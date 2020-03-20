On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Good morning everyone,

I’d planned on running some old pics but couldn’t find the submission – my apologies to the submitter.

Fear not, we’ve got a great one to finish out this week.

Take care and stay home! We shall be here Monday to continue Sister Golden Bear’s multipart submission

Silver Falls is the crown jewel of the Oregon State Parks. I’ve been going there since we moved to a home across the the road from the park in 1960 when I was four years old. I’m now retired and live about 20 miles away. The Trail of Ten Falls is my favorite walk fall, winter and spring. I like the open views when the deciduous leaves are down. Nearly all of the initial park development was by CCC crews during the Great Depression. Most of the wooden buildings are gone, stone walls and steps have been rebuilt as needed. The places where they dynamited the trail out of the basalt cliffs haven’t required much maintenance. I usually hike Rim Trail first so that I’m looping back through the canyon past the falls in evening light. There are a ton of great pics of the each of the falls so I’m including little things I see along the trails. Besides the waterfalls we have 6 foot diameter old growth firs, wildflowers in the spring and fall leaves.

Shot with a Panasonic gx85 and 12-32 zoom