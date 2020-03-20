Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Make Our Own Fun

Meet PupCake, a pie filter creation by Avalune.

And Penelope DuckCake, another Avalune creation, also for the pie filter.

Who’s up for making our own fun?

We could have a BJ contest for dialogue between Katie Porter and one of her children who pleaded (pled?) innocent after stealing cookies from the cookie jar.

We could have a contest for best Noir opening – someone did a great one in BG’s Noir post.  We have a lot of talent here; I’ll bet we could have some great ones.

A contest for best haiku!

We could have separate posts for each of the following entertainment possibilities, with links in the sidebar so people can continue to add to them and access them as the days go by:

– good TV shows
– biographies
– fiction
– movies
– fun podcasts
– political podcasts
– great books on tape
– free online concerts
– etc

You guys could send pet pics and we can make a photo grid of 25 pets and list 25 commenter names, and we can guess who goes with whom.  As someone guesses right we add the names to the grid. Everybody gets to yell “Bingo!” when we fill it all in.

I had a bunch more ideas as I lay in bed a couple nights ago… I’m hoping they come back to me as you all jump on the brainstorming bandwagon and come up with ideas for some BJ fun in the coming days.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who is up for some lighthearted fun. This has been a rough week and that would make me very sad.  Share you ideas below, please!

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      TaMara, you are tireless and a treasure.

      Just for amusement, because it made me laugh

      2yo’s entire daycare class is on a zoom call together. a dozen 2yos, all on a conference call.— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 20, 2020

      “everyone, I’m okay!” 2yo keeps shouting 😭— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 20, 2020

      none of these toddlers understand mute etiquette— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 20, 2020

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      Not light hearted but certainly optimistic:

      Giant Eagle, an iconic local (and now regional) grocery chain and Primanti Brothers, an iconic local sandwich pub chain, famous for the fries and slaw served on the sandwich, have teamed up to provide furloughed Primanti’s employees with interim jobs at Giant Eagle, helping to keep up with increased demand.  I think this is a great idea.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Martin

      We could have a BJ contest for dialogue between Katie Porter and one of her children who pleaded (pled?) innocent after stealing cookies from the cookie jar.

      You want me to ask her?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PST

      Despite having frequented this blog for quite a while now, I was never really sure what a pie filter was. I knew it had something to do with avoiding people, but not how to invoke it or, in practice, what it would do. These new cat cakes and so forth just confused me more. So rather than embarrass myself by asking here, I asked Google:

      Pi filter consists of a shunt capacitor at the input side, and it is followed by an L-section filter. The output from the rectifier is directly given across capacitor. The pulsating DC output voltage is filtered first by the capacitor connected at the input side and then by choke coil and then by another shunt capacitor. The construction arrangement of all the components resembles the shape of Greek letter Pi (π). Thus it is called Pi filter. Besides, the capacitor is present at the input side. Thus, it is also called capacitor input filter.

      It is now clear as glass.

      Reply

