Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Yes we did.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This blog will pay for itself.

Also, too.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

This is a big f—–g deal.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Just a few bad apples.

How has Obama failed you today?

Shocking, but not surprising.

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Nevertheless, she persisted

The house always wins.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Playing to Win: Continue On or Press Pause?

Playing to Win: Continue On or Press Pause?

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

We started this series a lifetime ago on Thursday, February 20, exactly one month ago today.

With all the new developments, immediate concerns are more pressing than working on campaigns.  I know that the elections in November are still worth our time and energy – they have to be if we want to survive as a nation.  I know that campaigns will figure out ways to continue activities without canvassing, without rallies, without offices brimming with activity.

I know that we will all figure out how to keep working toward a Democratic President, a Democratic House, a Democratic Senate, and Democratic statehouses – even as we are sheltering in place.

What I don’t know is whether we press pause on these posts for a few weeks, as we all get our lives figured out in the new normal, or whether perhaps you still want a post once a week as a place to congregate as we each break through the immediacy of figuring out our new lives and are ready to get back to work.

Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betsy
  • cmorenc
  • debbie
  • Dmbeaster
  • Elizabelle
  • Fair Economist
  • Feathers
  • FlyingToaster (Tablet)
  • Geoboy
  • H.E.Wolf
  • James E Powell
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • Mary G
  • Paul W.
  • piratedan
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      After watching a few clips of the press conference, I think it’s time to call trump a fking moron. Why aren’t the dems running ads pointing out that he let go a team of experts studying pandemic responses. He dismissed efforts months ago to get ahead of the spread

      Yeah maybe pause because I’m not sure how helpful my comment was.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geoboy

      Republican Party delenda est.  Given the latest felonies reported regarding at least two Republican senators (using information from confidential briefings on coronavirus to unload millions of dollars in stock ahead of the crash) it’s time to run the table.  Send money to every Deomcratic challenger.  Work our asses off.  This is a once in a generation, maybe once in a century chance to flush a whole bunch of normally unbeatable neanderthals into retirement.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dmbeaster

      Don’t pause.  This is the Trump virus.  Connect the disaster to him.  You need to do that to stay even with the torrent of lies that seek to exonerate him.  Pause means that tactic will work.

      This is an existential time.  This virus is such a threat because of the cult he has created.  Pausing allows this other virus to thrive.

      One of the interesting things I have read about pandemic response is the social virus of panic, denial and disinformation that can be as much of a challenge as the disease.  The political dimension of Trump is at the root of this other disease wrecking our polity, and needs to be combatted with vigor.  Doing so does not detract from response to Covid-19 – it enhances it.  Let them scream about it – just don’t relent

      I understand the opposite impulse.  It just seems decent.  Just know that these completely indecent people will exploit that impulse and run you over.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      I think it’s good to keep a conversation going about strategy / tactics to help stay adapted to circumstances as they evolve.  Maybe the immediate urgency to focus on campaigns per se isn’t as pressing while they are momentarily more in the background, but we need to stay sharp in the meantime.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Feathers

      @JPL: FFS, they aren’t running attack ads because they need him to sign relief bills.
      Republicans see actually caring about people as a weakness. So, yeah, Democrats are going to come across as weak.

      As to the topic of the post, I don’t actually know how often these run, but maybe cut them back and only run when there is concrete electoral info to share, so they stand out from the generalized pandemic horrorshow.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JMG

      I second the motion to continue the conversation. As a practical matter, planning is 1. all we can reasonably do right now and 2. something we have more time to do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      in regards to how the approval numbers are baked….

      what has changed is that they see the President speaking every day regarding the crisis and in our short attention span world, just seeing him at a podium speaking the the crisis promotes the idea that someone is doing something…

      Now when someone has a chance to listen and process what is being done, not a lot of thought is going into the decision making process as to whether this is the right decision, they just care that someone is saying something, doesn’t matter how tenuously connected to reality those statements are, that’s essentially immaterial and with the media doing little to no education on the veracity of what is being said (and done), people will go with the fact that the see a guy behind a podium, projecting authority and will follow. Regardless of what has happened in the past.

      This is all exacerbated by the fact that the media, by and large, have essentially treated all of this creeping fascism as totally normal and until Trump starts singling them out to be incarcerated or shot, their bosses will continue to take this stance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      James E Powell

      Are the Republicans pausing

      Are the press/media who want to keep Trump in office pausing

      Did we pause when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      I think PTW could be a weekly thread??

      And increase the incidence as Juicers request?

      Who would have guessed the primary would (for all practical purposes) end as quickly as it did?  But — providentially — just in time to avoid COVID19 in campaign-related gatherings.  That was eerie.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FlyingToaster (Tablet)

      I think I’ll second

      @Feathers: notion and recommend once a week.  

      The DNC and officeholders can’t run attack ads yet.
      As individuals, we can stay on message — we’re all in this together, check on your neighbors and shun the gun nut around the corner.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Paul W.

      Speaking from a campaign being run in a Blue seat in a Blue state (NY-12) and being connected to the Brand New Congress slate in other swing states – we need y’all! Our campaign is struggling to raise any funds right now, and in general we are also trying to be sensitive to the disadvantageous position everyone finds themselves in with the Clown in Chief in charge.

      Give people ways to stay active is important, and hopefully gives people some structure, sense of normalcy, and a way to stay connected to each other. Keep it up!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Fair Economist

      I like once a week, to keep the lights on, and save the trouble of when to go back on. Plus we may need to multitask. There’s no guarantee this will be resolved by fall.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      H.E.Wolf

      I’ve appreciated these posts, and the chance to read what others have been doing. (I’m doing the same ol’ postcard writing and data entry from home during COVID that I was doing anyway, which is not very interesting to report on.)

      I’d be happy with once a week or once a fortnight, whatever folks prefer, with the option to increase the frequency again between now and November, if/when warranted.

      Meanwhile, thank you WaterGirl – and thank you jackals – for your service. There is power in our union!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mary G

      I haven’t been participating because I feel a bit guilty that all I’m feeling up to right now is donating. I do read the threads though and agree with not pausing. This is so important.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.