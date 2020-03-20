Trump shat himself publicly in today’s lie-a-thon press briefing over a mildly provocative question from an NBC reporter:

So what do you say Americans who are scared? 200 dead and 14,000 who are sick and millions who are scared right now,” Alexander asked.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter… I think it is a bad signal that you are putting out to the American people,” the president shot back. “The American people are looking for answers and looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast for who you do work — let me say something, that’s really bad reporting. You ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism.”

A couple of the bloggers I read have been wondering where the Democrats are — it seems like Biden and Sanders have not been aggressively messaging against Trump. My guess is that they are figuring that Trump’s antics speak for themselves, or they may be saying things but the media is too busy with the COVID-19 story to report it. It’s by no means encouraging to see a recent poll showing a 55% approval of Trump’s handling of the crisis. I have no strong opinions on current Democratic messaging, or lack thereof, but maybe some of you do.

What’s clear to me is that Trump is creating the raw material for a highlight reel of stupidity in face of this crisis that will make for good advertising in the Fall. He is to COVID-19 as Hoover was to the Depression — he deserves a massive amount of the blame because of his inaction and bumbling. It’s our job to make sure he gets it.

Open thread.

Update: I forgot to mention that Bloomberg gave the DNC $18 mil from his campaign funds today, utilizing a loophole in the campaign finance regs. It takes a Republican to fuck the campaign finance laws the way God intended.