You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Friday/Saturday, March 20/21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update – Friday/Saturday, March 20/21

by | 9 Comments

Warning — NSFW:

President FlapMouth strikes again:

Maybe there was a reason to stockpile all that toilet paper!

Diarrhea and other digestive symptoms are the main complaint in nearly half of coronavirus patients, Chinese researchers report. Most patients with the coronavirus have respiratory symptoms, but these findings from the early stages of the outbreak show that digestive problems are prevalent in many patients with COVID-19…

The researchers analyzed data from 204 COVID-19 patients, average age nearly 55, who were admitted to three hospitals in the Hubei province between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28, 2020. The average time from symptom onset to hospital admission was 8.1 days.

However, the finding showed that patients with digestive symptoms had a longer time from symptom onset to hospital admission than patients without digestive symptoms, 9 days versus 7.3 days.

This suggests that patients with digestive symptoms sought care later because they didn’t yet suspect they had COVID-19 due to a lack of respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, the researchers explained…

Also, I’m seeing ‘loss of sense of smell’ emerging as a rare-but-possible symptom elsewhere:

Anyone know about support groups in other cities?


(chart from the Financial Times)

Read the whole thing:

China, which is now diagnosing more cases in returning travelers than in people infected at home, reported no new domestically acquired cases on Wednesday, for the first time in more than two months. South Korea, which had an explosive outbreak that began in February, is aggressively battering down its epidemic curve. Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan have together reported only about 600 cases.

Those successes have been bought by a layering of what are known as non-pharmaceutical initiatives — including social distancing and travel restrictions — aimed at severing chains of transmission to keep the virus from going into an exponential growth cycle.

None of the other countries has been as aggressive as China, which put tens of millions of people into forced quarantine for weeks. And these other locales have not all adopted an across-the-board checklist of measures. While kids in Hong Kong haven’t been in school since late January, class continues in Singapore.

Here’s a look at some of the techniques these governments employed, and how they stack up to steps being taken in the United States as well as the United Kingdom, which has come under heavy scrutiny for its approach, fairly or not…

Thread:

  • Cermet
  • Geminid
  • JPL
  • JWR
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato
  • satby
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL: Hmm.

      I’m more of a (white area) FUCK YOU ALL

      (red area) WHO TOLD HILLARY TO GET FUCKED

      kind of guy.

      But that’s just me.

      Also good morning on pot roast Saturday. (corrected)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      I was scanning around nighttime AM radio a couple nights ago and ran into Dr. Fauci being interviewed by Sean Hannity. I was momentarily dismayed, but then I looked past my disdain for Hannity and understood that Fauci is a professional with an urgent and consequential task at hand. And Fauci is a good communicator; I hope he’s making all those asinine shows.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Well, CVS can’t renew my generic hydrochloroquine prescription that I’ve had for 35 years due to shortages. Rich people buying it up, or what, who knows. They can maybe get me a brand name for $300, which I can’t afford without going into savings.  Fortunately it isn’t the strongest thing I take and not having it hopefully won’t send me into a flare up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      JWR

      @Geminid:

      Fauci is a professional with an urgent and consequential task at hand

      Very, very true. But at times, the way he does it makes me wince. Yesterday, after Trump binged on that miracle drug, Fauci took way to long using far too many words to say that what the president had said was an opinion, a hunch, (but from a very stable brain!) I just hope Fauci is able to keep his marbles once he runs into the maxim that what Trump touches dies.

      ETA Edited for clarity. (I hope!)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      Gun sellers across the United States are reporting major spikes in firearm and bullet purchases as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

      Gotta protect the TP.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cermet

      As an entiled whiteman who is overpaid (i.e. educated elite) for the work I do, I of course, have a job that pays me as I (lol) telwork. Further as this entiled person I had the means to save two months salary. These super advantages have created a lifestyle I simply prevents me from really coming to grips with the horror that the average person must now be enduring – zero savings, surieving pay-check to pay-check who now has no job, questionable, if any healthcare  and no meanbs to gain emplyment combined with the unknown danger of this virus.

      This is insane and beyond my real ability to understand except knowing that an extreme emptiness and terrible fear these good people must be enduring – rent to be paid, food and care for children and frankly, the terrible weight of responsiblity with no end in site for these hidious problems.

      Thanks to the hated orange cloud of stinking gas, this tRump slump, and tRump virus has created this vast problem – voting matters and the fools that didn’t can partly thank themselves for this nightmare.

      Reply

