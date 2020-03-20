Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Half-Assed Half Measures

For those of you who for some reason are not aware, I am a worst case scenario kind of guy. I always just assume and prepare myself mentally for the worst, and then if I am wrong, I can be pleasantly surprised. Mostly this is a good thing and works out, although the election of Trump caught me off guard.

At any rate, I keep hearing things like a month, two months, and I think this is WILDLY underestimating how long we are going to have to deal with coronavirus. It would not surprise me if in some areas we are in a hole up in place scenario for six months or more. And that is if we get our shit together soon, which does not seem likely.

Right now, we are still just half-assing everything, and the most dangerous aspect is we are still nowhere near testing enough. Social isolation will work, but people are going to stop doing it if they do not have evidence of it working. Since we have not done adequate testing, we literally have no idea for scientists to accurately state whether it is working. Right now, the numbers mean nothing- imagine an alien coming to earth and telling them they are rich they have 1 million dollars. They have no comprehension what money even is, or anything to base a million dollars on, and it is meaningless. Same with our case numbers. We have no basis other than yes, there are more than there were before. And this is because we have not done near enough testing.

Therein lies the problem- if we had an adequate baseline, we’d be able to, in a few weeks, point to the new numbers and determine whether our social distancing was working. All people are going to see are the numbers continuously rising, and say to themselves “I’ve been locked in my house for three weeks and the numbers keep going up, fuck this I am going out.” Obviously that is a problem.

On top of all that, Trump can keep calling this a war, but he sure isn’t acting like it. We should have commandeered manufacturing facilities weeks ago and started cranking out tests and protective gear and supplies. Instead we’re, well- I don’t know what the fuck we are doing.

Long story short- I just see this going on for much longer than people anticipate, and am planning accordingly. I am going to squeeze more raised beds into my yard, buy more mason jars, get staples like dried beans and frozen meat, and hope for the best.

THIS IS JUST MY OPINION. I AM NOT TRYING TO SCARE PEOPLE OR CAUSE A PANIC. IT IS MY STATE OF MIND AND I MAY BE VERY, VERY WRONG.

    119 Comments

    2. 2.

      Zzyzx

      Well the good news, such as it is, is that if shelter in place doesn’t work, it’ll mean it’ll take less time, not more. It’s just that the next 2-3 months will be completely awful.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Our path out will more closely resemble Italy than China, so watch them to get a hint of what’s to come.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PenAndKey

      Every case curve I’ve seen has a 4 month minimum curve of case spikes. Yet the best I’ve seen is “we’ll give our employees an extra two weeks of emergency leave” and a two month forbearance on student loan payments as of today. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve already contacted my loan service company Nelnet and requested my forbearance for the next two months and told my wife who’s laid off at home to do the same, but that’s a drop in the bucket as far as “solutions” go.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      Trump daring to now declare himself a “wartime president” is yet another nauseating attempt to paper over his failures and silence critics. Clearly the sycophants around him remember how much mileage and leeway GWB got for years by doing the same thing. You know how it goes–Rally ’round the president while we’re at war! Don’t criticize the wartime president or the virus wins!

      If implementing non-military emergency measures in a domestic time of crisis qualifies you as a “wartime president,” then clearly Obama was deserving of the same label when he took office amidst the Great Recession. (Who am I kidding — imagine the uproar if he had tried something as brazen and calculated as pretending he was “at war.”)

      Hopefully the media isn’t stupid enough to embrace and amplify it this time. Sadly, I fear they will because they’re addicted to this “war” shit like it’s crack. They all yearn to be part of a great national struggle so they have their own Next Greatest Generation story to tell.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      I don’t think you’re wrong. Watching that press conference made me feel WASF, because the administration and Republicans in general don’t want to take profits away from corporations just to save poor people’s lives. Ron and Boris Johnson (no relation, I don’t think) have both said the quiet part out loud. They want to let it rage through the population killing off us olds and disableds who cost a lot in Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. That way everyone else survives and gets immunity faster so they can resume looting.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Cameron:

      Think they’d have us? Craving bibimbap right now, plus my phone is acting up. I can edit owner’s manuals.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      On top of all that, Trump can keep calling this a war, but he sure isn’t acting like it. We should have commandeered manufacturing facilities weeks ago and started cranking out tests and protective gear and supplies. Instead we’re, well- I don’t know what the fuck we are doing.

      Yeah, Trump is kinda fucking things up, but the CDC and other agencies are doing OK despite his ham-fisted BS.  And state and local governments, especially in NY and CA are handling things well.

      Cranking out gear and supplies is not a huge problem, and would be less so if people didn’t panic.

      The one thing that I am not clear on, which might be a significant issue, is whether Bayer is cranking out a shitload of the malaria drug. If so, this may be a dumb, dumb, dumbass mis-allocation of resources.  This is the thing that bothers me, that Trump will insist on letting his ignorance direct policy into unhelpful areas.

      Again, the pros are largely doing OK, and the states are handling things well, for the most part.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      evodevo

      Nope…you’re right on the money.  And I expect the next year to be a hellscape when everyone figures it out…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      8 man shell

      @trollhattan:

      Yeah, I’ve been on semi-frantic conference calls over the past few days trying to do long/medium/short term planning  and it seems the plurality view is 2 weeks, maybe 4 duration.

      That is silly, but I’ve given up trying to argue this point.

      We’re loading up our truck today with 8 weeks of supplies and heading to our summer place to get out of the city.  (And that will not be enough)

      If we had a competent government, this crisis would be an excellent opportunity to nationalize healthcare and seize assets of the 0.1% to pay for it.  But … alas.

      [edited for typos and such]

      Reply
    16. 16.

      E.

      I live in a small town in Northern California. Not one single business other than mine is complying with the order. Hair salons both open. Hardware store open. Both bars open — and one of them is holding a party tonight. The band canceled on them so they got some locals together to play. Bike place open. Second hand store open. Real estate office open. Fucking craziness.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      MazeDancer

      There may be a respite in July and August. But all virusses have a second wave. This one will, too, come the Fall.

      It’s at least a year, maybe more,   til it’s safe for high risk groups.

      This is assuming there is no re-infection. That people who have recovered are immune.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      @Johnny Gentle (famous crooner): Trump completely lacks empathy. It’s a vacuum in there. Zero, zilch, nihil, nothing, nada, empty, pfft. You can’t infer that ‘something’ will happen, because otherwise people will suffer. The ‘wartime’ label supposes some sort of normality, but it’s just not there.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Wapiti

      Wartime footing idea #365: emergency requisition of all excess/unoccupied housing and apartment units for homeless shelters or quarantine location.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      After over 40 years in the mental health field, I am now retired.  From that experience, I do understand why authorities are giving people short time periods right now for home isolation and social distancing. The authorities understand it will be longer than a few weeks, but are very reluctant to lay out the facts because  the effect on many people when they  face MONTHS and not WEEKS of home isolation can be psychologically devastating.  All kinds of reactions can start happening when people feel that distraught, including outright rebellion. Some people can handle the truth but most people need that truth in small bits.

      My two cents.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      gvg

      We won’t really be past it till President bumblestupid is out of the white house. Preferably GOP losing the senate too.   Biden needs to be interviewing candidates for various  positions.  Normally that would look arrogant but right now it would probably calm things down.  I don’t know what else to do.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Raven Onthill

      You’re right; that’s what the experts say. The situation will evolve in directions we don’t expect and the administration will continue to blow it. Things may not return to something like normal until vaccines are available, and that’s at least a year out.

      In other news, this exchange on Twitter:

      Me: I wonder what precautions against the spread of coronavirus are being taken in Amazon’s warehouses?

      Respondent: Absolutely none. They claim to be putting hand sanitizer and social distancing bla bla bla. There’s still a mob of 100+ people at the time clocks every morning. And in every break room. Nothing is getting cleaned, especially now as the cleaning company that cleans is short staff. – https://twitter.com/FortuneDd4/status/1241068435498360833?s=20

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      As the individual states step up and the Feds continue to be pretty much useless, my question about Afterwards is whether the US will break apart into semi-autonomous regions.

      Trump and the GOP have very nearly succeeded in turning the entire Federal Government, including the court system, into their personal fiefdom.  We can’t rely on it for accurate information, effective assistance, protection, or justice.  About all that’s left are safety net programs, which are of course tattered beyond recognition.

      Particularly if the GOP raids SocSec and Medicare, as they’re trying to do via “suspend payroll taxes” (which SFAIK Democrats have successfully pushed back against) then it seems to me the Federal Government will have no purpose whatsoever.

      There may come a point where the states, esp. the Blue states, have to ask themselves why they continue to send tax revenues to DC when they get nothing back.

      (If there is a Democratic sweep in November, and I do mean a SWEEP; and we can somehow mitigate the damage done to the Courts and the various agencies, then maybe we can get back to some kind of pre-Plague normalcy.   But I’m not feeling hopeful right now.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Something to emphasize is that actions taken today will have an effect on the numbers only two weeks from now. What we are seeing today is infections that were transmitted two weeks ago. And, of course, the infections we didn’t see because we didn’t test.

      The results of all these states taking action will only be apparent two weeks from now.

      Two. Weeks. From. Now.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geoboy

      If Trump had been president in 1942 we’d be fighting delaying actions in the Sierra Nevada and Appalachin Mountains.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Zelma

      I’m one of the lucky ones.  Retired, steady adequate income.  Full freezer.  (But there is no toilet paper in Cape May County.). But I know lots of people who are not so lucky: my massage therapist, the servers at my favorite restaurants, the store clerks, the staff at local hotels, etc.  A check for $1000 isn’t even a bandaid for them.  And it is not going to be over in a couple of weeks.  Many of the folks who are worst hit are not eligible for unemployment insurance and even if they are, it is not going to replace their earnings.  And the Republicans are talking about tax cuts for corporations.

      You have every right to expect the worst.  How do you shut down an entire economy without grievous pain and how do you restart it if this pandemic ever comes to an end?  Has anybody even addressed this?  Certainly our president* has not.

      I’m facing what a supposedly “minor” crisis with my little local church.  If we can’t have services, our income plummets.  And we have ongoing expenses like everyone else.  And how do we provide for our members who are understandably pretty scared right now?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      8 man shell

      @CaseyL:

      “my question about Afterwards is whether the US will break apart into semi-autonomous regions.”

      “No” is the answer to that question.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Poe Larity

      The Imperial College report makes it clear that social distancing (not necissarily same as shelter-at-home) and school closures are a 2020+ thing.

      There is no way to allow schools back full-time and build up herd immunity w/o killing a lot of people. I’ll predict (as discussed in the IC report) that we may see some hybrid, kids go to school for 2 weeks in Fall, at home for 3, rinse/repeat.

      Would allow families/employers much more flexibility in planning. Another suggestion, drop SS to 60 and tell everyone they’re retired until there’s a vaccine/treatment.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Over here in the UK Boris Johnson just announced closing all pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants, gyms, cafes etc.  However he also announced that the GOVERNMENT will be paying employers 80% of the wages of people unable to work due to this and expecting the employers to pick up the other 20%.  He also suspended collection of taxes, business rates (property taxes) and other taxes in order to keep the businesses afloat.  He is throwing HUGE amounts of money at the problem and basically says that we will just have to sort it out after the crisis abates.  It may come back to bite us when the crisis is over (hello austerity?)  but to me it seems like the most sensible approach right now.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      James E Powell

      I am a worst case scenario kind of guy. I always just assume and prepare myself mentally for the worst, and then if I am wrong, I can be pleasantly surprised.

      I am the same way. I attribute it to living in Cleveland the first 43 years of my life. I cannot allow myself to be optimistic. I understand that a lot of people absolutely need a cheery positive outlook no matter what to get through the day. I try not to bring them down, I really do, but sometimes I can’t hold back.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      White & Gold Purgatorian

      I feel the same way. Social distancing if not social lockdown is going to be needed for many months, maybe a year, or until there is a workable preventative such as a vaccine. Living in this red state I see many people not taking this seriously.

      This morning I got my protective stuff together and did the grocery shopping. At Whole Foods, where the customer base leans more liberal most people were gloved, some in masks, everyone being careful not to get too close. At Publix out in the county there were maybe 2 of us wearing gloves, 1 person had a mask and most shoppers were behaving as normal, stopping to chat in groups, crowding others, definitely not keeping far apart.

      They haven’t tested much here, haven’t found many cases, it is Trump country, and my neighbors just aren’t taking it seriously. If something doesn’t get their attention these folks will be back to normal inside of 2 weeks. even though the local medical community is speaking in very serious terms about shortages of equipment, supplies and personnel.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Martin

      @Cheryl Rofer: 2 weeks if we’re lucky. The papers I’m reading put fatalities typically 17-21 days after symptoms (5 days after infection). So every prevented infection could take 22-26 days to show up in the fatality data. So if we stopped new infections cold today, the fatality numbers could climb a LOT over the next 3 weeks before starting to slow down.

      My fatality model shows the US increasing fatalities an order of magnitude every 10 days, so no new infections today would put us at 2K fatalities in 10 days, 20K in 20 days, and around 90K in that 22-26 range. I’m assuming all of our measures prior to today have done something and fatalities will slow before those numbers, but for people who don’t have an intuitive sense of these things, it’s hard to wrap your head around how things can go so bad so fast, and that the numbers above aren’t a sign that things are getting worse, just that they’re on track to do what we expected.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      James E Powell

      @MattF:

      It’s not just Trump who lacks empathy. “F–k you I got mine” and “Let him die!” are at the core of Republican ideology. And ~42% of Americans absolutely agree that if bad things happen to other people the appropriate response is “tough shit losers!”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Humdog

      Question: if the federal government is not planning on supplying the strategic reserves of PPEs or ventilators and such to the states, why are they currently outbidding states who are trying to resupply themselves? I haven’t seen any reasons given why the fed are buying if they are not going to distribute.
      My husband suspects the strategic reserves will be used, in this “administration”, for shitstain’s friends and other wealthy connecteds. I’m not willing to be that conspiratal yet, but in the absence of explanation, I do wonder.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @8 man shell:

      Yeah, I’ve been on semi-frantic conference calls over the past few days trying to do long/medium/short term planning and it seems the plurality view is 2 weeks, maybe 4 duration.

      Yeah, that’s completely crazy.  The countries that have been successful (or at least have claimed success) at breaking the chain of transmission have gone on lockdown for a couple of months, and they have not gone straight back to business as usual afterward.  We’ll be lucky if things are anything like back to normal by the election.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      PenAndKey

      @debbie: What happened to his plan to just let COVID-19 run through the population to get it over with?

      My guess? somebody put the fear of God into him and reminded him that if he’s on record as doing nothing when the fatalities spike it’ll be his head on a spike. Possibly literally.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      low-tech cyclist

      Totally agree with you, John.

      A week ago, we’d just gotten the word that full-time telework was encouraged, and my new boss was asking me how long I thought that policy would last.  “Until mid-April, maybe?” he asked.  I told him the COVID-19 storm would still be gathering force in mid-April, and that we might be back in June if we were lucky.  (Narrator voice: no way in hell we’ll be that lucky.)

      Now that another week has passed, and we’ve all seen the pictures of the spring break crowds in Florida, and heard about people cramming the bars last weekend, it’s clear that IF we avoid a quick and disastrous peak in May, it’s going to take most or all of the year, and maybe into early next year, before we get back to some sort of new normal.

      By ‘new normal’ I mean a world where the virus is still with us, still killing people, but it looks like we’re finally at low risk of its overwhelming our health care system.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Unknown known

      The more Trump muffs this up, the faster the virus will spread, and the less time it will take for the peak to pass (also, the bigger the pile of dead grandpa’s… And THAT is the electoral poison).

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Fair Economist

      I think some regions will have the bad experiences that will keep most places in the US in line. I noticed that California, which is expected to be really bad, has current case rates per population below several other states not on the “oh shit” list, like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Flu surveillance looks very suspicious in FL – their season was ending but reported flu rates have almost doubled over the past 2 weeks even as the % testing positive for flu continues to drop.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WereBear

      @Scout211:  The authorities understand it will be longer than a few weeks, but are very reluctant to lay out the facts because  the effect on many people when they  face MONTHS and not WEEKS of home isolation can be psychologically devastating.

       

      Yes, that’s what I’m seeing in NY Governor Cuomo’s press briefings. First what we might do, what we’re doing now, then next time everything moves up a step

       

      “It’s about the science, it’s about the math,” he keeps saying. And that’s true.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Dmbeaster

      You are right.  The lack of testing undermines the entire response.  It is why the failure to get testing started ASAP (unlike the rest of the world which listened to pandemic experts) was such a disaster, and continues to dull the effectiveness of the response.  The US had the worst response of all advanced nations to this disease.  It is unknowable just how bad it will get.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      @Mary G:

      They want to let it rage through the population killing off us olds and disableds who cost a lot in Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

      A lot of wealthy CEOs and their wives and older children are also in high risk groups. They are painting a target on their own backs if they think that they can cull the population.

      That way everyone else survives and gets immunity faster so they can resume looting.

      Not how it works.  And the predictions about herd immunity being conferred on the survivors is not quite correct.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      ant

      My guess is that it spreads a lot easier than anyone realizes, and is improving in that regard continually.

      I think it will all be over in May. Everyone will have gotten it by then.

      I think this is a goal, for the Trump administration, that they are actively working towards a Nov election, with some buffer for people to forget. Maybe Joe had an email account or something. We can focus on that for a while.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      terry chay

      @E.: They had the same problem (on a lesser scale) in the 6 counties in SF Bay.

      What the police did was go around and give warnings. I believe in San Jose they gave out 56 warnings this week to exactly those businesses you mention. I gather in these cases they complied because the police have yet to give a citation.

      To my knowledge, a single business has refused to comply after warnings: a gun store in Alameda. I think that was a combination of the fact that Alameda has a “law-and-order” sheriff’s office and it being one of the more conservative areas in the Bay. In any case, even their sheriff had enough and was getting reading to send his deputies when he complied (my guess: phone call to him at the last minute). He’s going to try to “sue to county and the state.” Lol!

      Similar thing will happen there.

      Any lack of compliance or enforcement will cause those areas to get hit harder. After all, New York City was about a week behind the SF Bay in all areas other than testing and they’re now reporting over 1k new cases per day (about as much as California has reported since the outbreak started). That’s not just testing too: about 11K tests have been completed in the state and they’ll have the results of 11K more in the next two days. (Still, it’s annoying that our tests take 3 days to run while the rest of the world takes 3 hours.

      This disease really doesn’t care. It “rewards” those who are active by not hitting as hard and those who cover up, deceive, or ignore it with a collapse of their medical services and a death toll to match.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      low-tech cyclist

      What we really need is a simultaneous nationwide shelter-in-place for, say, three weeks, with maybe a week’s warning to get your shit ready for it.  If some (even most) states are doing the right thing but others aren’t doing jack shit, the virus will keep on spreading, period.

      This is one of the many places where the dereliction of duty by our alleged President has endangered us all.  The House needs to impeach him for this, and I don’t give a good goddamn that they’ve already impeached him once.  Many people will die because of his two months of happy talk, and more will die for his absence of leadership even now that he’s admitted things aren’t going well.  He needs to be removed, and the House should do its part in making it happen.  If the Senate refuses to get rid of him, then they share the responsibility for all the deaths.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Roger Moore

      @Scout211:

      I assume some of it is also a matter of honestly not knowing how long it’s going to be.  If you really don’t know, it’s better to say “at least until [date]” rather than jumping straight to “indefinitely”.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      hells littlest angel

      As soon as there is the slightest improvement, Trump will announce that everything is fine, and in two weeks the virus will disappear like a miracle and we’ll have close to zero infections.

      And then the whole fucking nightmare will start all over again.

      Coronavirus, if you’re listening, if you infect Trump you will be rewarded mightily.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Martin

      @Fair Economist: CA has a few things working in our favor – we have more public infrastructure per capita than other states. We had a governor that thought like Cole. Jerry Brown was always waiting for that next disaster to strike, and he put money away, gave us stockpiles of supplies, and so on. And relatively speaking, I think Californians have a decent bit of trust in government. Jerry was a bit of a weird character, but he was a very competent administrator. Gavin seems very much like Jerry in that regard.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      hells littlest angel

      I felt pretty good about buying a 25 pound bag of rice before the price skyrocketed. Now I’m wondering if 25 pounds was enough.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      J R in WV

      @Ang:

      dry _kidney_ beans must be boiled for 10 minutes to be safe. I have seen recommendations as long as 30min just to be sure they reach the proper temperature for long enough

      No offense, but as a life long bean boiler, dry kidney beans are like little rocks after 30 minutes of boiling… so no one is likely to try to serve kidney beans after only 10-30 minutes. Unless you use a pressure cooker, which gets much hotter than the boiling temp of water from the higher pressure.

      Navy beans and garbanzo beans take the longest, start them today to eat tomorrow. Pintos and cranberry beans take less time,  and split peas and lentils more like 30-45 minutes, so least of all.

       

      ETA:  I agree with Cole, we should expect things to be at a near standstill for much longer than 2 or 3 weeks. I just hope the supply chain of foodstuffs holds up somehow !! My favorite dog food (iams) is imported from Malaysia, that’s a long supply chain !!!

      Reply
    66. 66.

      James E Powell

      I’m seeing #whereisjoe? trending on my twitter. Is Biden on lockdown or am I just not seeing/hearing what he is doing?

      Reply
    67. 67.

      different-church-lady

      THIS IS JUST MY OPINION. I AM NOT TRYING TO SCARE PEOPLE OR CAUSE A PANIC.

      When did they pass that law that said everyone had to share everything they think?

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Served

      Governor Pritzker in Illinois has been doing a great job so far, keeping pace with NY and CA. Strong communication and consistent, clear guidelines.

      The only critique I would have is that he and the mayor of Chicago knew people would be flooding bars last Saturday and did nothing to stop or slow it, waiting until Sunday to fume at the irresponsibility of it all.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      catclub

      @trollhattan: Our path out will more closely resemble Italy than China,

       

      I continue to be astonished that China is basically reporting the epidemic is over. That seems like less than three months, and more like two

      (say jan 20 to mar 20).

      OTOH I think they still have lots of restrictions in place. I am also worried about second waves of infection after relaxtaion, unless there is vaccine and treatment.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Ksmiami

      @CaseyL My prediction that the institutional failures that allowed Trumps election will result in the destruction of the USA as we know it after this pandemic abates. This is me being optimistic btw,

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Taken4Granite

      Got word today that a major conference in my field, which normally takes place in June, has been cancelled this year. I was not at all surprised at the cancellation. It’s a physics-adjacent field, so the committee planning the conference can do math and see that having things back to normal within three months would be, to put it mildly, optimistic.

       

      My town has had its first small business casualty: the local gym has announced that they will not reopen.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Jay

      Walmart, the largest employer in the U.S., doesn't give paid sick leave. The coronavirus response act, signed into law yesterday, doesn't apply to to companies with 500 or more employees. So Walmart workers are unprotected.Walmart shoppers, beware. Walmart, do your duty.— Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 20, 2020

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      Jerry Brown was always waiting for that next disaster to strike, and he put money away, gave us stockpiles of supplies, and so on. And relatively speaking, I think Californians have a decent bit of trust in government. Jerry was a bit of a weird character, but he was a very competent administrator. Gavin seems very much like Jerry in that regard.

      Jerry had pretty much outgrown the Gov Moonbeam stereotype of his early first act as governor. And you are right that Newsom seems more grounded than some believed he might be, based on his earlier political career.

      It is also interesting to note that Brown and Newsom both had to fight off fellow Democrats who wanted to spend the shit out of rainy day funds.

      A rough vindication, but a vindication nonetheless.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Benw

      NY state non-essential business shutdown goes into effect on Sunday. Not sure what the $ plan is, but it’s going to put millions of people out of work overnight. Still a good call by Cuomo: there’s no other sane plan. We have got to get people to isolate and stay that way. Agreed with John that we’re looking at a time scale of many months before anything goes back to semi-normal.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Fair Economist

      @Martin: I had been relatively optimistic since most of the country (not all) has taken substantial actions for distancing. The ongoing rise in Italian cases is concerning me. Italy was restricting large public events back in late February and started lockdown 11 days ago (12 in Lombardy). It should be slowing by now.

      The measures have helped some, but seemingly not enough. I hope testing is not *essential* to control (all the Asian countries with reasonably successful control have had lots of testing) because if so we are probably f*****.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      catclub

      @different-church-lady: everyone had to share everything they think?

       

      The Facebook laws.

       

      Another thing that Douglas Adams observed. On The  planet where everyone was telepathic, everyone does mindless things to avoid reading their neighbors’  minds – talking  constantly?

       

      Of Douglas Adams — Dont’ Panic in large friendly letters

      Reply
    77. 77.

      different-church-lady

      @cain:

      Shorter COVID-19: I’m going to fuck you people until you have good government fall whimpering into the waiting arms of the fascists.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      joel hanes

      @PenAndKey:

      an extra two weeks

      One step at a time.  For reasons of politics and panic and balky people who cannot see what’s in front of their face, like the President, we have to get to the destination stepwise.

      As the crisis deepens, more interventions will come.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      L85NJGT

      Somebody once told me to lather your hands with soap as long as it takes to get thru the ABC song in your head.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      raven

      So we have a shelter in place order through April 7. It’s day four and our usual Friday night dinner group wants to grab the pickup at White Tiger, maintain the intervals and eat at the picnic tables.  I remember when I thought I was a radical and a math prof from Palestine wagged his finger at me and said “You are very conservative. . .” One of our friends was recently widowed and is really at sea and folks juts want some kind of contact. I’m not happy about the whole deal (except trying to support the Tiger) but I guess I’ll go since it’s about 30 yards away.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Fair Economist

      @Martin: Did you catch the little dig Newsom made at Trump last night? He thanked him for the release of a few hundred thousand masks and then mentioned the state had over 10 *million* in its stockpiles. (Although that would still not be nearly enough for a major outbreak).

      Reply
    85. 85.

      different-church-lady

      Kinda blows my mind that everyone here knows EXACTLY what we need to do. I mean, what are the odds of that?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Brachiator

      @Ksmiami:

      My prediction that the institutional failures that allowed Trumps election will result in the destruction of the USA as we know it after this pandemic abates. This is me being optimistic btw,

      Trump was working on the destruction of the USA as we know it, so who knows, things might get better.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Fair Economist

      @L85NJGT:

      The usual Russian line of bullshit. They’re stirring up garbage in European social media as well.

      Points at scoreboard:

      WTI Crude
      23.29

      Russian cost of oil production: about $19 per barrel. Could get interesting for them quite soon.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Subsole

      @CaseyL:

      The chieftains of the red tribes know that the cities and people of the blue tribes are where all the money gets made. No way in hell they let those blue states go.

      John Cornyn doesn’t wanna be senator of a Texas without DFW, Houston, etc.

      Because Cornyn doesn’t wanna be senator of a cow pasture.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Timurid

      I have supplies for about six weeks and I’m not sure what’s a bigger risk… going to a packed store now for more stuff or going out in whatever conditions exist a month plus from now. (The first confirmed cases in my city were two days ago.)

      Reply
    96. 96.

      LuciaMia

      Yeah well, shopping becoming a problem for folks like me. I use a wheelchair and really depend on grocery home delivery. Just checked my usual store and their delivery service (Peapod) and every single time slot is sold out for the next two weeks. (Wonder how much some of those slots are really needed if people are reserving in a panic. ) If that is how its gonna continue, it can get pretty dicey. Other stores and Amazon fresh in pretty much the same boat.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      catclub

      @gvg: Normally that would look arrogant but right now it would probably calm things down.

       

      was it for Roosevelt in 33 that they shortened the time until inauguration from march to january?

      Reply
    99. 99.

      moops

      @ant

      It won’t be over in May, but I think the Trump WH is shooting for the outbreak to peak in May with a huge number of infected and dead, then seeing the curve level off and start getting better in time for Trump to campaign on finally winning the war on COVID-19 and better to stick with his awesomeness to take us through the next years.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      terry chay

      One thing important to understand about the limited “shelter-in-place” and similar orders.

      This disease spreads every 5-7 days. Because of that any impact of a policy on new infections is going to lag 1 week if there fast testing is in place. Ours is slow, takes 3 days instead of 3 hours and is limited: we have tens of thousands of tests while a Singapore or South Korea rate would have run tens of millions of tests by now.

      This means we are flying blind and the best indicator we have right now is deaths which is a three week lagging indicator as well as a function on the prepardness of a area (death toll varies as much as 10x)

      But testing will ramp up and testing speeds will improve. In the coming weeks, like what happenned, our case numbers will match actual numbers of cases. You are actually seeing it now: numbers in the U.S. should be doubling every 3-6 days, but they are doubling every day: that fast rate because testing, not spread.

      In areas that implemented shelter-in-place, three weeks is a long time. In three weeks, they’ll have widespread testing and they will no longer be flying blind. In three weeks, they’ll know the impact of their policies for sure just by comparing their results with other cities. In three weeks, we can decide what to do.

      Singapore and Hong Kong have had a handle on things and never closed their K-12 schools. South Korea has an almost “business-as-normal” because they act so aggressively to contain it when a new outbreak occurs. China has stopped seeing any new domestic cases of the disease: 100% of their cases come from foreign travel.

      While the disease will not go away in 2-3 weeks, policies can change to better combat it.

      Right now, we can’t see crap, but we will see the impact of differences in state/local responses in the next 2 weeks. These areas will become miniature laboratories of response: an epidemologists dream of data/scenarios and a nightmare for many real people being “experimented” on with these delayed responses and half-measures.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      JMG

      There’s a limit to how long shelter in place can go not only because people will just rebel, especially as it gets nicer outside, but also without total economic collapse as supply chain workers say “why should I risk my life for the shut-ins?”

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Mary G

      They’re mostly closing the US-Mexico border. That’ll cause some disruption for people I know who go to Tijuana to get insulin and other drugs.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @E.:

      live in a small town in Northern California. Not one single business other than mine is complying with the order. Hair salons both open. Hardware store open. Both bars open — and one of them is holding a party tonight. The band canceled on them so they got some locals together to play. Bike place open. Second hand store open. Real estate office open. Fucking craziness.

      Wow, I knew there would be violations, just now on my walk I saw a group of about seven younglings bouncing off each other on the path, but Im surprised it’s that blatant

      Reply
    105. 105.

      different-church-lady

      @JMG: Last week I was joking “March 2020: the last time human beings had physical contact”, and now everyone is taking it seriously.

      Fuckin’ christ, people…

      Reply
    106. 106.

      WereBear

      @terry chay:

      Right now, we can’t see crap, but we will see the impact of differences in state/local responses in the next 2 weeks. These areas will become miniature laboratories of response: an epidemologists dream of data/scenarios and a nightmare for many real people being “experimented” on with these delayed responses and half-measures.

       

      I’ve been saying this disparate governor response will certainly give us that Laboratory of the States.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      L85NJGT

      @Fair Economist:

      Russian officials have reported the country’s first death connected to the coronavirus outbreak, but quickly backtracked, saying an elderly woman perished due to a detached blood clot.

      Meanwhile back on planet reality, they’re throwing up field hospitals ASAP.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Mary G

      INBOX: @JoeBiden will hold a press briefing call, joined by former Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Vivek Murthy, senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan, and former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. David Kessler(Call is happening this afternoon)— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) March 20, 2020

      Reply
    109. 109.

      TupeloPhoney

      We are going to wish we could have had a scenario as good as even Italy.  Italy is a relatively small country where people began to comply with lockdowns *and there is testing.*

      The vast majority of the U.S. is still business as usual, and still minimal testing is taking place.  Lockdowns aren’t particularly effective without testing, although there is some minimal curve-flattening in locked-downed areas.  This is at the cost of people’s livelihoods however, and no help from any level of government on that so far.  You can’t expect people to sit home and happily starve for the good of the community when (1) there is no end in sight and (2) the steps necessary for the sacrifice to be meaningful haven’t been taken.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      keep hearing things like a month, two months, and I think this is WILDLY underestimating how long we are going to have to deal with coronavirus. I

      Going by Spanish Flue; two years as it spreads from region to region, locally three months.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      gene108

      You are not wrong, John. The totally uneven responses from state to state will mean this will continue for much, much longer, than the best case scenarios estimate.

      Maybe the saving grace for this country is outside of the coastal states, much of the country is very sparsely populated, and get few visitors, so hopefully we have a natural built in sort of social-distancing built in that will limit the spread.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Suzanne

      @Fair Economist: I think we have to know if staying in place is going to be effective in very short order. I share the concern that people will just stop complying at some point, and if it can’t be demonstrated that it’s effective, that point will arrive sooner.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      catclub

      @ant: I think it will all be over in May. Everyone will have gotten it by then.

       

      so…. China? They are reporting infections in the tens. Soeverybody has NOT gotten it.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Subsole

      @Unknown known:

      Not just grandpas. Grandkids, too. And everyone in between.

      There better be goddam trials over this. I mean actual, throw-your-ass-in-ADX Florence-and-forget-you-ever-existed trials.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      ant

      @catclub: so…. China? They are reporting infections in the tens. Soeverybody has NOT gotten it.

       

      we are not china.

      they are handling this a great deal better than we are.

      You think we are all going to wear face masks?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      catclub

      Trump must have had a news conference to reassure the nation and instill confidence.  Markets are back down 4-5%

      Reply

