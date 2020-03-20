Meet PupCake, a pie filter creation by Avalune.

And Penelope DuckCake, another Avalune creation, also for the pie filter.

Who’s up for making our own fun?

We could have a BJ contest for dialogue between Katie Porter and one of her children who pleaded (pled?) innocent after stealing cookies from the cookie jar.

We could have a contest for best Noir opening – someone did a great one in BG’s Noir post. We have a lot of talent here; I’ll bet we could have some great ones.

A contest for best haiku!

We could have separate posts for each of the following entertainment possibilities, with links in the sidebar so people can continue to add to them and access them as the days go by:

– good TV shows

– biographies

– fiction

– movies

– fun podcasts

– political podcasts

– great books on tape

– free online concerts

– etc

You guys could send pet pics and we can make a photo grid of 25 pets and list 25 commenter names, and we can guess who goes with whom. As someone guesses right we add the names to the grid. Everybody gets to yell “Bingo!” when we fill it all in.

I had a bunch more ideas as I lay in bed a couple nights ago… I’m hoping they come back to me as you all jump on the brainstorming bandwagon and come up with ideas for some BJ fun in the coming days.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who is up for some lighthearted fun. This has been a rough week and that would make me very sad. Share you ideas below, please!