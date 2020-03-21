— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 21, 2020

Random musing: They should make "coronavirus retail veteran" hats for the people holding down the fort at pharmacies and grocery stores and whatnot so we can open doors for them and thank them for their service when they are old people.

— Starfish Who Is Frankly Freaking Out Right Now (@IRHotTakes) March 21, 2020