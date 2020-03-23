The fur is flying, from what I’m reading on the Twitters. The Dems have tanked two procedural votes on McConnell’s plutocrat smash-and-grab bill, refusing to budge on the $500B slush fund to be administered by this community playhouse-grade Bond villain:

Mitch McConnell wants to give this guy, Steve Mnuchin, the discretion to decide how to dole out $500 billion in taxpayer funds and then allow him to hide the identity of the bailout recipients from the public for up to six months. This does not seem like a good idea. pic.twitter.com/28P1gmp9cM — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 22, 2020

Gee, I wonder why they want to hide the receipts for six months? Maybe because Disgraceland in Palm Beach needs a new taxpayer-funded tennis pavilion? Anyhoo, the Republicans are screeching like scalded ferrets about the Dems “playing politics in a national emergency,” and some of the media shitheads are predictably falling for it. But so far the Dems — including red staters like Doug Jones and Joe Manchin — are telling them to go pound sand. Warren explains what the Democrats want:

The Senate needs to pass a stimulus that doesn’t just go to no-strings-attached bailouts for giant corporations. That's why @SenateDems are fighting for real funding this for public health crisis response & serious relief directly for workers, small businesses, & families. pic.twitter.com/hlLI0ExvAL — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 23, 2020

Maybe call and tell them you appreciate them hanging tough if you’re fortunate enough to be represented by a Democrat? The Capitol switchboard number is (202) 224-3121. If, like me, you’re represented by a scalded ferret, maybe contact them to say the Mnuchin slush fund is a non-starter?

Open thread!