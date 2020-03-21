Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / No Joseph Welch Moment

No Joseph Welch Moment

Betty wrote about Jay Rosen’s new essay at his site PressThink, where he recommends that editors should change the way their media outlets cover Trump since he spreads so much misinformation. Last night, Rosen posted this lengthy Twitter thread to address the question of whether reporters should do a better job questioning Trump at press conferences. Read the whole thing, but he makes a couple of good points:

  • If you question Trump about a falsehood, he spins off more lies as he answers your question, so the lies grow exponentially. So the notion that good, hard questions will make any difference is wrong.
  • There will be no moment where some reporter asks (as Joseph Welch did at the Army/McCarthy hearings) “have you no sense of decency” and Trump crumbles. We need to stop looking for that.

Again, read the whole thing. Trump is about to hold another press conference, and I’m sure things will come out of his piehole, but I think Rosen’s proposal to scale coverage of those press conferences way back and summarize what can be verified is what we need to do right now. I also think Paul Campos is right to say that a “semi-normal, minimally functional human being” as President could look like Churchill in the next few months, since we’re all just looking for a little honest leadership, but Trump doesn’t even have the ability to live up to that incredibly low standard.

      Baud

      There will be no moment where some reporter asks (as Joseph Welch did at the Army/McCarthy hearings) “have you no sense of decency” and Trump crumbles. We need to stop looking for that.

      Given who the media never asked itself that question during or after the 2016 election, I agree it won’t happen.

      Brachiator

      Again, read the whole thing. Trump is about to hold another press conference, and I’m sure things will come out of his piehole, but I think Rosen’s proposal to scale coverage of those press conferences way back and summarize what can be verified is what we need to do right now.

      This is a crappy situation. If the halfway legitimate press stop covering Trump, the president will simply stock the audience with Fox News and other right wing nutjobs.

      Also, Trump is not the only one who is delivering information. We need to hear from the other people, especially the experts, and get what they say widely communicated.

      NotMax

      Suppose it needs to be pointed out to any fuzzy on the details that Welch was not a reporter.

      AnnMcC

      May I recommend a new “parlor game”? Count how many times VP Pence says “President” in his brief daily remarks. See who can guess the right number. Just now (Saturday at 1:20 p.m) Pence managed to mention his boss 26 times in 6 minutes. That’s about once every 14 seconds. Awesome obsequiousness.

      MattF

      The ‘press conferences’ are actually campaign events. Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, attacked Biden for, I guess, opposing Trump in some unspecified manner:

      …accusation leveled at.. [Biden].. by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who said that “Biden will take attention from real updates Americans should know just to score political points.”

      Just bear in mind that none of Trump’s statements need to be true or even related to facts. It’s all about scoring points.

      ziggy

      Trump is obviously filling some void in himself by doing these press conferences, the void he usually fills by doing rallies. He has his hand-picked coterie of experts nodding around him, giving him validation. It really is quite disturbing and not the slightest bit reassuring–are trumpies even reassured? Not sure how you keep him from using the system for self-validation.

      Brachiator

      @ziggy:

      Trump is obviously filling some void in himself by doing these press conferences, the void he usually fills by doing rallies. He has his hand-picked coterie of experts nodding around him, giving him validation.

      Oooh. Good point. I think you are exactly right about this.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Cheryl Rofer: Oh, getting along tremendous bigly at punching the virus in the face like it’s a protester.

      I’m sure there’s no massive black hole of need where Dump’s soul should be either. /S

      ziggy

      @Brachiator: Now that I read the twitter thread, he does point that out. What if nobody asked any questions, just look at him in disbelief, blinking, and then do a “takedown” of his lies after the briefing.

