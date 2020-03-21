Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 & National Security Part IV: Do Not Turn Challenges Into Threats and Competitors Into Enemies During a Crisis!

COVID-19 & National Security Part IV: Do Not Turn Challenges Into Threats and Competitors Into Enemies During a Crisis!

by

This post is in:

The Daily Beast has reported that the Trump administration has decided to escalate the rhetoric with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow at a rapid pace in the U.S., the White House is launching a communications plan across multiple federal agencies that focuses on accusing Beijing of orchestrating a “cover-up” and creating a global pandemic, according to two U.S. officials and a government cable obtained by The Daily Beast.

The cable, sent to State Department officials Friday, lays out in detail the circumstances on the ground in China, including data on coronavirus cases and deaths, the local business environment and transportation restrictions. But it also issues guidelines for how U.S. officials should answer questions on, or speak about, the coronavirus and the White House’s response in relation to China.

The talking points appear to have originated in the National Security Council. One section of the cable reads “NSC Top Lines: [People’s Republic of China] Propaganda and Disinformation on the Wuhan Virus Pandemic.”

“Chinese Communist Party officials in Wuhan and Beijing had a special responsibility to inform the Chinese people and the world of the threat, since they were the first to learn of it,” the cable reads. “Instead, the… government hid news of the virus from its own people for weeks, while suppressing information and punishing doctors and journalists who raised the alarm. The Party cared more about its reputation than its own people’s suffering.”

I cannot tell you how GALACTICALLY FUCKING STUPID THIS IS!!!! Even if you set aside the whole “is this something we really need to be focusing on right now as we are confronting a pandemic” that has been mismanaged by the Federal government since January 2020*, just from a Psychological Operations (PSYOP) or Information Operations (IO) perspective this is just absolutely, mindnumbingly dumb! Despite the PRC’s internal and external mistakes at the beginning of the outbreak, mistakes that were made because the PRC is an authoritarian state and society and it is led by authoritarians who fear the free flow of information, especially bad information on their ability to maintain power and control, it is too late for the US to shape the information domain by establishing information dominance before moving on to diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.

As with every other aspect of the President’s and his administration’s response to SARS-CoV2/COVID-19, it failed to do anything to set the information space to establish the conditions for informational control pertaining to SARS-CoV2/COVID-19. As a result, and despite the PRC’s early communication and information stumbles, derived from authoritarian paranoia about maintaining control, the PRC quickly got its information operations back in order, set the information space, and used that to facilitate its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in regard to the pandemic response. This is why we had stories last week that as the President and his administration dithered and careened wildly and fell farther and farther behind, the PRC now had a handle on the outbreak within China and was sending doctors, nurses, and medical supplies and material as humanitarian aid to Italy and other states. And that the PRC’s utlra-wealthy, with the backing of Xi’s government, were going to do the same thing to help America dig itself out the hole that the President and his administration keep digging us deeper into, as well as to Asian-Pacific states that needed assistance that the US would normally be, but is not providing.

The announcement of these efforts by the PRC directly, or indirectly through China’s ultra-wealthy, were intended to set the information space as if it was a theater of operations in order to establish information dominance and establish information control of the operating environment. Just as the President and his administration have wasted over two months since being alerted by the US Intelligence Community that the PRC wasn’t being forthcoming, that things were worse than were being reported by the PRC in its official communications with the World Health Organizations (WHO) and other states like the US, it failed to quickly move to establish information control. Again, just from a PSYOP or IO perspective, this would have meant immediately going public that things were worse than being reported, that the US was on it, that the Defense Production Act was being invoked and orders issued tasking US domestic manufacturers to immediately switch to producing personal protective equipment (PPE: gowns, masks, gloves, face shields), ventilators, increase pharmaceutical production to get ahead of possible shortages, and tasking domestic laboratories and university health science research centers to make tests using the data provided by the PRC through the WHO. And that the US would be available to provide some of these to states in need because the US is the only state that can do global strategic lift and logistics because we have an expeditionary military designed to be proactive to meet all challenges and threats. None of this was done. And once Xi felt that he had his domestic situation under control he immediately moved to fill the vacuum left by focusing on America first and keeping America great. Neither of which are actually working so well for actual Americans. As a result, Xi moved to occupy this information space by offering humanitarian assistance, which furthers his diplomatic efforts through the Belt and Road Initiative. Xi and the PRC now hold the information equivalent of the ridge of Little Round Top and the administration’s attempt to take control of the information space regarding SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 is the Information Operations equivalent of Pickett’s Charge.

But it is even worse than just wasting time and resources trying to reclaim information control over SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 when other more important efforts are needed to respond to the pandemic. What these geniuses on the National Security Staff on the National Security Council and others within the administration, including the President, who think this is a good fight to pick seem to have forgotten is THAT ALL OF THE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT – GLOVES, MASKS, FACE SHIELDS, GOWNS – AND THE PRECURSORS FOR ALMOST ALL OF OUR PHARMACEUTICALS COME FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA!!!!! And that If you piss Xi off right now, he can destroy us just by shutting off the supply chain!

Not one bit of this futile, stupid effort will do A DAMN THING TO HELP A SINGLE AMERICAN OR ANYONE ELSE ANYWHERE ELSE SURVIVE THE SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 PANDEMIC OR THE ECONOMIC DAMAGE THAT IS A RESULT!!!!!

MORONS!

Open thread!

* I’m going to try to get to this monumental clusterfuck of an intelligence failure by the President tomorrow.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      What I would really like to discuss:  should we totally get out of the stock market?  Do you see any good news coming, for a long long time?  Can you imagine what Monday opening bell will look like?

      Or in a few days, when we have wholesale-level United States deaths from COVID, and they are coming.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Elizabelle: I’m a low intensity warfare specialist. This covers everything from revolution to rebellion to insurgency to terrorism to how to counter all of those to irregular, asymmetric, and unconventional warfare to Civil Affairs and PSYOPS. I have a 401K and I pay a professional to manage it, or what’s left off it after the past two weeks. I can advise on the best way to overthrow the government or prevent it from being overthrown. Stock tips not so much!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Just One More Canuck

      Kind of on topic, but what is with the numbers they are using on the CNN town hall? 13,000 cases in the US? ‘At least’ 193 deaths. Johns Hopkins says over 25,000 confirmed cases and 307 deaths, and those are consistent with other sources

      Reply
    7. 7.

      joel hanes

      Whatever is the worst possible action in a given situation, there’s a pretty good chance that Trump will find a worse one and take it.

      It really is a sort of inverse genius.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Matt McIrvin

      just from a Psychological Operations (PSYOP) or Information Operations (IO) perspective this is just absolutely, mindnumbingly dumb!

      It’s not dumb if the point of the psyop is to keep Trump’s supporters from noticing that he’s the one bungling this.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      It’s worse still.   Trump is MAINTAINING  the current tariffs on medical supplies from China.  Trump can put tariffs into place in an instant with a stroke of the pen.  But they are currently taking public comment until FUCKING JUNE 25 as to whether to reduce or eliminate the current 25% tariff on medical supplies and personal protective gear like masks.  Trump could eliminate this tariff with a stroke of the pen today if he wanted.

      https://thehill.com/policy/finance/trade/488799-trump-administration-seeks-public-comment-on-removing-tariffs-on-medical

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MoCA Ace

      The Party cared more about its reputation than its own people’s suffering.”

      Every accusation…..

      Every. Fucking. One.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Just One More Canuck:Kind of on topic, but what is with the numbers they are using on the CNN town hall? 13,000 cases in the US? ‘At least’ 193 deaths. Johns Hopkins says over 25,000 confirmed cases and 307 deaths, and those are consistent with other sources

      The numbers are all just fantasy at this point.  My wife is the regional coordinator for Kaiser here in Vancouver WA.  They aren’t even bothering to test most suspected cases anymore due to lack of testing.  Same in LA and elsewhere.  And they are seeing more and more deaths due to respiratory failure of elderly patients who never got tested.  My wife has had two in the past 24 hours.

      So, both numbers, total cases, and total fatalities are just fantasy numbers at this point.   She says the only ones getting tested around here right now are health care workers with symptoms.  So they know who to send home to quarantine, and who to make keep working through the sniffles.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @Elizabelle: It depends on your time horizon.

      There is going to be massive pent-up demand when this winds down.  There is massive work that has needed to be done for decades on infrastructure.  There is massive work that needs to be done to transition to renewable energy sources.  Massive work to recover from this coming recession.

      Money is free to the US Government now.  Only politics prevents it from being spent.

      With enough Democrats in office in January, (nearly) all things are possible.  It will take time to recover, but the recovery will come and probably much quicker than when Moscow Mitch was saying NO to everything Obama wanted to do.

      If you don’t need the money now, leave it alone.

      Market timing doesn’t work.  Dollar cost averaging does.

      If you need the money now, sell the least amount possible to meet your needs.  Don’t eat your seed corn unless you have to.

      My opinion, not financial advice, etc., etc.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      My wife watches a Chinese news channel.  Today the whole two hour afternoon news broadcast was about our racist president Trump calling the virus “the Chinese virus”.   Tit for tat in the hate building business.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Quaker in a Basement

      And that If piss Xi off right now, he can destroy us just by shutting off the supply chain!

      The blame isn’t going to deflect itself, is it?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PeakVT

      How Trumpolini is handling China right now is monumentally stupid, but not as evil as how he is handling Iran.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Morzer

      What amazes me is the polling in the US and Britain showing that majorities in both countries apparently approve of the way their worthless governments are fucking up this crisis beyond belief.  Myself, I think it’s time to revert to the old, tried and tested policy of throwing failed kings into live volcanoes to placate the angry gods. Let’s face it, we’ve got a boatload of failed conservative kings to work through, so we might as well get started.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      I have a nasty suspicion Trump’s delay was so Jared could find medical equipment companies to buy, so The Family could clean up on being a sole source for vital medical supplies.

      If he’s now raging on China again, my guess is Jared has acquired the necessary companies and Trump is ready to cut off trade with China altogether.  He’ll book TV time to roll out his Family owned business and say “Get them from us.”  Everything will have Trump logos and MAGA printed on it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kelly

      @Kent:The numbers are all just fantasy at this point.

      A neighbor is a semi-retired RN. Fills in at individual practices for vacations and such as it suits her. I saw her in her yard and asked “What’s the medical scuttlebutt on the virus?” “Bad, much worse than on the news”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Morzer

      @CaseyL: “Gilded MAGA face masks as prayed over by Paula White and Donald Trump in the Temple of Mammon. Check out that beautiful golden calf logo!”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Another Scott

      https://beyer.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=4757

      COVID-19: Reps. Dean and Beyer Lead Letter Calling for Direct Cash Assistance to Help Americans During Economic Fallout of COVID-19 Outbreak
      f t # e
      Washington, March 21, 2020
      Tags: Healthcare

      Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04) and Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08) sent a letter to House Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, outlining a robust proposal to provide Americans with direct cash support, following the economic impact of COVID-19.

      “American workers have been forced out of work by the COVID-19 outbreak and will now face unique financial challenges,” Rep. Dean said. “This financial and public health crisis needs bold action — providing direct cash payments to Americans will ensure no one is choosing between their health or bankruptcy.”

      In this letter, the representatives outlined a series of payments to working families, beginning with $2,000 for each American. These payments are to continue, depending on the longevity of the crisis. Payments will only terminate after unemployment drops to less than 0.5 percentage points above the levels experienced before the Coronavirus sparked downturn.

      “Direct assistance can give families a swift, certain and vital lifeline while also providing a sorely needed boost to demand when businesses are able to reopen.” Rep Beyer said. “This is not a silver bullet, but will be a critical part of the massive federal response required by this crisis.”

      The new proposal builds on The Families First Coronavirus Response Act to provide additional measures needed to offset the economic crisis.

      The proposal includes:

      Immediate Payment:

      $2,000 payment for every:

      — Adult, including those who receive Social Security, VA, or SSI benefits

      Child and non-child dependent

      Eligibility:

      — Workers who filed for Tax Year 2019

      — Non-filers who file an Individual Income Tax Return (1040) separately

      Does not include higher-income taxpayers, with a phase-out rate of 5% of the aggregate credit amount starting at higher incomes

      Second Payment:

      $1,500 payment if:

      The public health emergency continues into July, as certified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the Secretary of the Treasury makes an Economic Turmoil Designation

      OR the unemployment in June is at least 1 percentage point higher than the three-month moving average from December 2019 to February 2020

      Half payment of $750 per person if the June unemployment rate is 0.5 percentage point above the December 2019 – February 2020 average

      Additional Quarterly Payments:

      $1,000 per quarter if:

      The Treasury Secretary makes an Economic Turmoil Designation and the unemployment rate in last month of the previous quarter is up at least 1 percentage point compared to the December-February average

      Half payment of $500 if the unemployment rate remains at least 0.5 percentage points above December 2019 – February 2020

      Payments continue quarterly until unemployment falls to within 0.5 percentage points of levels from December 2019 – February 2020.

      Moscow Mitch is trying to ram a bill through the Senate on Monday (with no input from the House) as a fait accompli . It’s good that Representatives aren’t rolling over.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      debbie

      Somewhat tangentially, Iran is unable to purchase the things they need to help Iranians suffering from COVID-19 because of sanctions:

      SIMON: Mr. Ahmadi, you mentioned the health care crisis. How much of that crisis in one way or another might trace back to the world’s sanctions?

      AHMADI: A lot of it. I mean a lot of health care systems right now are under stress. Iran actually has a pretty good health care system. Its quality, its accessibility is very good. That may have created some of the initial overconfidence about being able to stop this thing. But the sanctions are absolutely a major factor. Iran, because of the sanctions, can’t buy pharmaceuticals or medical devices like ventilators, so it’s absolutely taking a huge toll, and it is definitely killing people.

      (my bold)

      A real Christian would pause sanctions as a humanitarian gesture.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Just One More Canuck

      @Kent:

      At least with the Johns Hopkins numbers, you can say, ‘ok, yeah, I see that’. the numbers they were using were pulled out of someone’s ass

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Martin

      @Elizabelle: I am still in the market.

      Retirement for me is nominally in 10 years, though I’ve been preparing for it to be any day depending on whether circumstances force my hand.

      I’m of the view that at the back end of this you’ll have a whole range of industries that go like gangbusters and a whole range of industries that will be in ruins. If you can navigate that, I think it’ll be okay. Not saying that’ll be easy, mind you, but I think there will be a lot of feast and famine out there.

      I don’t see any place to flee the market to, and I think there’s a limit to the downside risk at this point. We’re not losing physical infrastructure, so there’s no capital cost here. It’s mostly a problem of consumer demand falling off a cliff because of government restrictions and job losses. How we address that will determine a great deal of how we recover.

      On the upside, if anything should put the lie to trickle down economics, it’s this. All the money in the world won’t reopen the casinos.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @Just One More Canuck: I assume they’re using the CDC numbers:

      This page will be updated regularly at noon Mondays through Fridays. Numbers close out at 4 p.m. the day before reporting.

      […]

      COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*
      Total cases: 15,219
      Total deaths: 201
      Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)

      Since Donnie wants small numbers, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if people at CDC were directed to not update that page very quickly.

      Grrr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Adam L Silverman

      I did some stylistic clean up up top. Being so mad you could smack someone around the head and shoulders with Joint Publication 3-13.2 is not conducive to clear, effective, and stylistically error free writing!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Just One More Canuck

      @Another Scott: it’s weird though – they don’t tie into any reasonable source. My wife and I kept yelling at the screen, “Where the hell did you get those numbers?” until she gave up and went to watch Pride and Prejudice, and I switched to Dial M for Murder

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      @ Martin.  @ Another Scott:

      Thank you for your comments.  I am still so nervous.  I don’t see how cashing out at 35% loss is not better than seeing a 50% or 70% drop.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      West of the Rockies

      Adam, this is OT, but do you think Russia will come out of this in bad shape, too?  Oil prices have plummeted, they probably have a mediocre medical infrastructure…

      Thoughts?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Another Scott

      @chris: I look at the JH map several times a day.  It’s clear the CDC numbers are very low.  I was merely pointing out where they came from, and why they were low.

      At the moment the JH map (last updated 9:43 PM) has:

      USA – 25,493 confirmed cases
      323 deaths, 176 recovered

      :-(

      HTH.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bill Arnold

      @Morzer:

      What amazes me is the polling in the US and Britain showing that majorities in both countries apparently approve of the way their worthless governments are fucking up this crisis beyond belief.

      Links? Do you mean this ABC/ipsos poll for the US?
      It is 512 adults, error bars about 5% [1]. Journalistic malpractice (or deliberate propaganda) to report it without an explanation of polling error.
      https://www.ipsos.com/sites/default/files/ct/news/documents/2020-03/topline-abc-news-coronavirus-032020.pdf

      [1] In-head math: error bars are (roughly) sqrt(poll size)/poll size ( multiply by 100 for percentage)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      THAT ALL OF THE PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT – GLOVES, MASKS, FACE SHIELDS, GOWNS – AND THE PRECURSORS FOR ALMOST ALL OF OUR PHARMACEUTICALS COME FROM THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA!!!!! And that If you piss Xi off right now, he can destroy us just by shutting off the supply chain!

      Not one bit of this futile, stupid effort will do A DAMN THING TO HELP A SINGLE AMERICAN OR ANYONE ELSE ANYWHERE ELSE SURVIVE THE SARS-CoV2/COVID-19 PANDEMIC OR THE ECONOMIC DAMAGE THAT IS A RESULT!!!!!

      While I agree, I think it was very stupid of us and many other countries to outsource vital products like PPE and drug production to a single country where supply chains could not only be disrupted by events such as the current pandemic but also give our enemies a means to control us. The US’ medical PPE supplies should be produced exclusively in the US going forward

      Reply
    47. 47.

      chris

      @Another Scott: Hey, no disrespect intended.

      I find it interesting that the head of the CDC is a “conservative” Catholic. To me that says that he’ll do whatever it takes, including letting people die, to get the orange godking to ban abortion. Deus vult and all that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Bill Arnold

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      The US’ medical PPE supplies should be produced exclusively in the US going forward.

      You don’t believe in free enterprise and American innovations in business efficiency, do you?
      /snark
      Seriously, this is another failing of right-wing ideology with respect to the US response to COVID-19. (Other failures being non-universal, expensive health care (with high deductibles for most who have health insurance), a weak unemployment insurance system, no paid sick leave for many workers, etc.)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      @Kent: 10-dimensional chess, my friend. 10-dimensional chess.

      You’ll see when the orders come to dump the bodies into the other 7 dimensions.

      Reply

