Saturday Morning Open Thread: The View From Boston

The state reported its first coronavirus-related death yesterday (an 87-year-old with underlying health conditions), and my city, a dozen miles north of Boston proper, reported its first case (not severe; the patient was sent home to self-isolate). But I can’t think of anywhere in America where I’d rather be living under the current lockdown than here. The government, and just as important most big employers, have been taking the possibility of a global pandemic seriously well before that ill-stared Biogen conference; there have been public news reports since at least early February, when the first case was reported in a traveller returning from Wuhan. Even our Republican governor has resisted the impulse to either underplay or scaremonger news updates. And we’ve got so many hospitals, we can afford to convert one (albeit maybe not the highest-rated one) into a dedicated coronavirus treatment facility!


And this was a mood-lifter:

Some of the requests are simple: Deliver a 6-year-old’s birthday cake from Whole Foods to a single mother who’s afraid to leave the house. Donate an old laptop to a student trying to connect to virtual classes.

Others are profound: College students from Nigeria looking for somewhere, anywhere, to live after their dorms closed. Out-of-work cooks, fitness instructors, and musicians who can no longer afford to feed their children.

But for so-called mutual aid groups now springing up across Massachusetts, no ask is too small or too large. Collectively, leaders of this grass-roots movement believe, local residents already have much of the expertise and many of the resources their neighbors will need to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

To get the job done, the helpers are relying on free time, anxious energy, their trust in each other — and online spreadsheets.

“No one knows or has everything, but as a community we know a lot and we have a lot of resources,” said Anna Kaplan, a 25-year-old volunteer who helps lead the Mutual Aid Medford and Somerville group. “It’s actually been really amazing to watch people offer up so much, from donating $10 to a room in their house, all to people they don’t even know.”

Decentralized “mutual aid” networks, which can serve a single neighborhood or up to several adjacent municipalities, existed in some places before the current crisis. But with the economy crumbling, and the government’s response slow and haphazard, an unprecedented number of ordinary residents in Massachusetts and across the country are forming or joining such groups.

The way it works is simple: Those with needs enter their requests into a shared online spreadsheet, along with contact information. Those with resources, time, and skills can reach out directly to help, or list their offerings in a separate spreadsheet that anyone can peruse.

Meanwhile, designated “pod leaders” collect phone numbers of their immediate neighbors, stitching together a hyper-local network that can quickly share news and urgent requests by text message, and collate lists of other free resources and institutions offering help. The idea is to create a one-stop resource that any overwhelmed resident can contact for immediate help, or at least a friendly pointer in the right direction…

What’s going on in your neighborhood, pandemic-related or otherwise?

    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      In Chicagoland, my corporate masters have determined that body shops are essential services thus we remain open, and then cut my hours by 25%.
      I’m still not sure how I feel about this, other than lack of surprise.
      AL, one of my “since grade school” friends lives in Lowell, Ma. Shes a vet tech, theyre still open, but predictably, her pet sitting service has fallen off.

    13. 13.

      satby

      I see online that the Farmers market is insisting on staying open, though many of them are telling people they offer curbside service. I’m kind of appalled.

    15. 15.

      MagdaInBlack

      @satby:

      😄😄 Cars…… 700 shops in the U.S. and Canada.

      My lack of appointments, bookings and phone calls suggest we arent so essential 😉

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      As it’s Open Thread –

      Put in a small order with Amazon (no foods, no paper goods, nothing like that) for a very few inexpensive odds ‘n’ ends from the someday will get around to these list kept as a text file on the computer and a couple of minor kitchen utensil replacements for ones which have done their duty well and are in need of retirement. Wouldn’t mention it at all but for something which frequently – and unusually – cropped up while I was going through and checking on prices and availability. That something being a notice that an item is in stock but “cannot be shipped to your location.” Know such notice was not there when first put those things onto the list as wouldn’t have bothered keeping them for future consideration had it been.

      “Guaranteed” delivery is now 8 days.

    19. 19.

      Chris

      Haven’t read anywhere else about Dr. Fauci at yesterday’s briefing. That man is not well. He kept touching his face and wiping under his nose and at one point popped a lozenge in his mouth. My husband said he’s definitely sick. Then, my god, we watched him wipe his nose on his jacket sleeve! After wiping under his nose with his fingertips he stepped to the podium and adjusted the mic. If we lose him we’re even more screwed.

