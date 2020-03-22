4 days ago the Senate's coronavirus relief bill was delayed by an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, now the first confirmed case in the Senate Paul was also sole "no" vote on the $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill the Senate passed earlier this monthhttps://t.co/zuIbY6QMQu — Christopher Mims 🎆 (@mims) March 22, 2020

a) He (claims he) feels just fine!

b) He apparently jumped the line to score a test that might’ve been useful to someone actually suffering, because FYIGM (Fvck You, I Get Mine).

if this asymptomatic senator who hasn’t been in contact with anyone with the virus testing positive isn’t a wake up that ramping up to testing *everyone* is the right move then man i dunno https://t.co/HHtdDJ3Cge — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 22, 2020

Murphy the Trickster God is seldom a subtle plotter, but this is just lazy, Dude.

Get well, stay away from people, and I am still on team Rand Paul’s neighbor. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 22, 2020