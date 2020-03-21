Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Homework Assignment Due One Week From Today: Haikus, Limericks and One-Act Plays

Homework Assignment Due One Week From Today: Haikus, Limericks and One-Act Plays

Following up on last night’s Let’s Make Our Own Fun post, the following contests will be held:

Best Haikus
Best Limericks
Best Dirty Limericks
Best One-Act Plays, 10-minute variety
Best Six-Word Memoirs

Submissions are due one week from Today: Saturday, March 28.  8pm sharp, Balloon Juice time.
Anyone can play, and you may submit in all 5 categories, if desired.
Unless you have extra toilet paper or good dark chocolate, attempts at bribery will not be tolerated.

You may submit your entries in advance by sending them to me via email, or you can post them in the comments in the special thread next Saturday.

Haikus, limericks and dirty limericks are surely self-explanatory, and you can use the Google to learn more about six-word memoirs.

The One-Act Play, 10-minute variety, has special rules, as suggested by BGinCHI:

  1. It should have both male & female characters, one of which can be an animal.
  2. Adult themes and accidental violence are suggested, but not required.  Extra-light nudity is allowed, but not required. No Cole nudity.
  3. Winner gets his/her play acted out by Cole, filmed, posted as an Open Thread.

As to the third point for the 10-minute one-act play, I feel certain that BG has already cleared that with Cole. :-)

*****

If I receive enough pet pic submissions, Pet Picture Bingo can start in a couple of days.  I have about 10 so far.

*****

The following have been suggested as groupings for entertainment possibilities, with links in the sidebar so people can continue to add ideas and resources, which everyone can easily access as the days go by:

Starting with These
– Free online concerts
– Free streaming services while stuck inside
– Fun podcasts
– Political podcasts
– Books on tape
– Computer gaming thread – is this different from Computer/console games suggested by dms?
– Old-time radio
– Playlist of relaxing music
– Online puzzle sites
– Arts & Crafts (including Avalune drawing animals)
– Shedd Aquarium & Zoos

Books (by category)
– Biographies
– Fiction
– YA Fiction
– Graphic Novel / Manga

TV shows
– Lighthearted shows
– More violent, stressful shows

Movies (by category)
– Action/Adventure
– Animated
– Anime
– Best Bad Movies (ex: Airplane)
– “Chick flicks” (yell at NotMax, not me)
– Classics (say, pre-1960, or a date to be named later)
– Comedy
– Detective/Mystery
– Documentary
– Drama
– Foreign films
– Guilty Pleasures
– History
– Literary Adaptations
– Noir
– Romance
– Science Fiction & Fantasy
– Silent movies
– Sitcoms (TV)
– Thriller/Horror
– Westerns

Note from WG: Chime in if you had an idea in last night’s thread and you don’t see it here.  I think I got them all but you never know.

  • Avalune
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • debbie
  • dmsilev
  • Fair Economist
  • gwangung
  • JaySinWA
  • JPL
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mnemosyne
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear

    59Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      Computer/console games would be another category to add for entertainment. Lots of possibilities, ranging from the soothing to the challenging.

    3. 3.

      JPL

      That’s way to much work but I will say that Spencer Confidential kinda sucks.   That’s okay though in today’s environment.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Extra-light nudity is allowed, but not required.

      But preferred.

    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Extra-light nudity is allowed, but not required.

      I see I was outvoted. I’ll just say, like HRC, I warned you.

    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Think, man!  It’s Cole.  For god’s sake, think!

    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: I did add “extra-light”, in the hopes of splitting the baby between you (dear god, no nudity!) and BG (light nudity required).

      I thought for sure trying to split the baby would work this time!

      *nudity vs no-nudity rule can be changed with a majority rule.

    31. 31.

      Mnemosyne

      We’re trying to decide on something stupid to watch tonight. G’s first thought was “Stepbrothers,” but I’m not sure. I may be feeling more “Austin Powers.” 🤔

    32. 32.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Does the play get extra points if it passes the Bechdel Test?

      About the movie categories, I kind of like the extra tags that Netflix adds. A lot of my favorites have “Quirky” as a tag. So can I suggest people identify sub-genres like Quirky Romance, Quirky Comedy, or combos like Comedy Romance Horror Mystery?

      Also, who dares classify a brilliant parody like Airplane as a “Bad Movie”?

    35. 35.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Now, now, that isn’t fair to the ladies or the gentlemen of a gayer persuasion.  I am just saying (and I think Cole himself would back me here) no Cole nudity.

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      I kind of like the extra tags that Netflix adds. A lot of my favorites have “Quirky” as a tag. So can I suggest people identify sub-genres like Quirky Romance, Quirky Comedy, or combos like Comedy Romance Horror Mystery?

      We can put something like that in the individual posts that go up for people to suggest their favorites.  Unless you want a quirky category that is all quirky movies, regardless of drama, mystery, etc?

    38. 38.

      debbie

      @CaseyL:

      My father had an aquarium filled with seahorses. They really are cute little things. Also nice to see a man doing a woman’s work for a change.

    40. 40.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Omnes Omnibus: What if there’s a flashback scene involving a mop?

      Years ago I remember actors on some TV show, possibly “NYPD Blue”, talking about a makeup lady whose specialty was body makeup. If you saw her coming for you, you knew that your naked butt was going to be on TV.

    46. 46.

      Avalune

      Fruits Basket is an anime (well it’s also a manga but that would go under books). We were kind of derailed by talking about haiku in anime and started discussing other anime. So that part actually fits more with the movie category section, is what I’m trying to say here. And where is nonfiction in books? Lol)

      Maybe we just have a category for art and craft – which can include doing animals with me if we want but there are a lot of good deals on art classes, or instructors doing free classes etc that could be linked in such a category if we opened it up a bit (course some of those are on instagram TV, so that might be a barrier in some cases but some are also on YouTube etc).

    52. 52.

      Avalune

      @WaterGirl: You have computer games listed 2x.

      And maybe Graphic Novel/Manga for the book category and add Anime as a category in movies.

      Or am I being too picky? I mean anime CAN fall under animated I suppose but sometimes people get prickly about that).

    53. 53.

      Omnes Omnibus

      In other good news, I would like to let everyone know that I finally was able to find Bonne Maman orange marmalade at the grocery store today.  There were two jars left.  I took one.

    54. 54.

      Mnemosyne

      @WaterGirl:

      You could just make it “Aquariums & Zoos” and add the Monterey Bay Aquarium. They have livecams, plus they’ve been doing a bunch of Facebook videos with morning meditations, views of the animals, etc. I can post some links if you want them.

    55. 55.

      WaterGirl

      @JaySinWA: What do you mean by all of these?  If you mean the limericks, haikus, one act play etc, then yeah, I thought we might do them all together because I don’t know how many people will actually do it.

      The others would definitely not be all together.

      Say more about what you mean, please. :-)

    57. 57.

      Avalune

      Grats Omnes lol! We went to the store – in part because the elderly woman on the third floor was telling us that the food she uses to give her old JRT medication was out and the order still hadn’t arrived, so we went out to get Pebbles some food and treats to tide them over. The only thing we were really after that we couldn’t find today was eggs. Some other stuff was out but nothing we can’t live without for a little bit.

    58. 58.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl:

      Added.  Is that different from “computer gaming thread”?  (not a gamer, so i am totally ignorant)

      No, it just means that I missed seeing “computer gaming thread” in the list. Sorry about that.

