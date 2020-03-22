Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Hail, Persephone!

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Hail, Persephone!

Blood Root

By request: Pandemic discussion free post, please!
Top photo courtesy commentor Jeff G.

I, for one, am more than ready for Spring… spent some quality time this past week cleaning all the winter cruft out of the flower bed closest to the front door, and along the sidewalk edge of the front yard. So, of course, now we’re supposed to get ‘just a little bit’ of snow tomorrow. Ah, well, the daffodils are notoriously tough, and the green iris & daylily shoots should survive too, even if they get a little ragged around the edges…

Some eye candy from the ever-reliable Ozark Hillbilly:

Here’s a few early spring pics from a couple years ago. This is about where things are right now, except a lot grayer, and a lot wetter. As usual, the magnolia is coming into bloom just in time for a hard freeze on Friday and Saturday nights…

Crocus

Soon!

Daffy

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Hail, Persephone!Early Visitor

Maybe some day I will get to enjoy them for more than 2 or 3 days.

***********

What’s going on in your garden (planning), this week?

