Aquariums and Zoos – Webcams!

To help get us started, here’s a short list of Aquariums and Zoos who are sharing webcams with us while they are closed.

If you are aware of others, please add them in the comments below.

Aquariums

Shedd Aquarium: OTTERS!

Shedd Aquarium: PENGUINS!

Shedd Aquarium: BABY SEAHORSES!

Monterey Bay Aquarium:  Live Webcams

Maui Ocen Center:  Outdoor Webcam

Georgia Aquarium:  Webcams

Zoos

San Diego Zoo: Live Webcams

Philadelphia Zoo:  Webcams

Elmwood Park Zoo:  Eagles Cam

Houston Zoo:  Webcams

Smithsonian National Zoo:  Webcams

Others

National Arboretum: Eagle Cam

Institute for Wildlife Studies: Bald Eagles & Falcons Cams & Videos

Decorah (IA):  Bald Eagle Cam

Alaska Wildlife Webcams:  https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=viewing.webcam

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology:  Webcams

I’m still working out the details of where these threads will go in the sidebar, but there’s no reason we can’t get started anyway.

Let’s talk about anything but you know what.

    24Comments

    4. 4.

      Paul T

      Sadly, I can’t send out any of these, because I have friends who hate zoos more than they hate a certain president.

    8. 8.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Let’s talk about anything but you know what.

      Voldemort?

      (beat)

      Oh, bloody hell I did it again

    9. 9.

      Feathers

      Not a zoo livecam, but r/catculations has been my go to for animal relief. Specializes in that little wiggly windup that cats do before a jump or in the scramble following a failed attempt.

      ETA: more for readers of the thread than any roundup

    18. 18.

      Fair Economist

      @Citizen Alan:

      Was anyone else surprised to click on the Baboon Cam and not see a picture of Trump?

      I thought we weren’t supposed to talk about that? Or was it *that* that that we weren’t supposed to talk about? Should we clarify we need to not talk about either this that or that that?

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @’Niques:  Welcome!

      I am sorry to inform you that WordPress does not like apostrophes in screen names, so if you keep the apostrophe, ever comment will have to be manually approved before it shows up.

      :-(

