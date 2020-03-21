Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: All the BEST Experts…

Late Night Horrorshow Open Thread: All the BEST Experts…

by | 12 Comments

COVID-19 Coronavirus


Since it’s late and a weekend, I’ll burn off this draft post for the lulz. Crowdsourcing, it’s what we do! No, SRSLY:

Jared Kushner has a lot on his plate. The White House senior adviser was tasked this week with conducting research into the coronavirus to help Trump decide whether to declare a national emergency. According to Politico, Kushner is talking to ‘relevant parties‘ and will ‘present his findings to the president’.

It appears that one of these ‘relevant parties’ is an emergency room doctor called Kurt Kloss, father of Jared’s sister-in-law Karlie. And Dr Kloss sought the advice of other medical professionals on Kushner’s behalf…in a Facebook group with almost 22,000 members.

‘If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be,’ Kloss wrote in the private group Wednesday, according to screenshots passed to The Spectator. ‘Please only serious responses. I have direct channel to person now in charge at White House and have been asked for recommendations. I have already expressed concern for need for ventilators and more PPE (personal protective equipment) for frontline and test kits.’…

Many of the doctors in the group were forthcoming with suggestions — but some expressed skepticism. ‘For transparency I will provide some background about my unique circumstance. I have not shared this in a professional forum before,’ Dr Kloss clarifies. ‘Our daughter Karlie Kloss (one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting; proud dad commentary) is marred to Mr Joshua Kushner. His brother is Mr Jared Kushner son in law to the President and who is now directly involved with the response to this. I have been over the past two weeks expressing our concern through Josh about lack of PPE availability, the frustration of not being able to test and especially to ensure enough ventilators. Tonight I was asked by Jared through my son in-law for my recommendations, that’s when I turned to you guys my fellow BAFERD’s for help.’

BAFERD is an acronym for ‘Bad Ass Fucking Emergency Room Doctor‘….

And, since that was an eternity (over a week!) ago, here’s the cream of the “jest”: We’d be better off if the dumbfvcks had actually taken an actual doctor’s advice. (Apart, IMO, from an over-optimistic emphasis on top-down command & control, not to mention suspending the law that requires emergency rooms to treat everybody, regardless of their ability to pay.) But still, what a way to run(down) a country…

Thoughts so far
1) Nationalize as in war time production of PPE’s, testing kits and ventilators
2) Suspend EMTALA (the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act)
3) Activate FEMA and DMAT teams
4)Pop up Field Hospitals with ICU capability Israel seems to have expertise
5)Decentralized testing away from hospital or if on hospital away from ED (emergency department)
6)Drive through testing capability and I would add pulse ox capability
7)Draconian travel restrictions
8)Canceling all mass gatherings
9)Massive marketing of PSA explaining what patients to do especially not going to ED if not in respiratory distress (Need to refine this message )
10)National Telemedicine for screening
11)Locking down Nursing Homes require all care givers in full gear and frequent testing
12)Use state ACEP (American College of Emergency Physicians) for some sort of incident command structure
13)Use emergency funding to compensate quarantined

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      This was good: https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-the-hammer-and-the-dance-be9337092b56

      Esp the section “Understand the True Problem: Testing and Tracing”.

      He argues that neither “lockdown until it passes” nor “let the fire burn thru” will work.  And that the only viable plan is to do what SK and other East Asian democracies did.  Test/trace/quarantine.  And that if we do that, life can go back to quasi-normal.  Safely.  Worth a read.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chetan Murthy

      @West of the Rockies: Do you remember when Newsom was running for office, and people were worried that maybe he wouldn’t be up to the job, or would treat it as a stepping-stone?  He seems to have been up to the challenge (and this, even before this pandemic).

      Reply
    4. 4.

      pablo

      Adding “Dr Kloss clarifies. ‘Our daughter Karlie Kloss (one of the top models in the world, 45 Vogue covers and counting; proud dad commentary” to a plea for info about a deadly worldwide plague shows how seriously we should take this bozo.
      And we don’t give a fck about your spokesmodel spawn.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gwangung

      @Chetan Murthy: Problem is…we need staff to track and trace. We need resources to support those trackers and tracers. We need expertise to develop and run a system to do that.

       

      We don’t have that. They’re gone, thanks to Just In Time business models, Republicans and deficit hawks.

      And I very much doubt we have the political will to fund and develop that in the time that lockdowns will give us.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      @Chetan Murthy

      Yes, there seemed to be some who believed Gavin was not a serious person. I think he might one day be presidential timber if he continues to do well as governor.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @gwangung: Lotta people sitting at home, who could be trained and deployed.  Some of them are probably smart enough to learn fast.  But it doesn’t matter: his article makes it clear that it’s the only option.  Anything else involves killing millions of people.

      He makes a good case (that I hadn’t thought of, sigh) that “flatten the curve” will kill too many also.  B/c unless you flatten the curve well below hospital/ICU capacity (which seems unlikely) you’re still going to kill a lotta people who can’t get an ICU bed.  In his words, if you have a heart attack and it takes 50min for that ambulance to arrive instead of 8min, you are dead.  You gotta flatten the curve really damn low — and that means the ordeal (for the economy) goes on *forever* to forestall such deaths.

      Test/trace/quarantine is the only viable option.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      If you were in charge of Federal response to the Pandemic what would your recommendation be

      First, lock the orange idiot up in a meat freezer.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anotherlurker

      @West of the Rockies:  I have been a Ca. citizen for @ a year and an half and I am impressed with Governor Newsome.
      I am an ex-NYer and I moved here, The Bay Area, in Nov. 2018. I never liked Gov Cuomo, but I have to say he is doing a great job in NY.
      I moved to Ca. from Florida. I know what a shitty Gov. looks and acts like.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Anotherlurker: Cuomo started doing a good job before this crisis, too: I think it was the lege that held his feet to the fire, forced his hand.  B/c back in the IDC days, he was kinda shitty sometimes.  Newsom doesn’t seem to need that sort of pressure to do the right for his constituents.  And that puts him above Cuomo in my book.

      Reply

