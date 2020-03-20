Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Kelly – Winter at Silver Falls

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

I’d planned on running some old pics but couldn’t find the submission – my apologies to the submitter.

Fear not, we’ve got a great one to finish out this week.

Take care and stay home! We shall be here Monday to continue Sister Golden Bear’s multipart submission

Silver Falls is the crown jewel of the Oregon State Parks. I’ve been going there since we moved to a home across the the road from the park in 1960 when I was four years old. I’m now retired and live about 20 miles away. The Trail of Ten Falls is my favorite walk fall, winter and spring. I like the open views when the deciduous leaves are down. Nearly all of the initial park development was by CCC crews during the Great Depression. Most of the wooden buildings are gone, stone walls and steps have been rebuilt as needed. The places where they dynamited the trail out of the basalt cliffs haven’t required much maintenance. I usually hike Rim Trail first so that I’m looping back through the canyon past the falls in evening light. There are a ton of great pics of the each of the falls so I’m including little things I see along the trails. Besides the waterfalls we have 6 foot diameter old growth firs, wildflowers in the spring and fall leaves.

Shot with a Panasonic gx85 and 12-32 zoom

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 7
Silver Falls State ParkMarch 2, 2020

Lower South Falls from about halfway up the stairs. This is March 2nd and buds are beginning to show.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 6
Silver Falls State ParkDecember 2, 2019

The trail behind Lower South Falls just gets you out of the pourover. You’ll get your boots wet. Tuck away anything that needs to stay dry. A little bit of ice under the falls. A car load of us skipped school during a long, hard cold snap to hike the trail and admire the ice. Spent a lot of time crawling hanging onto brush. This was one of the safe spots. The ice had built up on both side of the trail so high I couldn’t see out. The rangers close the trail on days like that now. The ice randomly breaks off the cliffs in chunks that weigh hundreds of pounds.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 5
Silver Falls State Park, OregonDecember 2, 2019

South Falls, 177 feet is next to the main day use area and the campground. It’s one of 4 with a trail behind the water. I usually walk the Rim trail to Upper North Falls. This one of the iconic views that the park keeps clear.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 4
Silver Falls State PArkDecember 2, 2019

Every step of the Trail of Ten Falls is beautiful. Here is a section I love that was dynamited out of a basalt cliff by the CCC crews. In a few weeks we’ll have wildflowers peeking out through the moss and ferns. I’m eyeing an Olympus 60mm f2.8 macro for this spring.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 3
Silver Falls State ParkDecember 2, 2019

A shaft of light thru the dark winter woods.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 2
Silver Falls State ParkDecember 2, 2020

Lower North Falls 30 feet. This is the iconic view. Many years ago a few guys kayaked it successfully before the rangers noticed and banned it.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls 1
Silver Falls State ParkMarch 2, 2020

The stonework on this bridge to Winter Falls is relatively recent but the park has maintained the CCC esthetic.

On The Road - Kelly - Winter at Silver Falls
Silver Falls State ParkDecember 2, 2019

Sunset from the edge of the park looking across the Willamette Valley to the Coast Range.

  • HuCat
  • p.a.
  • WereBear

