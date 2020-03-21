Following up on last night’s Let’s Make Our Own Fun post, the following contests will be held:

Best Haikus

Best Limericks

Best Dirty Limericks

Best One-Act Plays, 10-minute variety

Best Six-Word Memoirs

Submissions are due one week from Today: Saturday, March 28. 8pm sharp, Balloon Juice time.

Anyone can play, and you may submit in all 5 categories, if desired.

Unless you have extra toilet paper or good dark chocolate, attempts at bribery will not be tolerated.

You may submit your entries in advance by sending them to me via email, or you can post them in the comments in the special thread next Saturday.

Haikus, limericks and dirty limericks are surely self-explanatory, and you can use the Google to learn more about six-word memoirs.

The One-Act Play, 10-minute variety, has special rules, as suggested by BGinCHI:

It should have both male & female characters, one of which can be an animal. Adult themes and accidental violence are suggested, but not required. Extra-light nudity is allowed, but not required. No Cole nudity. Winner gets his/her play acted out by Cole, filmed, posted as an Open Thread.

As to the third point for the 10-minute one-act play, I feel certain that BG has already cleared that with Cole. :-)

*****

If I receive enough pet pic submissions, Pet Picture Bingo can start in a couple of days. I have about 10 so far.

*****

The following have been suggested as groupings for entertainment possibilities, with links in the sidebar so people can continue to add ideas and resources, which everyone can easily access as the days go by:

Starting with These

– Free online concerts

– Free streaming services while stuck inside

– Fun podcasts

– Political podcasts

– Books on tape

– Computer gaming thread – is this different from Computer/console games suggested by dms?

– Old-time radio

– Playlist of relaxing music

– Online puzzle sites

– Arts & Crafts (including Avalune drawing animals)

– Shedd Aquarium & Zoos

Books (by category)

– Biographies

– Fiction

– YA Fiction

– Graphic Novel / Manga

TV shows

– Lighthearted shows

– More violent, stressful shows

Movies (by category)

– Action/Adventure

– Animated

– Anime

– Best Bad Movies (ex: Airplane)

– “Chick flicks” (yell at NotMax, not me)

– Classics (say, pre-1960, or a date to be named later)

– Comedy

– Detective/Mystery

– Documentary

– Drama

– Foreign films

– Guilty Pleasures

– History

– Literary Adaptations

– Noir

– Romance

– Science Fiction & Fantasy

– Silent movies

– Sitcoms (TV)

– Thriller/Horror

– Westerns

Note from WG: Chime in if you had an idea in last night’s thread and you don’t see it here. I think I got them all but you never know.