You are here: Home / Open Threads / Scenes from the Apocalypse

Scenes from the Apocalypse

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

Donned my PPE and went for a walk last night. I usually go along 1st Avenue because we live near a nice view over the East River, but mister husband wanted to check out Times Square instead. And it sure was something.



Basically just buskers and cops. Pity the poor knock-off muppets and superheroes, I guess; it seems like a very high-risk occupation at the moment. No pity for the people who tried to foist CDs on me, and then made fun of me for saying “no thanks”, and then pretended to attack me when I walked around them at a distance, and then screamed “corona!” at me over and over as I passed. The only reason I don’t hope they get sick is that they apparently like to scream at people in public places.

About half of the pedestrians here are good at staying away from each other. Dodging the rest is an interesting game. A surprising number of food carts are still around. I don’t know–it’s obviously sunk in for most residents, but (see above) many seem to be missing the point!

Anyway, all the more reason to stay inside and play Animal Crossing. Open thread!

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      PenAndKey

      That’s surreal. How are you finding Animal Crossing? My wife just got laid off “for the next few weeks” (really indefinitely, but her boss is an idiot) so she and P&K Junior are at home and she was a huge fan of the original. I’m considering surprising them with a switch and a copy on my way home from my “critical infrastructure” job today. Worth it?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Major Major Major Major

      @PenAndKey: Eek! Hang in there.

      I haven’t had a chance to fire it up yet, since it was already midnight when my switch unlocked it. But I’m sure I’ll love it–I’ve never played one before, but I am a homosexual and that seems to be highly predictive.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      I grew up with the sleazy, urban sex-ed Times Square— so the New and Improved version seems unreal. My dad used to be a GP in that neighborhood, and treated some unusual patients when the circus came to town. But that was then…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      Sounds about the same as here in LA.
      Some act terrified and and some act like they are never going to die. But the few people I see on my walks are being nicer than normal. Much less traffic and I’m a half mile from one of the Metrolink trains and it’s normally 6 double decked cars, packed with commuters. I’ve taken it to and from the VA and it’s been packed at rush hr with the 3 story parking structure full or almost full every week day. It’s empty, traffic is far far less and after the gov’s full shutdown last night I expect to have even less today and going forward.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: It’s probably unconscious, and a very hard habit to break.  (I have to continually remind myself to step back and stay back when around other humans.) (Not that that’s happening very often these days.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      What’s wrong with them?

      I’d say roughly, no respect for science. They also may be fatalists. Or they may believe that the media lies to them. I’ll never understand where they got that idea.////////

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dr. bloor

      Coulda rolled a bowling ball down the Henry Hudson at “rush” hour this morning and not hit anything between Ft. Tryon and the GW bridge.  Surreal.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gin & Tonic

      My son says downtown Kyiv is largely deserted, but there hasn’t been much panic buying, and all food seems to be generally available. He was panicked for a bit after the DoS advisory yesterday, but just got explicit confirmation he can stay, so that’s a big relief. The government isn’t doing routine work for another several weeks, though, so he doesn’t have much to do right now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OGLiberal

      When I used to go into the office regularly (5+ years ago) I walked right through there most mornings and afternoons.  The small size of the crowd is actually impressive.  Was watching a live cam a night or so ago that’s set up near the tkts booths and there were very few people – this was somewhere between 6-7pm.

      That said, outside of retail, that’s a part of the city where most people have jobs where they can work from home and with travel restrictions, etc, you aren’t going to have many tourists.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Peale

      @Ruckus: I wish they’d explain whether non symptomatic carriers can spread this by talking. If they’re not touching and not coughing and sneezing can it be spread just by standing near someone who is talking. Is the letter P a danger to us all?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      Just returned from fill-in shopping at the Roosevelt&Wabash Jewel. Going early looks a good idea. Limits on eggs (I got one of the last 4 or so dozens), milk, hand soap (just looking, here; have enough that with a limit on I shouldn’t be stocking up) among other things. Canned goods very low, except that the tuna on hand might hold out till closing time. No red potatoes (waaah!); had to settle for russets. Bananas available only as 30-day futures, so I passed, as did many others. But got some nice grapes and grape tomatoes, so I’ll have fresh snacks for a few days.

      Waited for my ride home on a bench in the store vestibule. There are two that face each other, which often makes me feel like I’m in a meeting house. A man, Asian as it happens, sat on the other bench, about my senior age, fairly sharp-looking, with a walker. When I sat down I nodded a greeting, then noticed he was crying, quietly but openly. After a moment he composed himself but drooped a bit; there’s nothing for it the end. My ride came quickly so I left, hoping he could also go home soon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Anyway, all the more reason to stay inside and play Animal Crossing.

      Not familiar with that, but I’ve been playing a lot of Plague Inc on my phone, and asking myself if there’s something wrong with me.

      In fact, I downloaded it when we first started hearing the news out of Wuhan. I thought “I used to play a fun Flash-based plague game on the laptop, I wonder if there’s one on the phone App store?”

      I also got a lot of good suggestions for humorous end-of-the-world movies from you folks, and I intend to be go through them.

      So again, is there something wrong with me?

      In the category of silly horror, but not exactly end of the world, I mentioned an Irish movie that I’d seen on an Aer Lingus flight, where the only way to save your life was to get drunk at the pub. I tracked that down, it’s called Grabbers.

      I think laughing is going to be how I get through this. But I am also seriously looking for ways to help people and businesses out and welcome all suggestions. I think more than any other recent event, this is causing us as a nation (at least the part of the nation that is not Republican leadership) to be thinking about each other.

      From a safe distance.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      @OGLiberal: My daughter worked in the Viacom building for several years, and was constantly annoyed at the tourists who’d come up the stairs from the subway and stop dead.

      Now she’s nominally in the Flatiron area, but has an eminently WFH type of job, so she hasn’t been going in.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      raven

      We’ve got 2, 20 something girls across the street where the tweekers were last year. They are nice kids, we even know their parents, but yesterday afternoon, damn! The laid out on their lawn on blankets and partied in tiny bikini’s then a boy friend showed up and he ended up on top of of with her legs wrapped around him and the other one shooting video of it! Now I’m married but I’m not dead yet, that shit was pretty distracting!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      joel hanes

      It was sunny here in Silicon Valley yesterday instead of raining, so I took a walk in my suburban neighborhood.   Many other people out doing the same, keeping well separated.   People walking in the street, next to the parked cars, to pass someone on the sidewalk while separated.

      The quiet is surreal.   In normal circumstances, Santa Clara endures a continual roar of motor traffic and jetliner takeoffs, 24/7, that sometimes subsides a bit but is never absent.   But now we can hear the symphony of the birds, and the rush of the wind, for the first time in years.   The air was sparkling, too, washed clean by the previous day’s rain and almost uncontaminated by exhaust.

      Reminds me of being in Germany in 1973, during the oil shock.   The German government, at least in Bavaria, banned driving on Sundays for all but emergency vehicles.   The populace responded by getting out en masse, and walking the boulevards and parks, enjoying the splendid peace and quiet.

      The church bells were glorious — from the windows of my Furth barracks, we could hear every church within a couple miles, and there were many, and many of them had at least a four-bell carrillion.

      ETA:  that quiet was, until 1920 or so, the common heritage of humankind, an everyday treasure, largely unvalued.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      scav

      @prostratedragon: Give russets a chance — they’re good,  not at the things that waxy potatoes are good at, but waxy potatoes can’t what manage what russets can.  If nothing else, rediscover some classics: scallop the things.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chyron HR

      …Can somebody explain what “PPE” is since it’s presumably not “Property, Plant & Equipment” in this context?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      The only reasons I can think of to go to Times Square is to walk over the sound installation (it’s a site-specific sculpture that makes noise under your feet), and to go to the Muji store (sort of a Japanese version of IKEA).

      In the ecosystem of NYC, maybe TS serves a purpose in that it typically keeps a good number of tourists corralled away from New Yorkers trying to get through their normal days.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @MattF: One time I rode the bus with my little girl up to Port Authority. I knew we were going to have to walk a couple of blocks from PA to our subway, right through the thick of it. I was steeling myself to walk as fast as possible past the drugs and the porn and the hookers to get to where we were going.

      We got off the bus and the bus terminal was about as scary and disgusting as I remembered it. Then we walked outside and my jaw just dropped. It was literally Disneyland. I was looking at a wax museum. I saw tourists. I saw “The Lion King” on a marquee. I felt like Jimmy Stewart seeing Pottersville in “Wonderful Life”, the change (albeit not exactly the same change) was that unexpected and sudden. I don’t think it had been more than a couple years, maybe less, since I was last there.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bex

      From HelenandMargaret:  COVID19 Qurantini

      1 part vermouth

      19 parts gin

      Garnish with a vitamin C tablet

      Serve chilled with hand sanitizer

      It’s strong enough to make you think Obama is still president and will knock you on your ass from six feet away.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ohio Mom: In the ecosystem of NYC, maybe TS serves a purpose in that it typically keeps a good number of tourists corralled away from New Yorkers trying to get through their normal days.

      Yep. All crowding and shoving and pushing and complaining about how rude these New Yorkers are.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cacti

      Is anyone else not surprised that it looks like DiFi got a piece of the action in the great Coronavirus US Senate stock dump?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kent

      @PenAndKey:That’s surreal. How are you finding Animal Crossing? My wife just got laid off “for the next few weeks” (really indefinitely, but her boss is an idiot) so she and P&K Junior are at home and she was a huge fan of the original. I’m considering surprising them with a switch and a copy on my way home from my “critical infrastructure” job today. Worth it?

      My daughter’s birthday is today.  I bought her the Animal Crossing special edition switch which I found at a local store last Friday.  The actual game is in route via Amazon but I think you can just download games once you have the console.  They have the consoles at Costco.  At least here in the Northwest.  So you can buy the Switch at Costco and then download games.

      Reply

