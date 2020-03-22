Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Social Psychopathology: Decameron in the Hamptons

COVID-19 Social Psychopathology: Decameron in the Hamptons

From the locked-down megalopolis, per NYMag “The City’s One-Percenters Flee the Rest of Us to the Hamptons”:

For those who could afford it — like the rich who fled plague-stricken Florence in the Decameron — salvation, it seemed, might be reached by the Long Island Expressway. Or at least space, and possibly social distance from their social inferiors. Doorman buildings all over New York had SUVs lined up out front, lifeboats against an invisible virus. Towns, just waking up from their winter hibernation, were caught unawares. The Stop & Shop in East Hampton was out of organic lettuce and the Cumberland Farms in Southampton out of firewood. And suddenly the short-term rental market was as hot as August…

“I just had an eight-bedroom house on the waterfront,” says Ms. White, “never rented before. A renter wanted $200,000 for eight weeks. The landlord came back and said ‘How about $750,000?’ I told my client and he said, ‘Fine. We’re on our way out.’” The competition is fierce. Ms. Breitenbach recalls, “I just got outbid in a bidding war for an unlisted house renting for eight weeks. We offered $300,000. Two hours later they had a $400,000 offer.”

Meanwhile, even as demand is up, supply is down. “A lot of people who usually rent [out their houses in the summer] are not going to Europe,” explains Bonnie Aarons, a broker with Douglas Elliman. “This creates a shortage.” And not everyone can capitalize on it.

“I just got a call from a real-estate broker asking whether I’d rent out my place,” says the author Steven Gaines, a long-time Hamptons resident and author of Philistines at the Hedgerow: Passion and Property in the Hampton. “I said, I’d love to but I’ve got nowhere else to go.”

(Sidebar: I had not known that, according to NYC law, doormen are considered ‘essential workers‘ during this pandemic.)

It’s all fun’n’games, until the proles realize where the richest, softest targets are. From the NYPost, “‘We should blow up the bridges’ — coronavirus leads to class warfare in Hamptons”:

… “There’s not a vegetable to be found in this town right now,” says one resident of Springs, a working-class pocket of East Hampton. “It’s these elitist people who think they don’t have to follow the rules.”

It’s not just the drastic food shortage out here. Every aspect of life, most crucially medical care, is under strain from the sudden influx of rich Manhattanites panic-fleeing, bringing along their disdain and disregard for the little people — and in some cases, knowingly bringing coronavirus.

The Springs resident says her friend, a nurse out here, reported that a wealthy Manhattan woman who tested positive called tiny Southampton Hospital to say she was on her way and needed treatment.

The woman was told to stay in Manhattan.

Instead, she allegedly got on public transportation, telling no one of her condition. Then she showed up at Southampton Hospital, demanding admittance.

“Someone else took a private jet to East Hampton and did not tell anybody ’til he landed,” the resident says. “That’s the most horrendous aspect. The virus is already here, and we don’t have any medical resources.”

“We’re at the end of Long Island, the tip, and waves of people are bringing this s–t,” says lifelong Montauker James Katsipis. “We should blow up the bridges. Don’t let them in.”…

Here’s something that never gets mentioned or seen in coverage of the Hamptons, whether it’s the news or gossip columns or “Sex and the City” reruns: There are actually poor people who live here. There are three trailer parks (one, of course, is already going luxury). There are food pantries for the needy, and that includes schoolkids.

Normally, the haves and the have-nots converge only in summer, and everyone plays their parts. No more..

The offseason, October through June, is sparsely populated and can be very isolating. During that time, local grocers only stock food and supplies for a severely reduced population. There is no FreshDirect, no Whole Foods, no door-to-door food delivery.

Most year-rounders don’t have the ability to drop, as The Post reported, $8,000 in one shot at gourmet grocery Citarella, or import hundreds of pounds of meat as another overlord just did, then stash their hoard in the extra brand-new freezers they just bought…

As of last weekend, SoulCycle and Flywheel were packed, as were bars, restaurants, clothing stores and coffee shops. As of Monday, “there was a line out the door at [East Hampton restaurant] Mary’s and Starbucks,” says the Springs resident. “If you’re going to make such a hoopla over leaving the city and hoarding your food, why not stay in your million-dollar mansion on the waterfront? Don’t go to Starbucks! I’m sure you have a coffeemaker.”

Last weekend, Albronda says, “there were a couple of restaurants so overcrowded that the police had to come and thin them out. No one’s taking this as seriously as they should be. They’re just being selfish. If this disease spreads out here, that will be why.”

And a fair amount of these panic-fleers don’t own homes out here. “We started early,” says East Hampton realtor Dawn Neway, who works with her sister Diana. “We have a lot of high-end clients, and we noticed when the private schools were closing, before the panic, they weren’t going to travel. They were canceling trips to Aspen for spring break. We had one client call, budget range from $400,000 to $1 million, year-round, starting now. I’ve never seen anything like this.”…

Southampton Hospital, which serves East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Noyack, Amagansett, Hampton Bays, Montauk, and of course Southampton, has 125 beds. Only eight are ICU. While a spokeswoman told The Post the hospital is preparing for more, locals here aren’t encouraged.

“How many [ventilators] do you think they have in there?” asks Katsipis. “Ten? Twenty? The city has a lot more hospitals and, not for nothing, better care. Southampton is just not equipped for a pandemic.”

“That hospital is extremely small,” says the Springs resident, who was treated there extensively last year and says there are only four quarantine rooms. “You already get treated in the ER hallway in the summer. We don’t have any medical resources here.”

Compounding the problem is the lack of ambulances. Each firehouse has only two or three, and firefighters and paramedics are not on site — when a call comes in, they’re alerted at home, and they must make the drive to the firehouse and then to the emergency. And all East End firefighters are volunteers.

“It’s a state of emergency now,” says a spokeswoman for an East End fire department.

As a born-and-bred city dweller, I’d much rather be close to a hospital than far from ‘the other’. I understand people, like the Blogmaster, who’d just as lief be entirely self-sufficient… but I have a small house, my dearest friend, our cats & dogs, a tiny yard for isolating-in-place, while also being within easy reach of some of the best hospitals in the world. That’s my happy place! (And, yes, I do realize exactly how privileged this makes me.)

******

While we’re talking clueless rich people… anyone else remember the Mad-Man-era ‘Aryan from Darien’ jokes that followed guys like ‘Poppy’ Bush around?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      JMG

      Do those rich people not consider the value of staying in a city that’s a major medical center over an isolated (but not isolated enough!!) rural area during a pandemic? Have they lost their confidence about being able to jump to the head of the line?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Momentary

      The same thing is happening in rural Wales and Cornwall and in the Scottish Highlands.  And Hawai’i from what I’ve seen on twitter.  A massive influx of holidayers into poor remote areas that don’t have the medical staff/resource to support them.  Medical staff and local councils and MPs are begging the government to step in, and it’s starting to look like there may be violence if they don’t.  The nice weather isn’t helping.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      Was just looking at numbers for every country.  Other countries in the top 10 in number of cases have total recovered cases higher than number of patients who are in serious or critical condition.  US numbers are 178 recovered, 708 serious or critical.  Our curve is far worse than anywhere else in the world.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      D Gardner

      The only good thing that came out of this post was that it made me forget for 5 minutes how much I hate Trump. To be fair, in my hatred, “Trump” was replaced by “generic uber-wealthy white a**holes who don’t give a f*ck about anyone but themselves”, so it’s more of a difference of degree, not of type.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      So, they’re all going to infect each other. The piece of knowledge they’re not understanding is that fleeing the city won’t reduce the expected total number of infections– it just slows down the spread. And then, makes it harder to treat effectively. So, the wealthy idiots are going to get infected eventually, and then they won’t be able to get treatment, not for love and not for money, either. Self-triage.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      joel hanes

      @Shalimar:

      The other countries are maybe ten days ahead of us, and we have less testing than most, so we simply are not counting those who got it, did not seek medical attention, and recovered on their own.   We may never have a good accounting until we have time to do immunological studies a year or two from now.

      In two weeks, our numbers should more closely resemble theirs.

      The long incubation period makes policy decisions into something like steering an aircraft carrier — the effect of even dramatic changes at the helm don’t show full effect for a time that can seem like forever.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      danielx

      We’re all in this together.

      Unless you have a ten figure or higher net worth, in which case it’s fuck the proles.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      Psychologically, in one respect, a nice tract in the country is appealing (no mcmansion, a modest home with some land), but in the city I can walk out my front door, look right, and see one of the best hospitals in the state 1mile (max) away.  2 megamarts within 2 miles.  City water & sewer, and observant but not nosy neighbors to keep an eye on things when I’m away.  Well, not nosy that I’m aware of🤔.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mandalay

      The town of Darien Connecticut cancelled a drive-through Coronavirus testing site because NEIGHBORS COMPLAINED

      That tweeter is an irresponsible lying sack of shit. The article they link to it doesn’t claim that at all.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      @joel hanes:

      All the same pathologies of behavior are limned in DeFoe’s _A_Journal_Of_The_Plague_Year

      And, according to the UK Telegraph, it’s become popular again.

      It’s a story of panic buying, mysterious illness, quack remedies and fake news – and it’s the book everyone wants to buy as Britain battens down the hatches to cope with the coronavirus. Daniel Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year – a fictional account of the 1665 plague in London is the surprise ‘must-read’ for people facing the Covid-19 epidemic, according to booksellers.

      And so popular has it become that it has sold out, with Amazon reporting that the Penguin edition is now unavailable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gravenstone

      @MattF: If it were only their own death warrants they were signing through this rampant selfish stupidity, I’d be cool with it. Natural selection at work. Unfortunately all the year ’round locals will also be screwed. And you can be damned sure at least a few of the monied crowd will try to throw their supposed power around to try to force preferential treatment. This is going to become a shitshow basically everywhere it’s replicated.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sab

      In DeWine’ press conference yesterday they pointed out that the cases reported aren’t necessarily being located accurately. Cases in the three big C cities (Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland) may be patients from outlying areas that are reported as located in the hospital’s county rather than the patient’s home county. So the smaller towns and rural areas aren’t as safe as they think they are.

      I took a hiatus from tax prep until all the snowbirds and spring break idiots come home and incubate for a few weeks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      ‘morning all. I don’t like stories like these because there are always a few monsters doing monstrous things… And they’re a distraction. What are the Sulzbergers doing this weekend? Grr…

      Are you sitting down? You might want to sit down…

      CalculatedRiskBlog:

      SUNDAY, MARCH 22, 2020
      A few Comments on Weekly and Continued Unmployment Claims
      by Calculated Risk on 3/22/2020 11:56:00 AM

      On Thursday, the Department of Labor will release Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims. The consensus is initial claims will increase to 750,000, but that is way too low.

      Based on early reporting from various states, initial weekly claims will probably be several million this week.

      The all time high for initial weekly unemployment claims, Seasonally Adjusted, was 695,000 in Oct 82. The high during the great recession was 665,000 in Mar 09.

      The previous record will be obliterated this week due to the sudden economic stop.

      The extremely high level of claims will probably continue for several weeks. But it will be important to track Continued Claims too – since many of these people won’t be returning to work for some time.

      […]

      The numbers are going to be bad, and bad for a long time. Don’t get discouraged or fearful. We will get through this. We have to do what we can to vote out the monsters and start the recovery.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      scav

      Ah yes, but so many on the street so far get far more pleasure tutting about “those KIDS in Florida!) while blissfully passing over the Olds in same, the many in WV and this moneyed lot. Plus, the teevee teams get to use cuties in swimsuits, always a selling point.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mandalay

      The Springs resident says her friend, a nurse out here, reported that a wealthy Manhattan woman who tested positive called tiny Southampton Hospital to say she was on her way and needed treatment.

      The woman was told to stay in Manhattan.

      Instead, she allegedly got on public transportation, telling no one of her condition. Then she showed up at Southampton Hospital, demanding admittance.

      Even Maggie Haberman would tip her hat to the author of that unsourced and anonymous pile of completely implausible bullshit. I’m as happy as anyone to shit on the 0.01 per centers, but drivel like this is just tedious. It’s not as though there aren’t real stories about the rich behaving badly. Why invent stuff?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gravenstone

      @joel hanes: While the proper approach would be for the authorities to seize and redistribute those items to people actually in need, just saying that all those paper products are plenty flammable…

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      I observe since I last checked, the Johns Hopkins tracker has the US as passing Iran and Germany and before day’s done, we’ll overtake Spain.

      Worst Olympics event, ever! Let’s keep our medal at bronze, shall we?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      For the average American the best way to tell if you have covid-19 is to cough in a rich person’s face and wait for their test results

      So wicked. I like it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Momentary: From my years living in Scotland, when the holidayers ask about the local hospital in these small towns and villages, if there is one, it is going to be like the “cottage hospital” in St. Andrews where I lived. Basically three older women working the overnight shift whose triage procedure for anyone showing up for medical assistance was: 1) cup of tea, 2) biscuits, 3) refill cup of tea, 4) recommend that if possible they drive to the actual hospital in Dundee or wait till the NHS surgery opened in the morning,5) another biscuit, dearie?. This is why I set my own dislocated shoulder.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      joel hanes

      @trollhattan:

      The intransigence of the Japan Olympics organizers in refusing to understand that the Olympics will not be held is … hmm, can’t find the right word.   Suggestions?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Brachiator

      @MattF:

      $0.99 in the Apple book store. And they won’t run out of stock.

      Yep. You can get the Complete Dafoe, 30 works, including the Plague Year, through Amazon Kindle for 99 cents.

      But some might find a physical copy comforting.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Momentary

      @Adam L Silverman: Yep.  We’ve got angry rescue teams for Mt Snowdon taking to twitter to say a global pandemic is not when we want to have to rescue your sorry arse from our mountain like we did today.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Xenos

      The Hamptons – wow.  Used to spend a few weeks with my Grandparents in Westhampton, back before the serious money from Southampton spread out both East and West to swallow up everything.  Cousins on mine chose to live out there year-round, working as artists, yacht captains, etc.  These are very much well-to do people, who had grown up in the top 1% back in the ’50s and ’60s.   1% does not get you very far in that environment since the ’80s.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @Sab:

      I took a hiatus from tax prep until all the snowbirds and spring break idiots come home and incubate for a few weeks.

      And of course, now we have the formal extension of the filing deadline to July 15. I wonder how many will use this extra time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Shalimar: We’re also, because of lack of testing combined with the slow rollout of formal social isolation orders, running one to two weeks behind virtually everyone else. So our numbers should really be compared to where most places that screwed up their initial efforts as well were two weeks ago. Not sure how we account for continuing failures, but that needs to be accounted for too.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @Shalimar:

      US numbers are 178 recovered, 708 serious or critical.  Our curve is far worse than anywhere else in the world.

      I don’t know about other countries or the serious/critical number. I am certain that every other number (infected, mortaility) from the US is complete bullshit.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      One  of my immediate family circle has tested positive.  The daughter in law of my late Mother’s partner.  Her husband tested positive for the anti-bodies meaning he has had it and recovered.  Seems like he picked it up from Lancaster University which could have huge implications depending on whether or not it was from support staff or teaching staff.Norman was supposed to come down for Sunday dinner this evening and his family advised against it.  Now seems like a good thing seeing he has been in contact with Trevor and Jean in the last week and Nick is in a high risk category having had two heart attacks and a history of pneumonia.  Now extremely worried about Norman as he is 85.  It is a very scary time.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @joel hanes:

      I don’t know that hubris translates well to Japanese. Will only note that they have a finely honed sense of deflection in appearing to say one thing while communicating something very different.

      …the war situation has developed not necessarily to Japan’s advantage, while the general trends of the world have all turned against her interest.

      The only sportsball I’m aware of was Saturday’s Australian W League (football of the not-American kind) Grand Final, played in a very large, very empty stadium. If they wish to hold Tokyo 2020 on the current schedule, it will look like that. They’ll also need to test all the arriving athletes and support staffs. I don’t see either occurring.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MomSense

      The .001%ers who have benefitted most from the last 40 years of Republican letthemeatcakeonomics are the epitome of the selfishness and lack of empathy of that ideology.  Of course there are some exceptions, but they are rare.

      We are headed into lock downs and closed borders because jerks cannot consider others.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Hummus Where The Heart Is

      @Adam L Silverman:

      RE: Lego’s

      Can someone skilled in the dark arts turn those heads being lopped off orange? Thanks in advance.

      Same thing regarding the old Mr. Bill videos on SNL. Mr. Bill got run over by a bus, got caught in elevator doors, etc.; they would work well as Mr. Donald. Make it orange!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      @Momentary: “And farmers are starting to park tractor and trailer across the roads with signage to say go the fuck home.”

      At last, a use for those “Stay the fuck out! We’re FULL” t-shirts.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      @MomSense:

      The .001%ers who have benefitted most from the last 40 years of Republican letthemeatcakeonomics are the epitome of the selfishness and lack of empathy of that ideology. 

      And the younger ones… this system is all they know, so they view it more as Natural Law rather than something Reagan/Republicans ushered in.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Momentary

      @Snarki, child of Loki: honestly that’s my biggest worry, I think the holidaymakers stay home please feeling is legit and warranted, but when people get angry and scared it veers over into the uglier stuff all too easily…

      Reply

