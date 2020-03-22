Commentor HumboldtBlue linked to this YouTube video…
Which led to this one. I’m in no way knowledgeable about classical music, but I found it fascinating anyways:
And this is going on my ‘music to center myself’ list:
patroclus
Thankfully, the Senate just killed McConnell’s attempt to force a $500 billion Mnuchin slush fund down our throats in a Republican-only drafted bill.
Whoa! Are our Senators frightened?@patroclus:
MomSense
Speaking of music, DJ Nice is having another dance party on Instagram tonight. So fun. He is DNice on Instagram – several hundred thousand people all dancing along tonight.
HRA
Thank you, Anne. I needed the last piece, too.
oldster
Yikes! When the cello repairman pulled out a crowbar, I almost plotzed!
But I guess its not so much a crowbar as a…sound-post repositioner?
Very specialized tool, looks like.
gbbalto
Sorry, 3 for 3 error messages for those links (Firefox)
ETA – Works on Chrome
mrmoshpotato
@patroclus: Shitheads. Ready to re-elect Dick Durbin in November.
Movie time.
Ohio Mom
[email protected]: And then I was like, Huh? That’s all he had to do and now the cello is fixed? What did he do, anyway?
Looked like magic to me.
Ohio Mom
[email protected]: goodness, thanks for sharing it.
SiubhanDuinne
I mentioned this in the thread last night, for those who may not know: Sheku Kanneh-Mason first came to wide public attention when he was featured as a soloist at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle two years ago. I believe he’s better known in the UK than in the US. An extremely gifted and engaging young man.
MazeDancer
Rosie is hosting a webcam fundraiser right now. For the Actors Fund. Lots of Broadway stars singing from their homes.
Go to Broadway.com. Click on Rosie drawing.
susanna
Thanks Anne & Humboldtblue, this was great, seeing what this young man pulls out of that massive violin took me far, far away from any other troubles.
columbusqueen
@SiubhanDuinne: His five siblings are all gifted classical musicians at well as shown in the one clip. Saw a piece on the family at the time of the Sussex wedding on CBS Sunday Morning. They were a remarkably engaging & vibrant group.
Mary G
Joe Biden just endorsed Warren’s coronavirus student loan debt cancelation and social security increase plans. She’s getting this thing done.— Shannon 🩸🦷 (@TheStagmania) March 22, 2020
Funny how he keeps taking up her plans. The Bernie Bros have got to be seething.
Baud
Joe Biden picked up an endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers, the latest union group to support the former vice president in his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination
…
On Friday, the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 1.3 million workers, threw its support behind Biden. Earlier this month, the National Education Association, which is the country’s largest union with 3 million members, endorsed him.
piratedan
@Mary G: Biden has shown that he’s capable of understanding that he’s not always right and continued to display that he’s still learning and growing and the Warren team probably isn’t that concerned with the credit, but with the result.
I think many of us just want to have what’s broken fixed and improved if possible, good to know that Joe wants to enact the same things.
