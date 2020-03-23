Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Lighten up, Francis.

Shocking, but not surprising.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Also, too.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

This Blog Goes to 11…

Wetsuit optional.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Han shot first.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We have all the best words.

Mission Accomplished!

Word salad with all caps

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

No one could have predicted…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

We still have time to mess this up!

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Too inconsequential to be sued

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Dr. Fauci Gets Real

Dr. Fauci Gets Real

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Trump will probably fire Dr. Anthony Fauci if a Fox News host regurgitates tidbits of this Science Magazine interview. (Specifically, he’ll send Pence or another minion to fire Fauci because Trump is a coward and even the “you’re fired” tagline from his fake businessman reality TV show was a lie.) Excerpts:

Q: The first question everyone has is how are you?

A: Well, I’m sort of exhausted. But other than that, I’m good. I mean, I’m not, to my knowledge, coronavirus infected. To my knowledge, I haven’t been fired. [Laughs.]

Q: How are you managing to not get fired?

A: Well, that’s pretty interesting because to his [President Trump’s] credit, even though we disagree on some things, he listens. He goes his own way. He has his own style.  But on substantive issues, he does listen to what I say.

Q: You’ve been in press conferences where things are happening that you disagree with, is that fair to say?

A: Well, I don’t disagree in the substance. It is expressed in a way that I would not express it, because it could lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.

Q: You’re standing there saying nobody should gather with more than 10 people and there are almost 10 people with you on the stage. And there are certainly more than 10 journalists in the audience.

A: I know that. I’m trying my best. I cannot do the impossible.

Q: What about the travel restrictions? President Trump keeps saying that the travel ban for China, which began 2 February, had a big impact [on slowing the spread of the virus to the United States] and that he wishes China would have told us three to four months earlier and that they were “very secretive.” [China did not immediately reveal the discovery of a new coronavirus in late December, but by 10 January, Chinese researchers made the sequence of the virus public.]  It just doesn’t comport with facts.

A:  I know, but what do you want me to do? I mean, seriously Jon, let’s get real, what do you want me to do?

Q: Most everyone thinks that you’re doing a remarkable job, but you’re standing there as the representative of truth and facts but things are being said that aren’t true and aren’t factual.

A: The way it happened is that after he made that statement [suggesting China could have revealed the discovery of a new coronavirus three to four months earlier], I told the appropriate people, it doesn’t comport,  because two or three months earlier would have been September. The next time they sit down with him and talk about what he’s going to say, they will say, by the way, Mr. President, be careful about this and don’t say that. But I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down. OK, he said it. Let’s try and get it corrected for the next time.

Q: You have not said China virus. [Trump frequently calls the cause of the spreading illness, known as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)  a “China virus” or a “Chinese virus.”]

A: Ever.

Q: And you never will, will you?

A: No.

Q: What happens before each press conference? What do you do as a group?

A: We’re in the task force. We sit down for an hour and a half, go over all the issues on the agenda. And then we proceed from there to an ante room right in front of the Oval Office to talk about what are going to be the messages, what are the kind of things we’re going to want to emphasize? Then we go in to see the president, we present [our consensus] to him and somebody writes a speech. Then he gets up and ad libs on his speech. And then we’re up there to try and answer questions.

Q: At Friday’s press conference, you put your hands over your face when President Trump referred to the “deep State Department,” [a popular conspiracy theory]. It’s even become an internet meme. Have you been criticized for what you did?

A: No comment.

Q:  Big Picture. We’ve had all this pandemic preparedness. Why did this fail? What went wrong?

A: I think we’ll have to wait until it is over and we look back before we can answer that. It’s almost like the fog of war. After the war is over, you then look back and say, wow, this plan, as great as it was, didn’t quite work once they started throwing hand grenades at us. It really is similar to that. Obviously, testing [for the new coronavirus] is one clear issue that needs to be relooked at. Why were we not able to mobilize on a broader scale? But I don’t think we can do that right now. I think it’s premature. We really need to look forward.

Q: Right now, why do we have a travel ban on visitors from China when there are few cases in China other than imported cases? What’s the logic?

A: I’m sorry. I was just looking at two text messages, one from a governor and one from the White House. I gotta get off.

Fauci is everything Trump is not: intelligent, successful, committed and widely respected. He has devoted 50 years of his career to protecting the public’s health.

Now, at age 79, instead of growing tomatoes and playing with his grandchildren, Fauci is walking a tightrope over boiling pools of lava, trying to appease a lying narcissist POTUS just enough to avoid being sacked while retaining broad credibility with the public. As long as Fauci is there, a toady-dominated task force contains at least one member of the reality-based community.

It’s difficult to imagine the present arrangement continuing for long. As the economy swirls around the drain (along with his reelection chances) and his emoluments resort scams stay idled, Trump will increasingly listen to people on Fox News who tell him what he wants to hear:

It’s already happening, as Whitehouse notes above:

Dr. Fauci Gets Real

Watching a tide of pestilence sweep the globe and endanger our lives and livelihoods would be surreal and horrifying under any circumstance. That it’s occurring after the dumbest and meanest of our fellow citizens put their moron bully king in office makes it doubly so.

But the thought of that screechy, incompetent crybaby running the show without Dr. Fauci’s voice on the team is utterly terrifying. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

Regardless, I expect Trump will move to end the lock-downs and business closures and resume normal operations before it’s safe to do so, most likely at the end of the initial 15 days.* If watching the three-year Trump presidency fail-parade has taught us anything, it’s that Trump is a short-term thinker and that securing his own benefit is the ultimate goal of any action he takes.

Trump started taking the pandemic seriously last week because downplaying it became untenable from a PR standpoint. He’ll stop taking it seriously because the economic costs to his scam empire and reelection hopes will become too steep to bear.

GOP governors will ride the Trump train straight to hell, taking their hapless passengers (myself included) along for the ride. Blue state governors will try to mitigate the damage in the areas they control. So, if you had “the GOP is literally a death cult” on your bingo card, congratulations!

Open thread.

*According to Reuters, Trump issued the “15 days to stop the spread” guidelines on March 16, so if I’m right, the quarantine measures would end on…April Fools’ Day. How fitting! 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • bemused
  • Betty Cracker
  • BobS
  • cmorenc
  • cope
  • leeleeFL
  • MazeDancer
  • Ohio Mom
  • PenAndKey
  • Percysowner
  • PPCLI
  • SFAW
  • Wag

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    4. 4.

      PenAndKey

      ” I expect Trump will move to end the lock-downs and business closures and resume normal operations before it’s safe to do so, most likely at the end of the initial 15 days.”

      Bully for him. Too bad all of these orders have occurred at the governor’s level and he doesn’t actually have the authority to order them to rescind. The federal government has abdicated it’s leadership during this crisis, so even if they give such an order I can very easily see the states telling them to shove it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cope

      I feel Dr. Fauci’s pain. I’ve been in the situation of having a total moron speaking lies and nonsense while representing a group of which I am a member. As a public school teacher, this happened more than once to me though without the life and death consequences. I hope he manages to keep his position to serve as a major irritant to the president* and a reliable source of information to the rest of us.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @PenAndKey: You’re right that the BLUE state governors would likely tell Trump to shove it, but I expect a lot of red state sheep would follow Trump off a cliff. It would make it that much harder for blue state governors to keep their citizens on board with business shutdowns if the orange moron was out there scolding them for ruining the economy. Even blue states have millions of MAGA idiots within their borders.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Wag

      @PenAndKey

      And bully for them. The GOP should be proud of them if they do, after all, STATE’S RIGHTS Uber alles, right? But that’s not how the GOP rolls. Cleek’s Law will take hold, and they will decry anyone who doesn’t support Trump to the death.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yeah. I think the end result isn’t really going to be to bend the curve but to try to improve the supply chain needed to treat the seriously ill patients.  Given the time lost and who’s in charge, that’s about all we can hope for, I fear.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      People who have recovered from COVID-19 will be able to charge what they please for their work in 15 days.

      As will people who lie about it.

      Because people will be so desperate for money. Because the GOP will give it all to corporations.

      The pandemic will last through the Summer and rise up again in the Fall. All because Trump is crazy and will encourage his supporters to “get out there” in 15 days.

      Yes, he likely enjoys the thought of people dying. If he thinks about it. Because he thinks it will only kill the poor. But his actual only concern is getting a “good economy” so he can hold onto power and stay out of jail.

      What an insane mess Biden will have. Can’t actually think of anyone better equipped to handle it. He will have the best advisers. And will listen to them. And will not support capital over labor.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      The Times just put a new story up about tensions between Trump and Fauci:

      An excerpt:

      But at the White House, in recent days, there has been a growing sentiment that medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy, and there has been a push to find ways to let people start returning to work. Some Republican lawmakers have also pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy, as financial markets continue to slide and job losses for April could be in the millions.

      Yeah, letting medical experts set policy to mitigate a pandemic: what were they thinking?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      @Betty Cracker:

      Whether Republican state governors do as Trump wants at the beginning of the month may depend on whether that’s politically viable for them.  There is at least a possibility, depending on how the state of play re coronavirus is perceived, that it won’t be.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Percysowner

      As much as I usually despise him, Mike Dewine, GOP governor of Ohio has really stepped up during this, and has made it clear he is in charge. He has issued shelter in place orders and has been ahead of the curve. He has also used it to declare that abortions are “elective” surgery and non-essential and ordered all abortion providers to shut their doors, but he’s a right to lifer to the end, so that’s not a surprise.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      [email protected]: Fauci is a serious runner. I say this as a couch potato, there might be something to this physical fitness and exercise stuff after all.

      On some other notes:
      If Fauci gets fired, I hope he goes to work with Biden.

      And also, when talking about Republican governors, let’s not forget Ohio’s own Mike DeWine, who is in fact closing down the state but with his own special touches: shutting down all abortions (they are “elective” surgeries is the excuse), and illegally cancelling the primary election (which in my county at least, included some very close local races and a very important and needed transportation levy).

      Even when they are ostensively doing the correct thing, Republicans can’t help being Republicans.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cmorenc

      @MazeDancer

      Yes, he likely enjoys the thought of people dying. If he thinks about it. Because he thinks it will only kill the poor. But his actual only concern is getting a “good economy” so he can hold onto power and stay out of jail.

      It isn’t that Trump enjoys the thought of people dying – which is bad for his numbers. It’s rather that what’s primarily important to his narcissistic sociopath frame of mind are the economy and holding onto power, and not the adverse impact on ordinary people the illness is afflicting. He sees his relation to ordinary people in this as another sales job to sell the marks on another Trump promotion.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @Amir Khalid: I hope good sense prevails. But knowing my red state dolts like I do, I suspect the citizenry will be seriously stir-crazy this week and, while watching the cases count spiraling up, will conclude that it’s not working, so screw it, let’s reopen the bars!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      leeleeFL

      @Betty Cracker: As I said the day after Trump was elected, “We are totally screwed!”  It was not put that delicately, but I am with my GrandBaby!   If the nation survives this, it will be a miracle of mammoth proportions!  My only query:  how do they expect to run a country filled with survivors of their BS while did not vote for them?  It is a mystery

      Martial law only works if the people are scared.  Survivors won’t be.  They will be pissed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      I should add that Columbus is working on rescheduling the primary. I’m guessing the emphasis will be on mail-in votes but who knows.

      It will be an interesting question for political scientists on how the delay might have influenced voting and the eventual results.

      I can think of many other academic disciplines that must be collecting data with abandon, there will be some interesting research coming out in a few years.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PPCLI

      But before they lift any restrictions, they’ll do everything in their power to make sure that Sheldon Adelson will be given a couple of hundred million to compensate him for all the income his enormous casinos in China and Singapore are losing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.