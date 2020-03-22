This is what having the novel coronavirus looks like pic.twitter.com/mu7Sj1pq28 — Tech Insider (@techinsider) March 22, 2020

Not sure we've communicated well enough that social distancing interventions will pay dividends in 1-3 weeks. Anything that happens in the next 10 days was already baked in prior to that. A surge in cases now would NOT mean that social distancing isn't working. — Kate Allen (@katecallen) March 20, 2020

The coronavirus did not escape from a lab. Here's how we know. https://t.co/hDfoJDIp6n — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) March 21, 2020

Beijing absolutely orchestrated a cover-up and triggered this global pandemic. And the White House has been insanely, dangerously, unforgivably incompetent. Both narratives are true and have unfortunately existed in deadly unison. Binary thinking will help no one. https://t.co/6COj7rjTik — Alex Gladstein (@gladstein) March 21, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says new cases of #coronavirus up by 3,254 in #NewYork since yesterday. There are now 10,356 confirmed statewide. Majority are in NYC: 6,211.

Says state is carrying out more tests per capita than #China or #SouthKorea and more tests means more confirmed cases. — Melissa Kent (@KentUNCBC) March 21, 2020

For every confirmed case of coronavirus, another 5 to 10 are out there undetected, a new study indicates. These cases are often milder and, on average, about half as infectious as confirmed ones — but are responsible for nearly 80 percent of new cases. https://t.co/DFjEyUHZpg — NYT Science (@NYTScience) March 22, 2020

Physicians at the epicenter of Italy’s #Covid19 outbreak warned that medical practice may need to be turned on its head — with care delivered to many #coronavirus patients at home. https://t.co/3zVIptN5c6 — STAT (@statnews) March 21, 2020

In these times of crazed panic-buying, here's Angela Merkel showing how it's done: – one (1) pack of toilet roll

– a smattering of sundry items

– four (4) bottles of wine This is the correct procedure. https://t.co/TMAkshKAlk — Jeremy Cliffe (@JeremyCliffe) March 21, 2020

South Korea may be a model for slowing disease’s spread. The woman behind the plan is showing the world how to fight an epidemic https://t.co/Pks8bYWJml — Bloomberg (@business) March 22, 2020

Guangdong government texts my mainland mobile number 2 weeks before the annual tomb sweeping day – Qingming – to ask people to postpone the tradition of visiting graves of ancestors in order to avoid mass gatherings. “Your health is the best consolation to the deceased.” pic.twitter.com/fbL8n3nEdy — Kinling Lo ??? (@kinlinglo) March 20, 2020

#China state media report a Chinese vaccine is being tested on humans. Volunteers from the epicenter Wuhan between ages of 18-60 have received the injection. (#China has indicated it wants to win the global race for a #coronavirus vaccine.) https://t.co/XDrRv3l4wa — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) March 21, 2020

The number of imported #COVID19 cases in China has increased from 85 to 269 over the past 10 days, with an increase of 216%, which is faster than the 98% growth rate of confirmed cases globally during the period, according to the National Health Commission on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Wi3qjM9IHL — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) March 21, 2020





Average social contacts in Wuhan declined from 15 per day to 2 after COVID-19 control measures went in. Reproduction number (R) is proportional to contact rate, so this change in social behaviour let to a dramatic reduction in R, comfortably below the R=1 threshold for control https://t.co/xQ4Mnnpr5k — Adam Kucharski (@AdamJKucharski) March 21, 2020

#JUSTIN HK gov will prosecute three people who returned from mainland China and broke the home quarantine order. They will be mentioned in court next week. Four more were found violating the order and sent to closed quarantine centre today. They will also be prosecuted. pic.twitter.com/EooLHaafI3 — Xinqi Su 蘇昕琪 (@XinqiSu) March 21, 2020

Indian Railways cancels all passenger trains till March 31, due to #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/sKY70sU8v1 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

'It's a powder keg': South-east Asian countries grapple with virus https://t.co/F6UnqJqbdT via @brisbanetimes — ɪᴀɴ ᴍ ᴍᴀᴄᴋᴀʏ, ᴘʜᴅ 🦠🤧🧬🥼🦟 (@MackayIM) March 22, 2020

Australia now has more than 1000 confirmed cases of coronavirus .. case numbers rising steeply over last 2 days. ABC is compiling the latest statistics from states and territories .. This graph is up to 7.30 tonight https://t.co/Zz8B3oVSHM pic.twitter.com/Wb7fss0Ivi — Joe O'Brien (@JoeABCNews) March 21, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has just announced a four level alert system for COVID-19 and has asked all people to stop non-essential travel. These guidelines are set out below: pic.twitter.com/VU7MYHDSJQ — Kiri Allan (@KiriAllan) March 20, 2020

BOGOTA, March 20 (Reuters) – Colombia will enter a nationwide quarantine from Tuesday night, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, the most drastic measure implemented so far by the South American country as it seeks to prevent the spread of the fast-moving coronavirus. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) March 21, 2020

As the number of people with novel coronavirus in Canada grows, Indigenous doctors are warning community members to temporarily halt ceremonies like sweat lodges that could spread the virus and put elders at risk.https://t.co/TcHwlFHgq4 — Angela Sterritt (@AngelaSterritt) March 21, 2020

“I knew it was going to be bad, but we deal with the flu every year so I was thinking: Well, it’s probably not that much worse than the flu. But seeing patients with COVID-19 completely changed my perspective, and it’s a lot more frightening.” https://t.co/djMbTz6Wyt — Dr Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) March 21, 2020

.@ScottGottliebMD has been a smart commentator on #covid19 and fwiw I agree with everything in this thread. Read it to get an idea for where we are heading. And once again part of it will be: testing, testing and more testing https://t.co/5eBUgUODmp — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 21, 2020

maybe it because people like you encouraged them to be produced in china https://t.co/qVF8536LlT — Nice social Democrat ↙️↙️↙️😷 (@opinion_left) March 21, 2020

Just got a call. An unfortunate milestone in Washington, D.C.: The area's Medical Reserve Corps is activating. It's asking health care professionals like me to volunteer to conduct COVID-19s testing. This creepy automated message puts it out: pic.twitter.com/k3zGauZIvX — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 21, 2020

1. I hate to invest precious time on taking apart the atrocious @aginnt article pictured below, but it is getting too much traction here and even in traditional media. This thread could be far longer than it is, but I'm doing my best to only discuss the most glaring flaws. pic.twitter.com/EFA7ATQRbX — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) March 22, 2020

Also note: Dr. Iwasaki @VirusesImmunity pointed out that humidifiers may be a good intervention for preventing coronaviruses from lingering in the environment in your home. In my house, we've kept our humidifiers going thanks to her lab's great work!https://t.co/ByGly9OwxU — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 20, 2020

This is a REALLY helpful thread. Please don't wear gloves if they aren't required for your job. If you wear gloves anyway, follow these instructions to safely remove and discard them. https://t.co/imVERqRcGd — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) March 21, 2020