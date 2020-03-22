Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

The house always wins.

The Math Demands It!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

This is a big f—–g deal.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Wetsuit optional.

Han shot first.

How has Obama failed you today?

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

No one could have predicted…

Lighten up, Francis.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Also, too.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This is how realignments happen…

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Music / Musical Interlude Open Thread: Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • columbusqueen
  • gbbalto
  • HRA
  • Mary G
  • MazeDancer
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • oldster
  • patroclus
  • piratedan
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • susanna
  • Trapped Lurker
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      patroclus

      Thankfully, the Senate just killed McConnell’s attempt to force a $500 billion Mnuchin slush fund down our throats in a Republican-only drafted bill.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MomSense

      Speaking of music, DJ Nice is having another dance party on Instagram tonight.  So fun.  He is DNice on Instagram – several hundred thousand people all dancing along tonight.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HRA

      Thank you, Anne. I needed the last piece, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldster

      Yikes! When the cello repairman pulled out a crowbar, I almost plotzed!

      But I guess its not so much a crowbar as a…sound-post repositioner?
      Very specialized tool, looks like.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      [email protected]: And then I was like, Huh? That’s all he had to do and now the cello is fixed? What did he do, anyway?

      Looked like magic to me.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I mentioned this in the thread last night, for those who may not know: Sheku Kanneh-Mason first came to wide public attention when he was featured as a soloist at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago. I believe he’s better known in the UK than in the US. An extremely gifted and engaging young man.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      Rosie is hosting a webcam fundraiser right now. For the Actors Fund. Lots of Broadway stars singing from their homes.

      Go to Broadway.com. Click on Rosie drawing.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      susanna

      Thanks Anne & Humboldtblue, this was great, seeing what this young man pulls out of that massive violin took me far, far away from any other troubles.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      columbusqueen

      @SiubhanDuinne: His five siblings are all gifted classical musicians at well as shown in the one clip. Saw a piece on the family at the time of the Sussex wedding on CBS Sunday Morning.  They were a remarkably engaging & vibrant group.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mary G

      Joe Biden just endorsed Warren’s coronavirus student loan debt cancelation and social security increase plans. She’s getting this thing done.— Shannon 🩸🦷 (@TheStagmania) March 22, 2020

      Funny how he keeps taking up her plans. The Bernie Bros have got to be seething.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Mary G:

      Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers, the latest union group to support the former vice president in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination

      On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 1.3 million workers, threw its support behind Biden. Earlier this month, the National Education Association, which is the country’s largest union with 3 million members, endorsed him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trapped Lurker

      @Ohio Mom:  He adjusts the sound post, a little dowel that conduct the vibrations from the bridge to the back of the cello, so the whole instrument is involved in the sound production.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @Mary G: Biden has shown that he’s capable of understanding that he’s not always right and continued to display that he’s still learning and growing and the Warren team probably isn’t that concerned with the credit, but with the result.

      I think many of us just want to have what’s broken fixed and improved if possible, good to know that Joe wants to enact the same things.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.