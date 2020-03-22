To help get us started, here’s a short list of Aquariums and Zoos who are sharing webcams with us while they are closed.

If you are aware of others, please add them in the comments below.

Aquariums

Shedd Aquarium: OTTERS!

Shedd Aquarium: PENGUINS!

Shedd Aquarium: BABY SEAHORSES!

Monterey Bay Aquarium: Live Webcams

Maui Ocen Center: Outdoor Webcam

Georgia Aquarium: Webcams

Zoos

San Diego Zoo: Live Webcams

Philadelphia Zoo: Webcams

Elmwood Park Zoo: Eagles Cam

Houston Zoo: Webcams

Smithsonian National Zoo: Webcams

Others

National Arboretum: Eagle Cam

Institute for Wildlife Studies: Bald Eagles & Falcons Cams & Videos

Decorah (IA): Bald Eagle Cam

Alaska Wildlife Webcams: https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=viewing.webcam

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Webcams

I’m still working out the details of where these threads will go in the sidebar, but there’s no reason we can’t get started anyway.

Let’s talk about anything but you know what.