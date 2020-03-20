We started this series a lifetime ago on Thursday, February 20, exactly one month ago today.

With all the new developments, immediate concerns are more pressing than working on campaigns. I know that the elections in November are still worth our time and energy – they have to be if we want to survive as a nation. I know that campaigns will figure out ways to continue activities without canvassing, without rallies, without offices brimming with activity.

I know that we will all figure out how to keep working toward a Democratic President, a Democratic House, a Democratic Senate, and Democratic statehouses – even as we are sheltering in place.

What I don’t know is whether we press pause on these posts for a few weeks, as we all get our lives figured out in the new normal, or whether perhaps you still want a post once a week as a place to congregate as we each break through the immediacy of figuring out our new lives and are ready to get back to work.

Please share your thoughts in the comments.