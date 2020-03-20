Be sure to turn the sound up…

Here's a wombat in a washing machine to make you smile…wait for it. #sleepyburrows pic.twitter.com/H6MlGFhRV1 — 10 daily (@10Daily) March 20, 2020



… who among us has not said ‘Excuse me’ to a furry housemate who’s chosen a napping burrow very poorly?

For the anime/manga fans among us:

A Tokyo ryokan suffering from #coronavirus-related cancellations is offering the Literary Giant Experience: you get locked in & until your stay is over, staff pretending to be editors (they will dress up for extra) regularly call to check on your progresshttps://t.co/tMocR2afGY — Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) March 15, 2020



(Since light novels — an evolution of last century’s pulps — are apparently quite popular in Japan, there is a standing trope about the hapless ‘author’ hiding out from their relentless editors, forever demanding moar content. Old-fashioned, usually secluded ryokan inns are obviously a good — or at least a graphically attractive — place to hide out. For a fee, they’d probably agree to adress you as ‘George R.R. Martin’… )

Jagoff employer of the day:

GameStop has instructed employees to tell law enforcement trying to shut down their stores that they're "essential retail." They've been handed a flyer they're supposed to give police with a number for GameStop's corporate office. https://t.co/PVvBXTymcf — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) March 19, 2020

Good news:

NEW: I dug into the concerns that ibuprofen makes coronavirus symptoms worse. In short, they're unfounded. And no, despite what you may have read this week, the World Health Organization is NOT warning people against taking ibuprofen.https://t.co/XJmuEed9J5 — Stephanie M. Lee (@stephaniemlee) March 19, 2020

And due respect for a pioneer (h/t commentor Peter D):

Sharon Sanders’s blog appears to have been the first Western source to note the virus that would soon explode into a worldwide pandemic, @farhip reports. https://t.co/kr1qLxqNtM — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 14, 2020