Repub Venality Open Thread: FRIST!

Repub Venality Open Thread: FRIST!

Richard Burr is so crooked that, as used to be said of Nixon, he has to screw his pants on in the morning… but he’s loyal to the Permanent Republican Party, not to Donald Trump, which is why Trump wants his head on a pike right now. Pay close attention to the other Repubs implicated in this scandal, particularly the wife of the chairman of the NY Stock Exchange:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      In this time of health crisis, we just don’t have the time to prosecute Senators for their crimes. We must focus on the important matters, such as making sure the Pentagon has enough money to buy all the F-35s it wants.

    4. 4.

      lamh36

       @steveholland1 2m2 minutes ago

      More

      Per Pence spokesperson Katie Miller: “This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

    7. 7.

      artem1s

      but he’s loyal to the Permanent Republican Party, not to Donald Trump, which is why Trump wants his head on a pike right now.

      BS.  Resigning means no investigation into who else was trying to profiteer off the inside news that the US was about to get hit by a pandemic.  Remember the WHO test that wasn’t good enough for the US?  Who profited off the development of the CDC approved test?  Who quietly started to short airline stocks?  Who made a discrete call to the Sauds that maybe this might be a good time to knock off their only big competitor in the crude oil market – quid pro quo for who knows what journalist they might want knocked off later.  So much opportunity going to waste.  We wouldn’t want the Untermenschen to find out, would we?

    9. 9.

      Uncle Omar

      At least the “investor class” has noticed who is acting as though he is in charge of the Trumpvirus* response and is reacting rationally that information.

       

      *Courtesy of Paul Campos at LGM

    11. 11.

      karen marie

      Inhofe and Feinstein have also been caught.  Feinstein claims that her stocks are in a blind trust (although the “She has no involvement in her husband’s financial decisions” that immediately followed the “blind trust” assertion, you have to wonder).  Given the stock sold was in a biotech company, I assume the sale was not a result of learning nonpublic information.

    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Patricia Kayden: That’s presented as cause/effect, but fucking better not be. I expected Italy to roll up at least into the 1000 deaths/day range, maybe a bit more, but hopefully start to drop after that. 600 can’t be a shocking number. I’m willing to bet that the US goes over 2000 per day.

      If Italy is rolling out the army to enforce quarantine, that should mean they don’t like where the numbers potentially look 3 weeks from now. And if that’s the case they may go WAY above 1000/day.

    20. 20.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      Why the hell are we not using the WHO test kits?  Who is getting rich off this testing CF? This tweet from the mayor of Tuscaloosa, AL says at least half of the tests conducted in the last 4 days won’t provide any result. They’ve finally ramped up testing in this godforsaken state and the process is so difficult or complicated half the samples are worthless?? Wouldn’t blame the health care workers doing that testing if they throw up their hands and quit. Waste of their effort. Not to mention test supplies like swabs, which are apparently in short supply.

      Walt Maddox (@WaltMaddox) Tweeted:
      According to ADPH, in the last 4 days, 1043 samples sent to the testing laboratory from #Tuscaloosa County at the @dchsystem site. There have been 40 processed with 1 positive. 528 of the 1043 samples were not sufficient or spoiled. There are 475 samples still in process.

    21. 21.

      piratedan

      on an additional happy note, I’m not I’m buying that China has this contained yet.  Sure that’s the numbers that they’re giving everyone, but its not as if the folks in charge aren’t in charge of the message and the message may only have a passing resemblance of the truth… just saying.  Easy to hide that they’re not in as great as shape as hoped while the west is now focused on their own dumpster fires…

      closer to home…

      They’re starting to see a “surge” down here in the Tacoma hospitals… hoping still for a “high tide” and not a “tsunami”, as the hospitals have set up floors for COVID-19 patients, closed off visiting family and shut down elective surgeries. Testing is still somewhat problematic as human error and stress make mistakes more common place, still seeing multiple day turnarounds for results.  On a positive note, our facility now has the go ahead to bring the test in house, so that will help, but as always, issues with enough testing kits and media for which to run the tests make it more problematic.  I am finally being rotated off of on-call for a bit… so I will try and check in with observations as time allows

    22. 22.

      piratedan

      @White & Gold Purgatorian: the problem with spoiled samples is problematic of not having the right kind of supplies to maintain sample integrity.  Say for example, you have a swab, but no swab container, so you package it as best you can, but it has to be refrigerated, but if your courier doesn’t have the right transport container, so they put their plastic bag on ice and hot foot it over to the local testing location, where they open the bag and find out that the ice has leaked into the sample, making it worthless….

      sigh…

    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      Biden needs to adopt and promote Warren’s anti-corruption plans ASAP.  Her plans deal with this crap dead-on and in ways that leave no loopholes.  That’s her super-power.

    24. 24.

      Rand Careaga

      They’re trying to bothsider this with Feinstein, but just consider the logic: I don’t wish to come off as a fan of Feinstein, but consider that the stock in question has actually increased in value since the sale. Try, further, to imagine the following logic: “Pandemic on the way? I’d better unload my travel and hospitality holdings” (Burr). Makes sense, right? Now swap in “biotech” for “travel and hospitality” (Feinstein). Not so much, I’d say.

    25. 25.

      Mary G

      @Elizabelle: Yes. He has a post on reddit today with a program for working out at home without equipment:

       

      This is a time not to think about yourself, but to think about the people you could be infecting. Be a part of the solution, and stay home every chance you can. That means no bars, no restaurants, no gatherings, and you’ll all be shocked to hear this from me, but no gyms.

      Even without a gym, we can also control our physical fitness during this pandemic. Body weight, or freehand, training is the oldest method in the world. Gladiators and Vikings didn’t have gymnasiums. I started my own fitness journey with chin-ups on a tree branch by a lake in Austria. My father would encourage my brother and I to train by following the footsteps of a boxing hero of ours, László Papp, who chopped wood when he was preparing for a fight (this was a great trick to get us to do our chores). And once, when I found myself in New York to promote fitness, but ironically I couldn’t find a gym, I still found a way to train. I ran up the steps of the Park Lane Hotel where I was staying, all 46 stories, and by the end I was completely schvitzy and my legs got an incredible pump.

      You don’t need a gym to be fit. I’ve written a program for all of you. You can do it every other day and it will cover all of your muscle groups.

      I don’t use reddit, but he has a bunch of awards from users, which might cost money? He says

      Edit: please don’t use your money to give me awards! My after-school program is providing meals to their families, give them the money instead. http://www.afterschoolallstars.org

      I looked up their website, and apparently Kobe Bryant used to be involved as well.

