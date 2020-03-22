Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Lighten up, Francis.

The revolution will be supervised.

This blog will pay for itself.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shocking, but not surprising.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

No one could have predicted…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Yes we did.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Consistently wrong since 2002

An almost top 10,000 blog!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We have all the best words.

Verified, but limited!

The house always wins.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This Blog Goes to 11…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Grousing & Unpleasant Thoughts Open Thread: Minor Tragedy

Grousing & Unpleasant Thoughts Open Thread: Minor Tragedy

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

a) He (claims he) feels just fine!

b) He apparently jumped the line to score a test that might’ve been useful to someone actually suffering, because FYIGM (Fvck You, I Get Mine).

Murphy the Trickster God is seldom a subtle plotter, but this is just lazy, Dude.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • bjacques
  • danielx
  • dmsilev
  • Fleeting Ex-istence
  • germy
  • Jess
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • joel hanes
  • lamh36
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • Mnemosyne
  • NoraLenderbee
  • NotMax
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Zinsky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      joel hanes

      Sen. Paul was reportedly in the Senate locker room and swimming pool after submitting the sample, but before learning the results.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      joel hanes

      pace Charlie Warzel, testing everyone is not within our capabilities at this time, and will not be within our capabilities for a long time yet, will we or nil we.

      Trying to win after falling far behind the pack makes for a long race.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Senator Rand Paul refers to himself as Senator Rand Paul on twitter?  Not “I” or “Me” ?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      I’m tired and my innate bleeding-heart liberalism is taking over.  I just can’t bring myself to snark.  I freely admit this is a character flaw, which I promise to work to mitigate in the coming days.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      We want to be clear, Senator Paul left the Senate IMMEDIATELY upon learning of his diagnosis. He had zero contact with anyone & went into quarantine. Insinuations such as those below that he went to the gym after learning of his results are just completely false & irresponsible! https://t.co/yqfxydsXBG— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

      Cut the bullshit. No one is claiming that Rand Paul went to the gym *after* learning his test results, but that he we spreading his coronavirus germs all over the gym, pool area, and god knows where else, while waiting for his results –– which is a major dick move. https://t.co/cRpV1hsWx7— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 22, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      germy

      Rand Paul’s dad 6 days ago:

      “The chief Trump administration fearmonger is without a doubt Anthony Fauci – all over the media, serving up outright falsehoods to stir up more panic. Over what? A virus that has thus far killed just over 5K worldwide, less than 100 in US” https://t.co/KfyYyYepc4

      — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 22, 2020

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      While Rep. Lieu makes a good point, allow me to offer a devil’s advocate counter-argument: For the next two weeks at least, the Senate will be spared Rand Paul’s votes.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Martin

      Look, credit to him for staying on brand for libertarianism. If you didn’t want his virus addled body swimming in the congressional swimming pool, then you should have built your own pool.

      Has he created his own public health agency, chaired by himself, to certify that he’s okay to continue working? Because that too would be very on brand.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Martin

      @dmsilev: The problem is that we don’t have a lot of overhead under the McConnell rule, that bills only come to the floor if they can pass or fail only by Republican votes. If we lose 2 more GOP Senators and no Dems, the Senate will completely stop functioning.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      joel hanes

      @dmsilev:

      Ted Lieu is subtle and good with words.

      Sen. Paul is in our thoughts indeed.  And in our prayers.  One hopes that thoughts and prayers are all the succour he gets, and, speaking for myself, I will not disclose the  content of those thoughts, nor the petitions in those prayers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bjacques

      I bet he takes a principled stand against the Coronavirus since that won’t affect the outcome. Any chance he exposed fellow Senators in the bailout bill meetings to which Democrats weren’t invited?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NoraLenderbee

      He apparently jumped the line to score a test that might’ve been useful to someone actually suffering, because FYIGM (Fvck You, I Get Mine).

      Which he should not have done … but since he did, the result could hardly be more fitting, n’est pas?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mnemosyne

      I am currently sitting at my home office desk waiting for some work software to update. I can only use the VPN on Sundays, so it’s my only chance to do this. Sigh.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.