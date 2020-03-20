Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Stabler Genius

Stabler Genius

by | 66 Comments

This post is in: 

Trump shat himself publicly in today’s lie-a-thon press briefing over a mildly provocative question from an NBC reporter:

So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now,” Alexander asked.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter… I think it is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people,” the president shot back. “The American people are looking for answers and looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast for who you do work — let me say something, that’s really bad reporting. You ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”

A couple of the bloggers I read have been wondering where the Democrats are — it seems like Biden and Sanders have not been aggressively messaging against Trump. My guess is that they are figuring that Trump’s antics speak for themselves, or they may be saying things but the media is too busy with the COVID-19 story to report it. It’s by no means encouraging to see a recent poll showing a 55% approval of Trump’s handling of the crisis. I have no strong opinions on current Democratic messaging, or lack thereof, but maybe some of you do.

What’s clear to me is that Trump is creating the raw material for a highlight reel of stupidity in face of this crisis that will make for good advertising in the Fall. He is to COVID-19 as Hoover was to the Depression — he deserves a massive amount of the blame because of his inaction and bumbling. It’s our job to make sure he gets it.

Open thread.

Update: I forgot to mention that Bloomberg gave the DNC $18 mil from his campaign funds today, utilizing a loophole in the campaign finance regs. It takes a Republican to fuck the campaign finance laws the way God intended.

    66Comments

    1. 1.

      Renie

      saw pictures of Ivanka standing to the side at presser.  from what we saw of trump’s behavior today guess he refused his medications and she had to monitor him

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Wag

      He is to COVID-19 as Hoover was to the Depression

      with the exception that Hoover did have some underlying competence, and after WWII did excellent work with the reconstruction of Europe, and in 1947 also helped Truman reorganize the Executive Branch in a more streamlined fashion.

      Whereas we will hope that Trump will disappear into the massive sucking black hole that is his ego, and we will never hear from him again

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MaryL

      I think it would be smart for Biden to hold regular press conferences talking about what he would do if he were President. Demonstrate a real contrast between the reality of our current shitshow and what his administration would look like.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      VOR

      As we saw with W., Strong and Wrong plays well. Trump may be completely clueless and a giant asshole, but he’s willing to publicly tell the world.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Reposting from the last thread:

      INBOX: @JoeBiden will hold a press briefing call, joined by former Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy, senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan, and former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler(Call is happening this afternoon)— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 20, 2020

      My guess is the press won’t be that interested because they like having the crazy for clickbait and think these guys will be sober and boring.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      randy khan

      My opinion of the polling is that we won’t really know how people feel about his handling of the pandemic until real numbers – deaths, people who have it, unemployment – start hitting in the next few weeks.  Right now, a bunch of people are reacting to him actually appearing to take it seriously, which is what they want.  The real impacts haven’t hit yet.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Well, it’s something found in stables.

      //

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      It was an extreme softball question. Note that Pence, an hour later, was asked the same question and answered ‘Don’t be afraid, be vigilant’.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mary G

      So if Goldman is right, we’re going to condense the first three years of the Depression into six months. While tens of thousands of people are dying from a highly contagious virus. And a cross between Madoff, Mussolini and Krusty the Clown is president.— Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) March 20, 2020

      Reply
    11. 11.

      joel hanes

      Bloomberg also fired all the campaign staffers whom he promised continued employment until November when he hired them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Saw something to the effect that Biden is considering doing something on Monday. He’s been holding phonecalls with the press every day – today he had a bunch of experts with him – but it’s hard to get through the noise that way.

      I’d like to see him form a shadow government and churn out policy papers. But that’s not a panacea either.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MaryL: I don’t know how Pelosi and Schumer would feel about that. I saw Schumer on TV the other night and was pleasantly surprised at how he handled himself, angry but understated and articulate. Pelosi does pretty well with prepared remarks, but she’s more of a back room pol

      Reply
    20. 20.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @joel hanes:

      Bloomberg also fired all the campaign staffers whom he promised continued employment until November when he hired them.

      Yeah, this is his fig leaf – he’s right to say the DNC will spend that $18 mil better than him because they can coordinate spending with the Biden campaign.  But what he said he would be doing was going to be waaay more that $18 mil.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      PeakVT

      Well, I either have a common cold or COVID-19, but there isn’t enough testing available to determine which it actually is.  So I’m stuck at home for two weeks until April 2.

      I feel bad about this because the guy who has to cover for me has a bad hip and will be working 15 straight night shifts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mary s

      Not that it really matters, but the reporter asked that question after trying and failing to hold Trump accountable for hyping that drug (can’t remember the name) that hasn’t yet been proved effective.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jim Parish

      @Wag: Hoover’s relief work after WWI was even more outstanding; he essentially organized a private-sector Marshall Plan. His handling of the Mississippi River flooding in 1927 was exemplary. (How else does someone move from Secretary of Commerce to the Presidency in one step?)

      I remember reading an article which claimed that Hoover was equipped, by talent, skill, and experience for any crisis – except the one he actually faced.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Brachiator

      A couple of the bloggers I read have been wondering where the Democrats are — it seems like Biden and Sanders have not been aggressively messaging against Trump.

      I ain’t no political strategist, but you don’t want to get in the way of official briefings, not even stupid ones.

      And while the Democrats could  criticize the president, they don’t want to interfere in the information given out by other agencies, especially when they don’t have any power to give directions to FEMA, the CDC, etc.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Kelly

      @MaryL:

      I think it would be smart for Biden to hold regular press conferences talking about what he would do if he were President. Demonstrate a real contrast between the reality of our current shitshow and what his administration would look like.

      Nope. Trump would do the opposite

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @Brachiator: Yeah, there is something to be said for the maxim that, when your opponent is self-destructing, stay out of the way.

      Biden got good marks for his “shadow president” presser.  I think he should do those very occasionally — often enough to make an impression, but seldom enough to make news whenever he does.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Wag: Whereas we will hope that Trump will disappear into the massive sucking black hole that is his ego, and we will never hear from him again

      I’m gonna have to disagree with you there. After the “you can’t indict a sitting President” clause no longer applies, and he no longer has the Justice Department acting as his personal defense attorney, I’d like to see the indictments and trials begin, the tax records be pried loose, all of it. ALL. OF. IT.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      PenAndKey

      @Brachiator: Trump’s briefings are theater bullshit anyway. They bring absolutely no value to the discussion given that youcan’t believe a word he say since so much of it is shown to be a lie within hours of him saying it.

      As long as Biden doesn’t interfere with the conferences coming out of state governors offices he won’t be interfering with anything that matters.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      low-tech cyclist

      What’s clear to me is that Trump is creating the raw material for a highlight reel of stupidity in face of this crisis that will make for good advertising in the Fall.

      Please, please, Dems, don’t wait until fall!!

      The GOP messaging machine never stops, and that’s one reason why they almost always do better electorally than they should. They’re already forming people’s impressions, helping people see it their way, and those impressions will be all but solidified by September.

      Whatever the Dems do this fall has to be the continuation of a campaign that should already be in full swing. It’s not, and that’s going to be a problem.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      karen marie

      @wvblueguy: Just based on the number of people polled (8,441 in this one, versus 502 in the one that claimed 55% approval), I’d think this one would be more accurate.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Mike S

      Comparing him to Newsom last night reminds me why I’ve been leaning toward breaking away from the union since 2016. All juicers are welcome here and when we clear the dead from Nunez and McCarthy’s districts we will have some nice housing for you.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      James E Powell

      @karen marie:

      We should expect the press/media to promote anything that makes Trump look better. Dana Bash is not an outlier.

      The poll you linked to appears to have asked about “the US government’s” handling, not Trump’s.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Elizabelle

      Breaking news:  We have a white duck in a red scarf cupcake; shows up when you pie people.

      So, if someone is really aggravating or tedious …. take your chance on seeing the duck.

      What a nice surprise.  Full service blog here.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @PenAndKey:

      Trump’s briefings are theater bullshit anyway. They bring absolutely no value to the discussion given that you can’t believe a word he say since so much of it is shown to be a lie within hours of him saying it.

      I was out getting breakfast during Trump’s morning briefing. There were people hanging onto his every word, and feeling reassured by his statements.

      And the other people there under his direction are giving direction, even if some of it might be wrong.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Elizabelle

      @Jim Parish:   Yeah. History should be kinder to Hoover.  He did a lot of good.  But did not recognize what he was dealing with, when he could have mitigated …

      History is going to have to deal with Trump with a comic book.  It is just beyond belief.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @cleek:  I have a bunch of different feeds and I judge whether Dems are getting traction by how they show up. They aren’t.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard’s entire life appears to be one big, ongoing pity party. Nasty women accuse him of groping them in elevators. Nasty foreign leaders won’t sell him Greenland. Nasty reporters toss him softball questions he’s too stupid to comprehend. We’ll be very lucky to survive four more months of this demented lunatic’s daily meltdowns.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Trump’s worst is not heard by his supporters. If you run the video, they say, “that’s doctored.” Nothing penetrates. And yes, just as CNN in 2016 left the camera on trump’s empty podium for HOURS waiting for him to arrive and did not even cover the speech Clinton was making while his podium was empty, the media is today breathlessly covering his every word and ignoring Biden. That’s the liberal media.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Martin

      @bbleh: Biden should focus on the areas that Trump is ignoring. That’s always a solid tactic – you offer up something helpful, it’s not contradicting the guy in charge, but does illustrate that the guy in charge isn’t paying attention to important things. It shows Biden is in front of problem without creating a direct conflict.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Lapassionara

      So we are getting take out from a nice Italian restaurant where we would normally dine on a random Friday night.

      i don’t know how long they can stay in business this way, but we will at least give it a try.

      And I still don’t know if Trump has invoked the powers of the production act, or whatever it is called.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      This is like the SNL skit when they plant a famous person in the audience for a Q&A, but nobody laughs or applauds.

      Aaron Rupar @atrupar
      Spicer asking this question as Trump didn’t acknowledge him and looked at him like he’d never seen him before was one of the weirdest moments I can recall in the White House briefing room. Totally bizarre.

      Also, Spicer was pretty clearly put there to give trump an excuse to mention Feinstein, whose name trump seems to mispronounce

      Reply
    61. 61.

      anarchoRex

      A couple of the bloggers I read have been wondering where the Democrats are — it seems like Biden and Sanders have not been aggressively messaging against Trump.

      Lol, Bernie is hosting townhalls and round tables online almost every night. No one has heard from Biden in almost three days.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Seanly

      Trump is a complete and utter fucking asshole. Whatever manner he passes from his mortal coil will be too good for him and far more gracious than he and his ilk deserve. Our economy is shitting the bed and more importantly, our lives and way of life are in mortal danger from a raging epidemic and that soul-less motherfucker wants to be a preening little baby prima donna. Fuck Trump.

      Anyone who wants to drape themselves on a fainting couch for my language is welcome to first jump on a pitchfork.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mr. Mack

      Biden being overly visible can backfire.  He’s not the nominee yet.  It will be spun as measuring the drapes and such.  I’m relieved that the constant strain of campaigning is lifted for now.  He can rest, plot, and form the necessary coalitions so his admin is ready day one.

      Reply

