrastructure up close.

      Here’s another wrinkle: Some medical centers are old, or parts of them are.  UW Medical Center is cutting edge from one end to the other in terms of the work and research done there – but the original buildings were constructed back when asbestos was routinely used to fireproof things, and formaldehyde was routinely used to treat wood.   And sometimes large parts of the hospital – like, say its HVAC ventilation systems – are very old, too old, and start growing horrible things like, say Legionaires Disease.

      Any medical center that has been around a while has had to undergo extensive remediation (tear stuff out and replace with new stuff) to get rid of things that weren’t considered health and safety risks way back when, or become health and safety risks due to age and disrepair.  Remediating a hospital is a lot more complex than remodeling a house.

      So it’s not only wildly expensive to build a hospital, it’s pretty damned expensive to maintain one.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kent

      It seems perfectly obvious why hospitals themselves are incredibly expensive to build. Watching one go up near my house it was obvious the amount of systems and detail was far beyond even the typical concrete and steel high-rise office.

      What mystifies me is the temporary hospitals that seem to be going up. For example, they are building a tent hospital in Seattle on a soccer field: https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/temporary-field-hospital-being-built-shoreline-soccer-field/VC76H2XIWVCTNMRCUFIEWNTPRA/

      How does this make any sense at all when every single school and university building in the city of Seattle is currently sitting empty? A temporary tent hospital on a soccer field is not going to have: indoor plumbing, robust electrical power, robust internet, kitchens, bathrooms, etc. What are they going to do? Put a bank of porta potties along the outside? Where is the running hot and cold water coming from? Presumably they can tie into the local electrical grid or else they will have a row of portable construction generators going 24/7 spewing diesel fumes, to keep power going.

      By contrast, any modern elementary school built in the past 20 years or so is going to be ADA compliant, will have wide hallways, extensive power and internet in every room, bathrooms all over the place, commercial kitchens, plenty of parking. Clear out a dozen classrooms and you have an instant convalescent ward. College dorms might be even better, especially those with private shower and bathrooms.

      I understand the expense and complexity of building new permanent hospitals. I don’t understand the logic of temporary tent hospitals when entire cities are shut down and there are thousands of existing public buildings sitting empty.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      Suzanne: how did you come to specialize in hospital/medical related architecture? Always wonder how architects slot into their chosen field.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      I thought I might have a question, but this is a really good post and I can’t think of one right now. My dear wife has worked in hospital settings for most of her 40+ year professional career, and the changes in policies and procedures, as well as patient expectations, over that timespan – many of which you touch on from the infrastructure point of view – are really remarkable,

      And yes, I was recently in the “expensive images followed by expensive surgery” market, and they actually wanted me to go home in the evening after an early-morning operation. I said NFW and at least stayed the night. A couple of decades ago I probably would have been there three days or so.

      Thanks, Suzanne.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FelonyGovt

      Thanks, Suzanne, really informative. Our two local hospitals have put up these temporary tent-like things (the kind you would have for a fancy outdoor event) in their parking lots, supposedly to handle the anticipated deluge. Doesn’t sound, though, like those would be suitable for intensive care patients, would they?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @Mnemosyne: There was a trend for hospitals for a while to design rooms to be “acuity-adaptable”, meaning that the room was designed to whatever the most stringent regulations were (usually ICU), and then you could put patients of any acuity in that room, and keep the patient in the same room rather than transfer them around. We don’t do it very much because it’s hard to staff…. the nurse-to-patient ratio is lower in ICU than in typical acute care. Also, it’s expensive. You build a lot of infrastructure that you end up not using too much. But it’s still done sometimes.

      As for a building that actually has movable parts and pieces…. not so often. For fire code reasons, usually. Also more expensive. Corporate interiors does a lot of movable partition walls, but that’s hard for most hospital systems to store, maintain, replace, etc.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sab

      Thank you for this. Have family and inlaws in construction and in medicine, but not much overlap in my particular family.

      Shortage isn’t just medical practitioners to staff the new hospitals. It’s also the builders. We have spent a generation squeezing skilled construction workers, so the kids just decided that the field is too risky, so they did other things.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mali muso

      Thanks for doing this!  Very interesting info.  On the topic of every space in the building needing to turn a profit, is this the reason that hospitals like one of the more rural ones near me just shut down their L&D unit?  Not enough babies being born and/or not enough money in it?  Seems like a sad commentary on our system of care. :(

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: Schools are probably pretty good candidates for temporary hospital use, as a typology. But there could be a thousand and one reasons why they aren’t used. Maybe something as prosaic as ambulance access or proximity to a highway.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @FelonyGovt: Those tents that I see images of are not likely to be ICU. Most don’t have medical gas or emergency power. But they could be for lower-acuity patients in a surge situation.

      We are in any-port-in-a-storm territory here, yeah.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Roger Moore

      @Mnemosyne:

      My impression from what I’ve seen with my employer is that designing the rooms to be usable for anything just drives up the price so they’re all maximally expensive.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      @mali muso: Yes, many rural hospitals across the country are closing due to financial pressures, and often staff shortages. If a hospital is expected to be financially self-supporting, it’s an entirely predictable outcome.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      When Ohio Dad has his heart valve replaced two years ago, and I saw that he had a private room, unlike the shared room I had to put up with when I delivered Ohio Son twenty (!, the time flies) years ago, I thought it was some sort of amenities race.

      That just like colleges are building things like rec centers with lazy rivers to attract students, I thought the hospital was trying to woo patients with well-appointed,  private rooms.

      But now I understand that the splendid privacy Ohio Dad enjoyed was for infection control. So I learned something,thanks Suzanne.

      i will add that the hospitals here (and I assume everywhere) never seem up stop building.

      They are always adding on to older buildings, making the most maze-like floor plans, where the only way to get to your destination wing involves things like taking one elevator to one floor, walking across one wing to take the elevator to another floor, to walk across a bridge, etc.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Leto: Before I was licensed, I interned at a firm in their healthcare studio. They had an opening, I needed a job. I fell in love with it. The architects that like healthcare tend to be the ones who see rules and regulations as FUN CHALLENGES rather than CREATIVITY LIMITERS.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kent

      @Suzanne:@Kent: Schools are probably pretty good candidates for temporary hospital use, as a typology. But there could be a thousand and one reasons why they aren’t used. Maybe something as prosaic as ambulance access or proximity to a highway.

      That’s why I would specify modern schools, built in the past 20 years or so.  As a teacher I’ve seen extraordinary differences between old and new schools when it comes to that sort of thing.  Modern schools are built with ramps, elevators, etc. for ADA accessibility and usually have wide drives for fire trucks and such because of modern codes.  Old schools in old neighborhoods are an entirely different prospect.   Even something as simple as power.  Schools built in the past 10 years probably have 10x the number of electrical outlets than one built 75 years ago.

      Due to mainstreaming of Special Ed students on wheelchairs and such, modern schools are usually built so that school vans and buses are easily accessible for disabled students.  I would think that would work for ambulances as well.  That wasn’t the case with old historic schools with big grand front step entries and such.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Kent:

      I don’t know if it applies in the case you’re describing, but one of the things they’re using tent facilities for is triage.  Patients coming in are put in the tent area while they undergo initial tests to decide if they’re COVID-19 patients or something else.  So it’s really a short-term holding facility, and it makes more sense to put it as close as possible to the hospital it’s serving than it does to make it maximally functional as a hospital.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      @Ohio Mom: Hospitals are often really old and gnarly buildings. They get added on to, piece by piece. What happens at some point is that it is not financially or temporally feasible to renovate the old stuff. I worked in multiple hospitals with tiny column grids, and low floor-to-floor heights, and it is next to impossible to make modern healthcare happen in buildings like that. So they get demolished and replaced in pieces.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      @Suzanne:

      Great post. Much appreciated.

      I had to have a hospital procedure done a few years ago, and it struck me that the hospital had to serve at least three functions well.

      It had to accommodate medical treatment

      It had to accommodate nursing and some rehabilitation. And here nursing is not just providing care, but monitoring the condition of the patient

      It had to function like a hotel, with various forms of room service. Even the timing of some medications sometimes had to accommodate meals.

      I was also struck by how the space had to accommodate a patient being moved around on a gurney (or whatever they call it), including allowing for space on elevators.

      There were some floors where it seemed cramped and even medical personnel had difficulty navigating between and around patients

      Anyway, a few thoughts from when I was a patient looking up from a hospital bed

      Reply
    30. 30.

      West of the Rockies

      Very informative post, Suzanne! Thank you. So, why don’t we just, like, turn a mall into a hospital?//

      Reply
    31. 31.

      The Dangerman

      Interesting read, thanks.

      This may be a dumb question but just up from a nap; in my first life, things like natural frequency were important, so we get to see the Tacoma Narrows Bridge thing in freshman physics. Later, as things get a little more advanced, things like fatigue failure (not why I take a nap, but close) and Liberty ships are considered. Oopsie.

      So, do hospital architects get a heavy dose of the hospital that failed during the Sylmar quake (1971)? I recall that quake vividly. I thought cats were fighting under the bed.

      As I recall, it took them some time to take that hospital down; it must have been studied like crazy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kent

      @Roger Moore:My impression from what I’ve seen with my employer is that designing the rooms to be usable for anything just drives up the price so they’re all maximally expensive.

      That’s what the military has learned with its all-in-one fighter jets.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.