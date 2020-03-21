Commentor Amir Khalid linked to this story earlier — 183 radio stations in 30 European countries played this anthem simultaneously to show solidarity.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” was one of my favorite songs when I was in high school (it was the early 70s, there were far worse choices). This was the version I knew, though: opera contralto Claramae Turner singing to Shirley Jones, in the movie Carousel —

Who else wants to confess their questionable favorites and/or dubious adolescent musical preferences?