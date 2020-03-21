This is absolutely incredible. Jared Kushner has the entire federal gov't at his disposal, every health crisis org on the planet at his beck and call, and his brother's father-in-law is doing pandemic response research for him on Facebook.https://t.co/PWByiaqsKS
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 13, 2020
Since it’s late and a weekend, I’ll burn off this draft post for the lulz. Crowdsourcing, it’s what we do! No, SRSLY:
Jared Kushner has a lot on his plate. The White House senior adviser was tasked this week with conducting research into the coronavirus to help Trump decide whether to declare a national emergency. According to Politico, Kushner is talking to ‘relevant parties‘ and will ‘present his findings to the president’.
It appears that one of these ‘relevant parties’ is an emergency room doctor called Kurt Kloss, father of Jared’s sister-in-law Karlie. And Dr Kloss sought the advice of other medical professionals on Kushner’s behalf…in a Facebook group with almost 22,000 members.
‘If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,’ Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. ‘Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.’…
Many of the doctors in the group were forthcoming with suggestions — but some expressed skepticism. ‘For transparency I will provide some background about my unique circumstance. I have not shared this in a professional forum before,’ Dr Kloss clarifies. ‘Our daughter Karlie Kloss (one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting; proud dad commentary) is marred to Mr Joshua Kushner. His brother is Mr Jared Kushner son in law to the President and who is now directly involved with the response to this. I have been over the past two weeks expressing our concern through Josh about lack of PPE availability, the frustration of not being able to test and especially to ensure enough ventilators. Tonight I was asked by Jared through my son in-law for my recommendations, that’s when I turned to you guys my fellow BAFERD’s for help.’
BAFERD is an acronym for ‘Bad Ass Fucking Emergency Room Doctor‘….
And, since that was an eternity (over a week!) ago, here’s the cream of the “jest”: We’d be better off if the dumbfvcks had actually taken an actual doctor’s advice. (Apart, IMO, from an over-optimistic emphasis on top-down command & control, not to mention suspending the law that requires emergency rooms to treat everybody, regardless of their ability to pay.) But still, what a way to run(down) a country…
Thoughts so far
1) Nationalize as in war time production of PPE’s, testing kits and ventilators
2) Suspend EMTALA (the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act)
3) Activate FEMA and DMAT teams
4)Pop up Field Hospitals with ICU capability Israel seems to have expertise
5)Decentralized testing away from hospital or if on hospital away from ED (emergency department)
6)Drive through testing capability and I would add pulse ox capability
7)Draconian travel restrictions
8)Canceling all mass gatherings
9)Massive marketing of PSA explaining what patients to do especially not going to ED if not in respiratory distress (Need to refine this message )
10)National Telemedicine for screening
11)Locking down Nursing Homes require all care givers in full gear and frequent testing
12)Use state ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) for some sort of incident command structure
13)Use emergency funding to compensate quarantined
— Theo Littleton (@CptnJustc) March 13, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings