You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What If?

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What If?

Tonight we kick off Episode 5 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

Tonight’s Topic:  What if?

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – What If...

Take it away, BG!

In this week’s Medium Cool, we ponder the now only half-hypothetical question, “What if you and everyone you knew were forced to stay at home for 2+ weeks and could only choose one author or filmmaker?”

The twist is that once you’ve made your choice, you get the use of one of those Men in Black Neuralyzer thingies that erases your memory of that person’s work. So you’d be reading or watching it for the first time.

What literary or cinematic body of work would you gift yourself?

  • BGinCHI
  • Mnemosyne

      Mnemosyne

      Hmm. Tough one, because you want to make sure that it’s someone with a large enough body of work to keep you entertained for the duration.

      I pick Terry Pratchett.

      BGinCHI

      I think for film I’d choose the Coen Brothers.

      Watching their films from Blood Simple all the way to the present, binge-style, would blow my mind if I hadn’t seen them.

      In second place probably Wes Anderson.

      There are many, many filmmakers I love (Welles, for ex.), but in terms of enjoyment the Coens and Anderson have always hit my sweet spot. Especially the first 5-6 films.

