Late Night Decompressing Open Thread: Musical Choices

by | 8 Comments

Commentor Amir Khalid linked to this story earlier — 183 radio stations in 30 European countries played this anthem simultaneously to show solidarity.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” was one of my favorite songs when I was in high school (it was the early 70s, there were far worse choices). This was the version I knew, though: opera contralto Claramae Turner singing to Shirley Jones, in the movie Carousel

Who else wants to confess their questionable favorites and/or dubious adolescent musical preferences?

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Sum 41- Fatlip

      I also really like anything by The Offspring

      Honestly, really anything from the late 90s. I hear a lot of tunes from groups like Sugar Ray’s When it’s Over at work that I heard on the radio when I was young and I have to say they really give me a sense of well-being that I can’t explain.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I have to admit, I have always DETESTED and DESPISED “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — though I love everything else about Carousel. But gods, I loathe that one song.

      Sorry. (Not sorry.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      terben

      One of the great Mondegreens. ‘When you walk through the storm, hold your head. A pie.’

      Reply

