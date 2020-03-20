Funny story: I caught a Republican Senate majority leader suspiciously dumping all his stock in the country's biggest hospital chain 15 years ago (which his family ran), but he was let go with no accountability other than not getting to run for president https://t.co/IBAOycYsNN — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) March 20, 2020

It's almost as if letting people get away with crimes in office teaches them and their co-partisans that crimes are ok, and they should do more of them, even if a bunch of people end up dying as a result! Ah well I'm sure we've learned our lesson now. — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) March 20, 2020

no one could have predicted that the party of Nazis, compromised Russian assets, pedophile wrestling coaches, mall creepers, sex-trafficking plutocrats, blackout-drunk rapist judges, and bone saw murder apologists would also be the party of insider-trading pandemic profiteers — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 20, 2020

“Burr was one of just three senators who in 2012 opposed the bill that explicitly barred lawmakers and their staff from using nonpublic information for trades and required regular disclosure of those trades” https://t.co/URZ1A48BDe — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) March 19, 2020

If ABC report holds up, it means an impeached president who has been accused of tax fraud in NYT investigation calls for resignation of GOP Senator accused of insider trading who didn’t run intelligence committee in more partisan manner that the president desired https://t.co/CLhkXXAo75 — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) March 20, 2020



Richard Burr is so crooked that, as used to be said of Nixon, he has to screw his pants on in the morning… but he’s loyal to the Permanent Republican Party, not to Donald Trump, which is why Trump wants his head on a pike right now. Pay close attention to the other Repubs implicated in this scandal, particularly the wife of the chairman of the NY Stock Exchange:

Just to be clear, you think it's NOT an opportunity for political posturing, but you thought it WAS an opportunity for economic profit? https://t.co/fYKdXA5lAE — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 20, 2020

Loeffler and her NYSE Chair husband are big Trump donors. So, yeah, sure. (I agree she must go. But will she? Only if we all force the issue.) — Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) March 20, 2020