Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Women: They Get Shit Done

Too inconsequential to be sued

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always wins in the end.

Mission Accomplished!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

No one could have predicted…

Nevertheless, she persisted

This is how realignments happen…

Wetsuit optional.

Yes we did.

The revolution will be supervised.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We still have time to mess this up!

Han shot first.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

What fresh hell is this?

How has Obama failed you today?

The Math Demands It!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / DKE-19 Strikes Over The Weekend!

DKE-19 Strikes Over The Weekend!

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Over the weekend, compounding the epidemic of SARS-CoV-2, there was an outbreak of DKE-19. It even struck the New York Times, and I had to deal with a case of it on Twitter.

DKE-19 results in long and convoluted justifications of letting more people get sick and die so that (maybe) the markets will perk up.

It’s the argument that the British government was making last week until they suddenly turned around completely.

There was an article on Medium that was taken down, to continue a zombie existence on ZeroHedge, that reliable purveyor of Russian propaganda.* Tom Friedman and an op-ed writer at the New York Times took up the cause. There has been some of it elsewhere. I think it was the Friedman article that an IRL acquaintaince of mine caught it from and was badgering me on Twitter about, although he didn’t dare refer to it or its ideas directly. Just looking for more information, like an internet troll.

In case your loved ones have fallen prey to the DKE-19 plague, here is an antidote in a long thread:

Here’s the takedown of the Friedman article:

The basic argument is fairly dressed up and convoluted. You may look at Tom Friedman’s article for an example. (No, I won’t link!) It comes down to “Let’s let a lot more people get sick and die and get this over with fast.” There are a lot of assumptions in that, and more in the idea that this will improve business and the markets. Here’s one of the less coherent versions.

One of the big assumptions is that the author himself will not succumb to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Unfortunately, early messaging that taking measures not to spread the virus fed into this assumption by implying that young people were less susceptible to it. This is probably true in a statistical sense, but young people still contract the virus and die from it. Cases are starting to show up in some of those young people who were on the Florida beaches. Anyone can get it.

Another big assumption is that, if given the chance, people will flock back to work and businesses that have closed will happily open. Many of the shutdowns were decided by the businesses themselves, and good luck persuading lots of people to start flying again. Nobody wants to get this virus.

Put more simply,

A compendium of experts from Jeff Jarvis.

There is one scenario in which something like this wish-fulfillment fantasy could take place: If there were enough testing, both for the virus itself (nucleic acid testing) and for immunity to it (serological testing). Then we could isolate the sick and allow the immune to start rebuilding the economy. But the FUBAR-in-Chief saw to it that testing would be delayed and diminished in the United States. We haven’t recovered from that yet. In any case, serological tests are just now being developed and brought to market in South Korea.

After the worst is over, the results will be cherrypicked, even by people I now agree with, to show that they were right. There will be plenty of data, and many arguments will be persuasive. My argument will be that we will never know for sure if we did too much, but if that is what we are worrying about, it wasn’t too much.

_____________________

* DKE-19 is probably not Russian propaganda, but its spread serves Russian objectives, making it attractive to ZeroHedge.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • David Anderson
  • dmsilev
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • germy
  • Immanentize
  • khead
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Nora
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Spanky
  • Splitting Image
  • Starfish
  • Uncle Jeffy

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      germy

      Why might Republicans be using the Coronavirus as cover to funnel billions to corporations? That’s an easy one: Republicans are about to lose power, big time. So they’re buying insurance policies w/corporate America so they can land positions as lobbyists & board members. #graft https://t.co/nctfsN63X4
      — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 22, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @MattF: Shouldn’t we wait six months first, just to be sure?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      These guys don’t seem to grok that lives > money. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was modelling his policy after the mayor in Jaws, who kept the beaches open because Amity was heavily dependent on summer tourists — and who turned out to be very wrong, because the shark kept right on eating beachgoers. BoJo is too stupid to read/watch Jaws to the end.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nora

      @khead: Those stupid people have the New York Times (not to mention the New York Post) backing them up, presenting this as the Democrats standing in the way of help to the suffering millions.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Per the article at the link, Dunning-Kruger Effect.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      @Nora:

      And this is why we can’t have nice things.  The media are constantly framing their “reporting” so that it benefits Republicans.

      The New York Times is especially awful. All the people who defended the NYT because of its international reporting or because they still do some very good work, blah blah blah were wrong.  This publication has been broken for a very long time.

      The New York Times is garbage.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Splitting Image

      One thing I only just realized is that Trump’s delayed handling of this crisis has been baked into the pie since he got elected.

      It’s always been the case with him that he’s ignored the experts surrounding him in favour of watching the talking heads on Fox News. Usually the problem with this is that the Fox guys are wrong, but it’s also true that most news doesn’t reach the TV for days or even weeks after the White House advisors have access to it. I think Obama even mentioned once that he didn’t watch TV news much since he usually had the important information before they did.

      So the upshot is that whenever Trump has shrugged off his top advisors and waited for Sean Hannity to tell him what to do, there has always been a delay in his response time to a given problem. Up until now, this hasn’t caused too many problems over and above Trump being Trump, but the coronavirus has been a particularly time-sensitive issue. He handled it the same way he handled everything else, waiting for Fox to tell him what to do, throwing blame at Fox’s preferred targets, and not acknowledging the crisis really existed until his TV shows eventually began admitting that it did.

      There’s obviously a lot wrong with how Fox has been handling the situation, but I think the scary thing is that Trump would have delayed taking any action on this even if Fox had been pushing to implement communism for the last 20 years. The disaster has been largely caused by the fact that Trump was never going to lift a finger until a guy on TV told him to.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Starfish

      Just looking for more information, like an internet troll.

      I think you described a lot of the trolling on Twitter pretty succinctly.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      geg6

      WTF?  Seriously?  The NYT is garbage.  Friedman should be fired for this bullshit.  Jebus, it’s not enough we have the biggest idiot to ever run a country in charge, we have to see this crap put out to a credulous public?  I fucking hate these mother fuckers.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      geg6

      Jesus, and not to go all OT and all, but I just now got an email that I am required to attend a Zoom town hall with students on Friday.  To answer questions.  To which I don’t have many answers right now, at least until the new stimulus passes.  At least the VA has moved quickly to get us instruction regarding GI Bill benefits.  Pretty unexpected that they were the quickest to put a plan into place.  But that Friday town hall!  Shit, I’m going to have to shower, dress in something other than sweats (at least on top) and put makeup on.  Totally not fair.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.