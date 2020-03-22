To help get us started, here’s a short list of Aquariums and Zoos who are sharing webcams with us while they are closed.
If you are aware of others, please add them in the comments below.
Aquariums
Shedd Aquarium: OTTERS!
Shedd Aquarium: PENGUINS!
Shedd Aquarium: BABY SEAHORSES!
Monterey Bay Aquarium: Live Webcams
Maui Ocen Center: Outdoor Webcam
Georgia Aquarium: Webcams
Zoos
San Diego Zoo: Live Webcams
Philadelphia Zoo: Webcams
Elmwood Park Zoo: Eagles Cam
Houston Zoo: Webcams
Smithsonian National Zoo: Webcams
Others
National Arboretum: Eagle Cam
Institute for Wildlife Studies: Bald Eagles & Falcons Cams & Videos
Decorah (IA): Bald Eagle Cam
Alaska Wildlife Webcams: https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=viewing.webcam
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: Webcams
I’m still working out the details of where these threads will go in the sidebar, but there’s no reason we can’t get started anyway.
Let’s talk about anything but you know what.
