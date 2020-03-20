Donned my PPE and went for a walk last night. I usually go along 1st Avenue because we live near a nice view over the East River, but mister husband wanted to check out Times Square instead. And it sure was something.

Basically just buskers and cops. Pity the poor knock-off muppets and superheroes, I guess; it seems like a very high-risk occupation at the moment. No pity for the people who tried to foist CDs on me, and then made fun of me for saying “no thanks”, and then pretended to attack me when I walked around them at a distance, and then screamed “corona!” at me over and over as I passed. The only reason I don’t hope they get sick is that they apparently like to scream at people in public places.

About half of the pedestrians here are good at staying away from each other. Dodging the rest is an interesting game. A surprising number of food carts are still around. I don’t know–it’s obviously sunk in for most residents, but (see above) many seem to be missing the point!

Anyway, all the more reason to stay inside and play Animal Crossing. Open thread!