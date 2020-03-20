Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: TGI(Can You Tell?)Friday

Be sure to turn the sound up…


… who among us has not said ‘Excuse me’ to a furry housemate who’s chosen a napping burrow very poorly?

For the anime/manga fans among us:


(Since light novels — an evolution of last century’s pulps — are apparently quite popular in Japan, there is a standing trope about the hapless ‘author’ hiding out from their relentless editors, forever demanding moar content. Old-fashioned, usually secluded ryokan inns are obviously a good — or at least a graphically attractive — place to hide out. For a fee, they’d probably agree to adress you as ‘George R.R. Martin’… )

Jagoff employer of the day:

Good news:

And due respect for a pioneer (h/t commentor Peter D):

When Chinese officials admit to a problem, she said, they tend to undersell it — a red flag that there’s far more to the story. This is what prompted her to stay up late on the night of Dec. 31. But Sanders said she had no idea where the story of the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan would lead.

Her blog’s contributors — who include some medical professionals, though many merely “self-trained” disease-detection enthusiasts — routinely submit links to local news reports, medical journals and other data from around the world, with an eye toward unusual patterns. One of the tipoffs to the seriousness of the Wuhan situation was the absence of data: After the initial disclosures from officials on Dec. 31, the statements stopped.

“China always reports their good news,” she said. “When you don’t hear anything for five days, it warrants more investigation. . . . We knew something was unusual because we follow China and look for trends.”

The details pointed to a far more serious situation than Chinese officials had described. Sanders and her contributors soon started picking up “things we had never seen before” from a hodgepodge of sources, including doctors in Hong Kong, local media accounts and ordinary people in Wuhan. The bits and pieces were shocking: hospital wards with health-care workers dressed in full patient-protective suits, teams disinfecting entire streets, body bags stacked in vehicles outside hospitals.

It quickly became clear that the problem wasn’t isolated or contained. “It appeared to be an infectious and dangerous agent, [an] ominous sign for the world,” she said.

Sanders, herself a self-trained disease-tracker after working in finance and real estate, co-founded the site in 2006 as a hobby — or, as she describes it, “a fun way to meet interesting and intelligent people online.”…

Sanders doesn’t take advertising or sell anything on her site. She funds the whole enterprise out of her pocket; her overhead is just a few thousand dollars a year for server time. The rest, she says, is “a labor of love.”

These days, more than a few people seem interested. Since the outbreak in Wuhan, Sanders says, FluTrackers has attracted nearly 353,000 unique visitors who have clicked on the site 15.5 million times, far more than the 11.6 million recorded during all of 2019.

  • debbie
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      NotMax

      “Wombat in the wash” fairly begs to be sung to the tune of Riders on the Storm.

      Moving on, FYI.

      The 7 Best Grocery Delivery Services of 2020

      N.B.: I have zero experience with any of these services. Critiques of any or all of them, and info how they’re bearing up under current onslaught in your area more than welcome. Please do chime in on this.

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      That Hazel…

      I learned at an early age that pets and appliances are not a good mix when my mother pulled my sister’s dead Siamese cat out of the dryer.

