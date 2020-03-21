Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus / New Coronavirus Hotspot Indicator: "Tourists Welcome"

New Coronavirus Hotspot Indicator: “Tourists Welcome”

DATA =Don't Actually Test Anyone

(Bob Shannon via GoComics.com)
It’s very few peoples’ favorite chore even now, but before the widespread availability of washers & dryers, doing the laundry was one of the most demanding and least rewarding essential jobs. Any time after the Civil War up through the first Gilded Age, there was a standing trope about ‘washerwomen’ — drudges reduced by circumstance to picking up bundles of others’ soiled linens, heating huge amounts of water to ruin their hands scrubbing heavy wet sheets, shirts, and undergarments, hanging out the wet results to dry, and then heating cast iron implements on wood stoves to finish the job, before toting the fresh laundry (usually on foot) back to the various customers. Because it was a skill that every woman learned, since most homes already had the basic implements available, and because it was the sort of job that anyone who could afford it would gladly pay someone else to do, ‘taking in washing’ was the stereotypical terrible fate of widow ladies and other unfortunate women.

Since this was something every adult could be presumed to understand, there was also a standing joke about the nation’s capital and its monopoly industry: The city was called ‘Washing Done’ because its inhabitants made their livings swapping each others’ most tedious and demanding chores between them. ‘Washing Done’ was a specific, political catchphrase.

I thought of this when I heard about some of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks, at places where vast numbers of strangers gathered to enjoy themselves before dispersing widely to their homes: A 40,000-person New Years potluck in Wuhan, various spas and funparks, a Swiss ski resort where the first British victims seemed to have picked up their infections. Tourism has become the go-to industry for many localities, where a comparatively modest expenditure and a large labor pool with few other options can hopefully attract itinerants with money to leave behind. ‘Tourists Welcome’ is our 21st-century version of ‘Washing Done’.

And now it’s reached the U.S., and not just the Disney parks and Las Vegas casinos. From TPM, “An Unexpected COVID-19 Hotspot Emerges In The Colorado Rockies”:

Brueck would soon become one of the first diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County, Colorado, a region of the Rockies spotted with idyllic resort towns. Dozens of people came down with similar symptoms around the same time.

And the confirmed cases have continued to climb — so much so that Eagle County’s numbers have grown to the “hotspot” conditions found in much larger U.S. cities. As of Friday, there were 61 confirmed cases of the disease there, according to the state — nearly as many as Denver in a county of around 55,000.

While those numbers alone made Eagle County the heaviest-hit county in the state, the disease is likely much more widespread than the confirmed cases let on. Between a hundreds-deep backlog of test results and the typical gap between contracting the disease and showing symptoms, public health officials haven’t been able to track the true extent of COVID-19 spread…

Lying awake that night two weeks ago, Brueck remembered hearing about the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease in his state — a man who’d traveled to Italy and then returned to Colorado, where he went skiing at nearby Keystone Resort and Vail Mountain.

The Friday before feeling symptoms, Brueck had worked his restaurant job in the same area…

Normally around this time of year, the prime ski spots within Eagle County’s borders — Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon among them — would be flush with tourists from all over the world enjoying the Rocky Mountains and the sprawling hospitality-based economy that’s sprung up around them over the years.

Now, the slopes are closed. The Eagle County Regional Airport’s arrivals board is a red wall of cancellations. The area has emptied of international tourists and seasonal workers, whom resorts kicked out by the hundreds earlier this week.

Unlike many large, urban COVID-19 hotspots, the outbreak in Eagle County is affecting small towns, some of which are home to service workers who, Avon said, sometimes don’t have internet access. On Friday, the mayor was preparing to distribute print-outs of Cook’s op-ed around a mobile home park in town. Other towns facing a surge in cases ought to get creative when it comes to informing residents, Smith Hymes said.

“Somehow, at the earliest possible opportunity, even if you have to use alarmist language, they have to get the message out any way they can about how serious the situation is,” she said

Which worries Ed Kilgore, at NYMag:

Now that Trump has gotten the memo, and is at least rhetorically echoing expert assessments of the threat posed by COVID-19 and what Americans must do to stem its spread, there’s still a big gap in perceptions. As Ron Brownstein observes, it involves geographical differences that reinforce partisan differences:

If the virus never becomes pervasive beyond big cities, that could reinforce the sense among many Republican voters and office-holders that the threat has been overstated. It could also fuel the kind of xenophobia that Trump and other GOP leaders, such as Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, have encouraged by labeling the disease the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus.”…

But even if (or, more likely, when) the virus spreads beyond the big metropolitan areas, there’s a chance it will simply reinforce small-town and rural hostility to the culturally alien influence of big-city folk aligned with foreigners, given the more cosmopolitan (demographically and economically as well) nature of Urban America…

Indeed, there was an urban-rural split in perceptions of the threat posed by the last great pandemic just over a century ago:

Eva Kassens-Noor, a professor in the global-urban-studies program at Michigan State University, studied urban/rural patterns in the 1918 flu pandemic in India. Her research found that mortality was much greater in urban places above a certain density level than in rural places below it. She believes that U.S. communities will experience the coronavirus in contrasting, but complex, ways: While the disease will probably spread more rapidly in urban areas, she says, more of the population there is young and healthy. And while outbreaks may not be as pervasive in rural America, they could still prove very damaging because the population is older and has less access to quality health care.

In other words, we could see higher mortality from COVID-19 in nonmetro areas, even if the number of cases (and the perceived need for strong mitigation measures) is lower.

So how will that play out psychologically and politically? It’s possible confidence in Trump and his administration will flag in Red America as the pandemic ceases to be mostly a blue-state, big-city phenomenon. But it’s also possible heartland insularity will feed on itself and embitter endangered people even more toward the godless, elitist mongrels of the East and West Coasts and the pathogens they breed.

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      I discovered that I am low on wood glue.  I think the local Home Depot is open because of infrastructure needs and the like, but I will probably try to hold out for a few more weeks.  When the woodworking projects are done, we can move over to quilting to keep busy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      @Baud: The alternative is underestimating the impact, doing too little and then actually hitting the most alarmist pessimistic predictions.

      I mean, good social models require looking at the context in which they are made. Do you have a epidemic forming? Are you doing anything about it?

      So you have to plan for the worst case, because by the time you know if what you did worked, it’s too late to change course. Maybe California is a bit more accustomed to this as earthquakes happen so rapidly that you can’t scramble and prepare. You either got it right before the event, not knowing if the event might happen or not, or you didn’t.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I have some things I need to do for the next couple of weeks, and then I’m considering learning Spanish on Duolingo. This all would be easier if the weather were 20 degrees warmer.

      ETA: Given that I’m a writer and have access to the internet and ebooks, I could get used to quarantine. I expect I’ll get irritable after a while. As long as neither Mr DAW nor I gets sick, I’m lucky enough to be in a good living situation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Leaning into Watergirl’s suggesting of making our own fun, we should all learn a language together and then one day everyone stops commenting in english and switches to Vietnamese or something, without telling Cole.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai naem mobile

      Okay, so what you’re saying is that it was not a Democrat hoax but souper sekret plan to kill off the red voting olds in the rural areas thus making it harder for Trumpov to win reelection?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Original Lee

      One of my cousins and her husband are ER doctors in rural Colorado. They put in orders for PPEs and other things back in December, when they thought they’d be seeing a post-Christmas break uptick in flu cases. The orders were late and also inadequate. My cousin had to go to Ace Hardware to buy eye protection for the entire emergency room staff out of her own pocket. At least they are being really careful with scheduling so everyone is getting time off for mental health / being outdoors as well as adequate sleep.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      joel hanes

      @Baud:

      The virus is going to become pervasive because a sufficient minority of people in areas in which it has not yet become pervasive will act like idiots because they disregard information they do not like.

      Those kids going home from spring-breaking on Florida beaches have seeded thousands of hot-spots that will be apparent in three weeks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ilieitz

      I know this is off topic but Trump and his band of idiots just fired all of the Peace Corps Volunteers. I knew that if he could figure out a way to shut them down he would

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Benw

      @Baud:  given where many R voters and politicians get their information, does it really matter what predictions we make? They’ll be told what “we said” to make us look as bad as possible, so we might as well try to do the best we can regardless…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      But it’s also possible heartland insularity will feed on itself and embitter endangered people even more toward the godless, elitist mongrels of the East and West Coasts and the pathogens they breed.

      And this would be different from the recent course of events, urged on by over a generation of Republican politicians … how, exactly?

      The insularity and bitterness will always find some excuse to feed on itself and grow.  If it’s not disease, it’s a lack of appropriate hostility toward immigrants or people of color or LGBTQ folk, or too many schools and not enough churches, or or or.  This will just be another in a long, long list of grievances, about which, sadly, I can no longer bring myself to care.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      pamelabrown53

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I’m already irritable and I’m introverted enough to welcome the self-quarantine. However,my anxiety level has been increasing because here in TX., we have no real guidance except from grocery store corporations and local government.

      Yesterday, got an “emergency text” (like an Amber alert) from our city health dept. Just info. on wash your hands, don’t touch your face, etc.

      My point is that I’m finding it difficult to concentrate and engage in the many undone, productive tasks I could do here at home and now.

      Hopefully, this is just a bad few days.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      But even if (or, more likely, when) the virus spreads beyond the big metropolitan areas, there’s a chance it will simply reinforce small-town and rural hostility to the culturally alien influence of big-city folk aligned with foreigners, given the more cosmopolitan (demographically and economically as well) nature of Urban America…

      Bad stuff may happen.

      We will just have to deal with it.

      It may help tremendously if we defeat Trump and the Republicans in November.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      That’s also why adopting the most alarmist pessimistic predictions could backfire on us.

      Your concern is noted

      ETA: I imagine the persons who “adopt the most alarmist pessimistic predictions” are a relatively small cohort, although “the most alarmist pessimistic predictions” is not very well-defined.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      cmorenc

      Many North Carolina beach islands, popular tourist spots, have now been closed to anyone but residents, owners, and workers.  So far, this includes all of the Outer Banks, Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach in the Wilmington vicinity, and Surf City / Emerald Isle in the central coast.  The south-facing Brunswick County beaches in the far southern part of the NC coast have so far not shut off visitors, but there are well-sourced rumors that closure of all nonessential businesses in the county is being seriously considered, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the visitation restrictions sooner or later extend here.  We have a house on Sunset Beach (where I am at the moment) in Brunswick County – our island sits in the N.C. side of Little River Inlet, which divides N.C. and S.C. at the ocean.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      There is enough to worry about.  I really don’t see the point of Ed Kilgore’s column, or disseminating it, because it’s all a great unknown at this point, and we cannot do that much about it anyway.  Clickbait city for those who aren’t depressed enough.

      The title:  Red America May Blame Blue America for Coronavirus

      Yeah, they just may.  Fuck ’em.

      I’m with Baud.  Why do we have to load up on clickbait gloom porn?

      There is enough tragedy afoot in the world without conjuring up more.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @pamelabrown53: Some days I do pretty well, other days I am totally distracted.

      It stinks to be in a state where there’s no leadership.  I’m in Illinois, where we are locked down officially as of today, and I think that’s totally smart.

      Not a good year to live in a state with bad leadership.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      @pamelabrown53:

      My point is that I’m finding it difficult to concentrate and engage in the many undone, productive tasks I could do here at home and now.

      Hugs.  My house has not been “Kondo-ized” either.  Finally made the spaghetti sauce that’s been on my to do list for 3 days.

      We are living through a pandemic not seen in 102 years, but with instant communications and probably too much stimulation.

      The suggestion to get outside is a good one.  Take a (socially distanced!) walk if you can.   Call someone who might need a call him/herself and cheer each other up.

      Get offline for a bit.  Grow that attention span!

      It’s a marathon.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SW

      Jefferson County Colorado here.  What isn’t captured in this piece is the fact that this isn’t just about the mountain communities.  Every weekend the middle and upper classes from all along the front range, the population centers of Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, etc head up to the same ski areas to use their passes to mingle with the same tourists in the same packed lodges at the bases of the mountains shoulder to shoulder at the bars and then get in their cars and head back down the mountain on I-70 to their homes and jobs for the work week.  This has been going on since December when the outbreak occurred in Wuhan and the Chinese denied they had a problem.  So we have had community spread here in the Denver metro area since then.  God help us all.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      J R in WV

       

      We’re pretty rural, nearest neighbor is 100 yards away in a near vertical direction, more like a quarter mile on the farm road. Kroger’s is half an hour drive, our main grocery store, although I’ve started hitting up Aldi’s which is 8 or 10 minutes closer. When we moved out here, the road to town was a twisty two-lane road with lots of heavy truck traffic, and it was more than an hour to town. Now we’re 12 minutes from a big 4 lane expressway.

      Balloon Juice is my social connection — the Jackals are who I “talk” to the most, though I email with friends and cousins as well. Got an email from Kona, HI where a cousin lives. He provided a great link that many jackals might enjoy, it’s truly a LOL moment. He was looking for garden seeds and found this! Do check out the photos of the … fruit? gourd? whatever it is.

      I’m really grateful for the Internet, I have access to distracting space opera novels, magazine articles, pictures of classic autos, etc, etc. If the innertubes crash I’ll have more trouble staying “quarantined” up the hollow.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lamh36

      I’m only really sharing this because thhe media has to do better than this, especially local media since the national media is dominated by Chump. People are already freaked out.

      I wanted to mention that this headline is a bit misleading. Yes, she was tested for Cororovirus, but if her test results haven’t come back then calling this a Coronovirus related death is irresponsilble.

      BTW, unless they are married, or have some legal documentation, her “partner” won’t be able to obtain her test results. Her next of kin will, so either parents or siblings. So he wont know for sure either.

      He’s speculating and won’t have any idea if she was positive or not, unless they had LEGAL documentation that made him her POA.

      TO BE CLEAR: She may well have died from complications of Cornovirus, but she also may have died of another respiratory illness. She never went to the ER even when she “felt something in her lungs”. Hospital ER would have tested her for other things other than Coronovirus.

      This 39-year-old New Orleans woman tested for coronavirus. She died before getting her results.
      https://twitter.com/RawStory/status/1241466557240422402

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Nelle

      I just came in from a walk in the chilly sunshine.  Visited with one neighbor while he stood up on his porch, and another while he stood in the street and me on the sidewalk.  I took sidewalk chalk (I bought it for my granddaughters who are not now coming) and drew a hopscotch pattern in front of my front door and smiley faces on the driveways of several neighbors that I know.  I’m 68 and will likely never grow up.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Brachiator

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Given that I’m a writer and have access to the internet and ebooks, I could get used to quarantine. I expect I’ll get irritable after a while. As long as neither Mr DAW nor I gets sick, I’m lucky enough to be in a good living situation.

      I have been working from home for a while, so did not feel as though I was under quarantine.

      Often on a weekend, I will do a google search for “showtimes near me” to see if there is a movie I might want to check out today or tomorrow.

      When I searched a short time ago, there was nothing. I forgot that the movie theaters are all shut down.

      Now I feel the quarantine.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lamh36

      @lamh36: Also, When you go to the ER, they will tell you to self-quarantine while waiting for resutls but also if you to start feeling worse come back to the ER. If they had found some other underlying condition, they would likely have kept her on isolated observation UNTIL her test results came back.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      The virus may affect the most people in urban areas, but it has already reached rural areas. Mississippi seems to be ramping up testing, and they have 140 cases now.

      Anti-urban racism is not just for Republicans. A lot of the NIMBYs who live in wealthy communities may consider themselves Democrats and have been saying, “See, *this* is why we should not build more housing in our community where most housing is $1M+.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SFAW

      @raven:

      Welcome back!

      [I don’t know if this is your first comment since returning (if that’s what you’re doing), but it’s the first one I’ve seen.]

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      @pamelabrown53:

      IDK what awful fate befell Texas that since Ann Richards your governors have been a special kind of awful. Hang in there!

      And maybe, just maybe the place flips in November. Is Abbot up for reelection?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Lapassionara

      I just watched Katie Porter’s sister (a physician in Texas) do the math regarding total population of U.S. times expected infection rate. She took the low end of the infection rate, which amounted to, IIRC, 150 million people infected. If 10% of those infected need critical care, that is 15 million. If some percent of those need a ventilator, then the U.S. needs way more ventilators then it has right now.

       

      What she did not mention is that each person on a ventilator may need to be on that ventilator for 5 to 8 days (I have heard different numbers). So if we do not spread out the number of people getting the virus, i.e. flatten the curve, we will have to begin rationing care, as Italy has done. Since I am in a group, age-wise, that will not be given a ventilator under that scenario, I am feeling fairly alarmed right now.

      Especially with Trump at the helm.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Fleeting Ex-istence

      @Ilieitz: What?  Well, damn.  I hope, in the Aftertimes, we’ll again see the need to teach  and learn from people in other cultures.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sab

      @Elizabelle: My house hasn’t been kondoizes either because I am a packrat. I’ve been chopping up old sewing scraps to make facemasks. The prototype was pretty labor intensive but they should get easier. The damn cat keeps unthreading the sewing machine.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Wag

      I lived in the Vail Valley and practice medicine in there for 13 years before moving to Denver. It is a tremendous community, that will pull together very well. That said, the coronavirus is hitting hard. I just received a notification that a long time local was the first eagle county fatality from the viral infection. He was a good man, well known in the community for singing at apres  ski Parties. In addition to sending infected people around the country, it sounds like there is an outbreak of coronavirus in Mexico which is traced back to Mexican tourists. The weeks leading into holy week or a time for wealthy Mexican tourists to come to the Vail Valley, and apparently the president of the Mexican stock exchange got infected while visiting Vail and brought it home with him.

       

      Sad an interesting times. I hope it ends as well as possible with a minimum of fatality.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So what’s the point of this article; what ever outcome is, the conservatives will see themselves of victimized. We already know that. This is the problem of any job that involves fixing problems, whether it is a car mechanic or brain surgeon; there are always ignorant douches who will sit on their ass and tell you how you suck.  Donald Trump is the poster child for that mentality; someone called him on his BS and put him charge and even though he is the most powerful man on earth, Trump just sits there and whines how everyone else sucks and how he could do it better.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle:

      My house has not been “Kondo-ized” either.

      Every time I think about going through things now to simplify, I don’t want to do it because I’m not convinced that I won’t be coronavirusing everything I touch.  :-(  Maybe after I’ve been home for 14 days.  I was at day 10, and feeling safer, and then had to go out to the store yesterday b/c of the gov’s order.  I am back at day 1 again.  Frustrating.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      NotMax

      It’s something, if sounding somewhat clunky.

      Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday, March 23, 2020, at the War Memorial Gym parking lot at 700 Halia Nakoa Street, according to the Maui District Health Office.

      People with respiratory flu-like symptoms and want to be tested must call to make an appointment. The testing site will not accept anyone who has not made an appointment.
      [snip]
      The test for coronavirus involves taking a swab from the patient’s throat or nose. Samples will be sent to the Mainland, with results available in about three days. People who’re tested will receive instructions on what to do while waiting for test results. Source

      Understandable but regrettable.

      Effective Thursday, March 19, Maui Humane Society officials say they will be temporarily closing its doors to the public and suspending low priority functions until further notice. Source

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      And something else, even if these cow bothering idiots understand that it was the “Coastal Elites” who saved their bacon from a slow death they will still hate  all more because the Evil Libertards were right.  As John said, they hate.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      J R in WV

      @cmorenc:

      We have a house on Sunset Beach

      OK, NOW I’m jealous !!! We have visited most of the barrier islands from Delaware to Key West and Sunset Beach was among the best.

      Not far from the Green Swamp Conservation area chock full of carnivorous plants, for the bonus win! Native Venus Fly Traps and Sundews. When we visited the conservation preserve, we were hiking in on the maintained path, looking everywhere for the Fly Traps and Sundews, and then I looked down  —  there they were, on the path itself underfoot !!! Then, once we saw them the first time, they were everywhere! Great fun!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Mnemosyne

      I’m more than a little freaked out about the whole thing because I have non-severe asthma that’s acting up because everything is in bloom right now. (I don’t have allergies — it’s strictly the sheer amount of crap in the air that’s clogging up my lungs.) I’ve been taking my temperature in the morning and at night and it’s been fine so far, but I’m nervous about what could happen if I do catch it.

      On the plus side, G managed to score the last 20-pack of toilet paper at the grocery store this morning, and now I know how prehistoric women felt when their man came home with a big slab of wooly mammoth. 🥰

      Reply
    62. 62.

      J R in WV

      @raven:

      How far are you from Louisa KY?

      We’re 49 miles east on twisty county roads. My Grandma was born there, I’ve been to family funerals there. Why do you ask?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Martin

      @raven: Part of it. But they have a romanized written language which is easier for westerners to pick up – particularly for a blog where nobody is going to know how badly we fuck up the pronunciations. I think Korean would be harder because you also have to learn a very different kind of writing system. Icelandic is just fucking hard in every way. Its hard to pronounce, which we could gloss over, but they have an extremely baroque grammar.

      I guess as a service, we should be learning Gaelic or Welsh, given that quite a few of us are attached in one way or anther to those regions, and the languages are dying.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, the one thing I find *really* comforting about living in CO right now (hot spot capital of the non-coastal West, yee-haw!) is that our governor’s office and state legislature are both being run by nice, competent Democrats.

      Well, that and the weather has been mild enough for me to spending several hours a day out in the fresh air with my new horsie. Honestly, I was so afraid that I had fucked up bigly by getting her right when the 1918 Spanish Flu decided to shake hands with the Great Depression, but it’s been a godsend to have her to focus on.

      Reply

