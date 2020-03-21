Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Military Life: Leto on Moving

by

Today we kick off Episode 4 of the 7-part Guest Post series: Military Life: Two Perspectives

I hope you are all enjoying these posts as much as I am!

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Military Life: Two Perspectives with Leto and Avalune

The topic today is Moving in the Military, from Leto’s perspective.  Next Saturday, we’ll hear Avalune’s perspective on moving.

Military Life: Leto on Moving

Take it away, Leto!

This week Avalune and I will talk about moving around in the military. I know the direction of her post so I thought that I’d explain why the military moves us around so much from a Professional Development angle. It essentially boils down to two factors that intertwine: job and leadership experience.

I’ve spoken about this before but my job encompasses are large array equipment. Most Air Force careers (AFSC: Air Force Specialty Codes, otherwise known as MOS: Military Occupational Specialties in Army/Marine parlance, SWABBI in Navy talk) are similar, but none more so than Communications. Over the course of my 22 year career I’ve gone through three different career field mergers, as well as absorbing two to three different career fields into mine. What that means is that by the time you hit my rank/time in service, you need to understand how a lot of different systems interact to bring the whole mission together. While there are overlapping systems at each base, most bases have different subset functions as their specialties. Part of that is due to base closures consolidating many different skillsets/missions into an ever smaller number of bases, the military not wanting to put all of their eggs into one mega base/basket, as well as the political calculus of not wanting to lose jobs in their districts.

Regardless of those, we want well rounded/developed Airmen and the only way to do that is moving them. Staying at one base for 20 years at a stretch is essentially job knowledge suicide. This is something the Air Force recognized during our war years when we deployed many of our people. Many of them got down range and essentially said, “What’s that? I’ve never seen that. I’ve been at base X for the last 12 years and we don’t work on that.” So while technically that person was qualified to deploy, they’re a waste of space.

Which dovetails into the next item that we want to develop: leadership skills. I don’t know if it was intended, but I think it’s a positive byproduct of the officer system which is mandatory move every 2-3 years. Being around the same people, year after year, has both positive and negative effects. While you do get to know your people really well, that can lead to being too comfortable. It can also lead to cliques forming. Not to say that doesn’t already happen, but the long term effects of those can turn deadly. There’s a safety incident I would tell my students as an example of poor leadership that involved the misfire of the A-10s main weapon, the GAU-8 (BRRRRRRRTTTTTTTT). The incident involved the NCO not following proper technical order procedures during a weapons test which resulted in the gun firing indoors through 5 walls, almost killing 8 people. When they did a root cause analysis of the problem they found that it was poor leadership stemming from a shop that was “too familiar” with each other. Leadership didn’t provide proper oversite. They’d been around each other too long. They’d become too familiar.

Moving people around exposes them to new ideas, new ways of doing things. Maybe that great idea that Sgt Bob had will work well at his new base. Maybe Sgt Jane is the person we need to help course correct Airmen Dingbat. Not only are we moving them around to give them better skills to be able to handle different jobs, but we’re also giving them more times to develop their interpersonal skills so they’ll know how to lead/manage/interact with their people. That in turn produces some really good people… of course on the flip side, we still have some really bad people (for my vets: nope, that hasn’t changed. SSDD) Some are excellent technicians, but they have the interpersonal skills of a brick. Some were great managers (office types), but I wouldn’t trust them to screw in a light bulb. The military isn’t any different from the civilian sector in this regard: you want people who are both job and human competent. It’s something that we continue to invest a crazy amount of money to figure out how to do. I like to think that, on par, we’re getting better. Fingers crossed and all!

As always I hope this gives everyone a little better insight into why we do what we do. Again this is focused on the active duty enlisted force, but it holds relatively true for officers as well. I’ll be around for the next few hours to answer questions, so have it!

~Leto

*****

Reminder: Leto & Avalune will available for real-time conversation about this post on 3/25.  That’s this Wednesday around 7 pm.

 

 

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Leto

      @CWZ: Hey! It’s always nice running into fellow Ground Rats. Small world and all that :)

      @JPL: Haha, thank you. My parents poured a lot of money into my mouth to fix my teeth so I could have a good smile. I’ll let them know it paid off. :)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      Leto
      The navy has the same problem but has a slightly different bent to it because of actually operating a moving base. Just to make it work people have to stay long enough to learn while operating and running a military unit that has to work as one and the mass of bodies that requires, in a closed and small space means that reasonable leadership is vital and often lacking. Especially during a war, what with a lot of people not actually wanting to be there. (My guess was about 80% of the lower enlisted absolutely didn’t want to be there, maybe more.) On top of that your point about equipment is huge, because those moving bases varied in age, therefore often the technology changed with the time of build. The type I spent 2 yrs on was a series of 29 ships built over 10 yrs and they varied a lot. In our home port we had ships that were 25 yrs old and basically worn out. So transferring was necessary if you wanted to stay in, just to keep the place working at all. And then, living and working in such tight spaces meant that leadership was extremely critical. It wasn’t that people didn’t/wouldn’t do their jobs, that part worked well, it meant that without good leadership the system didn’t work. We had 5 captains in that 2 yrs I was on board. One very good, 2 OK, one not good, and one useless. That’s not good leadership at the upper level.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      To build on what Leto was saying, a team that works together for too long can get so that it relies on SGT Bob being good at X, so no one else practices doing X – they wouldn’t be as good as SGT Bob, so what’s the point.  If SGT Bob gets hurt or sick or worse, they are fucked.  If they know SGT Bob won’t be there forever, a good team will learn as much from SGT Bob as they can while he is there.  Good leaders (officers and NCOs) should ensure that people are always training those under them and making sure they are ready to move up to the next level of responsibility.

      Also, if someone is hard to work with, you know that you won’t be stuck with them forever.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      @Ruckus:

      That’s not good leadership at the upper level.

      Commanders can make such a difference in how units are run. At my last assignment in England, we had a change of command after I’d been there for about 8 months. I knew from the incoming commander’s speech that it wasn’t going to be good. And it wasn’t. He was fired about 6 months later. Digging a bit more into his career, he had been working at the Pentagon for the previous six years and this was his first command assignment. He didn’t have the necessary skills to do it and that manifested itself in a ton of different ways, which ultimately led to a Climate Survey of the unit being done. The results came back and it was… how shall I say… extremely poor.

      He was fired, the base commander was fired… but the resulting commanders we received were excellent. It shouldn’t have taken two people being fired to get excellent leadership but I’m just a Tech Sgt, wtf do I know? :P (ducks incoming shoe one of my previous bosses would throw any time I said that)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Yutsano

      OH BOY! MOVING!!!!

      I now have a better understanding about why I hopped so many states as a kid when my dad was in. It’s exactly that: he wanted an actual career rather than just to putz it. It’s how I ended up being born in Hawai’i and ended up with Washington as my sixth state by the time I was 10. He took the offers and off we went. It also explains why we never left the States: as far as I know there are no international bases for boomers.

      Although I have a story about being cheated out of a move my junior year of high school,, but I’ll hold that for now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: Oh man, so many good points there. I’ve worked in shops where we have that one person who’s the master of this certain piece of equipment, and like Omnes said, if they get sick/hurt/deploy/move… it can be a fucking shit show. And that’s putting it mildly. In the Air Force we call those people “knowledge hoarders”. They do it for a variety of reasons but the basic one is they’re scared of being replaced. So the ensure that they can’t, but that in turn hurts the team overall.

      One of the best pieces of advice I received when I became an NCO was: train yourself out of a job. You want to train your people to the point that if you get sick/hurt/deploy/move, that they can step into your shoes and keep the mission going without missing a beat. I never had a problem with that mainly because I absorbed that kindergarten lesson early on, but also from a semi-selfish reason: I wanted to left the hell alone. If you’re the single point of knowledge for anything, you’re always on call. They’ll call you at home, they’ll call you while you’re on vacation, they’ll call you while you’re trying to enjoy your anniversary… so while I always enjoyed teaching people knew things, sharing knowledge… I also wanted them to leave me alone!

       

      Also, if someone is hard to work with, you know that you won’t be stuck with them forever.

      One of the eternal benefits of the military: either I’m going to move soon or he will. The people who have to be stuck with an asshole for years and years on end… no thank you!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Leto: When I arrived at my battalion after training, we had a fairly new battalion commander who had been put into the job after a soldier had been killed in an accident on a firing point.  The old CO had been back home for a birthday party when the accident happened, so he was toast in so many different ways.  The new commander was very strict about procedure and safety in the field.  As a result, I was in a unit that did things by the book which came as a bit of a shock to more experienced people coming in from other units.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: If they didn’t want us to put our hands there, they wouldn’t have included them in the design in the first place! My tactical hand camouflage is doing it’s job. :)

      Omnes is just jelly that we’re allowed to use umbrellas while it’s raining instead of being completely soaked to the bone.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      @Yutsano: You know, I actually hate golf. We had plenty of functions where it was a booster club event (fundraiser for something), and I’d participate because 1) it was expected but also 2) it was a day out of the office. Most of the time it was really good weather so that was fun, but seriously, golf courses are a perfect waste of parking lot space. :P

      Also most golf courses are closing down. At least on AF bases. Because they have to be almost 100% self sufficient, they simply don’t bring in the same revenue because the youngs don’t golf and there’s not enough retirees to keep them open. Most MWR functions are suffering the same fate unfortunately.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Leto: One of the best pieces of advice I received when I became an NCO was: train yourself out of a job.

      The best NCOs I knew were always teaching.  That included teaching their officers.  They became somewhat invested in “their LT” and didn’t want him to look like a dumbass in public; it reflected on them.  I did my best to listen.  My grandfather had been an E-6 in WWII and talked to me a lot before I went to my first unit.  The best advice he gave me was to always listen carefully to your NCOs; you don’t have to do what they say, but you should always listen.

      Reply

