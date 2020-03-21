This address by Jim Justice was so bad I briefly contemplated drinking:
My god.
sdhays
I just watched the first few minutes and he’s rambling like he’s winging this off of some notes rather than reading from a prepared speech. And he seems to say “New York” almost as much as Mike Dense says “President”. Is it all like that?
I cannot believe that this is only the “were-so-fucked” post. If there aren’t also a whole bunch of of “we-are-so-fucked” posts, I will be very surprised.
I have have reached my quote of depressing videos for the day, is this a “we are so fucked in WV” post, or we are all collectively fucked in the US post?
Jim, Foolish Literalist
watch this video instead
JAMAL@jamalknoxx
This one’s for you, #QuarantineFriends. Thx for the inspiration
@DavidKlion-
e julius drivingstorm
@WaterGirl: Well, I’ve already had one drink but I think I could use another before I watch this. Care for another while I’m up?
mad citizen
Checking in on BJ, was able to get through 3 minutes of this. You know, documentary filmmaker Errol Morris had a technique he used where he just put the subject on camera and let them talk. Eventually their true nature/story/facts come out. I think we should get rid of all political campaign commercials, replaced by forcing each candidate to sit in front of a camera and talk for an hour straight. Then we could make some informed choices.
May God have mercy on the state of West Virginny. I was going to remark on how I’ve noticed the same Hoosier-Republican-politician-speak I hear from Dense, our Governor, our Senators. But compared to this, well…they seem like very articulate, knowing people.
oatler.
Not New York! With the pimps and the CHUDS!
Jeffro
I punched out around the 2 minute mark…I assume this is what it’s like when a moron tries to explain exponential growth (in coronavirus cases) to other morons?
“See here, we got a tenth of the cases they do, and boom, now they’ve got a lot of cases. Which means we’re about to have a lot of cases – still just a tenth that they do, mind you, but a lot for us here in West By God”
It’s almost like we should have gone with the smart lady a few years ago. Until I hear that from blessed Jim Justice and every other GOP official, they can all go pound sand and drown in their own fluids.
Rey
The $64.00 question???? Your Gov is a moran!
tinare
Wtf?
BGinCHI
His name alone is a tell that we’re in the worst fucking simulation.
Chetan Murthy
John,
[my first take is …. sympathetic. And after that I’ll try to be harsh.]
I get that he’s saying “WASF”. And I get that he’s pretty slow and lugubrious about it. But I’m listening thru the whole thing (as of this writing, 20min). And he’s not doing badly, explaining to his people. [As an effete coastal liberal type] Sure, maybe his citizenry is uneducated and anti-science, but he’s trying, he’s -trying-. He’s being forthright. And for sure, not sugar-coating it at all. That’s all good.
Esp. around 19:30 onward thru 21:00, he make it clear that “damn the economics, if we don’t act now and with urgency, a lotta people are gonna die.”
He’s trying to do the right thing. At least, it seems.
P.S. OK, that was my nicest take. Now the harsh: He -should- be closing businesses and ORDERING work-from-home, ORDERING shelter-in-place. He isn’t, as far as I can see. He’s ASKING citizens to do more, not ORDERING them. In that sense, yeah, he’s not doing his job.
Enhanced Voting Techniques
So basically the the West Virginia governor blamed the whole mess on New York pimps?
dmsilev
In the “silver lining” department, LA rush hour traffic is now so perfectly fine that the highway patrol is putting out PSAs about the dangers of speeding.
Chetan Murthy
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Well yes, for the first few mins, he keeps mentioning NY like some kind of mantra. It was a little troubling. But he was doing it in order to compare populations and infection rates. And when he finally got going, NY wasn’t mentioned again. He was doing to say (as clearly as he could): “if we don’t act NOW, we’ll be NY in TEN DAYS”.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Chetan Murthy: on Monday he encouraged all real West (By God!) Virinnins to go eat at Bob Evans
ziggy
But he loves West Virginia and it’s people, and there is nobody that loves West Virginia more! As an effete coastal liberal, that was painful to listen to. If he was my governor I think I would move.
Doc Sardonic
If there is any doubt as to how severe the situation is let me clarify it for you. In Florida, Waffle House is CLOSED. These people don’t close for an approaching Cat 5 hurricane but for a few hours and are back at it, but they are closed now.
Martin
Is Mothman not eating the virus fast enough?
Villago Delenda Est
Donald is going to be pissed. This guy is horning in on his word salad speechifying.
Chetan Murthy
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: I believe it. Which is a sign of just how fucked he thinks WV is, without its people doing their utmost. Sadly, he’s not willing to take the necessary step of ordering shelter-in-place.
Jinchi
Apparently there’s a pretty good reason West Virginia was (confirmed) Coronavirus-free for so long.
When the phone did ring, it was the hospital saying James’ tests had been lost and he had to get tested again. But they didn’t want him back at the hospital, promising instead to find a location and call her back.
The people trying to keep their numbers down are going to kill us all.
ziggy
@Chetan Murthy: Nope he brings up New York again. Certainly don’t want to be like New York (wink).
Martin
@Chetan Murthy: Well, invoking NYC is about as effective a way to scare the fuck out of West Virginians as is possible. Maybe San Francisco is is worse, but it’s close.
Jacel
@mad citizen: That was also Jon Stewart’s technique for The Daily Show interviews he did with Republicans. He’d let them talk, ask questions to encourage them to make clearer what they were saying, and let them dig a deep deep hole all by themselves.
Kifaru1
I’m so glad I live in the other Virginia
Nicole
We’re listening right now and my husband says he thinks the Governor is giving out reasonably truthful advice. I asked him what the hell he was talking about, and he replied, “I’m from Oklahoma. I speak this kind of Idiot.”
@e julius drivingstorm: I’ll take a mojito with muddled strawberries, if you have it. Or a margarita with simple syrup and real lime, that’s a possibility, too.
Nicole
(For me, as a native Keystoner, I am right now feeling not-at-all bad about Pennsylvania making “West Virginia” the punchline to 50% of our jokes.)
Starfish
My mood is more Omari Hardy, but you can choose your own politicians.
joel hanes
You know you’re in a bad timeline when WV’s Jim Justice offers considerably more thoughtful and effective leadership than the President* of the United States.
LAO
I didn’t watch the video but, honestly, It’s grim here in NYC. I wouldn’t wish it on any state.
Odie Hugh Manatee
I tried to watch it but it won’t play… probably too far away from Oregon. ;)
In our slice of conservative rural Oregon, it’s fucking nuts. Male Trump supporters are screaming “fake news”, “overhyped” while decrying the panic in the stores, all the while they and their wives are shopping for the apocalypse. When asked about the contradiction they say they have no choice or they won’t be able to get anything at the store when they need it, thus the liberals are forcing them to do it. My wife and daughter are on the front lines in retail here and they are sick of the selfish, rude assholes that they serve. The toilet paper and hand sanitizer is limited and moved to the front of the store where people have to buy it and immediately take it out of the store. Why? Because it will get stolen out of their carts while they are shopping. Yes, conservatives are stealing the contents of the carts of their fellow townsfolk.
Our daughter, after answering a woman questioning why she needs to take her TP and hand cleaner out of the store, has the customer patting her purse and telling her that shes ready for anyone who tries to rip her off (implying she was packing heat). Yes, she is ready to shoot someone for stealing her supplies while in the store. Male customers are wandering the store, dumping their conspiracy theories on the suffering workers. One asshole Trump supporter was outraged that they were out ot TP at 7:30 am and demanded to speak with the manager who decided to give the asshole a free bottle of hand sanitizer to shut him up, rewarding his childish behavior and encouraging him to continue to bitch about shit in the future in the hopes of free shit.
We’re stockpiled here too but it’s called our pantry and we’re stocking it as usual, only replacing what we use. I have N95 and P95 masks on hand but only because I use them while working fiberglass and sanding/painting, not because of the virus (but they will be handy if needed for that purpose). I’m one of the people in the target of this virus (former smoker, 60’s, RA, HBP), so my wife is taking every precaution she can to protect us including washing up before heading home and doing it again once she is home.
Being quite honest, since people are going to die because of Trump and the Republican party, I really hope this shit nails them and their base but good. I hate saying it but the hateful shit I’ve had to see and hear from these selfish assholes has gone on enough.
Seeing the Asian child with his head cut open was it for me… let the Reaper reap those who have sown the hate.
hells littlest angel
John, I think the governor did your drinking for you.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Jesus Christ. I couldn’t get through 2 minutes of his rambling. I don’t like DeWine very much, but Justice made him look like JFK; DeWine for all his faults is far more competent a public speaker/administrator who knows when to allow his health director to address questions and explain topics he doesn’t have a firm grasp on.
“My god” is right. Stay safe John
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: What a fun time. (sigh)
Nicole
@LAO: I live in NYC too; I’m with you, but right now, the MD now speaking is the only one who is giving any actual specific information of what people should actually DO. Twenty-five minutes into the thing. The previous 25 minutes… well…
This guy did an excellent 30 second summary of the speech:
https://twitter.com/calebgwebb/status/1241509920723402752
Chetan Murthy
Seeing the Asian child
Wait, wut? Was this an attack against an Asian child on our soil? Is this recent?
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Fan-cy!
Suzanne
Well, we accepted an offer on our house. Please cross every bit that can be crossed that the sale closes easily, that we are able to cross the country uneventfully, that we can find somewhere new to live quickly, that I stay employed, that Mr. Suzanne finds a new gig shortly, that we and the world stay healthy.
For FSM’s sake, what a time to be making a cross-country move.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
We’re definitely going to see a whole bunch more “we are so fucked” posts going forward sadly : (
