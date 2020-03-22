I mentioned this earlier on the twitter, but I guess I never really internalized how much being in isolation would drive extroverts crazy. I have a ton of friends who are just losing it, and it has only been a week. People I know arehaving virtual happy hour on zoom, playing board games on facetime, one couple decided to up and paint their house. I know how miserable they are, because it’s the same way I feel in crowds, but at least I can leave.

So it’s super cool that all the museums and symphonies are doing what the other front pagers have posted. And remember, you are allowed outside. You just can’t be near people. Talk to people while sitting on your porch, chat with people out your window, etc. Just don’t get in coughing distance.