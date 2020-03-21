"where is the dispense pizza crust button?"
— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 21, 2020
Happy #Caturdaypic.twitter.com/lw9OXCqE5t
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 21, 2020
Random musing: They should make "coronavirus retail veteran" hats for the people holding down the fort at pharmacies and grocery stores and whatnot so we can open doors for them and thank them for their service when they are old people.
— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 21, 2020
Three-year-old Madison took to her porch to dance in her jingle dress.
The member of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in Alberta wanted to cheer those feeling down about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video: Lorianne Chowace / Facebook pic.twitter.com/q2XncOGajY
— APTN National News (@APTNNews) March 19, 2020
For the non-Natives among you, the Jingle Dress Dance is a healing dance. It originated during the Flu Pandemic of 1918.https://t.co/Qk2EK5YVgG https://t.co/jPEDgvjxEQ
— M. Kei (@kujakupoet) March 19, 2020
