Milan: Stare a casa (stay at home)

Nanjing: Wear a mask

Dongguan: how about staying at home for the spring festival?

Ningbo: wear a mask, stay at home. pic.twitter.com/btp8ks7nhA — Chenchen Zhang🤦🏻‍♀️ is social distancing (@chenchenzh) March 22, 2020

Great @nytimes visual story on how unknowing travelers from the Wuhan area dispersed across China & the world as the virus was spreading regionally. There’s no doubt the official cover-up & delay in locking down the area helped the virus spread globally. https://t.co/8FHhmZoxRM — Edward Wong (@ewong) March 22, 2020

Heard of #FlattenTheCurve & #StopTheSpread? Well, this is the graphic everyone needs to understand. We all have to change our behaviour NOW. So, WASH YOUR HANDS AND STAY PHYSICALLY DISTANT. Even better STAY HOME. Please share. #Covid_19 #COVIDー19 Thanks @XTOTL & @TheSpinoffTV pic.twitter.com/z455Lpr47O — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) March 21, 2020

#SciComm can be done for any outlet- ⁦@aetiology⁩ does a great job explaining differences between #flu & #COVID19: “Treating it as one underestimates a lot of what makes the new coronavirus puzzling and, as of now, much more dangerous than the flu.” https://t.co/5hluArZEZc — Beth Linas, PhD, MHS (she/her) 👩‍🔬👩‍💻 (@bethlinas) March 22, 2020

Louisiana and Ohio are joining California, Illinois and New York in mandating all residents stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/IZeBV9CjjN — Bloomberg (@business) March 22, 2020

South Korean company Sugentech is going into mass production of an immunoassay for #coronavirus #COVID19 that can determine whether you have ever been exposed to the virus. Takes 10 minutes.https://t.co/ytX9VrAER7 pic.twitter.com/7xCsRNDsue — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) March 22, 2020

“Gorillas are very sensitive to human diseases." Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo has closed over fears the #coronavirus could threaten endangered gorillas pic.twitter.com/F2bqes8teI — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 23, 2020

My phone, which is satellite-tracked by the Taiwan gov to enforce quarantine, ran out of battery at 7:30 AM. By 8:15, four different units called me. By 8:20, the police were knocking at my door. — Milo Hsieh (@MiloHsieh) March 22, 2020





“There is a possibility that #covid19 may not disappear within this year,” said Prof Ki Mo-ran, one of Korea’s architects behind drive-through test centers and social distancing campaign.

She adds schools may not be able to open on April 6. More below👇1/ https://t.co/5WihKrYZMx — Hyung Eun Kim (@BBC_Hyung) March 23, 2020

▶️ When coronavirus first started, we (researchers) all knew the solution. If every single person practiced complete, perfect social distancing for 2 weeks, we could end it (early). But there were some who didn’t and that’s why the current situation is getting prolonged. 2/ — Hyung Eun Kim (@BBC_Hyung) March 23, 2020

▶️ Can we uproot it completely? I’m not sure, unless the entire world works together really really hard, she said. Of six coronaviruses, four — excluding SAR and MERS — remain occurring all year round, like cold. Unlike cold, however, Covid19 kills lots of elderly people. 3/ — Hyung Eun Kim (@BBC_Hyung) March 23, 2020

Because there are observable factors in hospital strain domestically if the numbers are off and they can't cover current infection rate numbers drastically https://t.co/9kDQFdxx2R — 🍃 Rui Zhong, No Snakes Island Resident 🍃 (@rzhongnotes) March 22, 2020

You cannot really cover up hospital pressure and keep it hidden from people who are used to analyzing current events in China on that large of a scale. — 🍃 Rui Zhong, No Snakes Island Resident 🍃 (@rzhongnotes) March 22, 2020

Wow. This is a beautiful portrait from one of our readers of one of the two female medical workers @vwang3 and I wrote about here: https://t.co/vKl3gcSqTb https://t.co/ejCmDOzgvo — Sui-Lee Wee 黄瑞黎 (@suilee) March 23, 2020

Old Delhi Railway station wears a deserted look as Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains till March 31, in view of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ETNm7Nsb20 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

A #curfew was clamped across #Punjab after general public failed to cooperate with the government during 'Janta curfew' on Sunday. #coronavirus https://t.co/4ap7ru62cR — National Herald (@NH_India) March 23, 2020

This is a correct take. Russia's numbers are the classic take of 3.6 Roentgen. It's only this low because the meter doesn't go any higher, and the meter won't go higher because that's the only meter they will use. https://t.co/M5VfKKpe8x — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) March 22, 2020

congratulations to Putin on keeping Russia's coronavirus cases down to 3.6 roentgens https://t.co/9IL3rS9EHg — The Online-Normie Complex (@canderaid) March 21, 2020

Monday 23/3 – Graph of confirmed #COVID19 cases in OZ Total known cases = 1641 AMA quick facts & info page: https://t.co/lPMl6MZncy @ama_media 👏 PS – I've stopped tracking cases bc @COVID_Australia & @juliette_io are doing a better job!👏#coronavirusaustralia #COVID19AU pic.twitter.com/Z2OsL6wQLp — Virus Watch AU (@VirusWatchAU) March 23, 2020

"We are under siege and we have no medicine." Gaza has confirmed its first coronavirus cases after two Palestinians returning home from abroad tested positive. pic.twitter.com/nUPE29tTDw — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 23, 2020

Madrid took a convention centre and turned into a hospital. This is what corona virus looks like. It’s not just a flu. pic.twitter.com/uJCiyYyLfB — Maria Tadeo (@mariatad) March 23, 2020

Useful @washingtonpost story talking about the #Covid19 experiences of a bunch of people who would be considered mildish cases. Some felt nothing, others felt really crappy. Good idea to know what to look for. https://t.co/4Ma2bwhENw — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) March 22, 2020

I wrote about the technical and regulatory challenges the US has faced in trying to ramp up testing here. Happy to answer any follow-up q's you may have.https://t.co/rVIyTdXOHO — Anna Minkina (@Anna_Minkina) March 23, 2020

Update Now that #COVID19 testing is finally becoming available, NP swabs – $0.20 pieces of plastic/nylon – are becoming limiting If we can’t sample, we can’t test This pandemic is exposing weaknesses in the global supply chain that were rarely considered at risk of breaking — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) March 22, 2020

https://t.co/OIatQjVUW2 This is by far the most specific and detailed piece on US medical supply chain issues that I’ve seen. — Henry Farrell (@henryfarrell) March 21, 2020

Are you a life scientist battling Covid? Your data and ideas may be key to developing cures and saving lives. Are you a data scientist and want to pitch in with your time and expertise? We have built a platform to bring us all together. Join us now! https://t.co/hW4ZfuhFbG pic.twitter.com/5qQafCUEzp — Data Against Covid (@DataVSCovid) March 20, 2020