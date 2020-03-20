For those of you who for some reason are not aware, I am a worst case scenario kind of guy. I always just assume and prepare myself mentally for the worst, and then if I am wrong, I can be pleasantly surprised. Mostly this is a good thing and works out, although the election of Trump caught me off guard.

At any rate, I keep hearing things like a month, two months, and I think this is WILDLY underestimating how long we are going to have to deal with coronavirus. It would not surprise me if in some areas we are in a hole up in place scenario for six months or more. And that is if we get our shit together soon, which does not seem likely.

Right now, we are still just half-assing everything, and the most dangerous aspect is we are still nowhere near testing enough. Social isolation will work, but people are going to stop doing it if they do not have evidence of it working. Since we have not done adequate testing, we literally have no idea for scientists to accurately state whether it is working. Right now, the numbers mean nothing- imagine an alien coming to earth and telling them they are rich they have 1 million dollars. They have no comprehension what money even is, or anything to base a million dollars on, and it is meaningless. Same with our case numbers. We have no basis other than yes, there are more than there were before. And this is because we have not done near enough testing.

Therein lies the problem- if we had an adequate baseline, we’d be able to, in a few weeks, point to the new numbers and determine whether our social distancing was working. All people are going to see are the numbers continuously rising, and say to themselves “I’ve been locked in my house for three weeks and the numbers keep going up, fuck this I am going out.” Obviously that is a problem.

On top of all that, Trump can keep calling this a war, but he sure isn’t acting like it. We should have commandeered manufacturing facilities weeks ago and started cranking out tests and protective gear and supplies. Instead we’re, well- I don’t know what the fuck we are doing.

Long story short- I just see this going on for much longer than people anticipate, and am planning accordingly. I am going to squeeze more raised beds into my yard, buy more mason jars, get staples like dried beans and frozen meat, and hope for the best.

THIS IS JUST MY OPINION. I AM NOT TRYING TO SCARE PEOPLE OR CAUSE A PANIC. IT IS MY STATE OF MIND AND I MAY BE VERY, VERY WRONG.