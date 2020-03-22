4 days ago the Senate's coronavirus relief bill was delayed by an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, now the first confirmed case in the Senate
Paul was also sole "no" vote on the $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill the Senate passed earlier this monthhttps://t.co/zuIbY6QMQu
— Christopher Mims 🎆 (@mims) March 22, 2020
a) He (claims he) feels just fine!
b) He apparently jumped the line to score a test that might’ve been useful to someone actually suffering, because FYIGM (Fvck You, I Get Mine).
if this asymptomatic senator who hasn’t been in contact with anyone with the virus testing positive isn’t a wake up that ramping up to testing *everyone* is the right move then man i dunno https://t.co/HHtdDJ3Cge
— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) March 22, 2020
Murphy the Trickster God is seldom a subtle plotter, but this is just lazy, Dude.
Get well, stay away from people, and I am still on team Rand Paul’s neighbor.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 22, 2020
I will keep @RandPaul in my thoughts & look forward to him getting well soon.
Sen Paul says he was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. With long incubation, impossible to know who may be carrying the virus. This is why Congress needs to go to remote voting. https://t.co/FKXPgyAhRI
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 22, 2020
